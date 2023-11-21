You are here

Japanese travel company signs memorandum of understanding with Saudi Tourism Authority

The Visit Saudi portal is now also available in Japanese to assist tourists. (Supplied)
The Visit Saudi portal is now also available in Japanese to assist tourists. (Supplied)
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
The Visit Saudi portal is now also available in Japanese to assist tourists. (Supplied)

The Visit Saudi portal is now also available in Japanese to assist tourists. (Supplied)
  • The partnership is expected to unlock diverse avenues as Japan is one of the 63 countries eligible for Saudi e-visas and visas
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: HIS, a Tokyo-based travel company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority to boost tourism in the Kingdom.

The partnership is expected to unlock diverse avenues as Japan is one of the 63 countries eligible for Saudi e-visas and visas.

The memorandum helps to enhance the Visit Saudi brand as well as aiding overall destination awareness to encourage Japanese travelers to explore Saudi destinations.

The Visit Saudi portal is now also available in Japanese to assist tourists.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of Asia Pacific Markets at STA, said: “We are thrilled to partner with HIS, a global leader in the travel industry.

“We believe this collaboration will enhance the appeal of Saudi as a destination for Japanese and international visitors and support our vision of becoming a leading global tourism hub.”

Motoshi Yada, president of HIS, said: “This partnership signifies an important step in strengthening tourism ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

“The collaboration between the Saudi Tourism Authority and HIS is set to boost awareness, expand travel offerings, and foster greater cultural exchange between Saudi and Japan.”

 

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

OSLO, LONDON: The global oil market will see a slight surplus of supply in 2024 even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year, the head of the International Energy Agency’s oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Tuesday.

At the moment, however, the oil market is in a deficit and stocks are declining “at a fast rate,” Toril Bosoni said on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo.
“Global oil stocks are at low levels, which means that you risk increased volatility if there are surprises on either the demand side or the supply side,” she added.

• Oil has slid to around $82 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September of near $98.

• Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $81.97 a barrel by 1244 GMT.

• US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.47.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, are set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when the group meets later this month.
Oil has slid to around $82 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September of near $98. Concern about demand and a possible surplus next year has pressured prices, despite support from the OPEC+ cuts and conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ have already pledged total oil output cuts of 5.16 million barrels per day, or about 5 percent of daily global demand, in a series of steps that started in late 2022.
The cuts include 3.66 million bpd by OPEC+ and additional voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
At its last policy meeting in June, OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July of 1 million bpd that it has since extended to last until the end of 2023.

Daily trading
Oil fell on Tuesday, reversing steep gains made in the past two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $81.97 a barrel by 1244 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.47.
Short-term speculators took profit on WTI after several indicators were overbought on technical charts, Singapore-based OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong said.

 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the November issuance of its riyal-denominated sukuk program, with a bid amount totaling SR2.66 billion ($710 million), representing a decline of 33.16 percent compared to October.

The November issuance was divided into two tranches, with the first tranche valued at SR1.99 billion set to mature in 2031 and the second worth SR668 million maturing in 2035.

In October, sukuk issuance amounted to SR3.98 billion, while in September, it amounted to SR2.45 billion.

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement in the mid of February 2023 that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” the center said in a statement.

It added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws.

In August, NDMC took a strategic step of restructuring SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

As outlined in a press statement, the initiative aimed to strengthen the domestic money market and stay up-to-date with its developments.

Even though global sukuk issuances are expected to decline in 2023, particularly in light of ongoing economic transformation programs, Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuance showcases its determination to manage its financial needs effectively.

In August, a report released by Moody’s Investors Service revealed that global sukuk issuances are expected to decline in 2023, ranging between $150 billion and $160 billion, from $178 billion in 2022.

In the same month, Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of Saudi Central Bank, revealed that the Kingdom holds the largest Islamic finance market in the world, with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion.

He added that Saudi Arabia is also the world’s most prominent sovereign sukuk issuer.

According to Al-Sayari, the total value of the Islamic finance sector currently stands at SR11.2 trillion, displaying an average growth of 9.6 percent over the last 3 years.

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium-sized enterprises involved in exports can expect easy access to funding, following a collaboration between the Saudi EXIM Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi. 

Under the agreement, Saudi EXIM will provide banking guarantees in favor of Banque Saudi Fransi, securing up to 80 percent of the financing directed toward SMEs engaged in exporting Saudi-origin products or services.  

The provided guarantee for a single entity can reach up to SR30 million ($8 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The agreement was signed at the Riyadh headquarters of Saudi EXIM Bank by its CEO Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, and the CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi, Bader Hamad Al-Salloom. 

This initiative is part of Saudi EXIM’s strategy to foster partnerships with the private sector, with a focus on serving SMEs and enhancing their export capabilities. 

Al-Khalb explained that the cooperation agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi is a continuation of EXIM’s efforts to promote the development of Saudi exports, enhance competitiveness, and facilitate the access of non-oil Saudi products to global markets.

He underscored the bank’s commitment to achieving the targets of Vision 2030, especially in increasing the contribution of non-oil exports to the gross domestic product to 50 percent by 2030 and realizing the goals of transitioning toward a more diverse and sustainable economy.   

Al-Salloom stated that the agreement aims to enhance support for emerging sectors of Saudi products and services, serving as a fundamental pillar for diversifying the Saudi economy and increasing non-oil GDP.  

The agreement is expected to open new investment opportunities for non-oil Saudi products and services, fostering further growth in the private sector. 

This collaboration marks a significant step in promoting financial support for Saudi SMEs engaged in export activities, aligning with the broader economic objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK's BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: British multinational oil and gas company BP is on track to receive 1 million tons of Omani liquefied natural gas annually starting in 2026 amid a new agreement. 

The deal, inked with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas, will last for nine years, the Oman News Agency reported. 

This agreement falls in line with the Omani company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence.

“The importance of this agreement is to create new opportunities to renew the Sultanate of Oman’s presence on the global energy trade map, noting that the agreement will contribute to increasing LNG revenues, supplying the national economy and raising the gross domestic product,” CEO of Oman LNG Hamed Al-Naumani said.

Al-Naumani went on to stress that the entity continuously exerts efforts based on its reputation as a certified LNG source. 

He further emphasized that the firm intends to produce and export LNG to achieve support for global energy security and the national economy.

In August, Oman LNG signed a partnership agreement with the German company Securing Energy for Europe to supply 0.4 million tons of LNG per annum.    

According to a statement released at the time, the four-year contract, which will see Oman LNG beginning the supply in 2026, is part of the firm’s strategy to tap new opportunities in the European energy markets.     

In January, Oman LNG agreed to supply up to 1.6 million tons of LNG to France’s TotalEnergies and the Thai state-owned firm Petroleum Authority of Thailand.     

The deal will see TotalEnergies and PTT each receive 800,000 tons of LNG annually. While the French firm struck a 10-year agreement beginning in 2025, the Thai company agreed on a nine-year contract from 2026.

Oman has emerged as one of the leading players in the global LNG market, with an operational capacity totaling 10.4 million tons per annum as of April 2023, according to the International Gas Union’s World LNG Report.     

The firm’s LNG exports saw an annual increase of 11.3 percent in 2022 thanks to Oman’s unique geographic position, which allows for easy transportation and delivery of the product to various locations.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index stayed steady on Tuesday, increasing slightly by 10.16 points or 0.09 percent to close at 11,129.10. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion) as 85 of the listed stocks advanced, while 123 declined. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also gained 239.81 points to 24,103.11, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped 0.07 points to close at 1,441.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Electrical Industries Co. The company’s share price surged 8.68 percent to SR2.38. 

Other top performers were AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., whose share prices jumped 5.39 percent and 4.23 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose share price dropped 2.98 percent to SR123.80. 

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Mayar Holding Co., whose share price soared 28.09 percent to SR5.70. 

The firm announced that its subsidiary, Saudi Drip Irrigation Co., signed a 24-month contract to conduct operation and maintenance work at a NEOM project valued at SR28.9 million. 

Meanwhile, KEIR International Co. revealed that it signed to implement high-voltage underground cable works in Riyadh with National Grid Co. at a value of SR247 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the scope of the contract includes the expansion of a high-voltage underground cables network and gas-insulated switchgear substation extension. 

The project also entails protection, telecommunication and substation automation for remote ends. 

KEIR added that the impact of this 20-month contract will be reflected in the company’s financials from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2025. 

In another announcement, Retal Urban Development Co. said it signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to develop residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million. 

In a bourse filing, Retal revealed that it would develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah. 

 

