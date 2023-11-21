You are here

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $81.81 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil futures fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, this Sunday when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global growth, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $81.81 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $77.32 a barrel, down 51 cents, or 0.7 percent.

Both contracts climbed about 2 percent on Monday after three OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the group was set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

Those gains were trimmed on Tuesday.

Short-term speculators took profit on WTI after several indicators were overbought on technical charts, Singapore-based OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“Market participants have started to price in an extension of the current quantum oil supply cut into 2024 or even deeper cuts in the upcoming OPEC+ meeting,” he added.

OPEC+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year, eight analysts have predicted.

RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said: “We see some scope for the group to do a deeper reduction, but we would anticipatoe that Saudi Arabia would seek additional barrels from other members to share the burden of the adjustment.”

Reopening the quota agreements reached in June could prove challenging and could lead to protracted negotiations, and hence the leadership may look for more voluntary adjustments from individual producers, she added in a note.

Oil prices have dropped about 16 percent since late September as crude output in the US, the world’s top producer, held at record highs, while the market was concerned about demand growth, especially from the world’s largest oil importer, China.

Traders were also watching for signs of demand destruction from a possible US recession in 2024 and considering last week’s warning about possible deflation from Walmart, the largest US retailer.

US crude and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillates inventories were seen dropping, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Weekly stockpile reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration are due later on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. 

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

DUBAI: Iran’s oil production should reach 3.6 million barrels per day by March 20, 2024, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, up from the current level of 3.4 million barrels per day, according to Reuters.

“We aim to reach 4 million barrels per day of oil production for next year,” Tasnim cited Owji as saying, referring to the next Iranian year starting March 20, 2024. 

Topics: Iran Oil Iran oil

Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London

Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London

Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London
  • Conflict must be resolved to unlock long-term prosperity, speakers say
  • British officials hail dynamism of Arab world in finance, technology, energy
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Business figures and government officials on Monday hailed expanding economic ties between the Arab world and the UK at the third Arab-British Economic Summit in London, organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce.

However, they warned that the looming threat of an escalation in the Gaza conflict threatens to undermine years of economic progress.

The summit, of which Arab News is a media partner, aims to bolster business ties between the UK and the Arab world under the theme “Sustaining an Emerging Vision.”

In his opening remarks, Sameer Abdulla Nass, president of the Union of Arab Chambers, warned that “prosperity can’t exist without stability.”

He called on businesspeople, both British and Arab, to “influence their governments” and push for peace in Gaza.

Hosted by TV anchor Rebecca McLaughlin, the opening session also featured Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean; Bandar Ali Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO; Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi; Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK minister of state for the Middle East; and Oliver Christian, British trade commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan at the Department of Business and Trade.

Symons opened her remarks by hailing the myriad opportunities for expanded Arab-UK trade in finance, technology, energy, medicine and agriculture.

She urged both sides to “confront the greatest challenge of our time” — climate change — at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE.

Investments between the Arab world and the UK are “guided by strategies implemented by visionary leaders who are absolutely determined to address the core needs of their citizens,” Symons said.

She added that friendship between the two sides is “absolutely pivotal,” hailing the “dynamism” shown by the Arab world, and lauding the “strategic” role played by Arab embassies and ambassadors in the UK.

Ali Reda said the size and scope of the summit’s third edition demonstrates the strength of relations and history between the Arab world and the UK.

Lord Ahmed, who recently returned from the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain — which gathers national leaders, ministers and policymakers from around the world to discuss the most

pressing regional security issues and share policy responses — said: “As we join here this morning, in the spirit of friendship, in the spirit of collaboration, it would be remiss of me, indeed for any of us, not to begin by reflecting on what’s happening right now across Israel, Gaza, and sadly in the West Bank. The intensity of what’s happening is reflected on the level of engagement.”

He added: “In bridging that particular gap, we need to move forward. The suffering (in Gaza) has gone on for far too long. No one, unless you’re directly impacted, can comprehend the pain and suffering.

“It’s important at this time that our conversations are frank and candid, and when we have differing perspectives, (remember) that ultimately, the goal that we all want to see is peace in the Middle East.

“If we don’t address that central, pivotal issue, we won’t see progress and we’ll be back here again.”

Topics: Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Arab-British Economic Summit

Special AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official
Business & Economy
AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official

AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official

AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official
Updated 20 November 2023
Owen Bennett and Casper Webb
Follow

AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official

AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official
  • Tom Wintle: ‘I can vouch that both sides are working flat out’
  • Baroness Symons urged both sides to ‘confront the greatest challenge of our time’ — climate change
Updated 20 November 2023
Owen Bennett and Casper Webb

LONDON: A special “innovation chapter” will need to be part of a UK-Gulf Cooperation Council trade deal to ensure artificial intelligence developments do not throw up barriers to commerce, Britain’s chief negotiator at the Department of Business and Trade said on Monday.

Speaking at the Arab-British Economic Summit in London — organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, with Arab News as a media partner — Tom Wintle said the pace of change in the technology sector is something his team is worried about “quite a lot” as it comes to thrashing out a deal with his GCC equivalents.

He told an audience of government officials, senior executives, thought leaders and decision-makers that the fifth round of talks on a free trade agreement were recently concluded in Riyadh, but he was unable to set out a clear timeframe for when a deal would be reached.

Wintle assured the audience that both sides are working “flat out” to secure an agreement to boost the already £61 billion ($76.05 billion) in trade between the UK and GCC.

Reflecting on the impact of the growth of the global AI sector on the talks, he said: “How we try and capture innovation has been one of the UK’s key considerations.”

Wintle explained that recent FTAs involving the UK often featured an innovation chapter, something he wants replicated in the GCC agreement.

“Our hope would be, and what we’d wish to do with our GCC colleagues, is … for something like AI we may have a commitment to regulators meeting often, exploring, exchanging, so as these regulations that we can’t know now what they’ll look like in five, 10 years hence, you have the experts talking, learning from each other, sharing best practice, so as new regulations come in they’re ideally designed in such a way of enhancing trade rather than potentially throwing up future barriers,” he said.

Reflecting on the negotiations, which began in August 2022, Wintle said he is mindful that e-commerce must play a key role in any agreement.

“What we’ve heard a lot from businesses, and what we’re looking to achieve, is to lock in legal certainty on electronic transactions so businesses can make greater use of things like e-contracts, e-signatures, paperless trading, which our data and analysis shows can cut costs by up to 87 percent, which is crucial particularly for SMEs (small and medium enterprises),” he said.

Wintle flagged greater cooperation in digital identities, online identification and electronic invoicing as areas that will benefit trade between the GCC and the UK.

Speaking about the progress of the talks, he echoed previous statements by the British government that it is “about the deal, not the date,” adding: “Certainly I can vouch that both sides are working flat out, but it’s about getting the right agreement.

“It’s reaching that modern, progressive and ambitious agreement that really delivers for businesses.”

The event, held under the theme “Sustaining an Emerging Vision,” saw sessions on a range of topics, including water, food and health provisions, and the evolution of banking, finance and insurance.

At the opening session, business figures and government officials hailed expanding economic ties between the Arab world and the UK, but warned that the looming threat of an escalation in the Gaza conflict threatens to undermine years of economic progress.

In his opening remarks, Sameer Abdulla Nass, president of the Union of Arab Chambers, warned that “prosperity can’t exist without stability.”

He called on businesspeople, both British and Arab, to “influence their governments” and push for peace in Gaza.

Hosted by TV anchor Rebecca McLaughlin, the opening session also featured Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean; Bandar Ali Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO; and Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

Also in attendance were Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK minister of state for the Middle East; and Oliver Christian, British trade commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan at the Department of Business and Trade.

Symons opened her remarks by hailing the myriad opportunities for expanded Arab-UK trade in finance, technology, energy, medicine and agriculture.

She urged both sides to “confront the greatest challenge of our time” — climate change — at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE.

Investments between the Arab world and the UK are “guided by strategies implemented by visionary leaders who are absolutely determined to address the core needs of their citizens,” Symons said.

She added that friendship between the two sides is “absolutely pivotal,” hailing the “dynamism” shown by the Arab world, and lauding the “strategic” role played by Arab embassies and ambassadors in the UK.

Ali Reda said the size and scope of the summit’s third edition demonstrates the strength of relations and history between the Arab world and the UK.

Lord Ahmed, who recently returned from the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain — which gathers national leaders, ministers and policymakers from around the world to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and share policy responses — said: “As we join here this morning, in the spirit of friendship, in the spirit of collaboration, it would be remiss of me, indeed for any of us, not to begin by reflecting on what’s happening right now across Israel, Gaza, and sadly in the West Bank. The intensity of what’s happening is reflected on the level of engagement.”

He added: “In bridging that particular gap, we need to move forward. The suffering (in Gaza) has gone on for far too long. No one, unless you’re directly impacted, can comprehend the pain and suffering.

“It’s important at this time that our conversations are frank and candid, and when we have differing perspectives, (remember) that ultimately, the goal that we all want to see is peace in the Middle East.

“If we don’t address that central, pivotal issue, we won’t see progress and we’ll be back here again.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ahmed Aboul Gheit Arab-British Economic Summit

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Irish Minister Neale Richmond TD spearheaded a trade mission in Riyadh to boost investment opportunities, particularly in the aviation and human resources sector.

The minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment highlighted that Vision 2030 has had “a positive impact” on the Kingdom and the world, emphasizing greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the aviation and airport infrastructure industry.

The gathering was part of the Saudi-Irish Business Forum hosted by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and attended by representatives of more than 80 regional and Irish companies. Gerry Cunningham, Ambassador of Ireland to Saudi Arabia, was also present.

The minister said: “Irish-Saudi relations are going through their best time at the diplomatic and economic level, and Irish companies are looking forward to investment opportunities in the Saudi market,” inviting Saudi companies to invest and explore opportunities in Ireland too.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, said: “Vision 2030 and Project Ireland 2040 open promising prospects for integration and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Ireland reached approximately SR5.3 billion ($19.8 billion) in 2022, including SR75 million in Saudi exports and SR5.2 billion in Irish imports.

Topics: SaudiVision2030

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Human resources in Saudi Arabia’s defense industry sector are set to be empowered and developed following the signing of an agreement by the General Authority for Military Industries. 

The memorandum of understanding, signed with the Human Resources Development Fund known as HADAF, aims to enhance cooperation to contribute to nationalization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby boosting the industry’s growth.  

The collaboration aligns with the fund’s outputs and programs to strengthen the sector’s capabilities and achieve nationalization targets in the Kingdom’s military industries. 

According to GAMI, Turki Al-Jawini, director of HADAF, confirmed the fund’s strategic cooperation with the authority to qualify and empower national cadres. 

The aim is to support employment in private sector facilities operating in the military industries division. 

Additionally, he noted that the fund works to enhance national human capital development to meet labor market needs, improve the alignment between supply and demand, and sustain employment in the private sector. 

This aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in human capacity development and the labor market strategy. 

“This collaboration seeks to enhance cooperation to contribute to localization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby contributing to the achievement of the main goal of localizing 50 percent of the Kingdom’s spending on military purchases and equipment by 2030,” Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

On Nov. 6, localization in Saudi Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry was boosted after GAMI signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.  

GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition, which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The authority recently unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector, offering ten prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains.  

The announcement was a collaborative effort by GAMI, the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by SPA. 

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries GAMI Human Resources Development Fund

