You are here

  • Home
  • US fighter aircraft strike Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases

US fighter aircraft strike Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases

US fighter aircraft strike Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases
Members of the Hezbollah brigades, Kataeb Hezbollah, attend the funeral of Fadel al-Maksusi, a fighter who was also part of the “Islamic resistance in Iraq”, the group that has claimed all recent attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5te9

Updated 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

US fighter aircraft strike Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases

US fighter aircraft strike Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases
  • The US fighter jets struck Kataib Hezbollah operations center and a Kataib Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr
  • US bases in Iraq and Syria have been struck 66 times since Oct. 17
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

WASHINGTON: US fighter aircraft struck two Kataib Hezbollah operations centers in Iraq in response to attacks on US bases that have escalated alongside Israel’s operations against Hamas in Gaza, two defense officials said.
They said attacks on US bases included the first use of a short-range ballistic missile against US troops, which happened Tuesday.
The US fighter jets struck Kataib Hezbollah operations center and a Kataib Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, south of Baghdad, on Tuesday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide additional sensitive details of the attacks. There were Kataib Hezbollah personnel at both sites at the time of the strikes but the officials said they could not yet confirm whether anyone there was killed.
The US strike followed another immediate, unplanned retaliatory strike by an AC-130 gunship that was in the air when the Iranian-backed militants fired two short-range ballistic missiles at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq late Monday evening. The gunship was able to locate the origin of the missiles, and fired on several militants who had fled in a vehicle.
The officials said the US is trying to communicate that it does not seek wider conflict but that the Iran-backed attacks against American forces must stop, and that the US will take further action if needed.
To date, US bases in Iraq and Syria have been struck 66 times since Oct. 17, the day a blast at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds.

Topics: Iraq US Syria Iran Hezbollah

Related

Drone strike on pro-Iran group in Iraq kills one
Middle-East
Drone strike on pro-Iran group in Iraq kills one
Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’
Middle-East
Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza
Updated 17 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza
  • Israeli media say the first release of hostages is expected on Thursday
  • 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting
Updated 17 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/TEL AVIV: Israel’s government and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating secret negotiations, as well as the US, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters surged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause would be extended by another day, it said, without mentioning the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

“Israel’s government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” said the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.

Hamas said the 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children who are held in Israeli jails. The truce deal will also allow hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid to enter Gaza, the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Israel had committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all parts of Gaza during the truce period, it added.

US President Joe Biden said he welcomed the deal. “Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” he said in a statement.

The Qatar government said 50 civilian women and children hostages would be released from Gaza in exchange for the release “of a number of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.”

The starting time of the truce would be announced within the next 24 hours, it said in a statement.

The accord is the first truce of a war in which Israeli bombardments have flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza, killed 13,300 civilians in the tiny densely populated enclave and left about two-thirds of its 2.3 million people homeless, according to authorities in Gaza.

But Netanyahu said Israel’s broader mission was unchanged.

“We are at war and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals. To destroy Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that no entity in Gaza can threaten Israel,” he said in a recorded message at the start of the government meeting.

Hamas said in its statement: “As we announce the striking of a truce agreement, we affirm that our fingers remain on the trigger, and our victorious fighters will remain on the look out to defend our people and defeat the occupation.”

RELEASE TO BEGIN ON THURSDAY

Three Americans, including a 3-year-old girl whose parents were among those killed during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, are expected to be among the hostages to be released, a senior US official said.

In addition to Israeli citizens, more than half the hostages held foreign and dual citizenship from some 40 countries including the US, Thailand, Britain, France, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Spain and Portugal, Israel’s government has said.

Israeli media said the first release of hostages was expected on Thursday. Implementing the deal must wait for 24 hours to give Israeli citizens the chance to ask the Supreme Court to block the release of Palestinian prisoners, reports said.

Kamelia Hoter Ishay, the grandmother of 13-year-old Gali Tarshansky, who is believed to be held in Gaza, said she would not believe reports of a deal until she got a call that the teenager was freed.

“And then I’ll know that it’s really over and I can breathe a sigh of relief and say that’s it, it’s over,” she said.

Qadura Fares, head of the Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs in the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, said that among more than 7,800 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel were about 85 women and 350 minors. Most were detained without charges or for incidents such as hurling rocks at Israeli soldiers, not for launching militant attacks, he said.

Qatar’s chief negotiator in cease-fire talks, Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, said that the International Committee of the Red Cross would be working inside Gaza to facilitate the hostages’ release.

He said that the truce means there would be “no attack whatsoever. No military movements, no expansion, nothing.”

Al-Khulaifi added that Qatar hopes the deal “will be a seed to a bigger agreement and a permanent cease of fire. And that’s our intention.”

Hamas has to date released only four captives: US citizens Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, on Oct. 20, citing “humanitarian reasons,” and Israeli women Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, on Oct. 23.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which participated in the Oct. 7 raid with Hamas, said late on Tuesday that one of the Israeli hostages it has held since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel had died.

“We previously expressed our willingness to release her for humanitarian reasons, but the enemy was stalling and this led to her death,” Al Quds Brigades said on its Telegram channel.

As attention focused on the hostage release deal, fighting on the ground raged on. Mounir Al-Barsh, director-general of Gaza’s health ministry, told Al Jazeera TV that the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City. Israel said militants were operating from the facility and threatened to act against them within four hours, he said.

On Tuesday, Israel also said its forces had encircled the Jabalia refugee camp, a congested urban extension of Gaza City where Hamas has been battling advancing Israeli armored forces.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said 33 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on part of Jabalia.

In southern Gaza, Hamas-affiliated media said 10 people were killed and 22 injured by an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the city of Khan Younis.

Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts of fighting on either side.

Iraqis displaced by climate change fall into poverty

Iraqis displaced by climate change fall into poverty
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Iraqis displaced by climate change fall into poverty

Iraqis displaced by climate change fall into poverty
  • According to the International Organization for Migration , 74 percent of climate refugees resettle in urban areas
  • In a country of 43 million people, nearly one Iraqi in five lives in an area suffering from water shortages
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

NASIRIYAH: For the past decade, Nasser Jabbar and his children have lived in a rundown house built of grey concrete blocks at a shantytown in southern Iraq.
Drought chased the father of 10 out of the countryside, where he had been a herder and farmer, and into a life of unemployment and urban poverty.
“We lost the land, and we lost the water,” said the father in his 40s, wearing a traditional white robe.
He spoke to AFP in his home on the edges of Nasiriyah, capital of Dhi Qar province.
Jabbar’s neighborhood typifies the extreme poverty that those displaced by climate change face in south and central Iraq.
With declining rainfall, the country has seen four consecutive years of drought.
In the shantytown where he lives, cracked streets lined with rubble and piles of rubbish snake between houses thrown together by their inhabitants.
On an empty lot surrounded by ramshackle buildings, sewers empty onto open ground as cows rest in the shadow of a low wall nearby.
Like Jabbar, many of the displaced who live here abandoned their villages after a life working in agriculture.
In the old days in Gateia, Jabbar’s village in Dhi Qar, he farmed five hectares (just over 12 acres) of land with his brothers.
In winter, they harvested barley; in summer, vegetables.
Before leaving his fields behind for the last time, Jabbar did what he could for four years to combat the onward march of an increasingly inhospitable climate.
He dug a well, but ‘little by little the water dropped’, and he had to sell off his herd of 50 goats one by one.
Once in the city, he found work on construction sites carrying bricks or mixing concrete, but had to stop in the end because of back problems.
“I haven’t worked for three years,” he said.
Now two of his children, aged 17 and 18, support the family by carrying goods to market, earning a little less than four dollars a day.
Despite Iraq being an oil-rich country, poverty is common.
In addition to drought, the authorities blame upstream dams built by Iraq’s powerful neighbors Iran and Turkiye for dramatically lowering water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers which have irrigated Iraq for millennia.
By mid-September, “21,798 families (130,788 individuals) remain displaced because of drought conditions across 12 governorates” in central and southern Iraq, an International Organization for Migration report said.
According to the IOM, 74 percent of climate refugees resettle in urban areas.
Dhi Qar’s deputy governor in charge of planning, Ghassan Al-Khafaji, noted “significant internal migration” in the province, sparked by water shortages.
In five years “3,200 housing units were built on the outskirts of the city” of Nasiriyah, as a result of an exodus from Iraq’s famed southern marshes which have been assailed by drought.
Those houses account for “between 20,000 and 25,000 people”, Khafaji added.


“This internal migration has put extra pressure on employment, with our young people already suffering from significant unemployment.”
Iraq has been wracked by decades of conflict, and corruption has eroded public administration. Urban centers are no better off than the countryside.
Cities are “already confined in their ability to provide basic services to existing residents due to limited, aging and underfunded infrastructure”, Thomas Wilson, a climate and water specialist at the Norwegian Refugee Council, told AFP.
“Trends in rural to urban movement put an additional burden on failing infrastructure,” he said.
He recommended “resource management plans, effective governance, and investment” in favor of the regions the displaced come from, in the framework of a “policy to reduce and mitigate forced migration”.
In a country of 43 million people, nearly one Iraqi in five lives in an area suffering from water shortages.
In April, a UN-issued report noted the risk of “social unrest” because of climate factors.
“Limited economic opportunities for young people in crowded urban areas further risk reinforcing feelings of marginalization, exclusion, and injustice,” the report said.
“This could fuel tensions between different ethno-religious groups or increase grievances vis-a-vis state institutions,” it added.
Qassem Jabbar, Nasser’s 47-year-old brother, joined him in Nasiriyah three years ago.
“Since we left, I haven’t been working”, said Qassem, his waist strapped in a brace after he had a back operation he could only pay for with the help of donors.
Of his own 10 children, only two go to school. How could he possibly cover school fees for them all?

Topics: Iraq climate change

Related

US fighter aircraft strike Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases
Middle-East
US fighter aircraft strike Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases
COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action
Corporate News
COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action

Jordan says it beefs up army presence along borders with Israel

Jordan says it beefs up army presence along borders with Israel
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Jordan says it beefs up army presence along borders with Israel

Jordan says it beefs up army presence along borders with Israel
  • The Israel-Gaza conflict has stirred long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan said on Tuesday the army had beefed up its presence along its borders with Israel and warned that any Israeli attempt to forcibly push Palestinians across the Jordan River would represent a breach of its peace accord with its neighbor.
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said his country would resort to “all the means in its power” to prevent Israel from implementing any transfer policy to expel Palestinians en masse from the West Bank.
The Israel-Gaza conflict has stirred long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Right-wing, ultra-nationalist hard-liners now in the Israeli government have long espoused a Jordan-is-Palestine solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
Israel has launched a massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the deadly Oct. 7 rampage by the Islamist group Hamas into southern Israel, that has left some 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people internally displaced
“Any displacements or creating the conditions that would lead to it, Jordan will consider it a declaration of war and constitutes a material breach of the peace treaty,” state media quoted Khasawneh as saying, referring to the 1994 peace treaty with Israel.
“This would lead to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and to harming the national security of Jordan,” Khasawneh added.
Jordan, the second Arab country after Egypt to sign a peace accord, has had strong security ties with Israel. But relations have plummeted since the advent of one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.
“The peace treaty would be a piece of paper on a shelf covered with dust if Israel did not respect its obligations and violated it,” Khasawneh said.
Any threat to Jordan’s national security would “put all options on the table,” Khasawneh said, adding that recent deployments of troops along the borders with Israel were part of measures to protect the country’s security.
Residents and witnesses have seen large columns of armored vehicles and tanks moving along a main highway leading to the Jordan Valley opposite the West Bank in the last few days.
Officials say the army was already in a heightened alert for any eventualities.
Khasawneh said Israeli actions in the West Bank could trigger wider violence, citing growing Jewish settler attacks on Palestinian civilians since the Oct. 7 attacks.
Washington has also urged Israel to curb settler violence, fearing wider conflict.
“Israel should steer away from any escalation in the West Bank... This is a red line Jordan won’t accept,” the prime minister added.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Jordan Israel

Related

Jordan minister doubts Israel can wipe out Hamas
Middle-East
Jordan minister doubts Israel can wipe out Hamas
Jordan’s MPs give final touches to recommendations on deals with Israel
Middle-East
Jordan’s MPs give final touches to recommendations on deals with Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
Follow

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire
  • Hamas said earlier that a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in ‘the coming hours’
  • Israel vows to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages
Updated 22 November 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel and Hamas on Tuesday appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war for dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
But as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends.
“We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”
The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages. The Cabinet meeting continued into the early hours of Wednesday.
Hamas predicted on Tuesday that a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in “the coming hours.”
Netanyahu acknowledged that the Cabinet faced a tough decision, but supporting the ceasefire was the right thing to do. Netanyahu appeared to have enough support to pass the measure, despite opposition from some hard-line ministers.
Netanyahu said that during the lull, intelligence efforts will be maintained, allowing the army to prepare for the next stages of battle. He said the battle would continue until “Gaza will not threaten Israel.”
The announcement came as Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families.
Details of the expected ceasefire deal were not released. Israeli media reported that an agreement would include a five-day halt in Israel’s offensive in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Israel’s Channel 12 TV said the first releases would take place Thursday or Friday and continue for several days.
Talks have repeatedly stalled. But even if a deal is reached, it would not mean an end to the war, which erupted on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed across the border into southern Israel and killed at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped some 240 others.
THE TOLL IN GAZA
In weeks of Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, and more than 2,700 others are missing and believed to be buried under rubble, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry says it has been unable to update its count since Nov. 11 because of the health sector’s collapse.
Gaza health officials say the toll has risen sharply since, and hospitals continue to report deaths from daily strikes, often dozens at a time.
The Health Ministry in the West Bank last reported a toll of 13,300 but stopped providing its own count Tuesday without giving a reason. Because of that, and because officials there declined to explain in detail how they tracked deaths after Nov. 11, the AP decided to stop reporting its count.
The Health Ministry toll does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants but has not provided evidence for its count.
In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed two journalists with Al-Mayadeen TV, according to the Hezbollah-allied Pan-Arab network and Lebanese officials. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. A separate Israeli drone strike in Lebanon killed four Hamas members, a Palestinian official and a Lebanon security official said.
The Israeli military has been trading fire almost daily across the border with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and Palestinian militants since the outbreak of the war.
TALKS ON HOSTAGES
Israel, the United States and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have negotiated for weeks over a hostage release that would be paired with a temporary ceasefire and the entry of more aid.
In Washington, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a deal on releasing some hostages was “very close.”
“We could bring some of these hostages home very soon,” he said at the White House.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari expressed optimism, telling reporters that “we are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement.” He added that negotiations were at a “critical and final stage.”
Izzat Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said Tuesday that an agreement could be reached “in the coming hours,” in which Hamas would release captives and Israel would release Palestinian prisoners. Hamas’ leader-in-exile, Ismail Haniyeh, also said they were close to a deal.
Israel’s Channel 12 TV, citing anonymous Israeli officials, said a truce could be extended and additional Palestinian prisoners released if there were additional hostages freed.
FIGHTING IN JABALIYA AND AROUND HOSPITALS
Inside Gaza, the front line of the war shifted to the Jabaliya refugee camp, a densely built district of concrete buildings near Gaza City that houses families displaced in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Israel has bombarded the area for weeks, and the military said Hamas fighters have regrouped there and in other eastern districts after being pushed out of much of Gaza City.
The fighting in Jabaliya also affected two nearby hospitals, trapping hundreds of patients and displaced people sheltering inside. A strike Tuesday hit inside one of the facilities, Al-Awda, killing four people, including three doctors, the hospital director told Al-Jazeera TV. The director, Ahmed Mahna, blamed the strike on Israel, a claim that AP could not independently confirm. The medical aid group Doctors Without Borders confirmed that two of the doctors killed worked for it.
Residents of Jabaliya said there was heavy fighting as Israeli forces tried to advance under the cover of airstrikes. “They are facing stiff resistance,” said Hamza Abu Mansour, a university student.
The Israeli military said strikes hit three tunnel shafts where fighters were hiding and destroyed rocket launchers. Footage released by the military showed Israeli soldiers patrolling on foot as gunfire echoed around them.
It was not possible to independently confirm details of the fighting.
It’s unclear how many Palestinian civilians remain in northern Gaza, but the UN agency for Palestinian refugees estimates that some 160,000 people are still in its shelters there, though it can no longer provide services. Thousands more still shelter in several hospitals in the north even after many fled south in recent weeks.
Most hospitals are no longer operational. The hospital situation in Gaza is “catastrophic,” Michael Ryan, a senior World Health Organization official, said Monday.
With Israeli troops surrounding the Indonesia Hospital, also near Jabaliya, staff had to bury 50 dead in the facility’s courtyard, a senior Health Ministry official in the hospital, Munir Al-Boursh, told Al-Jazeera TV.
Up to 600 wounded people and some 2,000 displaced Palestinians remain stranded at the hospital, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
A similar standoff played out in recent days at Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, where over 250 patients and medical workers are stranded after the evacuation of 31 premature babies.
Israel has provided evidence in recent days of a militant presence at Shifa. But it has yet to substantiate its claims that Hamas had a major command center beneath the facility, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.
DIRE CONDITIONS IN NORTH AND SOUTH
Most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have crowded into the southern section of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes have continued and where the military says it intends to extend its ground invasion. Many are packed into UN-run schools and other facilities across the territory’s south or sleeping on the streets outside, even as winter rains have pelted the coastal enclave in recent days.
There are shortages of food, water and fuel for generators across all of Gaza, which has had no central electricity for over a month.
Strikes overnight crushed residential buildings in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 20 people, according to hospital officials. Footage from the scene showed the legs of five young boys sticking out from under a collapsed concrete slab of one home.
Israel continues to strike what it says are militant targets throughout Gaza, often killing women and children. Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Related

Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital photos
Middle-East
Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Middle-East
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive

Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
Follow

Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive

Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive
Updated 22 November 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Three weeks ago, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital — showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command and control center under the territory’s largest healthcare center.

Days after taking control of the hospital, the military has yet to unveil this purported center. But it has released videos of weapons allegedly seized inside the hospital, a tunnel running through the complex and videos appearing to show Hamas militants dragging hostages through the hospital’s hallways. Israel says there will be much more to come.

What Israel finds — or fails to find — could play a large part in its efforts to rally international support for its war against Hamas.

Gaza’s hospitals have played a central role in the dueling narratives surrounding the war.

Hospitals enjoy special protected status under the international laws of war. But they can lose that status if they are used for military purposes.

Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas leader based in Beirut, acknowledged that Israel could find a tunnel “here or there.”

“We don’t deny there are hundreds of kilometers of tunnels in and around Gaza,” he told a news conference. But he said Hamas does not use hospitals for militant activities.

Hamdan, the Hamas leader, mocked the Israeli discoveries so far. “The Israelis said there was a command and control center, which means that the matter is greater than just a tunnel,” he said.

Israel has long claimed that Hamas uses hospitals, schools, mosques and residential neighborhoods as human shields.

In particular, it says Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers underneath the sprawling grounds of Al-Shifa. The United States says its own intelligence corroborates those claims. Hamas denies the allegations.

The UN and other international organizations say these evacuations have endangered patients and overwhelmed the remaining hospitals in the besieged territory.

With Israel already facing mounting international criticism of its offensive, a failure to uncover a significant Hamas presence could step up the pressure to halt the operation. Israel has vowed to press ahead until it destroys Hamas.

The Israeli military has released videos showing AK47s, ammunition and other military equipment it said was found in the hospital’s MRI unit.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Baby Anas, rescued from Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, feels warmth of mother’s embrace
Middle-East
Baby Anas, rescued from Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, feels warmth of mother’s embrace
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Middle-East
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa

Latest updates

Oil Updates – prices stall ahead of US stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts
Oil Updates – prices stall ahead of US stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts
Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says
Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says
History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament
History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament
Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men
Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.