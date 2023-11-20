You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
1 / 3
A screen grab of a video released by Israel of security camera footage of what they say is Hamas with hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, at Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza Strip. (Israel Defense Forces/Reuters)
Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
2 / 3
A screen grab of a video released by Israel of security camera footage of what they say is Hamas with hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, at Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza Strip. (Israel Defense Forces/Reuters)
Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
3 / 3
A screen grab of a video released by Israel of security camera footage of what they say is Hamas with hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, at Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza Strip. (Israel Defense Forces/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5d5tg

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
  • Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military released security camera footage Sunday it said showed hostages being brought into Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7 after being kidnapped during Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel.
Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israel’s subsequent military operations in the Gaza Strip, with the army repeatedly saying Hamas uses it as a base, a claim the military has been under pressure to back up.
The militants and medical staff have denied that a command center is under the hospital.
The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am on October 7, shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.
In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the footage.
“Here you can see Hamas taking a hostage inside... they’re taking him inside the hospital,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, describing the two men as hostages from Nepal and Thailand.
“We have not yet located both of these hostages,” he added. “We do not know where they are.”
The CCTV footage appears to have been shot on the morning that Hamas gunmen began storming southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea with officials in the Hamas-run territory saying 13,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians.
“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa hospital complex on the day of the massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” the military and intelligence services said in a statement.
Hamas dismissed the footage. It had repeatedly said it had taken several captives to hospital for treatment, “particularly because some had been wounded in airstrikes” by Israel, senior political bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq said in a statement.
“We have released images of all that and the army spokesman is acting as if he has discovered something incredible,” he added.
Earlier Sunday the Israeli army said “troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 meters deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex,” which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door.
Hagari also gave more details about the death of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, who was taken hostage. The army announced on Friday that troops had recovered her remains in the area of Al-Shifa.
Hamas said she was killed by an Israeli air strike, a claim denied by Israel which said the militants murdered her.
Hagari said Marciano was being held by the militants very close to Al-Shifa hospital.
“During ongoing combat in the vicinity of where she was held captive, Noa’s Hamas captor was killed and Noa was injured,” he said, stressing that her injuries “were not life-threatening.”
Citing “concrete intelligence,” he said “Hamas terrorists took Noa into Shifa hospital where she was murdered,” he said, with her body later dumped outside the hospital on an orange stretcher where troops found it.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza

Related

Saudi FM urges international community to push Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM urges international community to push Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
Middle-East
Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan

32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
Updated 20 November 2023
AP
Follow

32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan

32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
  • Unknown gunmen attacked two villages in the southern part of the Abyei administrative region
Updated 20 November 2023
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Heavy fighting Sunday in a disputed region claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan killed at least 32 people, including a UN peacekeeper, authorities said.
The civilians and a Ghanaian soldier serving with a peacekeeping force died when unknown gunmen attacked two villages in the southern part of the Abyei administrative region, local media reported.
A South Sudanese radio station, Eye Radio Juba, quoted Abyei information minister Bolis Kuoch as saying 32 people were killed and 20 others wounded, “but the clashes have now stopped and the situation calmed down.”
Inter-communal and cross-border clashes have escalated since South Sudan deployed its troops to the contested territory in March. The peacekeeping mission there condemned the troop deployment, saying it would create “untold suffering and humanitarian concerns” for civilians.
International solders were sent to Aleel and Rum Ameer counties as part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei to help quell the growing conflict.
The Security Council last week voted unanimously to renew UNIFSA’s mandate until Nov. 15, 2024.
Earlier this month, the UN special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh warned that the “unprecedented” 7-month war between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary force was getting closer to South Sudan and the Abyei region.
The UN says more than 9,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in mid-April, displacing millions of people within Sudan and into neighboring countries.
Sudan and South Sudan have disagreed over control of the oil-rich Abyei region since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan after a 2005 peace deal ended decades of civil war between Sudan’s north and south.
The deal called for both sides to settle the final status of Abyei through negotiations, but it has never been implemented.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

MSF concern over malnourished Sudanese child refugees
Middle-East
MSF concern over malnourished Sudanese child refugees
UN warns that food aid running out for Sudanese refugees in Chad
Middle-East
UN warns that food aid running out for Sudanese refugees in Chad

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
  • On Sunday, journalist Belal Jadallah was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, relatives say
  • New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says weekend deaths raised the number of media workers killed to 48
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory, their relatives said on Sunday, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.
The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in an email to Reuters.
On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.
Jadallah told his sister earlier on Sunday he was heading out of Gaza City toward the south. He was killed in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, said his sister, who added that people who found him and took him to a medical center where he was declared dead said he had been killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Reuters could not independently verify this report or the report of the other two journalists killed this weekend.
Four of Jadallah’s relatives work for Reuters in Gaza or abroad. One of the journalists on CPJ’s list of those killed is Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 13.
In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists — Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour — were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deaths of Jadallah or the others.
In the past, the Israeli military has said it was pursuing its offensive to dismantle Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack and it would look into individual cases at a later date. It has also said it makes every feasible effort to mitigate civilian harm.
The Press House-Palestine says on its website that its overall objective is to contribute to developing an “independent Palestinian media, that reflects the values of democracy and freedom of expression and its principles.”

Topics: Gaza Israel

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Updated 9 min ago
AFP
Follow

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
  • French leader reminds Israeli counterpart ‘absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population’
Updated 9 min ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, his office said Sunday.
Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group after it carried out the deadliest attack in the country’s history on Oct. 7.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel during the attack and around 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
The retaliatory Israeli air and ground campaign has killed 13,000 people in Gaza, mainly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Macron, whose country is a firm ally of Israel, reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire.”
Macron also condemned violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank in a conversation with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, the French presidency said.
The French leader told Netanyahu about his “great concern over the escalation in violence against Palestinian civilians” in the West Bank and called for calm.
Macron also told Abbas of “the need for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest firmness condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7.”
Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the health ministry in Ramallah.
Earlier on Sunday, Macron’s office announced that France was preparing to send a helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza France

Related

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
World
France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital
  • The Israeli military said a forensic examination found she had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from such a strike
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel stepped up accusations of Hamas abuses at the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital on Sunday, saying a captive soldier had been executed and two foreign hostages held at a site that has been a focus of its devastating six-week-old offensive.
At one point a shelter for tens of thousands of Palestinian war refugees, Al Shifa Hospital has been evacuating patients and staff since Israeli troops swept in last week on what they called a mission to root out hidden Hamas facilities.
Israel is also searching for some 240 people Hamas kidnapped to Gaza after an Oct. 7 cross-border assault that sparked the war.
One of these was a 19-year-old Israeli army conscript, Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered near Shifa last week. Hamas said she died in an Israeli air strike and issued a video that appeared to show her corpse, unmarked except for a head wound.
The Israeli military said a forensic examination found she had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from such a strike.
“According to intelligence information — solid intelligence information — Noa was taken by Hamas terrorists inside the walls of Shifa hospital. There, she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist,” chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
He did not elaborate.
In his televised briefing, Hagari said Hamas gunmen had also brought a Nepalese and a Thai, among foreign workers seized in the Oct. 7 raid, to Shifa. He did not name the two hostages.
CCTV video aired by Hagari appeared to show a group of men frog-marching an individual into a hospital, to the surprise of medical staff. A second clip showed an injured man on a gurney. Another man nearby, in civilian clothes, had an assault rifle.
Hamas did not immediately comment on Hagari’s statements. The Palestinian Islamist group, which runs Gaza, has previously said it took some hostages to hospitals for treatment.
Separately on Sunday, the Israeli military published video of what it described as a tunnel, running 55 meters in length and dug by Palestinians 10 meters under the Shifa compound.
While acknowledging that it has a network of hundreds of kilometers of secret tunnels, bunkers and access shafts throughout the Palestinian enclave, Hamas has denied that these are located in civilian infrastructure like hospitals.
The video showed a narrow passage with arched concrete roofing, ending at what the military, in a statement, described as a blast-proof door.
The statement did not say what might be beyond the door. The tunnel had been accessed through a shaft discovered in a shed within the Shifa compound that contained munitions, it said. A second video showed an outdoor shaft-opening in the compound.
Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, dismissed the Israeli statement on the tunnel as a “pure lie.”
“They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven’t found anything,” he told Al Jazeera television.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Middle-East
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report
Middle-East
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Israel is hopeful that a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas “in coming days,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“I’m hopeful we can have a deal in the coming days,” Herzog said.

Hamas took about 240 hostages during its cross-border rampage into Israeli communities on Oct. 7, which prompted Israel to lay siege to Gaza and invade the Palestinian territory.

A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza is closer than ever, a White House official said on Sunday.

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said an agreement to free “considerably more than 12” hostages would also likely include an extended pause in the fighting and allow for the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Fighting raged on Sunday, with Hamas battling Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza’s largest refugee camp, the day after Israeli and US officials denied a Washington Post report that a deal had been reached.

“What I can say at this point is that some of the outstanding areas of disagreement, in a very complicated, very sensitive negotiation, have been narrowed,” Finer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

“I believe we are closer than we have been in quite some time, maybe closer than we have been since the beginning of this process, to getting this deal done,” he added.

But Finer cautioned: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Sensitive negotiations like this can fall apart at the last minute.”

“We’re talking about considerably more than 12 (hostages),” Finer told NBC.

“This could and would likely include an extended period of a pause in the fighting, a multiple-day period,” he added. “It would enable us, we believe, to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza. That’s a priority under any circumstances.”

Finer also said Israel should not conduct combat operations against Hamas in the south of Gaza until military planners have taken into account the safety of fleeing Palestinian civilians.

“In the event that Israel is likely to embark on combat operations, including in the south, we believe ... that they have the right to do that,” Finer told CBS’ Face the Nation program in a separate interview.

“We think that their operations should not go forward until those additional civilians, have been accounted for in their military planning,” he said.

Israel’s blitz has reduced swaths of the north to rubble, while some two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been displaced to the south.

Finer urged Israel to draw lessons from its military operations in the north of Gaza and provide enhanced protections for civilians by narrowing the area of active combat and by specifying where civilians can seek refuge.

On Saturday, Israel warned civilians in parts of southern Gaza to relocate as it girds for an offensive from the north.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Middle-East
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Middle-East
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Latest updates

US appeals court to hear arguments on whether to reinstate gag order against Donald Trump
US appeals court to hear arguments on whether to reinstate gag order against Donald Trump
Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph
Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph
32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
Philippine quake death toll rises
Philippine quake death toll rises
Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel
Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.