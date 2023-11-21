Japanese travel company signs memorandum of understanding with Saudi Tourism Authority

DUBAI: HIS, a Tokyo-based travel company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority to boost tourism in the Kingdom.

The partnership is expected to unlock diverse avenues as Japan is one of the 63 countries eligible for Saudi e-visas and visas.

The memorandum helps to enhance the Visit Saudi brand as well as aiding overall destination awareness to encourage Japanese travelers to explore Saudi destinations.

The Visit Saudi portal is now also available in Japanese to assist tourists.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of Asia Pacific Markets at STA, said: “We are thrilled to partner with HIS, a global leader in the travel industry.

“We believe this collaboration will enhance the appeal of Saudi as a destination for Japanese and international visitors and support our vision of becoming a leading global tourism hub.”

Motoshi Yada, president of HIS, said: “This partnership signifies an important step in strengthening tourism ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

“The collaboration between the Saudi Tourism Authority and HIS is set to boost awareness, expand travel offerings, and foster greater cultural exchange between Saudi and Japan.”