You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity

Special Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah speaking at the Global Food Security Summit in London. (KSrelief)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2a788

Updated 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity

Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity
  • Gaza crisis further impacts on malnutrition situation, says Abdullah Al-Rabeeah
  • Al-Rabeeah was speaking at the Global Food Security Summit in London
Updated 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, has reinforced the need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity and malnutrition.

Al-Rabeeah was speaking at the Global Food Security Summit which was held in London and attended by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; British Foreign Secretary David Cameron; Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud; and a number of ministers from several countries, and representatives from the UN leadership, regional and international bodies, civil society, and relevant stakeholders.

The summit, which was co-hosted by the UK, the UAE, and Somalia, focused international attention on the deepening global food security crisis and discussed ways to boost efforts to achieve zero hunger and end malnutrition.

Al-Rabeeah, in his speech at a session called “Towards Eliminating Hunger and Malnutrition,” said: “I am not sure that we will achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 as there are globally more than 52 million children suffering from malnutrition. Many have recently lost their lives or been deprived of nutrition due to current crises, such as we are witnessing in Gaza.”

Interventions by KSrelief helped to address issues of food security and nutrition by adopting a strategy of integrating nutrition programs with food security, water, sanitation, and health interventions, said a statement by the organization to Arab News.

To save the lives of children at risk, in partnership with international organizations and nongovernmental bodies, KSrelief had provided more than $2 billion in food security projects, and $179 million in nutrition-related activities, it added.

Al-Rabeeah said that to meet the growing needs related to child malnutrition, the Saudi aid agency worked closely with governments and organizations to unify efforts and implement projects around the world, noting that partnerships with the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and others, were promising and could become a role model.

He also stressed the importance of enabling countries and communities to obtain sustainable food resources and modern agricultural methods, and the necessity of lifting restrictions imposed on food trade, and the transfer of knowledge in the field of agriculture, the food industry and health.

He added the importance of women’s health which would result in the birth of healthy babies.

Al-Rabeeah called for a focus on the common goal of ensuring a safe and prosperous life for all children, while working together to prevent malnutrition.

Mohammed Shamsul Ola, an associate professor of nutritional biochemistry at King Saud University, Riyadh, told Arab News: “International action to alleviate food insecurity is required to combat global hunger and malnutrition, by collaborating with governments, organizations, and communities worldwide.

“Working together is needed to address the underlying causes of global food insecurity. With collective efforts, we can get the SDGs back on track and hope to deliver a world of zero hunger.

"Tackling the multidimensional challenges of food insecurity involves strategic investments in agricultural infrastructure, research, and technology transfer to empower local farmers.

“In addition, global food wastage is a significant issue that needs to be addressed internationally.

“By mitigating food insecurity and food wastage, the global community can create a more food secure and nourished world, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to lead a healthy life.”

Al-Rabeeah met UK Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell on the sidelines of the summit and discussed the agenda, as well as developments related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

He reminded Mitchell of the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and ways to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

Mitchell praised the efforts made by the Kingdom through KSrelief to provide assistance to people all over the world, and Saudi Arabia’s active participation at the summit.

Topics: War on Gaza KSRelief Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Global Food Security Summit Andrew Mitchell

Related

KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief gives $15m to UNRWA aid plan in Gaza
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks
Middle-East
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks

Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis

Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis

Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman presided over a Council of Ministers session on Tuesday, during which Saudi Arabia’s advocacy for international accountability measures in response to persistent violations in Gaza was discussed.

The council further deliberated on the Kingdom’s insistence on an immediate ceasefire, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Minister of Information Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari said that the council was closely monitoring regional and international developments in the Gaza Strip.

The Cabinet also discussed recent diplomatic engagements, international relations, and economic developments.

It reviewed the results of the recent summit between Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean Community, and emphasized the concerted effort from the Kingdom and the bloc to combat climate change and advance sustainable clean energy initiatives.

Additionally, the council committed to the re-election of Saudi Arabia as a member of the UNESCO Executive Council for the period spanning 2023 to 2027.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Update Saudi cabinet commends regional leaders for uniting in efforts to stop Gaza war
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet commends regional leaders for uniting in efforts to stop Gaza war
Update Saudi cabinet praises launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet praises launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

Saudi crown prince: We demand ‘serious’ peace process for Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince: We demand ‘serious’ peace process for Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
  • “We demand an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza,” the Kingdom’s crown prince said
  • He called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, the Kingdom’s crown prince said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual summit of the BRICS group, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to a two-state solution.

The crown prince added that the Kingdom rejected the enforced displacement of Palestinians and called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel.

“We demand an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza,” he said.

Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom had worked tirelessly since the beginning of the crisis to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and demanded the immediate entry of aid into the territory.

The Kingdom has so far sent 15 planes carrying various relief aid, including shelter materials, food and ambulances, to Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip. It also set up a sea bridge to deliver aid to Palestinians last week.

Meanwhile, the chair of the extraordinary BRICS summit accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide.”

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges
Egypt says bombing in south Gaza is to force people to leave
Middle-East
Egypt says bombing in south Gaza is to force people to leave

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA

LONDON: The challenging humanitarian conditions in Gaza and issues surrounding the delivery of aid to the Strip were on Tuesday the subject of talks between senior Saudi and UK government officials.

Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, discussed the situation with Minister of State in the British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Andrew Mitchell.

During their meeting at the Global Food Security Summit in London, Al-Rabeeah highlighted several pressing issues and sought collaborative solutions to alleviating the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

They addressed other related matters and looked at ways of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Mitchell praised Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian aid and relief efforts around the world, particularly through KSrelief, and noted the center’s active participation in summit proceedings.

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA

The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties on Monday celebrated the graduation of 9,552 graduates from the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs.

Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel praised the graduates for their passion, proficiency and dedication to their work, highlighting their role in elevating community health and advancing healthcare services.

The Saudi Board programs have produced 20,000 health practitioners over the last 30 years in more than 155 specialties, including medicine, surgery, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and other medical sciences.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Minister of Information Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari. It featured a visual presentation on the Kingdom’s health professional practice development. Graduates took an oath, and at the ceremony’s conclusion, the health minister honored sponsors.

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children’s personal data

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children’s personal data
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children’s personal data

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children’s personal data
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Officials from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority have launched an awareness campaign aimed at safeguarding children’s personal data.

The initiative, timed to coincide with international Children’s Day, is part of the authority’s commitment to protect children’s privacy, ensure their rights regarding personal data processing, and adhere to regulations and child rights conventions.

The SDAIA aims to educate children on how to avoid accessing inappropriate websites.

Families are being advised to only download files and games from reliable sources and regularly review the personal data stored on a child’s device, electronic games, or social media websites.

The authority warned against posting pictures of children or family members online, opening links from unknown sources, and sharing personal data such as names, home locations, or photos with unfamiliar websites.

Parents were urged to remain vigilant, check messages sent to their child’s device, and supervise the downloading of files or games.

The SDAIA is contributing to the implementation of the National Framework for Child Safety on the Internet, unveiled last week during the Sixth Saudi Family Forum for Child Safety on the Internet.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity
Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity
Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers
Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers
Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal
Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal
Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis
Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.