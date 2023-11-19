You are here

  • Home
  • Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank

President Joe Biden walks between tombstones as he arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., to attend Mass, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP)
President Joe Biden walks between tombstones as he arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., to attend Mass, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vksz

Updated 36 sec ago
AP
Follow

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
  • The US is providing weapons and intelligence support to Israel as it mounts an offensive into Gaza with the goal of rooting out Hamas following its Oct
  • Demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza have staged protests around the country, including clashing this week with police outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee
Updated 36 sec ago
AP
Follow

WILMINGTON, Delaware: President Joe Biden says that achieving a cease-fire amid Israel’s war with Hamas “is not peace” and that an important key to lasting stability is a reunited Gaza Strip and West Bank that can be governed under “a revitalized Palestinian Authority.”
In an op-ed published Saturday in the Washington Post, Biden reiterated his position of recent weeks that a temporary halt to the fighting wasn’t a real possibility and wouldn’t ultimately advance greater US objectives. The president and top US officials have instead revived talk of working toward a two-state solution for the governance of Gaza.
Biden used the op-ed to offer more details on what the process of working toward that larger goal might look like.
“As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden wrote. “I have been emphatic with Israel’s leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop, and that those committing the violence must be held accountable.”
He added, “The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.”
The US is providing weapons and intelligence support to Israel as it mounts an offensive into Gaza with the goal of rooting out Hamas following its Oct. 7 attack, which killed more than 1,200 people. Biden has spoken repeatedly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and says he’s working for the release of Hamas-held hostages, including some Americans.
At least 11,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.
Demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza have staged protests around the country, including clashing this week with police outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. Former campaign staffers who helped elect Biden in 2020, as well as current members of his administration, have signed letters urging a cease-fire. In the op-ed, Biden explained why he opposes the idea.
“As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace,” he wrote. “To Hamas’ members, every cease-fire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again.”
Biden also noted that “an outcome that leaves Hamas in control of Gaza would once more perpetuate its hate and deny Palestinian civilians the chance to build something better for themselves.”
The president further argued that working to achieve longer-range goals that can rise above the current unrest would ultimately make the United States more secure.
“We must never forget the lesson learned time and again throughout our history: Out of great tragedy and upheaval, enormous progress can come,” he wrote. “More hope. More freedom. Less rage. Less grievance. Less war. We must not lose our resolve to pursue those goals, because now is when clear vision, big ideas and political courage are needed most.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Update Hamas health ministry says more than 80 dead in refugee camp strikes
Middle-East
Hamas health ministry says more than 80 dead in refugee camp strikes
Special Talk of Israeli reoccupation of Gaza raises questions of legal obligations and responsbilities photos
Middle-East
Talk of Israeli reoccupation of Gaza raises questions of legal obligations and responsbilities

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
  • The Finnish Border Guard erected barriers from midnight on Friday at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border posts
  • Despite the closure, dozens of migrants arrived on Saturday afternoon at the Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa crossings
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

HELSINKI: Dozens of migrants stood behind barriers at two crossings on Finland’s border with Russia on Saturday, the Finnish Border Guard said, after Helsinki erected barricades to halt a flow of asylum seekers it says was instigated by Moscow.
The Finnish government has accused Russia of funnelling migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to increase defense cooperation with the United States, an assertion dismissed by the Kremlin.
The Finnish Border Guard erected barriers from midnight on Friday at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border posts in southeast Finland, which account for most of the traffic between the two countries.
Despite the closure, dozens of migrants arrived on Saturday afternoon at the Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa crossings, and lit a campfire in sub-zero temperatures behind razor-wire barriers mounted by border guards, Finnish Border Guard told reporters.
In Nuijamaa, two people managed to breach the barriers and enter Finland, it added.
“We are currently improving the barriers so that something similar will no longer be possible,” Col. Mika Rytkonen said, according to Finland’s public broadcaster YLE.
Finland shares a 1,340-km (830-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU’s external border. Some 300 asylum seekers, mostly from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, have arrived in Finland this week, according to the Border Guard.
Four regular border crossings remain open for the time being, but asylum can now only be sought at two of those, in Salla and Vartius, further north, the Border Guard said.
On Saturday, 67 people arrived to seek asylum at the Vartius post, the local border guard unit said on X, formerly known as Twitter. A group of migrants arrived half an hour past the station’s closing time, local media reported.
“In this situation we had to let these people into Finland because Russia would not take them back,” head of the Vartius station, Captain Jouko Kinnunen, told Finnish channel MTV.
The Kremlin on Friday said Finland was making a “big mistake” by closing down border crossings and that Helsinki’s move was destroying bilateral relations.
In 2021, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accused Moscow’s close ally Belarus of artificially creating a migrant crisis on their borders by flying in people from the Middle East and Africa and attempting to push them across the frontier — an accusation Belarus repeatedly denied.
European Union border agency Frontex on Friday told Reuters it would send officers to Finland to help safeguard the frontier.
Finance Minister Riikka Purra of the anti-immigration Finns Party on Thursday said Finland was ready to close all crossing points on the Russian border if necessary.
Finland’s ombudsman for non-discrimination this week said Helsinki still had a duty under international treaties and EU law to allow asylum seekers to seek protection.

Topics: Finland Russia migrants

Related

Facing asylum seeker surge from Russia, Finland mulls curbing access
World
Facing asylum seeker surge from Russia, Finland mulls curbing access
Finland feels safer now it is part of NATO, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto tells Arab News
World
Finland feels safer now it is part of NATO, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto tells Arab News

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast
  • Nearly 200 Burmese died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: A boat carrying Rohingya refugees that was forced back to sea earlier this week was sighted Saturday several miles off the coast of Indonesia’s westernmost region, according to a local commander.

The group of around 250 people from the persecuted Myanmar minority arrived off Aceh province on Thursday, but residents told them not to land.

The boat traveled to another location in Aceh where a second group of residents again turned them back to sea late Thursday.

A naval commander in Aceh’s Lhoksemauwe city said on Saturday that the boat was spotted “this morning” and “looks similar” to the one turned back on Thursday, adding that it was heading east.

“At the moment (the boat) is not visible. Maybe it’s beyond the horizon,” Andi Susanto said.

“We are still observing the situation and ready to help if needed,” he added.

The whereabouts of the boat had remained unknown after it was turned away Thursday night.

The commander said the boat was believed to be a few miles off the coast in waters around North Aceh district.

“The permission for the ship’s arrival on the beach is not our authority. As in previous cases, it was handled by the local government with the coastal community and UNHCR,” said Susanto.

Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia via long and treacherous sea journeys, often in flimsy boats.

In a statement Friday, UNHCR called on Indonesia to facilitate the boat’s landing and provide lifesaving assistance to the refugees.

Indonesia, which is not a signatory to a 1951 refugee convention, says it is not compelled to accept arriving Rohingya refugees.

Locals have complained of lacking the resources to absorb hundreds of refugees into their communities. Nearly 600 Rohingya refugees have reached western Indonesia this week, with 196 arriving on Tuesday and 147 on Wednesday, according to local officials.

More than 2,000 Rohingya are believed to have attempted journeys to Southeast Asian countries in 2022, according to the UN agency.

Nearly 200 Rohingya died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings, it estimated.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Indonesia Coast

Related

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia
World
At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia
Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 15 dead
World
Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 15 dead

Australian divers ‘injured’ by Chinese navy’s use of sonar

Australian divers ‘injured’ by Chinese navy’s use of sonar
Updated 18 November 2023
AP
Follow

Australian divers ‘injured’ by Chinese navy’s use of sonar

Australian divers ‘injured’ by Chinese navy’s use of sonar
  • Analysts fear a collision or other accident could spark an international incident and escalate into conflict
Updated 18 November 2023
AP

BEIJING: Australia on Saturday accused the Chinese navy of likely causing minor injuries to Australian naval divers by operating its sonar while they were trying to clear fishing nets from their ship’s propellers.

The Australian government has expressed its serious concerns to the Chinese government over what it called the unsafe and unprofessional conduct earlier this week, Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a statement on his official website.

The US, Canadian and Australian militaries have complained multiple times about what they say have been dangerous actions by the Chinese navy and air force in the western Pacific. Analysts fear a collision or other accident could spark an international incident and escalate into conflict.

The HMAS Toowoomba stopped in international waters on Tuesday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone after fishing nets became entangled in its propellers, the defense minister’s statement said. The naval frigate had been helping to enforce UN sanctions in the region.

As diving operations were underway, a Chinese destroyer moved toward the Australian ship and was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar in a way that posed a risk to the divers and forced them to get out of the water, the statement said.

“The divers ... sustained minor injuries likely due to being subjected to the sonar pulses from the Chinese destroyer,” it added.

Sonar uses sound waves to obtain an image in the water. At high levels, those can cause dizziness, hearing damage other organ damage.

Australian Sen. James Paterson, a member of the opposition Liberal Party, noted the incident came shortly after a visit by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Beijing to improve his country’s ties with China.

“On one hand, China says it wants a better relationship with Australia and on the other hand it takes dangerous maneuvers that put the safety of Australian personnel at risk,” he told reporters.

Topics: Australia divers Chinese navy

Related

Australia maintain South China Sea patrols despite encounter with Chinese navy
World
Australia maintain South China Sea patrols despite encounter with Chinese navy
China navy training ship visits the Philippines
World
China navy training ship visits the Philippines

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe
  • Several thousand people marched through central Paris in torrential rain behind a banner saying “Halt the massacre in Gaza and West Bank, immediate cease-fire”
  • The CGT estimated that 60,000 people rallied in the capital and a further 40,000 gathered in dozens of other towns across the country
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Thousands of protesters took part in rallies across France and Britain on Saturday calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, while hundreds of others turned out again in cities across Europe.
Protests have been held across Europe since the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel unleashed the latest Gaza war.
Several thousand people marched through central Paris in torrential rain behind a banner saying, “Halt the massacre in Gaza and West Bank, immediate cease-fire.”
“France must immediately call for a cease-fire so that the guns go silent,” said CGT union secretary general Sophie Binet, one of several union leaders to speak at the rally.
The CGT estimated that 60,000 people rallied in the capital and a further 40,000 gathered in dozens of other towns across the country.
In Marseille, AFP saw several hundred people stage a minute’s silence for Palestinian victims of the war, while in Toulouse more than 1,200 people took part in a march, according to police.
Israel says Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and took 239 hostage when they stormed across the border on October 7.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says around 12,300 people have died in the Palestinian territory in Israel’s relentless military response, more than 5,000 of them children.
Elsewhere in Europe, organizers said around 4,000 people marched in Geneva, lighting candles displayed as a map of Gaza in front of the United Nations’ European headquarters.
One large banner read “Stop Genocide in Gaza,” and many shouted “Free, free Palestine!” in English.
Two rallies were held in Amsterdam, one urging a cease-fire for Gaza, another demanding the release of the Hamas-held hostages, though police said the protests were calm and no arrests were made.
Several thousands marched in Lisbon, many also shouting in English “Palestine will be free.”
“I think the injustice toward Palestine, for the past 75 years, is incredibly severe,” said Maria Joao Ralha, 64.
A few hundred people marched through Warsaw, with the protest culminating in a rally in front of Israel’s embassy in Poland.
In Istanbul, which has seen massive protests called by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging an end to Israel’s campaign, about 100 people lit flares and held up anti-war banners under heavy rain outside the Israeli consulate.
The rally was called by football supporter groups, which often play an important role in Turkish protests.
All Israeli diplomatic staff left Turkiye last month as a security precaution.
In Britain, the protest numbers were smaller after more than 300,000 people staged a pro-Palestinian march in London last Saturday.
One targeted an office where the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, holds meetings, with protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Cease-fire now.”
Some held placards reading “Stop the war in Gaza” and “Starmer — blood on your hands” amid a heavy police presence in the Camden area of north London.
Starmer, a former human rights lawyer whose party is predicted to win an election expected next year, has refused to call for a permanent cease-fire, sparking a string of resignations from his top team.
Instead, he has called for a humanitarian pause to Israel’s bombardment to allow aid in for the 2.4 million people in Gaza.
One protester at the London event, Nicoleta, 36, held a placard reading “Bombing hospitals is a crime.”
“Because I’m a health care provider I’m here to defend the hospitals, the innocent civilians, the children in incubators,” she said.
The rally was one of many smaller protests organized nationwide by the Stop The War Coalition.
London police said on Saturday they had now made 386 arrests since the October 7 attacks.
Showing support for Hamas is an offense in Britain, as the organization is considered a terrorist group.

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestine protests France Britain

Related

Florida sued over ban on pro-Palestinian student groups
World
Florida sued over ban on pro-Palestinian student groups
Over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters shutdown LA’s Hollywood Boulevard
World
Over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters shutdown LA’s Hollywood Boulevard

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry
  • Germany has provided humanitarian aid totalling around $175.6 million
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s Foreign Ministry has scrutinized humanitarian aid payments for the Palestinian territories and has not detected any misuse, the ministry said on Saturday.
“The review of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians has been completed and there have been no anomalies regarding possible indirect aid for terrorist organizations,” the ministry said.
Germany has provided humanitarian aid totalling around 161 million euros ($175.6 million) for people in Palestinian territories.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Gaza strip humanitarian aid

Related

Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Football
Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Blinken speaks with Egypt’s FM about Gaza humanitarian aid
Middle-East
Blinken speaks with Egypt’s FM about Gaza humanitarian aid

Latest updates

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog
Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog
Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum
Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum
Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast
Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.