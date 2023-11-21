You are here

Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia

Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia
A view shows Stepanakert city, known as Khankendi by Azerbaijan, following a military operation conducted by Azeri armed forces and a further mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Reuters
Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia

Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia
  • “France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,”
  • Aliyev said Azerbaijan is now in a strong position to secure an advantageous peace deal with Armenia
BAKU: Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev accused France on Tuesday of creating conditions for a new war in the South Caucasus by supplying arms to Armenia.
Aliyev used a speech at a conference on decolonization in Baku to deliver a scathing broadside against France, which said last month it had agreed new contracts to supply military equipment to Armenia.
“France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,” Aliyev said.
“By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region.”
In response, a French diplomatic source said France, with European and US partners, was working toward a just and durable peace in the southern Caucasus, based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and borders.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the past three decades, but Aliyev scored a major victory in September by recapturing the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where ethnic Armenians had enjoyed de facto independence since the early 1990s. More than 100,000 of them have since fled to Armenia.
Azerbaijan is now in a strong position to secure an advantageous peace deal with Armenia and has taken an increasingly tough line toward Western countries, especially France and the United States, which have large ethnic Armenian communities and have been sympathetic toward Yerevan.
A French diplomatic source said last week that France had asked Baku for clarification after its cyber defense unit uncovered a disinformation campaign emanating from Azerbaijan that aimed to undermine Paris’ capacity to hold next year’s Olympic Games.
Highlighting the deterioration of relations, Aliyev said in Tuesday’s speech that France was responsible for “most of the bloody crimes in the colonial history of humanity.”

CONCERNS
A European diplomat voiced concern that Azerbaijan, after taking back the Karabakh region, might try to capture territory in southern Armenia with the aim of opening a corridor to its exclave of Nakhchivan, which borders Turkiye, Iran and Armenia.
“We are really worried about Armenia’s territorial integrity,” the diplomat told Reuters.
Azerbaijan says such worries are unfounded, and that it is working with Iran on creating a transport corridor to Nakhchivan across Iranian territory.
Azerbaijani presidential adviser Hikmet Hajjiyev told Reuters that Baku wants bilateral peace talks with Armenia and believes they can reach an agreement quickly without the need for Western mediation.
“A peace agreement is not nuclear physics. If there is good will, the fundamental principles of a peace agreement can be worked out in a short time,” he said.
On the question of Western involvement, he added: “We need peace in our region, not in Washington, Paris or Brussels.”
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said talks with Armenia could take place on the border between the two countries or in another location.
Years of mediation by the European Union, the United States and Russia have failed to get the two countries to sign a peace deal. They have yet to agree on the demarcation of their shared border, which remains closed and highly militarised. Border skirmishes, often fatal, remain a regular occurrence.
Azerbaijan, which has close ties to Turkiye, has in recent months repeatedly backed out of peace talks brokered by the US and the EU, both of which it has accused of pro-Armenian bias.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week credited the EU with helping to bring a peace deal closer, but said the two sides were still “speaking different diplomatic languages.”

Topics: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev France Armenia Nagorny Karabakh

Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers

Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers
Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers

Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers
  • The country’s parole board on Monday said it would be “considering the profile of Oscar Pistorius on Friday, 24 November 2023”
  • If “parole is granted, DCS follows an internal process, which is usually within a month”
JOHANNESBURG: Former South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp a decade ago, is unlikely to be released immediately if he is granted parole on Friday, the victim’s family lawyer said.
The country’s parole board on Monday said it would be “considering the profile of Oscar Pistorius on Friday, 24 November 2023.”
But even if Pistorius’s application was to be successful the ex-athlete might have to wait for weeks before being let out of prison pending an “internal process” by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), according to the Steenkamp family lawyer, Tania Koen.
If “parole is granted, DCS follows an internal process, which is usually within a month,” Koen told AFP.
Several legal experts questioned by AFP said the time between a decision to grant parole is taken and a prisoner is released varies from case to case — with some hinting that the wait could depend on “political expediency.”
The double amputee, who started serving his sentence in 2014, lost his first bid for parole in March.
DCS said he had not completed the minimum detention period required to be let out.
Prisoners in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.
Pistorius, who turns 37 on Wednesday, had been thought to have served more than half, having started his term in 2014.
But after having pursued several appeals of his initial conviction, authorities determined their count from his last conviction, which fell short of half.
The Constitutional Court contradicted this process last month ruling that the count must start from the date of the first instance an inmate was put behind bars.
Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house, in a killing that shocked the world.
Arrested in the early hours back in February 2013, he had pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Topics: South Africa Oscar Pistorius Reeva Steenkamp court parole

Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal

Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal
Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal

Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal
  • The ruling by the Islamabad High Court came on a petition filed by Khan, lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said
  • The court’s decision came about a month after Khan was indicated for allegedly revealing state secrets
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court ruled Tuesday that the ongoing prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of revealing state secrets is illegal, his lawyer said.
The ruling by the Islamabad High Court came on a petition filed by Khan, lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said.
It was unclear whether the government would appeal. Authorities have insisted Khan was being tried at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi because of threats to his life.
The court’s decision came about a month after Khan was indicated for allegedly revealing state secrets, a charge that legal experts say carries a possible death sentence.
Khan’s close aide, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was deputy in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, is a co-defendant in the case. Both men have denied the charges them during the trial at Adiyala Prison.
The case against Khan is related to his speech and waving of a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022.
The document — dubbed Cipher — has not been made public by either the government or Khan’s lawyers but was apparently diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.
Khan claimed it was proof that his ouster was a US conspiracy, allegedly executed by the military and his political opponents, including his successor Shehbaz Sharif. Washington, Pakistan’s military and Sharif have denied the claim.
Khan has not appeared in public since August, when he was sentenced to three years for corruption. The Islamabad High Court subsequently suspended that sentence but he remained in custody due to his arrest in the Cipher case.
Tuesday’s development came ahead of the parliamentary elections which are to be held on February 8.
According to analysts, Khan’s party still could win the most seats, but he is not eligible to run for parliament due to his conviction in the graft case.

Topics: Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan court

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
  • People come to the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka to donate all they can for Gaza
  • Palestinian ambassador calls support from ordinary Bangladeshi ‘overwhelming’
Updated 21 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: From children to the elderly, Bangladeshi citizens have been pooling their resources for people in Gaza in the wake of Israel’s attacks on the enclave, hoping their display of solidarity will show the Palestinians they are not alone.

From the beginning of the Israeli onslaught in early October, the Bangladeshi government has repeatedly denounced the bombardments of civilians and medical infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip, but it is the support of ordinary people that, for the Palestinian ambassador to Dhaka, shows the deep connection Bangladeshis have with his country.

“It means everything ... And that comes from their hearts, deep from their hearts,” Yousef Ramadan told Arab News.

The ambassador recalled how two children, a brother and sister, brought a tin box in which they had been saving money for three years to the embassy.

“They brought it all to me,” he said. “And they wrote a letter saying how they feel about the children of Palestine.”

It was not an isolated story as many people have over the past month traveled from villages to visit the embassy and donate whatever they can for assistance to Gaza, where Israeli attacks have brought unprecedented destruction.

“They travel from very far, from very far places, and then they come to donate. The poor people, the people who are in need of this money ... and yet they take it, and they prefer to give it to the Palestinian people,” the ambassador said, remembering a Bangladeshi man in his late 80s who came to the embassy in the first days of the Israeli aggression to donate the money he had been saving for Hajj.

“He preferred to give his savings to Palestine and not to go to Hajj ... He came with the money,” Ramadan said, adding he did not accept the donation, and that the intention alone was worth much more than the money.

“The Palestinian people, when they hear these stories, this makes them stronger,” he said. “This gives us a push, a positive push for the people of Palestine, that ‘you are not alone’ ... there are other brothers and sisters far away geographically, but in the heart, they are very close. It’s indescribable ... it’s overwhelming.”

Israeli forces are believed to have killed at least 13,000 Palestinians and wounded tens of thousands of others, who are no longer able to receive help as most medical facilities have been damaged and cut off from essential supplies.

Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to the UN, which has warned that as daily Israeli strikes continue to devastate the enclave, Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children.”
Masuma Khatun, a schoolteacher in Dhaka and a mother of three, said: “The Gazans are now facing Hell on Earth due to ongoing Israeli attacks. Innocent children, women are losing their lives in indescribable suffering. I can’t look at the news nowadays, seeing the injured children lying on the floors of hospitals.

“We, the people of Bangladesh, always stand beside the Palestinians ... To us, the ongoing suffering of the innocent Gazans feels as if a part of our body was injured.”

Khatun told Arab News that every Bangladeshi understands the Palestinian struggle and resistance to Israeli occupation, as their own nation had fought a war of liberation against Pakistan, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed in 1971.

When the country became independent, advocacy for Palestine officially became part of Bangladesh’s foreign policy.

“Our father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and stood by brothers and sisters of Palestine during the Non-Aligned Movement conference in 1973 in Algiers. In 1974, during the Lahore summit of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), Rahman stood by the people of Palestine with a very strong voice,” said Prof. Mohammad Abdul Kadir of the Department of Arabic at the University of Dhaka.

“The people of Bangladesh always expressed their solidarity with Palestinians in every possible way ... It’s our duty to stand beside the Palestinians during this Israeli aggression.”

Many in Bangladesh see this duty as something far beyond politics.

“It’s a moral obligation for all Bangladeshi people, irrespective of religion, class, and caste to support and stand beside the Palestinians because they are fighting for justice,” said Salma Begum, a young entrepreneur in Dhaka.

“The Palestinians are indomitable ... they have been struggling for sovereignty and independence for many decades and they never give up. It’s a courageous nation. I salute them.”

Topics: War on Gaza Bangladesh Yousef Ramadan

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
  • The UN human rights mission in Ukraine said it expects the real toll to be “significantly higher” than the official tally
  • This includes events in the first months after the invasion
GENEVA: More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, with about half of recent deaths occurring far behind the front lines, the UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday.
The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be “significantly higher” than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.
This includes events in the first months after the invasion, such as the battle for control of Mariupol, where residents reported high civilian casualties.
“Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine,” said Danielle Bell, who heads the monitoring mission.
“The Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict, with the severe human cost being painful to fathom,” she said.
The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations said.
Close to half of the deaths in the last three months have occurred far beyond the front lines, the UN said, attributing this to Russian forces’ use of long-range missiles and the late explosion of abandoned ordinances.
Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv UN Civilians

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict
Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict
  • In televised comments to a virtual BRICS summit, Putin once again blamed the Middle East crisis on the failure of US diplomacy in the region
  • He did not elaborate on how such an effort might be organized
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said regional states and members of the BRICS group of countries could be involved in efforts to reach such a settlement.
In televised comments to a virtual BRICS summit, Putin once again blamed the Middle East crisis on the failure of US diplomacy in the region.
“We call for the joint efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation, a cease-fire and finding a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the BRICS states and countries of the region could play a key role in this work,” Putin said.
He did not elaborate on how such an effort might be organized.
Russian and Western policy experts say Putin is trying to use the Gaza crisis to his geopolitical advantage as part of a strategy to court allies in developing countries and build what he calls a new world order to counter US dominance.
In previous comments he has repeatedly attacked US policy, urged Israel to show restraint and has expressed sympathy for the plight of Palestinians.
Last month he cautioned Israel against laying siege to Gaza in the same way that Nazi Germany besieged Leningrad during World War Two, saying a ground offensive there would lead to an “absolutely unacceptable” number of civilian casualties.
On Tuesday he said it was “terrible” that Palestinian children were dying in large numbers, adding that the sight of operations being performed on children without anaesthetics “evokes special feelings.”
“Due to the sabotage of UN decisions, which clearly provide for the creation and peaceful coexistence of two independent and sovereign states — Israel and Palestine — more than one generation of Palestinians has been brought up in an atmosphere of injustice toward their people, and the Israelis cannot fully guarantee the security of their state,” Putin said.

Topics: War on Gaza BRICS Russian President Vladimir Putin Ceasefire Israel Hamas

