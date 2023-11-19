Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds hit 9-month high with $117bn in September

You are here

This notable increase, which marks a nine-month high for the Kingdom, has propelled the region to the 17th spot among the largest holders of US Treasury bonds as of September. Shutterstock
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds reached $117.1 billion in September, up from $112 billion in August, further elevating its position in the global financial market.  

This notable increase, which marks a nine-month high for the Kingdom, has propelled the region to the 17th spot among the largest holders of US Treasury bonds as of September.  

A closer look at the investment distribution reveals a strategic focus, with $102.1 billion, or 87 percent of the total investment, allocated to long-term bonds.  

Meanwhile, short-term bonds accounted for $15 billion, comprising 13 percent of the Kingdom’s US Treasury bond investments.    

This move signifies Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in international financial markets, highlighting a keen understanding of leveraging sovereign wealth to secure and strengthen the Kingdom’s global economic position.  

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is the only Arab and Middle Eastern country among the top 20 major holders of US Treasury securities. 

The Kingdom held the 18th spot in July, experiencing a 1 percent increase after a three-month decline, reaching $109.2 billion.  

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia sustained its growth trajectory in October with a $3 billion increase compared to the previous month. 

At the top of the list, Japan reached $1.08 trillion in September, reflecting a steep decline compared to the $1.11 trillion recorded the previous month.  

China followed suit with $778 billion during the month, also marking a decrease from $805 billion in October.  

The UK secured the third spot, experiencing a decline from $698 billion in October to $668.9 billion in September.  

Furthermore, South Korea, in the 18th spot, observed a decrease from $117.8 billion in October to $112.9 billion in September. 

Germany followed, with an increase from $96.4 billion in October to $102.3 billion in September.  

Bermuda secured the last position with $88.5 billion in September, compared to $86.9 billion the month before. 

The total foreign treasury holders reached $7.6 trillion in September, marking a decrease from $7.7 trillion the previous month. 

In the last month, Saudi Arabia’s central bank reported a decrease in foreign security investments, recording an 11.5 percent year-on-year drop in September, amounting to SR997.9 billion ($266 billion). 

Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum

Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum

Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investments between Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to flourish as multiple agreements worth $1.5 billion are expected to be signed during the Egyptian-Saudi Business Forum. 

According to Egyptian-Saudi Business Council member Turki Al-Hokair, the event will coincide with the visit of Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi to Egypt and is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Cairo, Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reported. 

A delegation from the council will attend the forum, which aims to facilitate the exchange of investment and trade opportunities between the two countries, Al-Hokair said. 

The investments align with Egypt’s broader goal of attracting foreign investments, particularly from Gulf countries, to bolster its decreasing US dollar reserves.

He added that the majority of the expected investments are concentrated across sectors like energy, real estate investment, agriculture, and tourism. 

Al-Hokair underscored the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and the complementarity between them in all economic and investment fields and sectors, enhancing mutual investment opportunities. 

Meanwhile, the first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum is set to take place on Nov. 22-23 in Cairo, with the goal of developing proposals that foster strong economic partnerships between the involved parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Organized by the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, the forum will see the participation of officials and businessmen from GCC countries and nations in Africa. 

The event comes as the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and GCC countries exceeded $30 billion in 2022, including $20.4 billion for Gulf exports and $9.5 billion for Gulf imports from Egypt, according to the president of the Federation of Gulf Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

He stated that Gulf investments in Egypt are old and extend back decades. However, they have increased in recent years, citing Egyptian economic reforms, an improved investment environment, and efforts to attract Gulf investments. 

Al-Huwaizi also noted that the volume of Gulf investments in Egypt exceeds $62 billion, with more than 8,500 Gulf companies investing in Egypt.

GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general

GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general

GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are gaining recognition as key players in reinforcing global energy security, the organization’s secretary-general has said.

Speaking at the 19th Manama Dialogue Conference titled “Regional Security Summit,” Jassim Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC’s role as a trusted global partner in the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

“Energy security occupies a prominent place in the policies of the GCC countries,” he said.

Organized by Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the summit convened from Nov. 17-19 in Manama.

The event saw participation from various foreign ministers, defense and national security officials, experts and prominent thinkers from numerous countries.

Al-Budaiwi underscored the broader ambition of the GCC countries to shape energy policies that balance traditional resources and the shift toward sustainable alternatives.

The secretary-general also pointed to the need for a comprehensive understanding of energy security in modern times, influenced by factors such as traditional conflict, absence of alternative plans and years of insufficient investment.

He criticized misleading narratives that suggest alternative energy sources can completely replace fossil fuels and further highlighted the decades-long reliability of the GCC as an energy partner. Al-Budaiwi also emphasized the region’s commitment to stabilizing global energy markets.

“The GCC countries recognize the importance of traditional energy supplies in the long term to ensure energy security and affordability, where the council’s members have also adopted renewable energy sources, as evident from their national development plans,” he said.

The summit also focused on the necessity of international cooperation to protect energy infrastructure and routes, confront potential military and cyberthreats and ensure long-term energy security despite short-term challenges.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 55.06 points, or 0.50 percent, on Sunday to close at 11,137.03. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.50 billion ($1.20 billion) as 158 of the listed stocks advanced, while 59 retreated. 

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also jumped 77.43 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,683.36 as 26 progressed, while 27 sloped. 

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also climbed 3.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,446.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. The company’s share price surged 9.91 percent to SR16.86. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Development Works Food Co., whose share prices soared nearly 10 percent to SR22.96 and SR136.00, respectively. 

Makkah Construction and Development Co. and East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry also performed well. 

The worst performer on the primary index was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped 2.22 percent to SR52.80. 

Other poor performers were Electrical Industries Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices dropped about 1.7 percent to SR2.19 and SR160, respectively. 

Moreover, other laggards included National Medical Care Co. and BinDawood Holding Co. 

On the announcements front, the exchange notified that qualified investors started subscribing to 600,000 shares of View United Real Estate Development Co. on the Nomu on Sunday. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the shares accounted for 18.18 percent of the firm’s capital after its initial public offering capital of SR3.3 million divided into 3.3 million shares. 

In addition, the company will issue 300,000 shares through a capital increase, while an additional 300,000 shares will be made available by existing shareholders. 

Meanwhile, Thimar Development Holding Co. has announced to its shareholders the investment of only SR6 million in a real estate fund licensed by the Capital Market Authority to develop the Business Square project, a modern administrative office complex at King Saud University, Riyadh.  

This investment is projected to have a positive financial impact and comes within the firm’s direction of investing in distinctive real estate projects. 

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday announced the discovery of two new gas fields in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter respectively.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Energy stated that Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, made the first discovery at the Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well. It said the field was discovered after gas flowed at a rate of 30 million standard cubic feet per day from the said reservoir, along with 1,600 barrels of condensate, and gas flowed at a rate of 3.1 million scf per day from the Arab-C reservoir in the same field.

The second discovery was made at the Al-Mahakek-2 well where natural gas flowed at 0.85 million scf per day.

Natural gas was also discovered in five other reservoirs in previously discovered fields which includes the Jalla reservoir in the Assekra field where gas flowed at a rate of 46 million scf per day.

Unaizah-A reservoir located in the Shadoun field also witnessed a natural gas flow of 15.5 million scf per day, while gas gushed at a rate of million scf per day in the Mazalij field in the Unaizah B/C reservoir in southwest Dhahran.

According to the ministry report, reservoirs were also detected in the Al-Sara field and Al-Wadihi field, where natural gas flowed at a rate of 11.7 million and 5.1 million scf per day respectively.

The discovery of natural gas reservoirs is expected to complement Aramco’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels, with the goal of meeting domestic demand by 2030.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco began the production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule.

Unconventional tight gas, also known as shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers. Extracting this gas demands specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for extraction.

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.

Jeddah's KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Updated 19 November 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Updated 19 November 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport has served over 35 million passengers over 207,000 flights from January to October, according to a senior official. 

Speaking at the Annual Strategic Forum of Jeddah Airports Co. in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 18, JEDCO CEO Ayman Abdulaziz Abu Abat said that KAIA had also served 6.5 million pilgrims besides shipping 16.7 million luggage. 

He highlighted that during the Hajj season alone, the airport served over 7.8 million passengers on over 51,000 flights, shipping 10.6 million luggage and around 1 million Zamzam water bottles.  

During the forum, JEDCO Chairman Raed Al-Mudaiheem also announced that KAIA was steadily moving toward its strategic plan to connect 150 cities by 2030. 

Al-Mudaiheem said the airport followed a clear plan to serve 114 million passengers and increase non-aeronautical income to 45 percent of the total revenues by 2030. 

He added that this initiative is an extension of the support provided to the sector by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. 

He added that the forum was also instrumental in boosting airport operations in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.  

Jeddah Vice Gov. Trad bin Fahad Al-Sharif inaugurated the strategic meeting that held several sessions to revisit the targets and review the achievements to develop new recommendations.  

Al-Mudaiheem also highlighted the growing importance of promoting entrepreneurship and teamwork among government entities and other stakeholders to ensure Jeddah International Airport achieves top standards of aviation operations. 

The forum also aimed to review JEDCO’s 2024 action plan in a way that contributes to developing operational efficiency and improving the passengers’ experience at the airport. 

It also contributed to coordinating and aligning the stakeholders at the airport. 

The three-day event included several workshops to discuss ways to turn challenges into opportunities by reviewing the most important results achieved by the company in 2023. 

