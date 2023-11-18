Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position for Las Vegas Grand Prix

You are here

Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Monaco drives during the qualifiers at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. (Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports)
Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Monaco drives during the qualifiers at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. (Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
  • Sainz received a ten-place grid penalty imposed after Thursday’s practice, world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start second
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
LAS VEGAS: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from pole position in Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after posting the fastest time in Friday qualifying.
Leclerc finished ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz but with the Spaniard having a ten-place grid penalty imposed after Thursday’s practice, world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start second.
Mercedes’ George Russell will be in third place on the grid alongside Alpine’s French driver Pierre Gasly.
It was a positive session for Williams who will have Alex Albon starting fifth on the grid alongside team-mate Logan Sargeant, the American who is hoping a strong result on a home circuit will boost his chance of keeping his place for next season.
Sargeant’s finish was his best result in qualifying in his rookie season.
There was little to choose between the two Ferrari drivers with Leclerc, who topped all three segments, posting a fastest lap of 1:32.726 and Sainz just 0.044 off the pace.
Three-time world champion Verstappen pulled out of his final lap but will back himself to once again overcome Leclerc on race-day.
The Dutchman has won 17 races in a record-breaking season as he clinched his third straight championship.
“It was enjoyable out there. I think we maximized today. I think the whole weekend so far we have been lacking a bit of one lap performance and that was quite clear,” said the Dutchman.
“I hope tomorrow in the race we are good on the tires again and can work our way forward,” he added.
Leclerc had mixed feelings after his run in the final qualifying segment.
“To be starting from pole is great. However, I’m a bit disappointed about my laps in Q3. I didn’t do a good enough job but it was enough for P1 and that’s all we need,” he said.
“Now it’s full focus to try and put everything together for the race. Normally, that’s where we lack most performance so I hope we can put it all together and win here.”
Leclerc has not won from first on the grid since Australia in 2022, having qualified on pole 12 times in that period but he said he was upbeat about his chances.
“The confidence is high because we are starting first, the best place to start from. On the other hand we know that Red Bull is going to be very strong and Max obviously is going to be very strong in race pace.
“But I feel that we have had positive signs this weekend...more than other races so I hope we can convert that pole position into a win,” he said.
After the embarrassing start to the new Vegas event, when Thursday’s opening practice was abandoned after nine minutes due to loose drain covers on the track, fans finally got to see some action on the new street track.
The second practice session had been held in front of empty stands and did not finish until 4am in the morning local time but the crowd were more than happy to see F1’s stars battle for grid position at midnight.
Powering down the famous ‘strip’ past landmark hotels and cornering around the striking new illuminated ‘sphere’, there were no signs of major problems with the surface.
Both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were eliminated after Q1 and they were followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after Q2.
Hamilton will start in tenth place on the grid.
Sainz, who will start in 12th, received his 10-place grid drop after his team were forced to make repairs to his car after the chaotic first practice.
Sainz’s car hit a loose drain cover and suffered damage and the team had to change a host of power unit components in order for the Spaniard to continue.
But with Sainz using his third energy store of the season, one more than is allowed by regulations, he was handed the penalty.
“I am still disappointed with yesterday,” Sainz said of the sanction.
“I’m not going to lie, still on a very bad mood and trying not to show it too much. But it is what it is,” he added.
There was disappointment for Aston Martin’s Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso who fell from fourth down to tenth in the latter stages — he will start ninth on the grid.

Australia 'ready for anything India throw at us'

Australia ‘ready for anything India throw at us’
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Australia 'ready for anything India throw at us'

Australia ‘ready for anything India throw at us’
  • India have been the form team of the World Cup, winning all 10 games on their way to Sunday’s showpiece match in Ahmedabad
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: Australia are adamant they will be “ready for anything” India throw at them in the Cricket World Cup final after controversy hit the tournament in a “pitch switch” row. 

India have been the form team of the World Cup, winning all 10 games on their way to Sunday’s showpiece match in Ahmedabad. 

But there was controversy in the lead-up to their 70-run semifinal in over New Zealand in Mumbai after it emerged the game was being played on a Wankhede Stadium pitch already used twice before during the tournament rather than a freshly prepared surface. 

“No doubt playing on your own wicket in your own country has some advantages,” Australia captain Pat Cummins told a press conference on Saturday. “But we’ve played a lot of cricket over here.” 

“We’ll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us ... we’ll make sure we have some plans.” 

The pitch will be the same surface as the one on which India cruised to a seven-wicket pool win over Pakistan last month, when they dismissed their arch-rivals for just 191 after winning the toss. 

“My understanding is it’s going to be on the slower side,” said India captain Rohit Sharma later Saturday. 

“But we have to assess what it is like tomorrow,” he added, pointing out that while there had been dew on the ground ahead of the Pakistan game, none appeared during the match itself. 

“That’s why I keep saying the toss is not going to be a factor, you’ve got to play well to win the game regardless of how well you know the conditions.” 

A used pitch had no major bearing on the Mumbai semifinal, with more than 700 runs scored in the game. 

Cummins, asked if he had already seen the pitch for the final, replied: “Yeah, just had a look. It looked pretty firm ... I think Pakistan played someone there!” 

Used pitches generally favor spinners, with slow bowling a key component of a five-man India attack where Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to bowl 20 of their 50 overs on Sunday. 

Australia have already won the World Cup a record five times and 30-year-old fast bowler Cummins, a member of the victorious 2015 side, was excited by having the opportunity to emulate the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting by leading the team to another triumph. 

“It would be huge,” he said. “We were all kids not too long ago, watching some of those great teams win the 1999, 2003, 2007 World Cups.” 

He added: “To be captain would be an absolute privilege ... it’d be awesome. 

“It (the World Cup) has got the longest history of a world event where all the teams compete. 

“You only get a shot at it every four years. So even if you have a long career, you might only play in two of these events. 2015 is still a career highlight for me, but I think tomorrow, if we win, might pip it.”

Mohammad Yousuf appointed as Pakistan's Under 19 cricket head coach ahead of major tournaments

Mohammad Yousuf appointed as Pakistan's Under 19 cricket head coach ahead of major tournaments
Updated 18 November 2023
Mohammad Yousuf appointed as Pakistan's Under 19 cricket head coach ahead of major tournaments

Mohammad Yousuf appointed as Pakistan's Under 19 cricket head coach ahead of major tournaments
  • Under 19 cricket is important in building the national squad since this is where future cricket stars are identified
  • A distinguished batter, Yousuf’s appointment comes ahead of Under 19 Asia and ICC World Cup tournaments
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday the appointment of former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf as head coach of the Under 19 squad.
The decision comes in the wake of Pakistan's national team's disappointing World Cup campaign, which saw them exit at the group stage, finishing fifth in the standings.
The tournament prompted changes in the team and its management, following an outcry from cricket fans across the country.
Under 19 cricket is important for Pakistan in building the national squad since this is where future cricket stars are identified.
“I am pleased to join as Pakistan U19 head coach and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf,” Yousuf was quoted as saying in a PCB statement.
“I am eagerly looking forward to the upcoming U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup tournaments, which are crucial to the players’ growth and we will be aiming to do our best in these events,” he added.
Yousuf previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan Men’s Team and at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
He is one of the country’s most distinguished batters, having scored 7,530 runs in Test matches and 9,720 in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in a career that spanned from 1998 to 2010.
He also holds the record for the most Test runs in a calendar year, amassing 1,788 runs in 2006.
“Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level,” he said.
“Harnessing the skills of young players is crucial for Pakistan cricket and I am dedicated to fulfilling my responsibility in helping identify, improve and nurture future stars,” he added.
At the Under 19 level, players receive structured training and coaching, which is viewed as crucial for their development.
The stage allows them to hone their skills, understand the nuances of the game, gain international exposure and prepare for the pressures of the game.

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
Updated 18 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
  • England’s world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood and Norway’s world No. 4 Viktor Hovland are just one behind after day 3
Updated 18 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: Matt Wallace needed to shoot a bogey-free five-under par in tough conditions in the final round of Nedbank Challenge in South Africa last week just to get into the field for this week’s $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship.

On Saturday, he added another incredible chapter to his late surge, shooting a 12-under par 60 — the lowest round in the history of the tournament — to sensationally move to the top of the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old Englishman now has a chance to win the $3 million first prize, even though his 60 will not count as an official record because preferred lies was in play after Friday’s heavy rains in Dubai.

The leader was being chased by two of Europe’s biggest stars. England’s world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood, who now lives and practices in Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Norway’s world No. 4 Viktor Hovland, were just one behind at 15-under par. Both shot rounds of 66.

Wallace, winner of this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour, was seething after missing a short birdie putt on the seventh hole, but he channeled it in the best possible manner.

After a birdie on the eighth hole and a par on the ninth, he made the turn at three-under, before going on his birdie blitz.

On the par-4 10th hole, the world No. 87 made a long 30-footer for birdie, and never took his foot off the accelerator after that. He had a chance to shoot a rare 59, but his second shot on the par-5 18th hole went just right into the greenside bunker and he could only salvage a birdie from there. An eagle would have given him only the second 59 on the DP World Tour after Oliver Fisher’s in the 2019 Portugal Masters.

Wallace said the thought of a possible 59 never entered his head, and that he realized how close he was to making history when playing partner, Dan Bradbury, reminded him after the penultimate bunker shot.

“Kind of gutted now. It was a great opportunity to do it. I’ve done it at Moorpark on the West Course, which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special,” said Wallace. “And then I was told that someone has already made nine successive birdies (Bernd Wiesberger in the 2017 Maybank Championship). Well, I have a chance to make one on the first hole tomorrow and make it 10-in-a-row.”

Bradbury, who shot a 68 and was four-under par on the back nine, said shaking his head: “I shot a four-under, but it felt like a five-over! Incredible round by Matt. When they say ‘did not miss a shot,’ his back nine was just that.”

Wallace said it was fantastic that he now had a chance to win the tournament, for which he was in doubt of qualifying earlier in the year as he focused on playing on the PGA Tour in the US.

“Not to make any bogeys in the last two rounds is nice. I’m playing solid. I felt like my game was right there. And this proved that. I played in the Czech Republic (in August) and I was just kind of playing to keep my card on the DP World Tour as I played mostly on the PGA Tour this year. So, once I came second there, it kind of boosted me and then I wanted to make it to the DP World and now I’m here and we’ve got a chance to win tomorrow, which is fabulous.

“Money doesn’t drive me. It inspires me a little bit, but the bigger the tournament, I want to compete in them against the best players. I am happy we’re doing that this week.”

Both Fleetwood and Hovland have a point to prove in Sunday’s final round. World No. 15 Fleetwood has not won any title this year despite his consistent displays. And Hovland could become only the second player after Henrik Stenson in 2013 to win the Tour Championships on both sides of the Atlantic.

Fleetwood said: “It would be great. I’m very happy that I get to the final day of the year and I’m still playing well, still feeling fresh, still motivated and in contention. I take a lot of pleasure out of that.”

On the possibility of a Tour Championship double, Hovland said: “It would be cool. It’s been a crazy year. This is another big one and would be really nice to have it on the resume.”

Denmark’s Jeff Winther, assisted by two eagles on the back nine, moved into solo fourth place at 14-under after a round of 64.

Defending champion and world No. 3 Jon Rahm moved to tied ninth place with a bogey-free 67, while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy finally came into his own with a 65 that elevated him to tied 19th place.

Manchester women's derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record

Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
Manchester women's derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record

Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
  • The derby marks the fifth WSL game played by United’s women at Old Trafford
  • “Our players are used to big occasions, and they thrive in those environments,” United manager Marc Skinner said
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

MANCHESTER, England: A record 45,185 tickets have been snapped up for Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, setting up a potential attendance record.
Depending on how many fans come through the turnstiles, the attendance could top the record of 44,259 set at the Etihad last season.
The derby marks the fifth WSL game played by United’s women at Old Trafford and is on pace to crush the team’s previous attendance record of 30,196 for Aston Villa’s visit to Old Trafford in 2022.
“Our players are used to big occasions, and they thrive in those environments. The bigger we make these moments, the more the players grow,” United manager Marc Skinner said. “The women’s game has continued to develop, and fans are attending games to witness competitive performances from their favorite players.”
United, who beat City 2-1 last season at Leigh Sports Village, began the weekend third in the WSL standings while City are sixth.

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue
Updated 18 November 2023
AP
Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue
  • Australia captain expects one-sided crowd in the final and hopes to hear them go silent during the match
  • The home side boasts 10 consecutive victories in the tournament and remains the only unbeaten team
Updated 18 November 2023
AP

AHMEDABAD: India, a country of 1.4 billion people, will come to a virtual standstill on Sunday when its cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli takes on five-time champion Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.

It will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000. It was commissioned in 2015 and built with the purpose of hosting the tournament final eight years later. In the process it will likely set a world cricket attendance record.

From Chennai to Dharamsala and Mumbai to Kolkata, India has played in front of partisan crowds during the six-week tournament. The home side has channeled that weight of expectations and pressure to win 10 consecutive games — the only unbeaten team.

“We know it’s going to be a packed house,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “There’s going to be 130,000 fans here supporting India. So it’s going to be awesome. You have got to embrace it. The crowd will be very one sided, but also in sport, there’s nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent. That’s the aim for us tomorrow.”

Kohli, not surprisingly, has been the focal point for this Indian performance. Now the foremost one-day international batter in history with 50 centuries, he has scored 711 runs in 10 innings at average of 101.57. It is an insurmountable tally, with Sharma (550 runs) and Australia’s David Warner (528) well behind.

India’s dominance in this World Cup, however, has been underlined by its bowling attack. Mohammed Shami has been the leader — 23 wickets in only six games. And Shami wasn’t in contention for the first four games when India opted for Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur/Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pandya’s left ankle injury ruled the allrounder out of the tournament and made more room for Shami. Also helping India was Jasprit Bumrah, who took 18 wickets in 10 games, while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 31 wickets between them.

India’s bowling has been so impressive that it has yet to chase any total over 273 runs in this tournament and restricted the opposition to sub-100 scores twice and under-200 scores two other times. Among them, Australia was bowled out for 199 in its tournament-opening match at Chennai on Oct. 8.

“The difference is our bowling attack,” said opener Shubman Gill. “Our bowlers have either defended the total or restricted the other team to a below-par score.”

Going for its sixth title, Australia is the most dominant side in World Cup history. It has lost two finals — to the West Indies in 1975 and to Sri Lanka in 1996. Now in its eighth final, it stands between India’s quest for a third title.

The two sides have a previous knockout history — they have met on two occasions. Australia beat India in the 2015 World Cup semifinal at Sydney, enroute to its fifth title. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh’s heroic half-century allowed the eventual championship-winning home side to beat Australia in the quarterfinals at Ahmedabad.

The 2003 final in Johannesburg was the last time the teams met in a championship match. Skipper Ricky Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls as Australia won by 125 runs, amassing 359-2 before India surrendered meekly with 234-9.

Sharma will once again look to take the attack to Australia captain Pat Cummins and his fellow bowlers. Sharma especially loves short deliveries and has hit the most sixes in this tournament — 28.

Australia lost its first two games — to India and South Africa — and was in 10th and last place in the standings with no points on Oct. 15. Since, Warner, Mitchell Marsh (426 runs in nine games) and Adam Zampa (22 wickets) have been the cornerstones of its revival.

“It’s why we play the game, we want to take on the best,” Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said after his team’s semifinal win over South Africa.

“India has been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the final. We played them in the first game of the tournament, now we get to take them on in the last. What a place to be at the end of a World Cup.”

