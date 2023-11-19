Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe

In the final round, she beat Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild, a Danish-Thai model, to receive the coveted crown created by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad.
Palacios, is a communications graduate and TV presenter. Earlier this year she beat nine other contestants to the Miss Universe Nicaragua title.
Asked in the final round who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose the 18th-century British philosopher and feminist Mary Wollstonecraft, who she said broke boundaries and “gave an opportunity to many women.”
“There are no limitations for women today,” she added, via a translator.
Abu Dhabi Art returns with biggest edition, highlighting work from Global South
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: From Nov. 22-26, Abu Dhabi’s Manarat Saadiyat will come alive with the 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Art. The fair’s largest edition to date, it will present 92 galleries from 31 countries.
Organized by the UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism, this year’s edition is noteworthy not only for its breadth but also for its multicultural emphasis as it will place a special focus on galleries and artists from the Middle East, South Asia, Africa and beyond.
“Abu Dhabi is an international cultural hub and as a fair, we look in particular at attracting galleries from the Global South and giving these art histories prominence,” Dyala Nusseibeh, the fair’s director, told Arab News.
“For example, we are working with Maneli Keykavoussi on a ‘Focus’ sector on Latin America and with Chris Wan Feng on a special spotlight on modern and contemporary art histories from Hong Kong,” she added.
“We will present for the first time in the Middle East a great selection of modern and contemporary art from Hong Kong, reflecting its unique and rich historical context and the exciting contemporary art scene taking place now in the region,” Feng said in a released statement. “I am confident that the encounter and exchange with the audience of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair will further develop and strengthen our art dialogue between the two regions.”
The fair also takes place in the leadup to COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.
“At the same time, with the soon-to-take-place COP28, our 2023 edition sees an overarching focus throughout our programs on the environment and on sustainability, whether through our gallery ‘Focus’ sector presented by Riccarda Mandrini, our community projects on this theme helmed by Nadine Maalouf or some of our commissioned artists and works in ‘In and Around’,” said Nusseibeh.
The art fair is the conclusion of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-long visual arts program that looks to capture the burgeoning art scene in the regions of West Asia, North Africa and South Asia.
The 92 galleries include for the first time galleries from Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, and Chile.
“Each year, guest curators and artists are invited to contribute to the fair, which gives it a unique identity,” Nusseibeh noted. “Participating curators including Venetia Porter, Morad Montazami and Nicolas Bourriaud whilst artists include Hashel Al-Lamki, Samo Shalaby, Lateefa Seed, Almaha Jaralla, Nujoom Alghanem and our visual campaign artist for this year, Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim.”
The fair is also taking place as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues to rage.
“As a fair based in the region, our gallery presentations, particularly those showing works by Arab artists, inevitably offer perspectives and insights on this,” Nusseibeh told Arab News.
Nusseibeh highlighted works that will be shown by Ramallah-based Gallery One, including by artists Kamal Boullata, Walid Abu Shakra, Tayseer Barakat, Sliman Mansour and Samia Halaby.
Tabari Art Space is presenting a solo booth of new works by Palestinian Gaza-born artist Hazem Harb.
“These are an important, moving testimony to our times,” stated Nusseibeh.
Attal posed for the pictures against breathtaking scenery while holding the luxury label’s Arqué re-nylon and brushed leather shoulder bag.
The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was first presented during Milan Fashion Week in February.
French Algerian model Loli Bahia walked the Milan show alongside Gigi Hadid. Bahia sported a black cropped duffle coat with a structured hood and a calf-length pencil skirt. She wore black heels to match and added a pop of color with yellow false lashes.
Hadid stepped on the runway in a long tailored grey coat layered over a black jumper. She also wore a pair of matching grey shorts, adorned with delicate white three-dimensional flowers, while her look was elevated with a pair of pale blue high heels.
This week, the brand also released its holiday campaign featuring Prada ambassadors US actress and singer Maya Hawke, British actors Damson Idris and Louis Partridge and South Korean actress Kim Tae-Ri.
Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the JW Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.
She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists. She has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Chanel, Tod’s and Valentino, to name a few.
In September, Attal walked the runway for British luxury label Burberry, led by Creative Director Daniel Lee, at London Fashion Week.
The catwalk star wore low-waist tailored pants, a cropped printed blouse and a blazer with fur detailing around the sleeves.
Her outfit was part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection that was showcased at London Fashion Week.
PESHAWAR: Muhammad Khudadad stood before a huge cauldron at a hotel in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar earlier this month, piling up a special rice delicacy onto plate after plate and passing it along to a line of expectant waiters.
Though the 67-year-old master chef has treated generations in the historic city to his famed Kabuli Pulao, these days he is worried about the future. Over 300,000 Afghans have been forced to return to their home country since last month when Pakistan launched a nationwide crackdown on undocumented foreigners, which has mainly affected about 1.7 million Afghans who fled their homeland during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of their country and after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021.
With the influx of millions of Afghans in Pakistan, restaurants across Pakistan have for decades been serving Afghan dishes such as the Kabuli Pulao, which is steamed rice mixed with caramelized, finely chopped carrots, raisins and chunks of slow-cooked buffalo meat.
In Peshawar, the famed Board Bazaar, or ‘Mini Kabul,’ is home to some 6,000 shops, nearly all run by Afghan refugees, including the Kabul Hotel where Khudadad has worked as a chef since he migrated to Pakistan in his twenties. The restaurant, which was established in the early 1980s, is famous for its Kabuli Pulao.
“It has been 40 years since I came to Pakistan and I have lived as a refugee here in a camp and in [Peshawar] city,” Khudadad, who hails from the Afghan provine of Kunduz, told Arab News.
He returned to Afghanistan in 2005, but was compelled to return within two years by the hotel owner so he could keep making his special Kabuli Pulao.
“I even went to Afghanistan, but people would call me to come back saying that the business of the hotel was bad.”
Years later, hundreds of customers still show up daily to buy Khudadad’s Kabuli Pulao.
“I have had a shop in Board Bazar for 17 years and I come here [often],” customer Hizb Ullah told Arab News. “There are many hotels, but I come here because their pulao is famous.”
One version of the dish is called ‘Uzbeki Pulao.’
“In Kabuli [Pulao], the carrots and raisins are cooked in a different utensil, whereas in Uzbeki Pulao, everything is cooked in the same pot,” Khudadad, a Dari-speaking Uzbek-Afghan, explained.
Food critics say it is difficult to track the exact arrival of Kabuli Pulao in Pakistan, but most agree it became part of mainstream Pakistani cuisine after the arrival of Afghan refugees in the 1980s.
“We know that Pakistan and Afghanistan have a deep, shared history. In fact, many communities that live along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border felt that they were artificially split by the 1893 Durand Line. So, it is hard to say when exactly it came here,” Maryum Jilani, food writer and founder of the award-winning blog, Pakistan Eats, told Arab News.
“It could have been here long before the partition [of India in 1947], but we do know that it achieved mainstream recognition following the arrival of Afghan refugees, especially during the 1990s when they began to come in much larger numbers. Since then it has just become an integral part of Pakistani food culture so much so that Kabuli Pulao is the dominant Pulao in Peshawar even though it is technically not native to the city.”
But now the pulao’s future in the city, just like Khudadad’s, is under threat.
The chef said he considered Pakistan his home but the threat of deportation looms as he is unregistered and doesn’t hold a Proof of Registration (PoR) document or an Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC).
“I have worked in Kohat, Lahore, Hangu, Spenghar (a restaurant in Kohat), and in Rawalpindi and in Peshawar,” the chef said. “The hujras [living room for men] of Pakistanis are open for me, everyone offers me to spend the night with them. If I am short of money, they give me.”
But now he no longer feels welcome here:
“I have been working here till now, rest Allah can do everything, whether I would return [to Afghanistan] or stay here.”
Customers also expressed sadness over the exodus of Afghans from the city and the prospect of their favorite chef leaving.
“I feel that people [in Pakistan] will remember that Afghans once lived here,” said customer Muhammad Shakirullah, “and served us such beautiful food.”
REVIEW: Once again, Hollywood villainizes the Arab in ‘The Crown’ Season 6
Stereotypical depiction of the Egyptian billionaire as a misogynist is troubling
Show misses an opportunity to reflect on post-colonial Western attitudes toward the Arab and Muslim world
Tamara Turki
LONDON: The final season of “The Crown” debuted to much anticipation, particularly given it was set to depict a pivotal moment in British royal history: the death of Princess Diana (played by actress Elizabeth Debicki).
The award-winning series has been criticized in the past for its use of sensationalism, blending fact and fiction to deliver dramatic renditions of real-life events involving the royal family.
And while every story needs a villain, it is regrettable that Season 6, released in two parts, succumbed to the Hollywood trope of depicting Arab characters as the “bad guys.”
The first four episodes, which were released on Thursday, use fictional elements of the storyline to portray Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw) as a power-hungry social climber, orchestrating his son’s relationship with Diana in hopes of fulfilling a lifelong desire to ascend the heights of British society and secure citizenship.
The stereotypical depiction of the Egyptian billionaire as a misogynist is troubling, especially in a scene where he claims to have offered Diana to Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) “on a plate” during a holiday on their mega-yacht in St. Tropez.
The narrative also suggests that Al-Fayed tipped off paparazzi about Diana and Dodi’s whereabouts.
Al-Fayed’s character is even shown exploiting the tragedy of Diana and Dodi’s death in an attempt to forge a bond with the royal family.
Meanwhile, Dodi is merely relegated to the role of a passive figure, easily swayed by his father’s ambitions and engaging with Diana to fulfill those aims.
A significant but short-lived plot development unfolds in the fourth episode when Al-Fayed realizes that even in his son’s death, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) remained just as repelled by him.
While Al-Fayed is shown receiving an overwhelming amount of support from the Arab region, Dodi’s death is largely overlooked by British tabloids.
In this evocative scene, a distressed Al-Fayed, conversing with the ghost of his late son, questions why the royals hate him. “Is it the fate of the Arabs to always be hated by the West?”
This could have been an opportunity for the script to engage in a more meaningful reflection on post-colonial Western attitudes toward the Arab and Muslim world.
Instead, Dodi’s character offers little insight into his father’s anguish, responding: “You shouldn’t look up to the West. You should never have exalted expectations because they will never be fulfilled.”
The handling of the show’s only significant Arab characters as insufferably unlikable raises questions about the series’ approach to diversity and representation.
This may leave viewers, particularly from our region, less enthusiastic about the upcoming second part of the season, to be released on Dec. 14
Italian fashion house Etro’s CEO, creative director laud Saudi Arabia, discuss label’s new design direction
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: Luxury Italian fashion house Etro has focused its attention on Saudi Arabia, and CEO Fabrizio Cardinali told Arab News it was “the first step of a bigger project in the Gulf area.”
In May, Etro launched its newest boutique in Riyadh’s Kingdom Center — the brand opened its first store in the country in 2008 — further strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia.
Cardinali said: “Businesswise, Saudi Arabia is an established but constantly growing market for Etro, and we strongly believe in its potential. Riyadh is the first step of a bigger project in the Gulf area.”
Spread over 200 square meters, the new boutique features a VIP room — a space to offer customers a personalized and luxurious shopping experience.
“The VIP room aims to provide esteemed clients with privacy and an opportunity to explore our settings more intimately,” he added.
Following the latest store opening, he said the response to the collection had confirmed the appeal of the brand since its introduction to the Saudi market.
“In the Middle East, categories such as eveningwear, leather goods, accessories, and perfumes perform exceptionally well. The local clientele generally appreciates high-quality apparel and accessories that blend seamlessly with their lifestyles and cultural backgrounds,” Cardinali said.
In Saudi Arabia, specifically, he noted that the brand had witnessed a trend of women embracing a blend of traditional elegance and modern experimentation.
“This trend perfectly matches the DNA of the brand we are exploring and reinterpreting through the vision of our new creative director, Marco De Vincenzo,” he added.
Since his appointment last year, De Vincenzo has received rave reviews for his collections at Etro, ushering in a new era at the house.
De Vincenzo told Arab News: “I keep a maximalist point of view without considering the past as an endpoint but as a starting point. I try to keep myself free in interpreting the brand codes already here before my arrival.”
The spring-summer 2024 line featured a more-is-more vibe with clashing prints, large motifs, and a fresh take on paisleys. For instance, a bodycon midi boasted an octopus on the chest surrounded by the signature motif.
“Paisley will always be an important signature for the brand, even if the power of the brand goes beyond one unique pattern,” De Vincenzo said.
In addition, he has been experimenting with the silhouettes — oversized blazers, fishtail skirts, edgy varsity jackets, elevated knitwear, and voluminous dresses.
“I’m working on taking Etro into the future. The mix of patterns and fabrics is part of the brand’s DNA and is very close to me.
“For my generation, the link between Etro, the birth of Made in Italy, and the exploitation of the fashion industry is enough to tell a dream because we lived those moments,” De Vincenzo added.
Earlier this year, he designed the Vela bag, his first bag for the house, which quickly gained a cult status. An overall minimalist purse, its standout feature is the chain link and medallion with the Etro logo on one side and Pegasus on the other – reminiscent of an ancient coin.
De Vincenzo said: “I started with the classic zip bag used by the older generation, and then I created a contemporary object where design played a key role. The result is a minimal, bold, and timeless bag. Vela has many features that an accessory needs to have in 2023.”