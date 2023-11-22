You are here

GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
GCC countries must continue to exercise prudent macroeconomic management, says the World Bank
Arab News
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
Arab News
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council economy is estimated to grow by 3.6 percent in 2024 and 3.7 percent in 2025, according to the World Bank.

The recent Gulf Economic Update report by the WB revealed that the GCC is set to grow by 1 percent in 2023 before picking up in the following two years.

This year’s weaker performance is driven primarily by lower oil sector activities, which are expected to contract by 3.9 percent, to reflect the successive production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and the global economic slowdown, according to the report.

However, the reduction in oil sector activities will be compensated for by the non-oil sectors, which are expected to grow by 3.9 percent in 2023 and 3.4 percent in the medium term, supported by sustained private consumption, strategic fixed investments, and accommodative fiscal policy.

World Bank Country Director for the GCC, Safaa El Tayeb El-Kogali, stated: “To maintain this positive trajectory, GCC countries must continue to exercise prudent macroeconomic management, stay committed to structural reforms, and focus on increasing non-oil exports.”

She added: “However, it is important to acknowledge the downside risks that persist. The current conflict in the Middle East poses significant risks to the region and the GCC outlook, especially if it extends or involves other regional players. As a result, global oil markets are already witnessing higher volatility.”

The latest issue of the GEU report, titled “Structural Reforms and Shifting Social Norms to Increase Women’s Labor Force Participation,” stated that the diversification efforts in the GCC region are paying off but more reforms are still needed.

Khaled Al-Hmoud, a senior economist at the World Bank, said: “The region has shown notable improvements in the performance of the non-oil sectors despite the downturn in oil production during most of 2023.”

According to the report, the Saudi private sector workforce has grown steadily, reaching 2.6 million in early 2023. Additionally, the labor force participation of Saudi women more than doubled in six years, from 17.4 percent in early 2017 to 36 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-oil sectors in Saudi Arabia are expected to cushion the contraction, growing at 4.3 percent. The oil sector is expected to contract by 8.4 percent during 2023 to reflect oil production curbs agreed upon within the OPEC+ alliance.

As a result, the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product will show a contraction of 0.5 percent in 2023 before reporting a recovery of 4.1 percent in 2024 to reflect expansions of oil and non-oil sectors.

The report added that growth in Bahrain is estimated to moderate to 2.8 percent in 2023, while the non-oil sector remains the key driver for development.

The hydrocarbon sector is also expected to grow by 0.1 percent during 2023-24, while the non-hydrocarbon sectors will continue expanding at nearly 4 percent, supported by the recovery in the tourism and service sectors and the continuation of infrastructure projects.

Kuwaiti economic growth is projected to decrease by 0.8 percent in 2023 due to a dip in oil output. Oil GDP growth is expected to contract by 3.8 percent in 2023 but is anticipated to recover in 2024.

The non-oil sector is expected to rise by 5.2 percent, supported by private consumption and loose fiscal policy.

Oman’s economy is estimated to slow down in 2023, but it is anticipated to strengthen over the medium-term. Overall progression is projected to decelerate to 1.4 percent in 2023 as oil output falls, while non-oil sectors are expected to support growth, rising by over 2 percent.

Real GDP growth in Qatar is likely to decelerate to 2.8 percent in 2023, maintaining this rate in the medium-term. Despite the weakening of the construction sector and tighter monetary policy, robust growth is anticipated in the non-hydrocarbon sectors, reaching 3.6 percent, propelled by thriving tourist arrivals and large events.

Qatar’s standing as a global sporting hub will be further reinforced by an additional 14 major sporting events during 2023.

Meanwhile, the hydrocarbon sector is estimated to grow 1.3 percent in 2023. The UAE’s economic activity is anticipated to slow down in 2023 to 3.4 percent. Oil GDP growth is projected at 0.7 percent in 2023 but it is likely to recover strongly in 2024.

On the other hand, non-oil output is forecast to support economic activity in 2023, growing at 4.5 percent.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) World Bank

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia
Updated 31 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia
Updated 31 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Somalia’s renewable energy efforts are expected to get a push as a 3.5-megawatt solar plant financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has been inaugurated in the African nation. 

This solar plant is expected to meet the electricity needs of Bosaso, the commercial capital of the state of Puntland, according to a press statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, ambassador of the UAE to Somalia, and several officials from the government of Puntland.

Besides supporting Puntland’s energy sector, the solar plant will also address the challenges of climate change, reduce electricity production costs, and increase the share of renewable energy in Somalia. 

Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said: “The launch of the solar energy station in Somalia aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy globally, addressing climate change challenges and preserving the environment.”

He noted that the project aims to provide consistent and affordable clean energy to the residents of the Puntland region and beyond. 

“This is crucial, given the energy shortages in many villages and rural areas of Somalia, directly impacting various development sectors. Moreover, the solar plant will contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the country,” added Al-Suwaidi. 

Al-Rumaithi noted that the opening of the solar project signifies the growing relationship between the UAE and Somalia and added that the solar energy station will ultimately reduce the cost of energy production.

He also emphasized that such projects would boost the economic growth and quality of life for people in Somalia. 

Established in 1971, ADFD aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects and administer long-term investments and direct contributions.

In August, ADFD signed a loan agreement with the government of Tanzania worth 110 million dirhams ($30 million) to enhance energy security in the country. 

After signing the deal, Al-Suwaidi noted that the loan would help Tanzania’s energy sector and ensure sufficient electricity supplies to sustainably meet the population’s needs.

“The Fund will collaborate with Tanzanian partners to support their development programs and work toward the United Arab Emirates’ future aspirations and the Fund’s strategic objectives of accelerating energy projects globally for the betterment of developing countries’ societies,” said Al Suwaidi. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Somalia

Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 

Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 

Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The economic growth of Qatar has normalized after the country’s strong fiscal performance in 2022, driven by the FIFA World Cup, according to the International Monetary Fund. 

In its consultation report released on Nov. 21, the IMF disclosed that Qatar’s economic outlook in the medium term seems favorable, with output expected to expand by about 1.75 percent per annum during 2023–25. 

It further revealed that the medium-term expansion would be fueled by the nonhydrocarbon sector, which is expected to grow at 2.75 percent, driven by domestic demand. 

“Qatar’s economic growth has normalized in 2023 following the World Cup-driven boom. Medium-term growth is set to increase to around 5 percent per annum supported by LNG production expansion,” said IMF in the report. 

The report added that the country’s reform to achieve its National Vision 2030, which aims to ensure sustainable development by the end of this decade and is guided by the Third National Development Strategy, will also start to bear fruit. 

The IMF added that inflation in Qatar will likely moderate to 2 percent this year, while fiscal and current accounts are projected to remain in surpluses over the medium term. 

Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority also revealed on Nov. 15 that higher expenses toward communication, recreation and food led the country’s inflation to rise 2.52 percent in October on an annual basis. 

Additionally, the IMF report said that inflation has moderated following monetary policy tightening in tandem with the US Federal Reserve, consistent with the currency peg to the US dollar. 

“Broad fiscal discipline amid sizeable hydrocarbon windfalls in 2022–23 has strengthened fiscal position significantly and is commendable. Continued fiscal prudence is expected under the upcoming 2024 budget,” added the IMF. 

According to the IMF, the Qatar Central Bank has successfully maintained price and financial stability. 

Moreover, the banks in Qatar remain healthy, although the non-performing loan ratio has increased as pandemic-related restructured loans turned non-performing. 

“The QCB has refined macroprudential measures to reduce further risks associated with banks’ external asset-liability mismatches, especially those of short maturities, which is welcome,” noted the IMF.   

The agency also pointed out that continued diligence is critical to strengthening the banking sector in a “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment. 

Topics: Qatar International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2022 FIFA World Cup

Turkiye extends LNG deal with Algeria for 3 years, says energy minister

Turkiye extends LNG deal with Algeria for 3 years, says energy minister
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye extends LNG deal with Algeria for 3 years, says energy minister

Turkiye extends LNG deal with Algeria for 3 years, says energy minister
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish state energy company Botas has signed a deal with Algerian state oil and gas company Sonatrach to extend their existing gas supply contract for three years, Turkiye’s energy minister said on Nov. 21, according to Reuters

Under the deal signed during an official visit to Algiers by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye will continue to acquire 4.4 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from Algeria annually, Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Botas and Sonatrach first signed a gas supply contract in 1988, and it has been extended since then. The existing contract was due to expire in October next year, and it was extended until 2027, the Turkish energy ministry said.

Turkiye, which has little oil and gas, is highly dependent on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG from Algeria, Qatar, the US and Nigeria.

Ankara is also developing a 710 bcm natural gas field in the Black Sea for production. 

Topics: Turkiye Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Oil Updates – prices stall ahead of US stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts

Oil Updates – prices stall ahead of US stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Oil Updates – prices stall ahead of US stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts

Oil Updates – prices stall ahead of US stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Oil prices barely moved during Asian trade on Wednesday as the market awaited potentially mixed news on the supply front, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, expected to discuss output cuts and US crude stocks forecast to show a big build-up, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 3 cents, or 0.04 percent, to $82.45 a barrel by 8:00 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to $77.76.

Both benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks, and prices weakened further last week on growing concerns about the demand outlook. Investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday’s scheduled OPEC+ meeting, when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global economic growth.

On Nov. 20, both contracts climbed about 2 percent after three OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group was set to consider additional oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

OPEC+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year, analysts have predicted. “While market consensus suggests Saudi Arabia and Russia will be extending voluntary cuts into 2024, any further cuts by other members will hold the key to future prices,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

Even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year, the global oil market will see a slight supply surplus in 2024, the head of the International Energy Agency’s oil markets and industry division said on Tuesday.

US crude stocks rose by nearly 9.1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 17, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Gasoline inventories dropped by about 1.79 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 3.5 million barrels.

US government data on stockpiles is due on Wednesday. 

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts

IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts
  • Crude prices fall as investors cautious ahead of oil producers’ meeting
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

OSLO, LONDON: The global oil market will see a slight surplus of supply in 2024 even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year, the head of the International Energy Agency’s oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Tuesday.

At the moment, however, the oil market is in a deficit and stocks are declining “at a fast rate,” Toril Bosoni said on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo.
“Global oil stocks are at low levels, which means that you risk increased volatility if there are surprises on either the demand side or the supply side,” she added.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Oil has slid to around $82 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September of near $98.

• Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $81.97 a barrel by 1244 GMT.

• US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.47.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, are set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when the group meets later this month.
Oil has slid to around $82 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September of near $98. Concern about demand and a possible surplus next year has pressured prices, despite support from the OPEC+ cuts and conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ have already pledged total oil output cuts of 5.16 million barrels per day, or about 5 percent of daily global demand, in a series of steps that started in late 2022.
The cuts include 3.66 million bpd by OPEC+ and additional voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
At its last policy meeting in June, OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July of 1 million bpd that it has since extended to last until the end of 2023.

Daily trading
Oil fell on Tuesday, reversing steep gains made in the past two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $81.97 a barrel by 1244 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.47.
Short-term speculators took profit on WTI after several indicators were overbought on technical charts, Singapore-based OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong said.

 

Topics: IEA

