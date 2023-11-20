You are here

Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return

The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday.
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday. (Supplied)
Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return

Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return
LONDON: The Saudi Tour cycling event has been rebranded as the AlUla Tour for its return in early 2024, it was announced on Monday.

It will be organized by the Ministry of Sport and the Royal Commission for AlUla, in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation and the International Cycling Union.

The biggest cycling competition in Saudi Arabia is now in its fourth year and will be run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, welcoming 119 cyclists from 17 teams, including from the UCI World Tour and Continental Tour.

The confirmed lineup of teams, riders and stages will be announced at the end of this year.

The five-stage event is part of the UCI Asia Tour and a category 2.1 event.

Abdullah bin Ali Al-Wathlan, chairman of the Saudi Cycling Federation and vice chairman of the Arab Cycling Federation, said: “The AlUla Tour has emerged as a major local, regional and international event in recent years. We look forward to welcoming the sport’s best cyclists in one of the sport’s most unique locations, showcased to the world.

“The AlUla Tour, alongside our global cycling partners, is creating a legacy in this country with more and more people getting access to a sustainable sport that is inspiring people to move, be active and healthy.”

The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced two mass participation rides alongside the AlUla Tour for juniors and the wider public.

The RCU has also created environmentally friendly initiatives through local bike tracks, hubs, desert biking tours, mountain biking options and electric bikes at Hegra.

Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief tourism officer, said: “The new AlUla Tour promises to take cycling to another level this year.

“Welcoming the sport’s elite talent and teams on the UCI Asia Tour across five challenging stages showcases the best of AlUla as a sporting destination. We are just about to open our brand new 45 km bike track for road cyclists, which is set to be one of most stunning dedicated cycling routes in the world.

“We really believe AlUla has the potential to become the cycling capital of Saudi Arabia as we create more opportunities for people to watch, be inspired and ride with one of the country’s fastest growing sports.”

The AlUla Tour is one of the sports events on this season’s AlUla Moments calendar that also includes the AlUla Trail Race (Jan. 11-12); Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo (Jan. 17-20); and February’s Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup.

Mancini expecting ‘tough match’ against Jordan

Mancini expecting ‘tough match’ against Jordan
Updated 7 sec ago
Mancini expecting ‘tough match’ against Jordan

Mancini expecting ‘tough match’ against Jordan
  • Roberto Mancini: ‘We are looking forward to play a good game, and we know that the Jordanian team is a strong team’
  • Mancini: ‘We trained well in Al-Ahsa, and we respect the Jordanian team and all the other teams’
Updated 7 sec ago
Saudi coach Roberto Mancini said that he is expecting a ‘tough match’ against Jordan in Amman.

“We are looking forward to playing a good game, and we know that the Jordanian team is a strong team, so I expect it to be a tough match,” said Mancini ahead of the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

When asked about the reason for the national team’s delayed arrival in Amman, he replied, “It’s not too much confidence. It is normal for us to arrive the night before the match. We trained well in Al-Ahsa, and we respect the Jordanian team and all the other teams.”

Regarding the future of the Green falcons in the Asian Cup, he said, “Our focus now is to think about tomorrow’s match, and we have a long time to think about the Asian Cup after the game.”

When asked about guaranteeing qualification, he said, “In the world of football, there is no such thing as a guarantee. We will only guarantee qualification when we play well and earn the points in the match.”

Regarding the Green Falcon selection that lined out against Pakistan, he said, “I chose the best players, and we played against Pakistan with respect in order to win the three points.”

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned; Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned; Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
AP
Follow

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned; Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned; Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million
  • Sotheby’s, which was founded in London in 1744, will offer Messi’s shirts in New York between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Sotheby’s is to auction six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s soccer World Cup in Qatar and thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than $10 million.

The auction house said Monday that it will put up for sale in New York six of the seven first-half shirts the Argentina captain wore in Qatar, including the one he donned in the dramatic win in the final against France.

Argentina won the final, and their third World Cup, in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Stadium, in which Messi had scored two goals.

Sotheby’s, which was founded in London in 1744, will offer Messi’s shirts in New York between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. The shirts will be on view at its New York headquarters in a free, public exhibition during the bidding dates.

It is working with US-based tech startup AC Momento, which partners with high-profile athletes to help manage their match-worn memorabilia.

The current record for a game-worn item of sports memorabilia is Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York in Sept. 2022.

The current record for a game-worn item of soccer memorabilia is a shirt Diego Maradona wore in Argentina’s infamous 1986 quarterfinal 2-1 victory over England, where he infamously scored one goal with his hand, a goal he said owed much to the “Hand of God.” That sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in London in May 2022.

Winning, and lifting, the World Cup last year meant Messi emulated the feat of Maradona in 1986, the previous time Argentina won the trophy.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of the Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.

The 36-year-old Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, spent 17 years at Barcelona, winning Spain’s league on numerous occasions and the European Champions League on four occasions. He has won the Ballon d’Or, which is presented annually to the game’s top player, a record eight times.

But it was with his belated triumph in Qatar that cemented his place among the all-time greats Pele and Maradona.

That’s why his shirts are potentially so valuable.

Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier

Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier
Updated 20 November 2023
John Duerden
Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier

Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier
  • The Green Falcons’ 4-0 victory against Pakistan was expected and needed, but they will face a different level of opponent in Amman
  • Saleh Al-Shehri looked sharp against Pakistan, despite a lack of minutes for his club, and he is going to be key against Jordan
Updated 20 November 2023
John Duerden

Roberto Mancini has been head coach of Saudi Arabia for three months and five games, but Tuesday’s game with Jordan presents his biggest test yet. In fact, it could be said that the road to the 2026 World Cup really starts now.

The Green Falcons make the short trip to Jordan for the second game in the second round of qualification in the knowledge that a second straight win will mean control of Group G and the promise of a place in the third round.

On paper, it is Saudi Arabia’s most difficult game of the second round. Victory will not guarantee the next stage but will remove a lot of pressure and allow the coach to start thinking more in the long term.

It comes just days after the Italian picked up his first victory as coach of Saudi, a 4-0 triumph over Pakistan at home. The result was expected, but needed all the same.

Jordan, ranked 25 places below the visitors at 82, will be a different proposition in Amman. The record between these two nations is evenly matched. Out of 15 meetings — none of which has taken place in qualification for the World Cup — Saudi Arabia have won seven with Jordan winning six.

There are other similarities: Both national teams made big coaching hires in the summer. Mancini, winner of the English Premier League with Manchester City and the European Championships with Italy, arrived and then failed to win any of his first four games before taking on Pakistan, ranked all the way down at 193.

Jordan picked up Hussein Ammouta. The Moroccan has also had plenty of success, winning the Qatar Stars League with Al-Sadd in 2013 before taking Wydad to the African Champions League title in 2017. His appointment was seen as a coup by the Jordan Football Association although fans have largely felt frustrated so far.

Taking over in June, his first game in charge was a 6-0 thrashing by Norway in September, a result quickly followed by a 2-1 loss to Azerbaijan and then a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Iran.

Then came a 2-2 draw with Iraq and last Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Tajikistan in the opening World Cup qualifier.

With Pakistan on course for bottom spot in the group, many felt that the Central Asians were Jordan’s rivals for second place, assuming that Saudi Arabia finished first. It was a vital game and with a minute to go, Tajikistan scored. Jordan were staring a huge defeat in the face but a 93rd-minute goal from Yazan Al-Naimat broke the hearts of Tajikistan’s players.

It means that Jordan are still on track, although the coach is under even more pressure.

It was not a great performance and Jordan’s defensive weaknesses were there for all to see. Ammouta was criticized for not making any substitutions until after Tajikistan scored in the 89th minute, and overall fans feel that he has been too passive while struggling to introduce a system of play.

He was saved by the talent that is in attack, and the likes of Musa Al-Taamari and Al-Naimat will have to be watched. With such forwards, Jordan can get at the visitors and there should be a full house roaring them on. Following poor recent results, there was not a great demand for tickets, leading the federation to open the doors for free. There are also reports that the playing surface is not up to standard, which may not be ideal for the passing game that Mancini is looking to develop.

There are other concerns for the Italian coach. Saudi Arabia will be missing a number of players through injury. Star Salem Al-Dawsari is out, as are Al-Hilal teammates Nasser Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani, along with Al-Nassr central defender Abdulelah Al-Amri. With Mancini naming a relatively young squad, this was already a new-look Saudi Arabian team even before the absences.

It is hard to read too much from the win over Pakistan, who picked up their first-ever qualification victory in September against Cambodia in the previous round.

Two late goals added a gloss to the scoreline for Saudi but for the most part, the South Asian visitors gave a decent account of themselves and could have scored not long after Saleh Al-Shehri gave the home team an early lead.

The Al-Hilal man looked sharp, despite a lack of minutes for his club, and he is going to be key against Jordan. He scored twice and missed a couple of good chances.

A draw would not be a bad result — there were a couple of those at the same stage in qualification for 2022 that were soon forgotten once the team secured a place in Qatar — but a win would be welcome for many reasons. The road to the World Cup really starts now for Mancini.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Roberto Mancini Saleh Al-Shehri

Pakistan announce Test squad keeping in mind ‘challenging Australian conditions’

Pakistan announce Test squad keeping in mind ‘challenging Australian conditions’
Updated 20 November 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  
Pakistan announce Test squad keeping in mind ‘challenging Australian conditions’

Pakistan announce Test squad keeping in mind ‘challenging Australian conditions’
  • Shan Masood will lead team for first time after taking over as captain from Babar Azam who resigned as captain of all formats last week
  • Left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub and right-arm fast bowler Khurram Shahzad have also earned maiden Test call-ups
Updated 20 November 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday announced their 18-member traveling squad for the series against Australia starting December 14, with newly-appointed Chief Selector Wahab Riaz saying the team was picked based on “challenging Australian conditions.”
Shan Masood, left-handed batter and an occasional right-arm medium-fast bowler, will lead the team for the first time after taking over as captain from Babar Azam, who stepped down as captain of all formats last week.
Shan Masood was Pakistan’s joint-highest-scorer at the T20 World Cup 2022. Left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub and right-arm fast bowler Khurram Shahzad have earned maiden Test call-ups for the three-match series that will be played under the ongoing World Test Championship umbrella.
Both the stars get into the Test squad on the back of brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. Ayub scored 553 runs in four matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, which included three centuries. Shahzad ended up as the leading wicket-taker with 36 wickets in eight matches in the same tournament.
“The squad has been assembled keeping in mind the challenging Australian conditions. We have kept the pitches in mind and added more pace bowling resources to the team to ensure that the management can be flexible with the team combinations in all three Test matches,” Riaz said.
“Saim Ayub has been added to the squad after the extraordinary domestic season he has had this year. He has impressed with the bat during the Quaid-e-Azam trophy and Pakistan Cup, pushing the case for his selection. His inclusion will strengthen our solid batting line-up.”
All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is also back in the Test fray after a gap of almost a year. He last played in the white for Pakistan in December 2022. Pacers Mir Hamza and Mohammad Wasim are the other players who mark their returns as well. 
“Pakistan made a bright start in the current World Test Championship where they are on top of the table with 24 points (100 percent point percentage) after their 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in July. Newly-crowned ODI World Cup Champions Australia are third in the standings with a point percentage of 30 after the drawn Ashes series,” ICC said after the announcement of the new squad. 
Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket World Cup: Ten highlights from 2023 tournament

Cricket World Cup: Ten highlights from 2023 tournament
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Cricket World Cup: Ten highlights from 2023 tournament

Cricket World Cup: Ten highlights from 2023 tournament
  • Cricket World Cup ended on Sunday with Australia toppling unbeaten India
  • Series saw huge totals, shock wins, heartbreaking losses, records and controversies
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD: After 46 days and 48 matches, huge totals, shock wins, heartbreaking losses, records and controversies, the Cricket World Cup ended on Sunday.
AFP Sport looks at 10 highlights from the 2023 tournament:

South African cricketers celebrate after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, India, on October 7, 2023. (AP)

The tournament was just two days old when South Africa’s Aiden Markram smashed the fastest World Cup century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka in New Delhi.
His team also entered the record books with the highest ever tournament total of 428 in a 102-run win. 
Markram’s blitz bettered the 50 balls Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien needed to hit a hundred against England in Bengaluru in 2011.
However, Markram said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if his record was beaten by the end of the tournament. He was proved right by Glenn Maxwell just 18 days later. 

Abdullah Shafique celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique made centuries as Pakistan chased down the highest target in World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Hyderabad.
Rizwan overcame leg cramps to score 131 not out while Shafique hit 113 as Pakistan overhauled their 345-run target.
Sri Lanka’s imposing total of 344-9 was built around hundreds from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama. 

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating England in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India on October 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest World Cup shocks when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi.
Chasing 285 to win, after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had hit a blistering 80, England were bowled out for 215 with spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each.
Eight days later in Chennai, Afghanistan chased down 283 to shock neighbors Pakistan with Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz all scoring fifties.
In between, the Netherlands exploited South Africa’s dislike of chasing by stunning the Proteas by 38 runs in what Dutch media described as “the miracle of Dharamsala.” 

Australia's David Warner tosses the bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 25, 2023. (AFP)

Maxwell took Markram’s fastest World Cup century record by hitting a 40-ball hundred in Australia’s 309-run rout of the Netherlands at New Delhi. 
Australia made 399-8 before the Dutch were dismissed for just 90 in 21 overs. 
Maxwell’s ton was also the fourth fastest century in all ODIs. 

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, left, and Trent Boult shake hands with Australian players after they lost the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Dharamshala, India on October 28, 2023. (AP)

Australia edged out New Zealand by just five runs in the highest-scoring World Cup game in history in Dharamsala. 
Australia scored 388 as Travis Head top-scored with 109 and fellow opener David Warner made 81.
New Zealand battled hard with Rachin Ravindra making 116. 
With a total of 771 runs, it was the highest scoring game at a World Cup, beating the 754 scored in South Africa’s win against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. 

India's Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, center, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP)

Mohammed Shami took five wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 55 as India secured a semifinal place with a colossal 302-run win in Mumbai.
Sri Lanka’s woeful innings featured five noughts, with both their openers falling for golden ducks as they flopped in pursuit of 358. 

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, foreground walks off the field after he was declared timed out during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP)

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as “disgraceful” after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given “timed out.”
Mathews was adjudged to be out after failing to take strike within the two-minute time limit when he came out to bat in New Delhi.
Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal.
“I had to take a decision to make sure that my team wins,” he said. 

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after winning the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7, 2023. (AFP)

Australia captain Pat Cummins described it as “the greatest one-day innings ever played” as Glenn Maxwell’s stunning 201 not out guided Australia into the semifinals in a sensational three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Mumbai.
At 91-7, chasing 292, Australia were staring at defeat before Maxwell’s 128-ball innings which featured 21 fours and 10 sixes as he became just the third batsman to score a World Cup double century.
He achieved the mark despite battling cramps and back spasms which meant he was reduced to hobbling pace while Afghanistan were left to rue Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropping a simple catch when Maxwell had made just 33.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 50th century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

Virat Kohli scored a record 50th one-day international hundred in the semifinal win against New Zealand in Mumbai, hailing the landmark as being “like a dream.”
Kohli, 35, reached his century — his third of the tournament — with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, to break the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar.
He did so on his former India team-mate’s home ground, with Tendulkar among those applauding at the Wankhede Stadium as Kohli bowed toward his childhood hero and fellow 2011 World Cup-winner.

Australia players celebrate with the trophy after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India, on November 19, 2023. (AP)

Opening batsman Travis Head hit 137 and took a spectacular catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma to steer Australia to a six-wicket win over India in the final for a sixth World Cup title.
India were dismissed for 240 before Australia reached their target with seven overs to spare in front of over 90,000 fans in Ahmedabad.
“That’s huge, that’s the pinnacle in cricket, winning a World Cup, especially here in India, and these are the moments you remember for the rest of your life,” said skipper Pat Cummins.

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

