You are here

  • Home
  • What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina

What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina

Special What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina
Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring the winning goal against Argentina, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbrr6

Updated 22 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina

What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina
  • Green Falcons beat Lionel Messi’s world-beaters 2-1 on Nov. 22, 2022
  • Now new coach Roberto Mancini is building a team for the future
Updated 22 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

On Nov. 22, 2022, Saudi Arabia’s footballers pulled off a sporting miracle.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored two goals to give the Green Falcons a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

It was a stunning result that had the thousands of fans at the Lusail Stadium and millions more around the world celebrating.

When the Saudi players walked off the pitch at halftime, trailing to Lionel Messi’s penalty strike, not even the most optimistic of supporters would have given them much chance of a comeback.

But Herve Renard’s halftime team-talk reenergized the players and they went on to play the 45 minutes of their lives.

Such a result against the eventual winners would have been the highlight of the decade for most countries. But it turned out to be just the spark for a new era of football in the Kingdom.

Just weeks after a wild-eyed Messi trudged off that pitch shaking his head, a much-happier looking Cristiano Ronaldo was putting pen to paper to sign for Al-Nassr. The headlines around the world reflected even more disbelief. One of the two most recognizable football players of the 21st century came to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to play football (and Messi almost did). Once again, this was a development that signaled the start of something new.

Ronaldo came halfway through the 2022-23 season. He was followed by a whole host of stars, like Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Ruben Neves, Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Aymeric Laporte and Aleksandar Mitrovic, to name but a few.

Ever since, the eyes of the world have been on the league and the action this season has been enthralling. Saudi Arabian sides dominated the King Salman Club Cup and are going well in the Asian Champions League.

It is understandable that the focus has been on the foreign players: Ronaldo has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. But visit any major city around the world and there is now a reasonable chance you will see the yellow shirts of Al-Nassr flying in shop windows and market stalls, something that would have been unthinkable a year ago.

Clubs like Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, already Asian powerhouses, are now global names, with the latter reaching the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, losing 5-3 to Real Madrid after beating the champions of Africa and South America en route.

But it is not just about the big stars. There is a women’s league that is going from strength to strength and a women’s national team that has a FIFA ranking and is preparing to qualify for the 2026 AFC Asian Cup. It is huge progress in a very short space of time.

Speaking of Asian Cups, in February, the Kingdom was given the hosting rights for the 2027 continental tournament for the first time. And in October, it was confirmed that the biggest sporting event of all — the FIFA World Cup — will be heading to Saudi Arabia in 2034. That is still more than a decade away, but before the Green Falcons’ shock win over Argentina, nobody thought it could ever happen.

The men’s national team has also changed a good deal too. Renard left in March to manage the France women’s team, taking them to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July. He was replaced in August by another sharp-dressing European tactician, Roberto Mancini, who had formerly been head coach of the Italian national side.

After a run of poor results in friendly games — albeit against some decent opposition — eyebrows were raised when Mancini left out the likes of Firas Al-Buraikan and Abdullah Al-Hamdan for his first competitive matches, qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Pakistan and Jordan.

The first saw his first win, a 4-0 defeat of the South Asians that started in the pouring rain in Al-Ahsa. It was followed by a much trickier test in Amman but ended 2-0, with Al-Shehri scoring twice to add to the two goals he picked up five days earlier.

Given that it was the Al-Hilal hit man who scored the first goal against Argentina to get an amazing 12 months going, it was fitting that he has been the star for Mancini so far. It is also worthy of note that Salem Al-Dawsari, still the team’s star player, was out through injury. The new boss has brought in plenty of new faces and there are signs that, with a three-man defense lining up against Jordan, he is starting to develop a new style of play too.

The results over the past week mean the team can look forward to the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar with increasing confidence. Mancini is building a side that should be able to compete and challenge for a first continental title since the last century. After that, comes the rest of the road to North America in 2026.

Topics: Green Falcons 2022 World Cup Saleh Al-Shehri Salem Al-dawsari Cristiano Ronaldo Roberto Mancini

Related

‘Off the Richter Scale’: Saudi’s victory over Argentina was football at its glorious best
Saudi Sport
‘Off the Richter Scale’: Saudi’s victory over Argentina was football at its glorious best
Special Al-Shehri stars again as Saudi Arabia prove too good for Jordan
Sport
Al-Shehri stars again as Saudi Arabia prove too good for Jordan

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
AP
Follow

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
  • The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home
  • Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Until this year, Brazil’s national soccer team had never lost three games in a row. The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. They had never had anything but win against a visiting Venezuela team, for many years the weakest in South America.
Interim coach Fernando Diniz, however, has had to endure all those setbacks in only a few months on the job — all while Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over.
Diniz’s troubles, and the lack of a confirmed answer from Ancelotti, have increased the pressure on the Brazilian team, even though qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup is still expected despite a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
The top six teams in the South American qualifying group will gain direct entry to the 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-place team can earn a berth in an intercontinental playoff.
Brazil, the only team never to miss a World Cup, have won only three of nine matches in 2023 — the national team’s poorest record in years. The five-time World Cup champions are in sixth place in the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven points after six matches — eight behind leader Argentina. Performances have been equally disappointing.
Many soccer analysts in Brazil say the team have struggled this year because Diniz has had little time to implement his tactics. Injuries and dwindling performances have also contributed to the team’s poor form.
The 49-year-old Diniz, who took over in July, has split his time with the national team and Brazilian club Fluminense. That alone has drawn the ire of some of his club’s fans and those of the national team. His attacking style of play is admired by many, even more so after his team’s Copa Libertadores title this year.
The interim coach is not a fan of positional play, unlike predecessor Tite, who left after six years following last year’s World Cup elimination against Croatia. Diniz doesn’t believe in spreading his players on the field. Instead, he concentrates them wherever the ball is so he can outnumber the opposition where it matters.
The problem for Brazil is that formula takes time to succeed, as it did with Fluminense. If opposing teams move the ball fast enough, they will find an unmarked man at some point, something that has happened to Brazil in several World Cup qualifying matches.
Few Brazil players coming from European leagues have understood what the coach wants from them.
“We have a different style. It is different from what we had with Tite,” Brazil defender Emerson Royal said Wednesday. “It is not easy to play like that. Few teams in the world can do that. What Diniz is trying to do with Brazil is a very hard thing to do.”
Royal, one of the players who got the most jeers at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday before the loss to Argentina, is another part of the team’s problems this year. The right back is among the players struggling to do well for both his club and the national team, but still starting matches for Brazil because of a lack of options and injuries.
That is also the case for defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, left back Renan Lodi, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Raphinha. To make it worse, Brazil have lost some of their best to injury, including starters like Neymar, Casemiro and Vinicius Júnior.
“If I were there I think I would have made some mess with them,” Neymar said on social media about the match against Argentina.
The next South American qualifying matches will take place in September, after the Copa America in the United States. That long gap will allow the team to recover some of their players and give more room to promising strikers like center forward Vitor Roque, currently injured and signed by Barcelona, and teenage sensation Endrick, who will join Real Madrid next year.
Critics will have to wait until the first friendlies of 2024 to see if any lessons have been learned. Brazil will play in Europe against England and Spain in preparation for Copa America.
Until then, Brazil’s coach will have to deal with upset fans.
“Our fans chanting ‘Ole’ for Argentina when they passed the ball was a little too much,” Diniz said after Brazil’s loss. “Getting bitter about the team because they are not winning is extremely understandable. We need to live with the jeers and the pressure.”

Topics: 2026 FIFA World Cup Brazil Fernando Diniz Carlo Ancelotti

Related

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Sport
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Football
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat
  • The diplomatic spat began after the match, when Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them when they went to greet fans
  • “The Peruvian government has carried out another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans,” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on social media
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

CARACAS: Venezuela on Wednesday accused the Peruvian government of “kidnapping” its national football team, accusing Lima of refusing to allow the team’s aircraft to refuel after a 1-1 draw between the two teams in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.
The diplomatic spat began after the match, when Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them when they went to greet fans on Tuesday night.
It was a tumultuous night for the South American qualifiers, after a match between Brazil and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro led to ugly clashes between fans.
“The Peruvian government has carried out another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans by preventing the plane bringing the team back from refueling,” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on social media.
“This is kidnapping as vengeance against our team which played an extraordinary match” in Lima, he added.
The Peruvian government said that it “has not ordered any measure that prohibits the refueling” of the aircraft” and that “it is taking steps to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”
“The aforementioned aircraft has been experiencing private commercial supply restrictions beyond the control of the Peruvian State,” he added.
Hours earlier, Venezuelan footballer Nahuel Ferraresi showed bandages on his right hand, saying Peruvian police “beat me.”
“These are things which should not happen. The match was over and we went to thank our Venezuelan supporters,” he said.
Ferraresi said another player had handed his jersey over to fans, and he was about to throw his to the crowd when the police blocked him.
“Then others got angry, I don’t know what happened, and (the police) took out their batons to hit us. They hit me twice... but it’s not a serious injury.”
Videos of the incident, which show Peruvian police officers brandishing their batons against the players, have gone viral on social media.
Venezuela’s football federation condemned “acts of discrimination and xenophobia” against the team and their fans.
After the draw, Peru is in last place in the qualifiers, while Venezuela — which has never qualified for a World Cup — is in an unprecedented fourth place.
Before the match, Peruvian police carried out an unusual identity check among fans, and were accused of targeting Venezuelans.
This move comes a week after a controversial decree came into force authorizing the government to expel foreigners.
Peru is home to some 1.5 million Venezuelan immigrants, many of whom have fled a crippling economic crisis at home.

Topics: Venezuela Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 diplomatic spat

Related

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Football
Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Sport
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023
  • Volleyball, kiteboarding take centre stage on opening day
  • Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in first women’s volleyball match at 9 a.m. Thursday
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s Saudi Games gets underway on Thursday, with a busy program of volleyball and kiteboarding.
The volleyball competition will be held in the Green Hall at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh, while Lagoona Beach in Jeddah will play host to the kiteboarding events.
Some of the Kingdom’s best women volleyball players will be on show at this year’s Games, which sees eight teams competing in two groups of four.
Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the opener at 9 a.m., followed by Manjam Al-Mawaheb against Al-Riyadh, Al-Ittihad versus Al-Zulfi and Al-Anqaa against Al-Ahly.
The men’s competition features three groups of four, with the opening match being between Al-Ahly and Damaq. That starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed by Al-Hidaya against Al-Wahda, Al-Hilal versus Abha and Al-Ittihad against Al-Khaleej.
The other teams taking part in the men’s volleyball are Al-Ibtisam, Al-Nasr, Al-Faisaly and Al-Safa.
The kiteboarding competition runs for three days and will see 16 competitors across the men’s and women’s events.

Topics: Saudi Games 2023 volleyball kiteboarding Riyadh Jeddah

Related

31 sites ready for start of Saudi Games 2023
Sport
31 sites ready for start of Saudi Games 2023
Saudi Games 2023 to feature youth competition
Sport
Saudi Games 2023 to feature youth competition

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries
  • Two-game series will be the first professional baseball games in the history of the region
  • All-Star Showcase on Nov. 24-25 will be broadcast in 127 countries, reaching nearly 200 million households
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, has announced that its All-Star Showcase on Nov. 24-25 will be broadcast in 127 countries, reaching nearly 200 million households.

The worldwide coverage includes platforms across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Pakistan, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin and South America, Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US.

Linear platforms include MBC, the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa, and Eurosport across India and surrounding South Asian countries. MBC Group operates over 20 free-to-air TV channels and radio stations across the region, including Saudi Arabia’s leading sports channel, Saudi Sports Co., while Eurosport has a network of channels available in 54 countries across 20 different languages.

A Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel and a part of the ARY Digital Network, will broadcast Baseball United’s All-Star games on their linear channel, with additional coverage on their free digital platform, ARYZAP. Baseball United has selected two Pakistani baseball prospects to compete in the All-Star Showcase alongside its best professional players — a landmark moment for baseball in the country of nearly 250 million people.

FOX Sports Australia will carry both Baseball United All-Star games. The broadcaster was also awarded streaming rights in Australia on its Kayo Sports platform.

Streaming-only platforms are headlined by Fubo Sports in the US, Canada, and Spain, and FanCode in India. Available on more than 155 million devices, Fubo Sports is a live, free-to-consumer TV network launched by FuboTV in 2019. FanCode, India’s first live-streaming platform dedicated to sports, has more than 100 million users. Three Indian prospects, including the nation’s top two pitchers, will compete in the All-Star Showcase, as well as Baseball United’s top overall draft pick, Karan Patel, who was selected by Baseball United’s Mumbai Cobras franchise earlier this year.

In addition, Major League Baseball will carry the two-game All-Star series on its flagship property, MLB.tv. Baseball United’s ownership group includes 15 current and former MLB stars, and its Showcase event will include over 40 former MLB players.

Baseball United will also stream the games free of charge on baseballunited.com in collaboration with technology partner, StreamAMG.

“We have been blessed with so many ‘firsts’ and so many milestones — particularly this week — and today’s news of our broadcast footprint is right at the top,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United chairman, CEO, and majority owner.

“Media rights and global viewership are critical to the success of any sports league, and broadcast reach has been a foundational pillar of our plan since day one. So, to have this type of appetite for our content for our first-ever games is really special. The lineup of broadcast partners we’ve pulled together is incredible, and it’s a testament to the potential of the sport and the power of the Baseball United brand. Most importantly, it gives our fans across the world a chance to continue on this journey with us. I am very grateful to all the great people across our entire broadcast ecosystem who are helping make all this possible.”

The All-Star Showcase will take place on a completely transformed surface at Dubai International Stadium.

Topics: Baseball United Kash Shaikh All-Star Showcase Dubai International Stadium

Related

Baseball United to introduce 8 prospects at All-Star Showcase Series in Dubai
Sport
Baseball United to introduce 8 prospects at All-Star Showcase Series in Dubai
Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League
Sport
Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start
  • Al-Yaeesh, Al-Ghuneim lead Saudi car, motorcycle championships going into 3-day event
  • Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi have claimed a win apiece so far this season in the quad section on their Yamahas and are tied on 45 points
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

BURAYDAH: Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 is set to get underway at Al-Qassim National Park, Osseilan, in Buraydah on Thursday afternoon.

The third round of the Saudi Toyota Championship has been organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Toyota as official partner, and The Saudi Investment Bank as strategic sponsor.

The organizing committee is headed by SAMF Chairman Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal.

Forty-three cars, 27 motorcycles, and six quads will take part in the three-day event with the main contenders chasing points in the various categories of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship.

Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh currently holds a seven-point cushion over Saleh Al-Saif in the overall Drivers’ Championship, with Yazeed Al-Rajhi – the outright winner of the Tabuk-NEOM Rally – in third, and Al-Mashna Al-Ramali and Dania Akeel rounding off the top five.

Omar Al-Lahim heads Radi Al-Shammeri by 21 points in the Co-drivers’ Championship.

Al-Yaeesh has also guided his Nissan to the top of the T1 title standings and reaches the start of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 with a 20-point cushion over Al-Ramali, with Metab Al-Qnoun in third, and newly crowned FIA Middle East Baja Cup winner Khaled Al-Feraihi and Owaid Al-Rameli rounding off the top five.

Khaled Al-Hamzani has built up a lead of eight points in the T2 section for series production cross-country vehicles. Jafar Al-Qahtani and Haylan Al-Subaie currently occupy the other two podium positions.

Al-Saif’s strong start to the season has seen the dark horse Can-Am Maverick X3 driver move into a 17-point lead over Akeel in the T3 category for lightweight prototype machines. Hamad Al-Harbi was crowned as the FIA Middle East Baja Cup’s T3 champion in Dubai recently and the Saudi holds third place in T3, with Yasir Seaidan and Abdullah Al-Shegawi rounding off the top five.

Maha Al-Hameli finished as runner-up to Salem Al-Dhafeeri in the FIA Middle East Baja Cup’s T4 section, but she tops the T4 standings in the Saudi Toyota Championship with 79 points. That puts her 45 points clear of Saeed Al-Mouri, with Orjwan Ammar and Moaaz Hariri in third and fourth. Ibrahim Al-Muhanna is the only entrant in the T5 truck class.

Useful performances at both the Saudi Baja-Hail and the Tabuk-NEOM Rally have given Mishal Al-Ghuneim a lead of nine points over Ehab Al-Hakeem in the motorcycle category. Frenchman Philip Wilson holds third and the Saudi trio of Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera, Badr Al-Hamdan, and Abdulrahman Al-Abdulattif complete the top six.

Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi have claimed a win apiece so far this season in the quad section on their Yamahas and are tied on 45 points, with Abdulaziz Al-Atawi a distant third heading into round three.

Thursday’s ceremonial start takes center stage in the national park from 1:30 p.m.

The first entrants will then tackle the opening 3.6 km prologue stage from 2:30 p.m. This will determine the starting order for the first desert stage on Friday morning.

Topics: Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) Saudi Toyota Championship

Related

Intense competition expected as point leaders head into final round of Saudi Toyota Championship
Saudi Sport
Intense competition expected as point leaders head into final round of Saudi Toyota Championship
Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship
Motorsport
Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship

Latest updates

Hostage crisis in Gaza draws attention to scourge of kidnappings in Africa’s Sahel
Hostage crisis in Gaza draws attention to scourge of kidnappings in Africa’s Sahel
Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war
Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war
What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
Iran says Gaza war scope will grow if truce doesn’t hold
Iran says Gaza war scope will grow if truce doesn’t hold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.