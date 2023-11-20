You are here

  • Home
  • Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Relatives and colleagues of two Palestinian journalists Hasouna Slim and Sari Mansoor, killed in an Israeli strike, mourn over their bodies during their funeral in Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 19, 2023. (AFP)
Relatives and colleagues of two Palestinian journalists Hasouna Slim and Sari Mansoor, killed in an Israeli strike, mourn over their bodies during their funeral in Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 19, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtefq

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
  • On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

GAZA: The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory, their relatives said on Sunday, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.
The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in an email to Reuters.
On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.
Jadallah told his sister earlier on Sunday he was heading out of Gaza City toward the south. He was killed in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, said his sister, who added that people who found him and took him to a medical center where he was declared dead said he had been killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Reuters could not independently verify this report or the report of the other two journalists killed this weekend.
Four of Jadallah’s relatives work for Reuters in Gaza or abroad. One of the journalists on CPJ’s list of those killed is Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 13.
In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists — Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour — were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deaths of Jadallah or the others.
In the past, the Israeli military has said it was pursuing its offensive to dismantle Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack and it would look into individual cases at a later date. It has also said it makes every feasible effort to mitigate civilian harm.
The Press House-Palestine says on its website that its overall objective is to contribute to developing an “independent Palestinian media, that reflects the values of democracy and freedom of expression and its principles.”

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Journalists

Related

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Middle-East
Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
  • Macron, whose country is a firm ally of Israel, reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cease-fire”
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, his office said Sunday.
Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group after it carried out the deadliest attack in the country’s history on October 7.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel during the attack and around 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
The retaliatory Israeli air and ground campaign has killed 13,000 people in Gaza, mainly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Macron, whose country is a firm ally of Israel, reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cease-fire.”
Macron also condemned violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank in a conversation with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, the French presidency said.
The French leader told Netanyahu about his “great concern over the escalation in violence against Palestinian civilians” in the West Bank and called for calm.
Macron also told Abbas of “the need for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest firmness condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7.”
Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the health ministry in Ramallah.
Earlier on Sunday, Macron’s office announced that France was preparing to send a helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza France

Related

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
World
France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital
  • The Israeli military said a forensic examination found she had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from such a strike
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel stepped up accusations of Hamas abuses at the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital on Sunday, saying a captive soldier had been executed and two foreign hostages held at a site that has been a focus of its devastating six-week-old offensive.
At one point a shelter for tens of thousands of Palestinian war refugees, Al Shifa Hospital has been evacuating patients and staff since Israeli troops swept in last week on what they called a mission to root out hidden Hamas facilities.
Israel is also searching for some 240 people Hamas kidnapped to Gaza after an Oct. 7 cross-border assault that sparked the war.
One of these was a 19-year-old Israeli army conscript, Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered near Shifa last week. Hamas said she died in an Israeli air strike and issued a video that appeared to show her corpse, unmarked except for a head wound.
The Israeli military said a forensic examination found she had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from such a strike.
“According to intelligence information — solid intelligence information — Noa was taken by Hamas terrorists inside the walls of Shifa hospital. There, she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist,” chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
He did not elaborate.
In his televised briefing, Hagari said Hamas gunmen had also brought a Nepalese and a Thai, among foreign workers seized in the Oct. 7 raid, to Shifa. He did not name the two hostages.
CCTV video aired by Hagari appeared to show a group of men frog-marching an individual into a hospital, to the surprise of medical staff. A second clip showed an injured man on a gurney. Another man nearby, in civilian clothes, had an assault rifle.
Hamas did not immediately comment on Hagari’s statements. The Palestinian Islamist group, which runs Gaza, has previously said it took some hostages to hospitals for treatment.
Separately on Sunday, the Israeli military published video of what it described as a tunnel, running 55 meters in length and dug by Palestinians 10 meters under the Shifa compound.
While acknowledging that it has a network of hundreds of kilometers of secret tunnels, bunkers and access shafts throughout the Palestinian enclave, Hamas has denied that these are located in civilian infrastructure like hospitals.
The video showed a narrow passage with arched concrete roofing, ending at what the military, in a statement, described as a blast-proof door.
The statement did not say what might be beyond the door. The tunnel had been accessed through a shaft discovered in a shed within the Shifa compound that contained munitions, it said. A second video showed an outdoor shaft-opening in the compound.
Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, dismissed the Israeli statement on the tunnel as a “pure lie.”
“They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven’t found anything,” he told Al Jazeera television.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Update 31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Middle-East
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report
Middle-East
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Israel is hopeful that a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas “in coming days,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“I’m hopeful we can have a deal in the coming days,” Herzog said.

Hamas took about 240 hostages during its cross-border rampage into Israeli communities on Oct. 7, which prompted Israel to lay siege to Gaza and invade the Palestinian territory.

A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza is closer than ever, a White House official said on Sunday.

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said an agreement to free “considerably more than 12” hostages would also likely include an extended pause in the fighting and allow for the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Fighting raged on Sunday, with Hamas battling Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza’s largest refugee camp, the day after Israeli and US officials denied a Washington Post report that a deal had been reached.

“What I can say at this point is that some of the outstanding areas of disagreement, in a very complicated, very sensitive negotiation, have been narrowed,” Finer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

“I believe we are closer than we have been in quite some time, maybe closer than we have been since the beginning of this process, to getting this deal done,” he added.

But Finer cautioned: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Sensitive negotiations like this can fall apart at the last minute.”

“We’re talking about considerably more than 12 (hostages),” Finer told NBC.

“This could and would likely include an extended period of a pause in the fighting, a multiple-day period,” he added. “It would enable us, we believe, to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza. That’s a priority under any circumstances.”

Finer also said Israel should not conduct combat operations against Hamas in the south of Gaza until military planners have taken into account the safety of fleeing Palestinian civilians.

“In the event that Israel is likely to embark on combat operations, including in the south, we believe ... that they have the right to do that,” Finer told CBS’ Face the Nation program in a separate interview.

“We think that their operations should not go forward until those additional civilians, have been accounted for in their military planning,” he said.

Israel’s blitz has reduced swaths of the north to rubble, while some two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been displaced to the south.

Finer urged Israel to draw lessons from its military operations in the north of Gaza and provide enhanced protections for civilians by narrowing the area of active combat and by specifying where civilians can seek refuge.

On Saturday, Israel warned civilians in parts of southern Gaza to relocate as it girds for an offensive from the north.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Middle-East
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Middle-East
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
AP
Follow

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
  • The fate of the newborns at Shifa Hospital had captured global attention after the release of images showing doctors trying to keep them warm
  • 25 of Gaza’s hospitals aren’t functioning due to lack of fuel, damage and other problems
Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza’s main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations there.
The newborns from Shifa Hospital, where power was cut and supplies ran out while Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside, were receiving urgent care in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They had dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, said Mohamed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals. Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation, he said.
A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa for an hour Saturday said hospital corridors were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection for patients who were “terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation.” Twenty-five staff stayed behind.
The UN agency said the vast majority of patients had amputations or burns, and many wounds were severely infected, with antibiotics unavailable. Missions were being planned to evacuate the remaining people to southern Gaza in the next 24-72 hours, “pending guarantees of safe passage,” the WHO said.
Later Sunday, Israel’s army said it had strong evidence supporting its claims that Hamas maintains a sprawling command post inside and under Shifa. Israel has portrayed the hospital as a key target in its war to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza following the militant group’s wide-ranging attack into southern Israel six weeks ago.
The army said it found a 55-meter (60-yard) tunnel about 10 meters under the hospital’s 20-acre complex, which includes several buildings, garages and a plaza. It said the tunnel included a staircase, blast-proof door and a firing hole that could be used by snipers.
The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify Israel’s findings, which also included a pair of security camera videos showing what the military said were two foreign hostages, one Thai and one Nepalese, taken to the hospital following the Oct. 7 attack.
The army also said an independent medical report had determined that a female Israeli soldier, Cpl. Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered in Gaza last week, had been killed by Hamas inside the hospital.
Hamas and hospital staff earlier denied the allegations of a command post under Shifa. Critics describe the hospital as a symbol of what they call Israel’s reckless endangerment of civilians. Thousands in Gaza have been killed in Israeli strikes, and there are severe shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel in the besieged territory.
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan dismissed the Israeli military’s announcement and didn’t deny that Gaza has hundreds of kilometers of tunnels. However, he said, “the Israelis said there was a command and control center, which means that the matter is greater than just a tunnel.”
SHIP SEIZED
Israel’s military said Yemen-based Houthi rebels had seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea sailing from Turkiye to India but said no Israelis were aboard and that it wasn’t an Israeli ship.
The Houthis said they had seized an Israeli ship and crew and took the vessel to the Yemeni coast but gave no details, other than to say it was treating the captives “in accordance with the teaching and values of our Islamic religion.” The Iranian-backed group had threatened to target Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office blamed the Houthis for the attack on the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier affiliated with an Israeli billionaire.
HEAVY FIGHTING IN THE NORTH
Heavy clashes were reported in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. “There was the constant sound of gunfire and tank shelling,” Yassin Sharif, who is sheltering in a UN-run hospital there, said by phone.
The commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said 24 people were killed the day before in what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike on a school in a crowded UN shelter in Jabaliya. The Israeli military, which has repeatedly called on Palestinians to leave northern Gaza, said only that its troops were active in the area “with the aim of hitting terrorists.”
“This war is having a staggering and unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including women and children, every day. This must stop,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on that strike and another on a UN-run school within 24 hours.
More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities. A further 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried in rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants; Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
HOSTAGE NEGOTIATIONS
About 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas dragged some 240 captives back into Gaza and shattered Israel’s sense of security. The military says 63 Israeli soldiers have been killed, including 12 over the past 24 hours.
Hamas has released four hostages, Israel has rescued one, and the bodies of two were found near Shifa where there had been heavy fighting.
Israel, the United States and the Arabian Gulf nation of Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have been negotiating a hostage release for weeks. “We are hopeful that we can get a significant number of hostages freed in the coming days,” Israel’s ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, told ABC’s “This Week.” He added, “We’re talking about a pause in the fighting for a few days, so we can get the hostages out.”
Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Sunday the “the sticking points, honestly, at this stage are more practical, logistical.”
WINTER ARRIVING
More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is struggling to provide basic services to hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Seventeen of its facilities have been directly hit, the agency said.
Their misery has worsened in recent days with the arrival of winter, with cold winds and driving rain.
Over the weekend, Israel allowed UNRWA to import enough fuel to continue humanitarian operations for another couple of days, and to keep Internet and telephone systems running. Israel cut off all fuel imports at the start of the war, causing Gaza’s sole power plant and most water treatment systems to shut down.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday gave the clearest indication yet that the military plans to expand its offensive to the south, where Israel has told Palestinian civilians to seek refuge. Israel has repeatedly struck what it says are militant targets across the south, often killing civilians.
The evacuation zone is already crammed with displaced civilians, and it was not clear where they would go if the offensive moved closer. Egypt has refused to accept any influx of Palestinian refugees, in part because of fears that Israel would not allow them to return.
Palestinian-Canadian Khalil Manaa, 71, left Gaza for Egypt on Sunday. After fleeing to southern Gaza, he said he and relatives shared a crammed home of 40 people. “And there, we also were subjected to intense strikes. … A rocket hit our house,” he said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital United Nations

Related

Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
Middle-East
Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Middle-East
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza

Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza
Updated 19 November 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza

Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza
  • Delegation will visit capitals of several permanent members of UN Security Council
  • Arab League meets foreign officials to highlight dangers of Israeli policies in region
Updated 19 November 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is embarking on a tour of the capitals of several permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The foreign ministers of a committee set up during the recent Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit will join him on the trip.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry’s tour sought to advance the process of stopping the war in the Gaza Strip and to deal with the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in besieged Palestinian territory.

He said the foreign ministers would meet political leaders and key ministers.

The ministry said the tour would promote the need for an immediate ceasefire and ensure the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

It highlighted the need to address the root causes of the crisis and establish an independent Palestinian state through a political process.

Meanwhile, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit this week met several Arab and foreign officials in Bahrain on the sidelines of the annual IISS Manama Dialogue security conference.

He discussed several matters with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, most notably the moves being made to stop the aggression against Gaza in light of the decisions of the Arab-Islamic summit held on Nov. 11, and the preparations for the next Arab summit, which Bahrain will host.

Aboul Gheit also met Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s minister of state for the Middle East, to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He said the continuing war “was the result of the policies of some countries that were quick to give Israel a blank check to exercise revenge and that Israel exploited this license in a brutal way that became rejected by the entire world.”

Aboul Gheit also spoke to Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The secretary-general warned of the highly negative consequences of the spread of anger and hatred in the Middle East, especially in light of the biased positions of many Western countries and governments in supporting Israel in its “brutal, immoral and lawless aggression, which reflects a blatant pattern of double standards.”

He also briefed Borrell on the Arab approach to ending the conflict and working to find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the vision of the two states.

Aboul Gheit highlighted the dangers of all forms of displacement, exile and deportation, which is a red line for Arab nations.

He also spoke to Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan about the latest developments in Gaza and the dangers of continuing the war.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Sameh Shoukry

Related

Update Ex-Fatah leader says US complicit in ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians in Gaza video
Middle-East
Ex-Fatah leader says US complicit in ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians in Gaza
Tens of thousands of religious party supporters rally in Pakistan against Israel's bombing in Gaza
Pakistan
Tens of thousands of religious party supporters rally in Pakistan against Israel's bombing in Gaza

Latest updates

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo
Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo
Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander
Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander
Gaza mission: 14th Saudi relief plane arrives in Egypt
Gaza mission: 14th Saudi relief plane arrives in Egypt
Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition
Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.