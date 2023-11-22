Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive

You are here

This grab from handout footage released by the Israeli army on November 17, 2023, shows what the army says is the entrance of a tunnel under Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital that stretches beneath the complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. (AFP)
AP
JERUSALEM: Three weeks ago, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital — showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command and control center under the territory’s largest healthcare center.

Days after taking control of the hospital, the military has yet to unveil this purported center. But it has released videos of weapons allegedly seized inside the hospital, a tunnel running through the complex and videos appearing to show Hamas militants dragging hostages through the hospital’s hallways. Israel says there will be much more to come.

What Israel finds — or fails to find — could play a large part in its efforts to rally international support for its war against Hamas.

Gaza’s hospitals have played a central role in the dueling narratives surrounding the war.

Hospitals enjoy special protected status under the international laws of war. But they can lose that status if they are used for military purposes.

Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas leader based in Beirut, acknowledged that Israel could find a tunnel “here or there.”

“We don’t deny there are hundreds of kilometers of tunnels in and around Gaza,” he told a news conference. But he said Hamas does not use hospitals for militant activities.

Hamdan, the Hamas leader, mocked the Israeli discoveries so far. “The Israelis said there was a command and control center, which means that the matter is greater than just a tunnel,” he said.

Israel has long claimed that Hamas uses hospitals, schools, mosques and residential neighborhoods as human shields.

In particular, it says Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers underneath the sprawling grounds of Al-Shifa. The United States says its own intelligence corroborates those claims. Hamas denies the allegations.

The UN and other international organizations say these evacuations have endangered patients and overwhelmed the remaining hospitals in the besieged territory.

With Israel already facing mounting international criticism of its offensive, a failure to uncover a significant Hamas presence could step up the pressure to halt the operation. Israel has vowed to press ahead until it destroys Hamas.

The Israeli military has released videos showing AK47s, ammunition and other military equipment it said was found in the hospital’s MRI unit.

Worsening sanitation in Gaza ‘perfect storm for tragedy’: UN

Worsening sanitation in Gaza ‘perfect storm for tragedy’: UN
GENEVA/JERUSALEM/BERLIN: Fuel shortages and worsening sanitation in the Gaza Strip are shaping up to be the perfect storm for tragedy through the spread of disease, the UN warned on Tuesday.

UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, said there was a serious threat of a mass disease outbreak in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Without enough fuel, we will see the collapse of sanitation services. So we have then, on top of the mortars and the bombs, a perfect storm for the spread of disease.

“It’s a perfect storm for tragedy,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder told a press briefing in Geneva.

“We have a desperate lack of water, fecal matter strewn across densely populated settlements, an unacceptable lack of latrines, and severe, severe restraints on hand-washing, personal hygiene and cleaning.”

Speaking via video-link from Cairo, Elder said the potential for wider loss of life in Gaza was being significantly exacerbated because an estimated 800,000 children in the enclave are displaced from their homes.

“If children’s access to water and sanitation in Gaza continues to be restricted and insufficient, we will see a tragic yet entirely avoidable surge in the number of children dying,” said Elder.

“It’s also important to note it’s starting to rain in Gaza. Now combined, children face a serious threat of mass disease outbreak. This, of course, would be lethal.”

Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking around 240 people hostage, according to Israeli officials.

In retaliation, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza, killing more than 13,300 Palestinians, thousands of them children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food were cut off to the impoverished and densely populated territory in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks.

Elder called for the release of 30 or so children being held hostage “somewhere in this hellscape,” saying their fear and torment “has toend.”

UNICEF is particularly concerned about the risk of a cholera outbreak in the Gaza Strip, fearing an exponential rise in child deaths if an outbreak was to strike.

Meanwhile, Israeli police confirmed they had arrested two Gazans, one Hamas militant, found hiding in southern Israel after infiltrating the area during the Oct. 7 attacks.

The detentions, in early November, were first reported by Israeli media with the details confirmed by a spokesman for the border police.

He said the pair were arrested in Rahat, a town in southern Israel mostly populated by Bedouin 

Arabs, following an operation by an undercover border police unit. The town lies about 30 km from the Gaza border. Both were unarmed and found in an empty house.

One was a Hamas militant while the other was a Gaza resident. Both were taken for investigation.

In a separate statement, Israeli police said they had found an anti-helicopter missile and other weapons which had been “taken from combat zones.”

Police and explosives experts have been trying “to locate weapons and explosive devices that were left in different areas of fighting by Hamas militants and taken by civilians,” the statement said. Following specific intelligence, they found weapons “including an anti-helicopter missile launcher, a Kalashnikov rifle, cartridges and ammo” in the Eshkol region that flanks the Gaza border.

Germany backs Israel

Germany’s interior minister urged Muslim groups in the country to explicitly condemn the Oct. 7 attacks and to voice solidarity with Israel. The nation is home to about 5.5 million Muslims, making up the second biggest religious group.

“I expect the Muslim organizations to clearly position themselves and uphold their responsibilities in society,” minister Nancy Faeser said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

The groups need to “clearly condemn” the attack by Hamas and not just with a “yes, but,” she said. “It must be very clear. We stand by Israel’s side,” added Faeser.

Some Muslim groups have indeed “lived up to their responsibilities,” she said. “Some have not.” The voices “defending our values” must get louder, said the minister. There has not yet been a public reaction from Muslim groups.

At the same time, Faeser said at a conference of German politicians, Muslim groups and representatives of the Christian and Jewish communities that anti-Semitism allegations must not be instrumentalized for anti-Muslim sentiment. “We must not offer any space to those who declare Muslims to be the cause of all evils.

“Those who are now creating a mood against Muslims under the pretext of fighting anti-Semitism want to divide and not unite us.”

Drone strike on pro-Iran group in Iraq kills one

Drone strike on pro-Iran group in Iraq kills one
BAGHDAD: A drone strike hit a vehicle belonging to a pro-Iran group in Iraq on Tuesday, killing one of its occupants, security sources said.

The vehicle was part of a convoy traveling along the motorway through Abu Ghraib, 30 km west of Baghdad, the security sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

A source from the Hashd Al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization forces — mainly pro-Iranian units recruited to fight the Daesh group but now integrated in the regular armed forces — confirmed the strike, saying it killed one fighter and wounded three others.

The pre-dawn strike damaged the vehicle, an Interior Ministry source said. Neither source specified whom they held responsible for the strike.

But it comes after the US carried out strikes in Syria on three separate occasions targeting what it said were Iran-linked groups behind a surge in attacks on US forces since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Since the conflict erupted with a deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, American forces deployed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 61 times, causing minor injuries to dozens of US troops, according to Pentagon officials. Most were rocket or drone attacks claimed by a group called “the Islamic resistance in Iraq.”

This group on Tuesday announced one of its fighters was killed, without elaborating on the circumstances of his death and without saying if he was killed in Abu Ghraib.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of Daesh.

US forces “responded” following an attack on them at an Iraq base that caused minor injuries to personnel and damage to infrastructure, a US military official said.

“Following the attack ... US forces responded in self-defense against those who carried out the strike,” the official said preferring anonymity.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire

Israeli PM Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue its war against Hamas, even if a temporary cease-fire is reached with the Islamic militant group to release hostages.
In comments Tuesday ahead of an expected Cabinet vote on a cease-fire proposal, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead.
“We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”
The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages.
Netanyahu’s comments came as Israel and Hamas appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war so that dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip could be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Hamas predicted a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in “the coming hours.”
“We are advancing,” Netanyahu told troops during a visit earlier Tuesday to a training base. “I hope there will be good news soon.”
Netanyahu’s office said the special three-member War Cabinet met Tuesday and would be followed by meetings of his Security Cabinet, a forum of senior security officials, and the full Cabinet.
There was no word on whether a vote would take place, and details of a deal were not released. Israeli media reported that an agreement would include a five-day halt in Israel’s offensive in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Israel’s Channel 12 TV said the first releases would take place Thursday or Friday and continue for several days.
Talks have repeatedly stalled. But even if a deal is reached, it would not mean an end to the war, which erupted on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed across the border into southern Israel and killed at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped some 240 others.
Meanwhile, Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families.

Thousands of Arab migrants still missing more than 2 months after deadly floods in Libya

Thousands of Arab migrants still missing more than 2 months after deadly floods in Libya
LONDON: About 8,500 people are still missing, according to UNICEF, more than two months after Storm Daniel caused devastating flooding in eastern Libya, where two dams collapsed in Derna, destroying large sections of the coastal city.

Only a small proportion of the bodies of those swept out to sea have been recovered after weeks of search efforts, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

Despite prolonged periods of violence and political instability, Libya continues to be a popular destination for migrants seeking better living conditions or hoping to cross the Mediterranean to countries in Europe.

Hamad Al-Shalwi, a member of Derna’s crisis committee, estimated that approximately 6,000 migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Palestine and Syria were in the city when the storm hit. This is a conservative estimate, however, compared with a 2023 report by the International Organization of Migration that put the number at more than 21,000.

Lu’ay Afifi, a Palestinian construction worker who lived in Derna, is among those who are still missing, along with his wife and two daughters. His sister, Sana’a, 60, who lives 180 miles to the west in Benghazi, told The Guardian she has no idea what happened to them.

“I have faith that my brother and his family survived this catastrophe,” she said. “My husband and son went to Lu’ay’s home and there was nothing left of it. I’ve put their names on a list compiled by a committee in the Palestinian consulate in Benghazi dedicated to chasing those missing. Otherwise, I don’t know what else to do.”

Lu’ay and his family have been added to a list of 65 Palestinians killed by the storm, according to officials at the consulate in Benghazi.

“The Libyan government made a huge effort in search and rescue operations and provided healthcare assistance to those who needed it,” Ibrahim Jumaa, a member of the crisis committee at the Palestinian consulate in Derna, told The Guardian. “But as of now, no financial compensation was given to the 90 affected (Palestinian) families.”

Libyan citizens, on the other hand, have started to receive compensation averaging 50,000 Libyan dinars ($10,400) per family, the official noted.

The situation is particularly bleak for the families of undocumented immigrants such Ali Ashraf, a 25-year-old Egyptian blacksmith whose disappearance has left relatives back home in dire straits. His family, who live in Minya province, one of Egypt’s poorest regions, relied heavily on the bank transfers he sent home to them each month to stay afloat.

“The Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian Red Crescent were in contact with us to gather his details,” Ashraf’s sister, Samah, 30, told The Guardian.

“We’ve also been circulating his photos on social media in the hope that someone would come forward with any information.”

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity, the government is giving 25,000 Egyptian pounds ($809) to citizens injured by the floods and 100,000 pounds to the families of those who died. Ashraf’s family has yet to receive anything, however.

“Not that it’ll make up for our grave loss but we have not received any support or compensation from the Egyptian or Libyan governments, not even his personal belongings,” Samah said. “It won’t be easy proving that he was in Derna when the storm struck.”
 

Jordanian PM, Qatari minister discuss bilateral ties, Gaza war

Jordanian PM, Qatari minister discuss bilateral ties, Gaza war
LONDON: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh met Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Khasawneh highlighted the longstanding relations between the two countries fostered under the leadership of King Abdullah and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Both sides said that the relationship between Jordan and Qatar is at its “pinnacle,” with the two countries improving cooperation across multiple domains.

Khasawneh expressed concern about Israeli aggression causing a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, while commending the level of coordination between Jordan and Qatar to provide sustainable humanitarian aid to the enclave.

He reiterated the shared stance of Jordan and Qatar against Israel’s brutal assault on the Gaza Strip. Both countries have demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, the immediate and long-term delivery of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political solution based on the two-state solution in accordance with international resolutions.

The solution — which Khasawneh described as the only viable way to break the cycle of violence — would involve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The prime minister praised King Abdullah’s efforts to assist Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, aided by Crown Prince Hussein. Jordan has established field hospitals and launched aid planes, distributing 40,000 tons of wheat, 15,000 tons of grain as well as medicines.

Khasawneh said that his country’s humanitarian efforts will continue alongside political and diplomatic efforts to halt the aggression, protect civilians and ensure the continued delivery of aid.

He reiterated Jordan’s rejection of any actions that result in the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, which the kingdom considers a declaration of war and a breach of the Jordan-Israel peace treaty.

The prime minister praised Qatar’s role in humanitarian truces to ensure aid delivery and prisoner exchanges, paving the way for a ceasefire.

Al-Khater praised Jordan’s position on Gaza and its efforts to promote a peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause.

She reiterated Qatar’s solidarity with Jordan in rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians, opposing changes to Jerusalem’s historical and legal status, and supporting Palestinian land rights.

The minister also lauded the coordination between Jordan and Qatar in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
 

