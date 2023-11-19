Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024. France crush Gibraltar in record 14-0 win

You are here

Netherlands' Wout Weghorst, second right, breaks away from Ireland's Matt Doherty, second left, to score his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Ireland on Nov. 18, 2023. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
  • Kylian Mbappe had a hatt rick as nine different French players scored goals, with one own-goal for Gibraltar
  • Croatia are on the verge of qualifying after beating Latvia 2-0 as their closest rival Wales dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Armenia
AP
LONDON: The Netherlands, Switzerland and Romania all secured places at Euro 2024 on Saturday, and France racked up the biggest-ever win in European Championship qualifying by beating Gibraltar 14-0.

The Netherlands needed a win over Ireland to be sure of qualifying and Wout Weghorst gave his team the lead in the 12th minute, blasting a shot into the top-right corner. The goal was awarded despite Weghorst appearing to pull on Ireland defender Nathan Collins’ jersey just before he received the ball.

The Netherlands had 18 shots to Ireland’s three but couldn’t score again.

“We can be proud of ourselves and we certainly are now that we’re going to the European Championship,” Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“With all the problems, injuries we’ve had, we’ve still managed it. Now we can start preparing.”

SWISS STREAK

Switzerland drew 1-1 with Kosovo to make sure of qualifying and continue a run of not missing any major tournament since Euro 2012. But the game continued a troubling Swiss trend to let leads slip.

Switzerland dominated possession but couldn’t get through the Kosovo defense until Ruben Vargas headed in a deflected ball in the 47th. Kosovo’s Muhamet Hyseni leveled the score in the 82nd with a shot in off the post. It was Switzerland’s fifth draw in six games, and in all of those draws Switzerland conceded at least one goal after the 80th minute.

A draw was enough for Switzerland to qualify because Romania won 2-1 against third-place Israel.

Romania recovered from Israel’s Eran Zahavi scoring in the second minute, responding with goals from George Pușcaș and Ianis Hagi. Israel were the official host team but Saturday’s game was played in Hungary because of the Israel-Hamas war.

Romania qualified for their first major tournament since 2016 after missing the last European Championship despite being one of the host nations. Israel miss out on an automatic qualifying spot but go into the playoffs because of their Nations League record. That means Norway and star striker Erling Haaland can no longer reach the playoffs and will not play at Euro 2024.

Belarus beat Andorra 1-0 in the other game in the group.

RECORD WIN FOR FRANCE

France’s 14 goals against Gibraltar broke the team’s record for their biggest-ever win and also set a record for the competition.

Kylian Mbappe had a hatt rick as nine different French players scored goals, with one own-goal for Gibraltar. France’s previous biggest win was a 10-0 victory over Azerbaijan in 1995. The previous record in European Championship qualifying was Germany’s 13-0 win over San Marino in 2006. France had already qualified for next year’s tournament.

CROATIA EDGE AHEAD

Croatia are on the verge of qualifying after beating Latvia 2-0 as their closest rival Wales dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Armenia.

Early goals from Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramarić gave Croatia a comfortable victory at last-place Latvia.

Croatia can secure a qualifying spot on Tuesday with a win over Armenia in their last game or if Wales fail to beat Group D leader Turkiye.

Lucas Zelarayan put Armenia ahead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after Wales failed to clear a corner. Wales were level following Nair Tiknizyan’s own-goal. The draw meant Armenia’s slim chances of qualifying were ended when Croatia won their game.

Ahead of the game, the Football Association of Wales confirmed 32 Welsh fans had been arrested in Armenia.

TURKEY BEAT GERMANY

Germany’s new coach Julian Nagelsmann had a setback in his first home game with a 3-2 friendly loss to Turkiye, who had heavy support in Berlin. Germany are hosting the European Championship next year and Turkiye have qualified.

Topics: Euro 2024 European Championship

MANCHESTER, England: A record 45,185 tickets have been snapped up for Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, setting up a potential attendance record.
Depending on how many fans come through the turnstiles, the attendance could top the record of 44,259 set at the Etihad last season.
The derby marks the fifth WSL game played by United’s women at Old Trafford and is on pace to crush the team’s previous attendance record of 30,196 for Aston Villa’s visit to Old Trafford in 2022.
“Our players are used to big occasions, and they thrive in those environments. The bigger we make these moments, the more the players grow,” United manager Marc Skinner said. “The women’s game has continued to develop, and fans are attending games to witness competitive performances from their favorite players.”
United, who beat City 2-1 last season at Leigh Sports Village, began the weekend third in the WSL standings while City are sixth.

Topics: Manchester United Women’s Super League Manchester city

GENEVA: Denmark and Albania advanced to the European Championship on Friday and title-holders Italy got a crucial win ahead of a showdown game against Ukraine.

Italy beat North Macedonia 5-2 to both avenge their elimination in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs and ensure they need only a draw against Ukraine on Monday to secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany. At stake is second place behind group winners England, who beat Malta 2-0 Friday.

Robert Lewandowski and Poland must go through the playoffs in March after a 1-1 draw at home to the Czech Republic ended its chance of advancing directly with group leader Albania.

Albania kicked off earlier needing only a point in Moldova to secure their Euro 2024 place and did just enough in a 1-1 draw.

Denmark ensured they will finish top of Group H by beating closest rival Slovenia 2-1 thanks to a 54th-minute goal by midfielder Thomas Delaney.

That set up another decisive final game Monday: Slovenia host Kazakhstan needing only a draw to return to the Euros for the first time since 2000. Kazakhstan, which beat San Marino 3-1, have never qualified for a major tournament.

England secured their place last month and a 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley Stadium was routine, as was Harry Kane scoring his 25th goal in a prolific season for England and Bayern Munich.

The only surprising moment of drama was Kane being shown a yellow card after he was adjudged to have dived in the penalty area.

England are on course to be among the group winners with the best records who will be in the pot of top-seeded teams when the Euro 2024 tournament draw is made on Dec. 2 in Hamburg.

Including Denmark and Albania, 13 countries have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, and eight more will follow by the time the qualifying groups end Tuesday.

The final three places are decided in the 12-team playoffs scheduled from March 21-26 for teams that did not finish in the top two of a qualifying group.

ITALY REDEEMED

Italy has bad recent memories of playing North Macedonia at home. In March last year, Italy lost 1-0 to a stoppage-time goal in Palermo and was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

There was redemption Friday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Even when a three-goal half-time lead had been cut back to 3-2 entering the closing minutes, Italy rose again rather than faltered.

“I liked the team in the second half,” Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said. “These matches reveal the level of personality and these lads have it. After the scoreline became 3-2, I expected them to suffer, to sit back. Instead, they responded very well, trying to attack even more.”

BRAZILIAN INFLUENCE

Brazilian coach Sylvinho is going to Euro 2024 with his Albania team.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona left-back was appointed in January and has led Albania on a seven-game unbeaten run after starting qualifying with a 1-0 loss at Poland in March.

Sylvinho has found success after lasting less than a year at his previous jobs coaching Lyon and Corinthians.

Albania needed just one point from their final two Group E games, after outperforming the higher-ranked Poles and Czechs, and got it at the first attempt Friday. Veteran forward Sokol Cikalleshi’s 25th-minute penalty put Albania ahead before Moldova equalized in the 87th.

“After the last whistle, but really after nine months, working every day, it’s a dream, it’s a dream,” Sylvinho told Albanian media. “In fact, I should enjoy it. And that is why I am very pleased, like all of you.”

Thousands of Albanian fans gathered at the main Skanderbeg and Mother Teresa squares in Tirana to celebrate the result by waving national flags and setting off fireworks. Cars drove through the center of the city blaring their horns and loud national music.

After the 1-1 draw in Poland, Albania is two points ahead of the Czech Republic and three clear of Poland which has finished its program. Moldova trails by four points but can still take second place and qualify.

Albania hosts the Faeroe Islands in the final round Monday, when the Czechs host Moldova.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Entry to the three-tiered playoffs is decided by standings in the Nations League groups played last year before the World Cup in Qatar.

The top-tier bracket of four teams will include Poland and either Croatia or Wales. Also Italy, if they lose to Ukraine on Monday.

The second-tier bracket will possibly include Israel and certainly Bosnia-Herzegovina and Finland, who beat Northern Ireland 4-0 on Friday. Ukraine could drop into it, too.

Nations League group winners Georgia and Greece are assured playoff spots in the third-tier bracket. Luxembourg will likely join them.

Topics: Denmark Albania

BEIRUT: Part of the proceeds from Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Palestine is to be donated to humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the BBC reported on Friday.
Australia’s coach Graham Arnold admitted that preparations for the game on Nov. 21 in Kuwait have been “quite stressful,” in the wake of the violence in the Gaza Strip.
The Socceroos’ five-figure donation will be matched by Football Australia.
The forthcoming fixture has been moved to Kuwait after it was scheduled to be played in the West Bank.
Lebanon and Palestine played out a goalless draw at Sharjah’s Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
The last time Palestine played at home was in 2019 when they faced Saudi Arabia.
Arnold called the current conflict “horrific,” and added: “With everything that’s going on in the Middle East at the moment, it’s been quite stressful for me and just making sure that everything (regarding preparation) is great.
“What we do have control over is our performance and playing against Palestine, and going out and getting the job done for Australia.
“Obviously we are very sympathetic … with what’s going on, but again, it’s a game of football and that brings a lot of joy to everybody.”
Australia have topped their qualifying group after thrashing Bangladesh 7-0, and Leicester defender Harry Souttar, who opened the scoring for his side in that clash, says the team must be professional in Kuwait and put aside their emotions.
He said: “Obviously we know kind of what’s going on for both sides; it’s horrendous.
“I’m not going to stand here and give a political view, but all I can say is we will be going into that focusing on purely the game and nothing else.
“We know that Palestine are going to be right up for it. We know that they’re going to be playing for a lot more than just football.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Australia Humanitarian 2026 World Cup

LONDON: Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is set to complete a sponsorship deal with FIFA, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Sources close to the negotiations told the paper that the deal, expected to run until 2034, is worth an estimated $100 million a year.

Talks are at an “advanced stage,” the sources added, and come after the Kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

If agreed, the sponsorship deal will make Aramco FIFA’s biggest-paying sponsor.

Aramco declined to comment on the report, and FIFA responded by saying it was not part of its policy to “confirm or deny any commercial discussions,” The Times reported.

The oil giant already has major sponsorship deals with Formula 1 and the women’s golf circuit, as well as with the International Cricket Council for the Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Aramco FIFA FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2034 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi World Cup 2034 bid Saudi 2034 World Cup

BELGRADE: Saudi national coach Yasser Al-Harbi has joined the Serbian club FK Vozdovac as an assistant coach for the first team in a move that meets the objectives of the Future Falcons Program.
Al-Harbi, who initially joined the program as an assistant coach, signed the contract with the top-tier Serbian club this week.
The FFP, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, aims to develop national coaches and administrators by offering them opportunities in Europe.
Saudi coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri signed a contract earlier this month to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club as part of the same program.
Al-Harbi, who previously served as assistant coach for AEK Athens’ reserve team, becomes the second Saudi national to coach in Europe this month following Al-Tuwaijri’s appointment.
Al-Harbi joins the Serbian SuperLiga club as an assistant coach for a season.
The champions of the Serbian SuperLiga are drawn into the primary qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, with the second and third-placed teams participating in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al-Harbi FK Vozdovac Future Falcons Program

