UK foreign secretary Cameron hosts Arab, Islamic ministers to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
1 / 4
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron greets the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, as he welcomes Arab and Islamic counterparts to Lancaster House in London on Nov. 22, 2023. (Reuters)
2 / 4
Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki pose for a photograph ahead of a meeting of Arab and Islamic Leaders, at Lancaster House in London on Nov. 22, 2023. (AFP)
3 / 4
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron greets the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, as he welcomes Arab and Islamic counterparts to Lancaster House in London on Nov. 22, 2023. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries in London ahead of a meeting at Lancaster House in London on Nov. 22, 2023. (AFP)
  Pledges support to prevent regional escalation, including in Lebanon and Yemen
LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday met with foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in London to discuss cooperation on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, how to secure the release of all hostages, increase the amount of aid into Gaza, and reach a long-term political solution to the crisis.

The ministerial committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and included his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, Turkiye, Indonesia and Nigeria, as well as Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

UK Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Ahmad also attended the talks.

The visit followed an agreement reached overnight between Israel and Hamas on coordinated hostage releases and a pause in the fighting, the UK’s FCDO said in a statement.

Cameron emphasised the importance of allowing humanitarian organizations to bring in more fuel so they can carry out lifesaving work unimpeded, including powering hospitals or desalination plants, which supply 80 percent of Gaza’s water.

“The foreign secretary discussed with leaders at the meeting how to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts toward a viable two-state solution, which provides security for both Israelis and Palestinians, and restated the UK’s condemnation of the rise in settler violence in the West Bank,” the FCDO said.

“He committed to continued UK support to prevent wider regional escalation, including in Lebanon and Yemen,” it added.

Cameron said: “Today I have chaired a meeting of leaders from Arab countries and other Islamic states on the situation in Israel and Gaza.

“The agreement reached last night is an important opportunity to get the hostages out and more aid into Gaza to help the Palestinian people.

“We discussed how to use this step forward to think about the future and how we can build a peaceful future which provides security for Israel but also peace and stability for the Palestinian people.”

The meeting welcomed the joint mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US, which resulted in the truce, the timing of which will be announced within 24 hours and is extendable, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministerial committee stressed the importance of the members of the Security Council and the international community taking effective and urgent measures for a complete cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave, saying that this is a priority for all Arab and Islamic countries.

Members of the committee called on Britain to play a balanced role consistent with international law and international humanitarian law to reach an immediate cease-fire and implement all relevant international resolutions, SPA said.

The meeting discussed the need to revive the peace process, and the Arab and Islamic officials stressed the importance of ensuring a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, through the implementation of international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enabling the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“The members of the ministerial committee called on the international community to assume its responsibility by rejecting all forms of selectivity in the application of international legal and moral standards, and condoning the heinous crimes committed by the occupation forces and settler militias against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” SPA reported.

The delegation, which was formed as a “Peace Committee” at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, held in Riyadh on Nov. 11, is visiting the capitals of UN Security Council permanent members, arriving in London after meetings in Beijing and Moscow, and with further trips planned to Paris and Washington.

The UK has helped lead the international response to the humanitarian crisis by recently announcing £30 million ($37.4 million) in additional aid to the Palestinian territories, more than doubling the aid commitment for this year, the FCDO said.

Lebanon border flare-up ahead of Gaza truce

Lebanon border flare-up ahead of Gaza truce
Updated 22 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanon border flare-up ahead of Gaza truce

Lebanon border flare-up ahead of Gaza truce
  • Israeli warplanes dropped phosphorous bombs, causing fires between the towns of Kafr Kila and Al-Adisa
  • Mikati rejects violation of Lebanese sovereignty, urges support for army
Updated 22 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hostilities on Lebanon’s southern border flared on Wednesday after Hezbollah militants launched Burkan missiles at Israeli army positions just hours before a truce was declared in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli army forces also struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, while Israeli warplanes dropped phosphorous bombs, causing fires between the towns of Kafr Kila and Al-Adisa.

Hezbollah said that it attacked the Yiftah barracks, and also targeted a logistical support team carrying out maintenance work at the Bayad Blida site.

The militant group fired Burkan missiles at Israeli troops and vehicles at the Raheb site and Zarit barracks, while the Mitat barracks, near the town of Rmeish, were also hit.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati visited Rashaya Castle in western Bekaa to mark the 80th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence. The castle housed independence heroes imprisoned during the French mandate.

In a speech, Mikati called for the army’s role and integrity to be safeguarded.

“We are a people who want peace and love the culture of peace, but we do not and will not accept the violation of our sovereignty and the assault on our rights. Otherwise, what is the meaning of independence?” he said.

Mikati called on “the international community to deter Israel from its aggression, and blatant violation of international conventions and resolutions and human rights and from its continuation of committing massacres and genocides.”

After arriving in Beirut on Wednesday for talks with Lebanese leaders, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister, said that the fate of Gaza and Palestine “lies in the hands of the Palestinian people.”

Abdollahian’s visit coincided with talks in Beirut involving Hamas’s Arab and Islamic relations official Khalil Al-Hayya, who met with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanese flags were raised in Beirut and some regions to commemorate the independence anniversary. Large banners were also displayed on buildings in the capital, bearing the message: “Lebanon seeks to avoid war to prevent the recurrence of past events.” This initiative is part of a civil society campaign that opposes Lebanon’s involvement in the Gaza conflict.

The Lebanese army and security services did not hold their customary military parade due to the absence of a president.

Meanwhile, the people of Lebanon mourned the deaths of journalist Farah Omar and photojournalist Rabea Maamari, who were killed by an Israeli army drone strike near the Lebanese border on Tuesday.

The EU mission and the embassies of member states represented in Lebanon said in a statement that “Lebanon’s independence anniversary falls this year in difficult regional circumstances.”

The statement issued a renewed call to “all relevant parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation.”

Herve Magro, France’s ambassador to Lebanon, marked the independence anniversary by looking forward to “a unified, open and sovereign country in the face of the challenges it faces.”

17 Filipinos among Galaxy Leader crew held by Houthis in Yemen

17 Filipinos among Galaxy Leader crew held by Houthis in Yemen
Updated 22 November 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

17 Filipinos among Galaxy Leader crew held by Houthis in Yemen

17 Filipinos among Galaxy Leader crew held by Houthis in Yemen
  • Foreign ministry says it is working to ‘bring them home safely’
  • Several EU citizens also reported to be among 25 captives
Updated 22 November 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Philippine government said on Wednesday that 17 of its citizens are among the 25 sailors held hostage by the Houthis in Yemen, as international pressure mounts on the Iran-backed militia to return the captured ship and release its crew.

On Sunday, the Houthis raided the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader, which was traveling under the flag of The Bahamas in the Red Sea, and diverted it to Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah, which they control.

They said the seizure of the ship, which they claim is owned by an Israeli businessman and was carrying Israelis, was intended to put pressure on Israel to end its bombing of Gaza.

“We are currently working with the Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as officials of the registered shipping and manning agency of the vessel to monitor the safety and well-being of the 17 Filipino seafarers onboard the ship, and to bring them home safely,” the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines said in a statement.

The EU mission in Yemen said that several EU nationals were also among the ship’s crew.

The capture of the ship sparked outcry in Yemen and around the world, with the Yemeni government and other nations accusing the Houthis of compromising Red Sea security and urging them to free the ship and its crew.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Riyadh that the government opposed the act and that it would have no influence on the situation in Gaza.

He accused the Houthis of operating on Iran’s behalf to weaken Red Sea security.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the incident could threaten maritime free movement.

“The ship’s seizure as it transited the Red Sea in international waters and its diversion to Hodeidah are jeopardizing safe, free shipping in the region, in violation of international law. This act also undermines the interests of the Yemeni people and neighboring countries,” it said.

Despite the international outrage, the Houthis said they would only free the ship and its crew if Israel ceased its military operations in Gaza.

“We can talk about the Israeli ship if the US and Israel stop killing Palestinians in Gaza and start sending in water, medicine and food,” Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said on X.

“The navy’s activities are consistent with the principle of reciprocity.”

Israeli army says intercepts cruise missile fired at south of country

Israeli army says intercepts cruise missile fired at south of country
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli army says intercepts cruise missile fired at south of country

Israeli army says intercepts cruise missile fired at south of country
  An Israeli fighter jet "successfully intercepted a cruise missile that was launched toward Israel," it said in a statement
"No infiltration into Israeli territory was identified"
  • “No infiltration into Israeli territory was identified“
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Wednesday said it intercepted a cruise missile fired toward the south of the country.
After reports of “an infiltration by a hostile aircraft” near the southern Red Sea resort of Eilat, an Israeli fighter jet “successfully intercepted a cruise missile that was launched toward Israel,” it said in a statement.
“No infiltration into Israeli territory was identified,” the military added.
It comes after Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Sunday seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel, having threatened to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.
The Houthis, declaring themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran’s allies and proxies, have launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel.
They said their capture of the Galaxy Leader ship was in retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas, sparked by the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militants who killed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
More than 14,000 people have since been killed in Israel’s aerial bombardment and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the territory’s Hamas-run government.

Syria's two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor

Syria’s two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Syria’s two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor

Syria’s two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor
  • Flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports have been suspended since the October 22 strikes damaged the runways
  • Syrian authorities did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the extended closures
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Syria’s two main airports are still shut a month after simultaneous Israeli strikes put them out of service — the longest such closure since the Syrian conflict began, a war monitor said Wednesday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported two Israeli strikes near the capital Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, a Damascus ally.
Flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports have been suspended since the October 22 strikes damaged the runways.
Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Observatory, said both airports “are closed” despite the completion of repairs.
Syrian authorities did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the extended closures.
Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011 after the government repressed pro-democracy protests, Israel has repeatedly targeted Damascus airport, but this is the first time it has been shut for a month, Abdel Rahman added.
Israel, which has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor since 2011, primarily targeting Hezbollah fighters and other Iran-backed forces as well as Syrian army positions, has intensified attacks since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
On Wednesday morning, the Observatory, which has a vast network of sources inside Syria, said Israeli strikes targeted a center belonging to Hezbollah in the Damascus countryside.
Later in the day, it reported “new Israeli air strikes that targeted Hezbollah” on the outskirts of Damascus, without immediately reporting casualties.
Syrian state media did not report the morning attack.
But state news agency SANA, carrying a statement from a military source, later said that at around 3:10 p.m. (1210 GMT), “the Zionist enemy carried out an air attack with two missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus.”
“Air defenses responded to the attack and downed one of the missiles,” the statement said, reporting “material damage.”
With both Damascus and Syria’s second airport Aleppo out of service, the transport ministry said flights have been re-routed to Latakia on the coast in the west.
Latakia airport, more than 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Damascus, is smaller and flights there are limited, including to Russia, Iran and Iraq.
A Russian military base at the airport protects it from Israeli attack, the Observatory said.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza
  • Israeli media say the first release of hostages is expected on Thursday
  • 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA/TEL AVIV: Israel’s government and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating secret negotiations, as well as the US, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters surged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause would be extended by another day, it said, without mentioning the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

“Israel’s government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” said the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.

Hamas said the 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children who are held in Israeli jails. The truce deal will also allow hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid to enter Gaza, the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Israel had committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all parts of Gaza during the truce period, it added.

US President Joe Biden said he welcomed the deal. “Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” he said in a statement.

The Qatar government said 50 civilian women and children hostages would be released from Gaza in exchange for the release “of a number of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.”

The starting time of the truce would be announced within the next 24 hours, it said in a statement.

The accord is the first truce of a war in which Israeli bombardments have flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza, killed 13,300 civilians in the tiny densely populated enclave and left about two-thirds of its 2.3 million people homeless, according to authorities in Gaza.

But Netanyahu said Israel’s broader mission was unchanged.

“We are at war and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals. To destroy Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that no entity in Gaza can threaten Israel,” he said in a recorded message at the start of the government meeting.

Hamas said in its statement: “As we announce the striking of a truce agreement, we affirm that our fingers remain on the trigger, and our victorious fighters will remain on the look out to defend our people and defeat the occupation.”

RELEASE TO BEGIN ON THURSDAY

Three Americans, including a 3-year-old girl whose parents were among those killed during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, are expected to be among the hostages to be released, a senior US official said.

In addition to Israeli citizens, more than half the hostages held foreign and dual citizenship from some 40 countries including the US, Thailand, Britain, France, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Spain and Portugal, Israel’s government has said.

Israeli media said the first release of hostages was expected on Thursday. Implementing the deal must wait for 24 hours to give Israeli citizens the chance to ask the Supreme Court to block the release of Palestinian prisoners, reports said.

Kamelia Hoter Ishay, the grandmother of 13-year-old Gali Tarshansky, who is believed to be held in Gaza, said she would not believe reports of a deal until she got a call that the teenager was freed.

“And then I’ll know that it’s really over and I can breathe a sigh of relief and say that’s it, it’s over,” she said.

Qadura Fares, head of the Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs in the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, said that among more than 7,800 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel were about 85 women and 350 minors. Most were detained without charges or for incidents such as hurling rocks at Israeli soldiers, not for launching militant attacks, he said.

Qatar’s chief negotiator in cease-fire talks, Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, said that the International Committee of the Red Cross would be working inside Gaza to facilitate the hostages’ release.

He said that the truce means there would be “no attack whatsoever. No military movements, no expansion, nothing.”

Al-Khulaifi added that Qatar hopes the deal “will be a seed to a bigger agreement and a permanent cease of fire. And that’s our intention.”

Hamas has to date released only four captives: US citizens Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, on Oct. 20, citing “humanitarian reasons,” and Israeli women Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, on Oct. 23.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which participated in the Oct. 7 raid with Hamas, said late on Tuesday that one of the Israeli hostages it has held since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel had died.

“We previously expressed our willingness to release her for humanitarian reasons, but the enemy was stalling and this led to her death,” Al Quds Brigades said on its Telegram channel.

As attention focused on the hostage release deal, fighting on the ground raged on. Mounir Al-Barsh, director-general of Gaza’s health ministry, told Al Jazeera TV that the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City. Israel said militants were operating from the facility and threatened to act against them within four hours, he said.

On Tuesday, Israel also said its forces had encircled the Jabalia refugee camp, a congested urban extension of Gaza City where Hamas has been battling advancing Israeli armored forces.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said 33 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on part of Jabalia.

In southern Gaza, Hamas-affiliated media said 10 people were killed and 22 injured by an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the city of Khan Younis.

Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts of fighting on either side.

