You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a local fishermen's hall in Lapang Barat, Aceh, on November 20, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nw97

Updated 51 sec ago
AP
Follow

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week
  • Most of the refugees have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way
Updated 51 sec ago
AP
Follow

LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia: Almost 1,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh in the last six days, officials said Monday.
They included five groups with women and children who were afloat for days. One batch of more than 240 people was twice denied landing by residents in Aceh Utara district, sparking concerns from human rights organizations. The group finally disembarked in Bireuen district on Sunday morning.
“We thank the authorities and local communities who have received and granted landing permits for them and in the future we hope that this spirit of solidarity and humanity will continue to be extended to refugees who need assistance and protection,” the the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.
The refugees arriving in Aceh had endured a difficult sea journey. Most of them left refugee camps in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 had fled following a crackdown by Myanmar’s army in August 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rape, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes.
Most of the refugees have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way.
“The thwarted landing of hundreds of Rohingya refugees is a big step back for Indonesia, where communities have previously shown generosity and humanity toward those seeking safety after perilous boat journeys,” said Usman Hamid, executive director for Amnesty International Indonesia.
Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, and does not have the obligation or capacity to accommodate refugees.
“Accommodation has been provided solely for humanitarian reasons. Ironically, many countries party to the convention actually closed their doors and even implemented a pushback policy toward the refugees,” Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, the ministry’s spokesperson, said in a statement.
He said that Indonesia’s kindness in providing a temporary shelter has been widely exploited by people-smugglers who seek financial gain without caring about the risks faced by refugees, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Myanmar Indonesia Aceh

Related

More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
World
More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast
World
Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast

UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge

AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Updated 21 November 2023
AP
Follow

UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge

AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
  • Through the end of September, the daily global average temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels on 86 days this year, the report said
Updated 21 November 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Earth is speeding to 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, set to blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold, a United Nations report calculated.
To have an even money shot at keeping warming to the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit adopted by the 2015 Paris climate agreement, countries have to slash their emissions by 42 percent by the end of the decade, said the UN Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap report issued Monday. Carbon emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas rose 1.2 percent last year, the report said.
This year Earth got a taste of what’s to come, said the report, which sets the table for international climate talks later this month.
Through the end of September, the daily global average temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels on 86 days this year, the report said. But that increased to 127 days because nearly all of the first two weeks of November and all of October reached or exceeded 1.5 degrees, according to the European climate service Copernicus. That’s 40 percent of the days so far this year.
On Friday, the globe hit 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees) above pre-industrial levels for the first time in recorded history, according to Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.
“It’s really an indication that we are already seeing a change, an acceleration,” said report lead author Anne Olhoff of Denmark’s climate think tank Concito. “Based on what science tells us, this is just like a whisper. What will be in the future will be more like a roar.”
It’s dangerous already, said UNEP Director Inger Andersen.
“Temperatures are hitting new heights, while extreme weather events are occurring more and more often, developing faster and becoming much more intense,” Andersen said. The new report “tells us that it’s going to take a massive and urgent shift to avoid these records falling year after year.”
The 1.5-degree goal is based on a time period measured over many years, not days, scientists said. Earlier reports put Earth reaching that longer term limit in early 2029 without dramatic emission changes.
To keep that from happening, the countries of the world have to come up with more stringent goals to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and implement policies to act on those goals, Olhoff said.
In the past two years only nine countries have come up with new goals, so that hasn’t moved the needle, but some countries, including the United States and those in Europe, have put policies in place that slightly improved the outlook, she said.
The United States’ Inflation Reduction Act, which has $375 billion in spending on clean energy, by 2030 would reduce yearly emissions of carbon dioxide by about 1 billion metric tons, Olhoff said.
That sounds like a lot, but the world in 2022 spewed 57.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. Current country pledges would trim that to 55 billion metric tons, and to limit warming to the 1.5 degree mark emissions in 2030 have to be down to 33 billion metric tons. That’s an “emissions gap” of 22 billion metric tons.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the emissions gap is more like an emissions canyon — a canyon littered with broken promises, broken lives and broken records.”
That’s why the report said the chance of keeping warming at or under 1.5 degrees is about one-in-seven or about 14 percent, “very, very slim indeed,” Olhoff said.
If the world wants to settle for a warming limit of 2 degrees Celsius — a secondary threshold in the Paris agreement — it only has to trim emissions down to 41 billion metric tons, with a gap of 16 billion metric tons from now, the report said.
Because the world has already warmed nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-19th century, the report’s projections would mean another 1.3 to 1.7 degrees Celsius (2.3 to 3.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warming by the end of this century.
For two years countries have known they have to come up with more ambitious emission cuts targets if the world wants to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, but “none of the large emitters have changed their pledges,” said study co-author Niklas Hohne, a scientist at the New Climate Institute in Germany.
That’s why for the past few years the grim outlook from annual Emissions Gap reports barely changed, Olhoff said.
This year’s emissions gap report is accurate yet not surprising and the projected temperature range fits with other groups’ calculations, said Climate Analytics scientist Bill Hare, who wasn’t part of the report.
Guterres reiterated his call for countries to phase out the use of fossil fuels in time to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive, saying “otherwise we’re simply inflating the lifeboats while breaking the oars.”
“We know now that the impacts of climate change, of global warming of somewhere between 2.5 and 3 degrees Celsius are going to be massive,” Olhoff said in an interview. “It’s basically not a future I think anybody would want for their children and grandchildren and so forth. The good news, of course, is that we can act and we know what we have to do.”

 

Topics: Global warming extreme climate change

Related

UN report says the world is way off track to curb global warming, but offers ways to fix that
World
UN report says the world is way off track to curb global warming, but offers ways to fix that
World Environment Day: Rich states not doing enough to combat global warming, Pakistan PM says
Pakistan
World Environment Day: Rich states not doing enough to combat global warming, Pakistan PM says

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist
  • Hundreds of OpenAI employees, including other top executives, threatened to join them at Microsoft in an open letter addressed to OpenAI’s four-member board that called for the board’s resignation and Altman’s return
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft, in a surprise turn of events that clouded the future of the startup at the heart of the artificial-intelligence boom.
The appointments, settled late on Sunday, followed Altman’s abrupt ousting just days earlier as CEO of the ChatGPT maker and ended speculation that he could return.
By Monday, close to all of OpenAI’s more than 700 employees threatened to quit in a letter demanding the resignation of the board and reinstatement of Altman and former President Greg Brockman, according to a copy viewed by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter. The document was signed by employees including OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, the board member who fired Altman.
“I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company,” Sutskever said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
Hours later, Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sought to quell fears of a collapse at OpenAI. Altman wrote on X that his top priority “remains to ensure openai continues to thrive” and said he was “committed to fully providing continuity of operations.
Nadella during a CNBC interview said he was open to people staying at OpenAI or coming to Microsoft. He noted, however, that governance at the ChatGPT maker needed to change no matter where Altman ended up.
Microsoft has rushed in to attract some of the biggest names that left OpenAI, including co-founder Brockman, to keep key talent out of the hands of rivals including Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com while seeking to stabilize the startup in which it invested billions of dollars.
OpenAI’s newly appointed interim head moved quickly to dismiss speculation that its board ousted Altman due to a dispute over the safety of powerful AI models. Shear vowed to open an investigation into the firing, consider new governance for OpenAI and continue its path of making available technology like its viral chatbot.
“I’m not crazy enough to take this job without board support for commercializing our awesome models,” Shear said.
The startup dismissed Altman on Friday after a “breakdown of communications,” according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The organization that governs OpenAI is a nonprofit. Its four-person board as of Friday consisted of three independent directors holding no equity in OpenAI, as well as Chief Scientist Sutskever.
In the letter calling for the board’s resignation, employees also demanded the appointment of two new independent directors, such as former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor and Will Hurd, a former United States representative.
“Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI,” the employees said in the letter.
“Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join,” they added.
An OpenAI spokesperson referred Reuters to Altman’s comment on the goal to make the startup thrive.

DIFFERENT IDEALS
For years, OpenAI employees have been split between different ideals, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Some — including many who joined before 2022 — are focused on building artificial general intelligence (AGI) safely with sufficient guard rails, while others recruited after the success of ChatGPT are more keen on quickly building and launching products in the tradition of Silicon Valley startups, one of the people said.
Shear said prior to his appointment as interim CEO that he was “in favor of slowing down” AI’s rapid development.
Analyst Richard Windsor, of Radio Free Mobile, said in a note: “This weekend was simply the detonation of a bomb that has been waiting to go off.”
Altman is becoming CEO of a new research group inside Microsoft and will be joined by other departing OpenAI colleagues who quit following his ouster, Nadella said in posts on X.
Those joining Altman at Microsoft include senior researchers Szymon Sidor and Jakub Pachocki, according to Brockman.
Microsoft has bet heavily on the startup, releasing what it called AI copilots to business customers based on OpenAI’s technology. OpenAI researchers have viewed Microsoft’s vast reserves of computing power as essential to the development of superintelligent machines.
SemiAnalysis, a research and consulting firm, said in a note on Monday that any attempt by OpenAI’s nonprofit board to slow down AI’s development out of safety concerns had backfired.
“Now the world’s largest corporations without clear oversight/commitment to safe and responsible AGI is in the drivers seat,” the note said.
Microsoft had supported a return by Altman to OpenAI, according to sources, a move that seemed likely only hours prior to Monday’s announcements.

 

 

Topics: ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) Microsoft

Related

Google’s Bard AI adds fact-checking, other features in bid to gain ground on rival ChatGPT
Media
Google’s Bard AI adds fact-checking, other features in bid to gain ground on rival ChatGPT
OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS
Media
OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
  • Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be the best way of ensuring Israel’s security.
Borrell held a video meeting with foreign ministers from the EU’s 27 countries after touring the Middle East for talks on Israel’s war with Hamas.
The EU’s top diplomat said that he had drawn “a fundamental political conclusion” from his discussions across the region.
“I think that the best guarantee for Israel’s security is the creation of a Palestinian state,” Borrell said in a written summary of the EU meeting.
Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.
“Despite the huge challenges, we have to advance our reflections on the stabilization of Gaza and the future Palestinian state,” he said.
In the short-term, Borrell said, after visiting a string of Arab states, that there was a “sense of urgency” over the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“The UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate humanitarian pauses is a big step forward, but we must ensure its rapid implementation,” the EU official said.
Another major fear was the possibility of the conflict further enflaming volatile situation in the West Bank and dragging in other actors in the Middle East.
“In light of increased extremists and settlers’ violence against Palestinians there is a real risk that the situation could escalate,” Borrell said.
“Reports of a ship hijacked by the Houthis are another worrying signal of a risk of the regional spill over.”

Topics: War on Gaza Josep Borrell Palestinian state Israel

Related

Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Middle-East
Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Israel minister urges ‘voluntary resettlement’ of Gazans
Middle-East
Israel minister urges ‘voluntary resettlement’ of Gazans

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 
Updated 20 November 2023
ELLIE ABEN 
Follow

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 
  • Philippines, China have been locked in territorial dispute over resource-rich waterway 
  • Tensions between the two have grown in the past year, following a series of confrontations   
Updated 20 November 2023
ELLIE ABEN 

 

MANILA: The Philippines has started negotiating for a separate code of conduct regarding the South China Sea with neighboring countries like Vietnam and Malaysia, its president said on Monday, citing slow progress toward striking a broader regional pact with China.

The Philippines and China have been locked in an ongoing territorial dispute in the resource-rich South China Sea, where other nations also have claims.  

Tensions have been growing in the past year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other over multiple incidents in the strategic waterway, including a collision between Chinese vessels and a Philippine Coast Guard ship last month.  

Speaking at a livestreamed event in Hawaii, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the situation has become “more dire.” 

The president said: “The increasing tensions in the South China Sea require that we partner with our allies and our friends around the world, so as to be able to come to some kind of a solution and to maintain the peace. 

“We are now in the midst of negotiating our own code of conduct … because we are still waiting for the code of conduct between China and ASEAN, and the progress has been rather slow unfortunately,” he added, referring to efforts by the regional grouping of Southeast Asian nations.  

“We have taken the initiative to approach those other countries around us and with whom we have existing territorial conflict — Vietnam being one, Malaysia being another — to make our own code of code of conduct, and hopefully this will grow further and extend into the other ASEAN countries.” 

ASEAN and China agreed on guidelines to accelerate negotiations for a code of conduct in the South China Sea only in July this year, as discussions have languished for years.  

Marcos’ statement followed his meeting on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, where the two leaders discussed ways to reduce tensions in the South China Sea.  

Don McLain Gill, an international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila, said Southeast Asian countries have historically been more flexible “to compromise and negotiations between themselves.”  

He told Arab News: “As key Southeast Asian states, they are also concerned about losing the legitimacy of ASEAN if infighting between the bloc continues to exacerbate.” 

Negotiations between Southeast Asian states are therefore likely to be “prioritized and respected,” he added.  

“This is in contrast to negotiations with China, which has been illustrating its expansionist interests in the South China Sea since 2008. China has now militarized the disputed maritime territory to its favor. Therefore, with China being at a clear advantage, it would be difficult to expect equitable and sustainable negotiations from Beijing.” 

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Update Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea video
World
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea – president
World
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea – president

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call
  • Chinese, French leaders ‘believe the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation’
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Israel-Hamas war in a phone call on Monday, agreeing “to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis,” Beijing’s state media reported.

“The two heads of state exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and both believe that the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation between Palestine and Israel, especially to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The phone call comes days ahead of a visit to China by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and as a delegation of top diplomats from the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan meet in Beijing for talks aimed at a “de-escalation” of the conflict in Gaza.

According to CCTV, Xi and Macron agreed to “maintain communication on international and regional issues of common concern and contribute to maintaining world peace and stability.”

“The ‘two-state solution’ is the fundamental way to solve the recurrent conflict between Palestine and Israel,” the state broadcaster added.

Macron visited China in April for a three-day state visit, during which he was hosted by Xi in the capital Beijing and met students in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron’s office announced that France was preparing to send a helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza.

The office said that the president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Gaza.

Macron reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire.”

Macron also condemned violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank in a conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the French presidency said.

The French leader told Netanyahu about his “great concern over the escalation in violence against Palestinian civilians” in the West Bank and called for calm.

Macron also told Abbas of “the need for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest firmness condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7.”

Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Premature Gaza babies evacuated to Egypt as Israeli tanks encircle second hospital video
Middle-East
Premature Gaza babies evacuated to Egypt as Israeli tanks encircle second hospital
Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London
Business & Economy
Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London

Latest updates

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist
OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist
Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action
COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.