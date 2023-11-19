You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report

Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, take part in a rally marking the 29th anniversary of the creation of the movement on December 16, 2016, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (File/AFP)
Arab News
  • Probe of Supernova event also found Israel’s forces opened fire on militants, wounding others
Arab News
DUBAI: Hamas militants who attacked a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7 probably did not know in advance about the event and decided to target it on the spot, according to the first police investigation into the incident.

The police report, obtained this week by Israel’s Channel 12, said that Hamas had originally intended to attack nearby Kibbutz Re’im, as well as other villages near the Gaza border.

The police probe, which involved interrogations of captured Hamas members, revealed that the group had not planned to target the event and discovered all about the music festival with drones and from the air as they parachuted into Israel.

And while police found maps of target locations on the bodies of killed Hamas members, none was of the festival site.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which also reported on the police investigation on Saturday, said that the probe showed that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Hamas gunmen, but wounded Israelis at the festival.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Ship hijacked in Red Sea by Houthis: Israeli military

Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: The Israeli military said on Sunday that Yemen’s Houthis had seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea as it was sailing from Turkey to India, calling this “a very grave incident on a global level.”

In a social media post, the military added that the vessel, which it did not name, was not Israeli-owned and had no Israelis among its crew.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the ship was British-owned and operated by a Japanese company.

Earlier on Sunday, Yahya Sarea, a spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthis, said that the group would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or carrying the Israeli flag, according to the group’s Telegram channel.

Sarea called on all countries to withdraw their citizens working on the crews of any such ships.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Yemen Houthis Red Sea

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges international community to push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Arab News
  • King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah urged the international community on Sunday to push for an immediate ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s “ugly war” on Gaza.

His remarks came during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss urgent measures addressing the escalating violence in Gaza. 

King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians and ensure an uninterrupted flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Expressing deep concerns, the king criticized Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, warning of the potential for a broader regional crisis.

He underscored the necessity of halting hostilities for regional stability and reiterated the call for a political resolution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the role of the EU in achieving a two-state solution.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians and stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status in Jerusalem. She also condemned settler violence in the West Bank.

She praised Jordan’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, recognizing the military field hospital’s crucial role in aiding civilians.

Commending King Abdullah’s political initiatives, she underscored the importance of achieving peace through a two-state solution.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan Jordan King Abdullah II European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen

Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’

AFP
  • Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said attacks by “the Islamic resistance in Iraq” were part of a “strategy of attrition,” dismissing sanctions as ineffectual
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s powerful pro-Iranian armed group Kataeb Hezbollah has denounced as “ridiculous” sanctions unveiled this week by the United States over recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria.
American forces deployed in those two countries have been attacked more than 55 times since mid-October, according to the Pentagon, coinciding with US ally Israel’s war on Hamas militants in Gaza.
In a statement released late Saturday on Telegram, Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said attacks by “the Islamic resistance in Iraq” were part of a “strategy of attrition,” dismissing sanctions as ineffectual.
“The inclusion of certain brothers in the so-called ‘American sanctions list’ is ridiculous,” Askari argued, saying “such actions will not dissuade our courageous fighters.”
The US Treasury said on Friday it had sanctioned six individuals affiliated with Kataeb Hezbollah as well as the leader of another pro-Iranian group in Iraq which Washington said was also involved in attacks against US troops.
In its statement, the Treasury said Kataeb Hezbollah was trained, funded and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and “is behind a spate of recent attacks against the United States and partners in Iraq and Syria following the horrific attacks by Hamas against Israel.”
Attacks on southern Israel launched on October 7 by the Iran-backed Palestinian group killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
A relentless air, land and naval assault Israel launched in response has killed upwards of 12,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas government.
Attacks on US forces in the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war have caused minor injuries to dozens of troops, according to the Pentagon.
Most were rocket or drone attacks claimed by a group called “the Islamic resistance in Iraq.”
“The calculated strikes of the Islamic resistance in Iraq... are part of a strategy of attrition of the enemy, deciding the level of escalation of operations, trajectory and timing,” said the Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman.
The group was designated a “terrorist organization” by the US State Department in 2009.
The United States has about 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and another 900 in Syria, deployed as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.

31 premature babies safely evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza

AP
  • The fate of the newborns at Shifa Hospital had captured global attention after the release of images showing doctors trying to keep them warm
  • 25 of Gaza’s hospitals aren’t functioning due to lack of fuel, damage and other problems
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: The World Health Organization (WHO) said 31 babies have been safely transported from Shifa Hospital to another hospital in southern Gaza.
The evacuation took place on Sunday, and the babies are to be transferred to a third hospital across the border in Egypt.
They were among scores of critically ill and wounded patients stranded at Shifa after Israeli forces fought their way to the hospital and entered it last Wednesday.

The fate of the newborns at Shifa Hospital had captured global attention after the release of images showing doctors trying to keep them warm. A power blackout had shut down incubators and other equipment, and food, water and medical supplies ran out as Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside the hospital.
A WHO team that visited the hospital on Saturday said 291 patients were still there, including 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds, and others with spinal injuries who are unable to move.
Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the evacuation of 30 babies. The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said it evacuated 31 babies in coordination with UN bodies. It said they would be transferred to a hospital run by the United Arab Emirates in the Egyptian border city of Rafah. There was no immediate comment from the WHO, and it was not clear if all the babies had been evacuated.
Underscoring the perils of movement inside the coastal enclave, Doctors Without Borders said a convoy of clearly marked vehicles carrying staff and their families was fired upon in Gaza City on Saturday. A relative of a staff member was killed and another person was wounded, the aid group said.
‘Terrified patients’
About 2,500 displaced people, mobile patients and medical staff left Shifa Hospital on Saturday morning, the WHO said. It said 25 medical staff remained, along with the patients.
“Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation,” the agency said, describing Shifa as a death zone.
Israel has long alleged that Hamas maintains a sprawling command post inside and under Shifa, part of its wider accusation that the fighters use civilians as cover. It has portrayed the hospital as a key target in its war to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza following the militant group’s wide-ranging attack into southern Israel six weeks ago, which killed over 1,200 people and triggered the war.
Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations, and critics have held up the hospital as a symbol of what they say is Israel’s reckless endangerment of civilians. Thousands have been killed in Israeli strikes, and there are severe shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel in the besieged territory.
Israeli troops who have been based at the hospital and searching its grounds for days say they have found guns and other weapons, and showed reporters the entrance to a tunnel shaft. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify Israel’s findings.
Heavy fighting in the north
Heavy clashes were reported in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza overnight into Sunday. “There was the constant sound of gunfire and tank shelling,” Yassin Sharif, who is sheltering in a UN-run hospital in the camp, said by phone. “It was another night of horror.”
Dozens of people were killed in what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike on a crowded UN shelter in the Jabaliya camp the day before, according to witnesses. AP photos from a local hospital showed more than 20 bodies wrapped in bloodstained sheets.
The Israeli military, which has repeatedly called on Palestinians to leave northern Gaza, said only that its troops were active in the area “with the aim of hitting terrorists.”
More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants; Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
Hostages for aid
Around 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which the group dragged some 240 captives back into Gaza and shattered Israel’s sense of security. The military says 52 Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Hamas has released four hostages, Israel has rescued one, and the bodies of two hostages were found near Shifa in an area where there had been heavy fighting.
Israel, the United States and the Arabian Gulf nation of Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have been negotiating over a hostage release for weeks. On Saturday, a senior White House official suggested it would need to be completed before the entry of large amounts of desperately needed aid.
“A release of a large number of hostages would result in a significant pause in fighting … and a massive surge of humanitarian relief,” Brett McGurk, the White House’s National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East, said at a conference in Bahrain.
Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Sunday he was “confident” a deal would soon be reached, telling reporters that the “the sticking points, honestly, at this stage are more practical, logistical.”
Wind, rain hits camp tents
More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, is struggling to provide basic services to hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in and around schools and other facilities. Their misery has worsened in recent days with the arrival of winter, as cold winds and driving rain buffet tent camps.
Over the weekend, Israel allowed UNRWA to import enough fuel to continue humanitarian operations for another couple of days, and to keep Internet and telephone systems running.
Israel cut off all fuel imports at the start of the war, causing Gaza’s sole power plant and most water treatment systems to shut down, leaving most residents without electricity or running water.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Saturday that Israel’s forces were expanding operations in Gaza City. “With every passing day, there are fewer places where Hamas terrorists can operate,” he said, adding that the militants would learn that in southern Gaza “in the coming days.”
His comments were the clearest indication yet that the military plans to expand its offensive to southern Gaza, where Israel has told Palestinian civilians to seek refuge. Israel has repeatedly struck what it says are militant targets across the south, often killing civilians.
The evacuation zone is already crammed with displaced civilians, and it was not clear where they would go if the offensive moved closer. Egypt has refused to accept any influx of Palestinian refugees, in part because of fears that Israel would not allow them to return.

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital United Nations

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media

AFP
  • Toomaj Salehi arrested in October 2022 after backing demonstrations triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have released on bail a popular rapper jailed for more than a year over supporting nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, local media have reported.
Toomaj Salehi, 32, was arrested in October 2022 after publicly backing the wave of demonstrations which erupted a month earlier, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, who had been taken into custody over an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
In July, Salehi was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of “corruption on earth” — one of Iran’s most serious offenses which carries a maximum penalty of death.
The musician’s lawyer, Amir Raisian, told Iran’s reformist newspaper Shargh late Saturday that upon appeal, the Supreme Court had found “flaws in the initial sentence” and ordered that Salehi be “released from prison today on bail”.
An image posted overnight on Salehi’s official Instagram account shows him out of jail, holding a bouquet of white flowers.
The accusations against Salehi included spreading “lies on the Internet” and “propaganda against the state” as well as inciting people to violence and “having formed and managed illegal groups with the aim of disrupting security in cooperation with a government hostile” to Iran.
Iranian officials have labelled last year’s protests foreign-instigated “riots”.
Months of unrest following Amini’s death on September 16, 2022 saw hundreds of people killed including dozens of security personnel, and thousands more arrested.
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killing and other violence against security forces.
On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence over the killing a Revolutionary Guards officer during the protests, according to the judiciary which did not identify the condemned man.

Topics: Iran

