Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally

LONDON: Hollywood talent agency UTA has dropped Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to Deadline news site on Tuesday.

A video taken at the rally on Nov. 17 showed Sarandon telling the crowd, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in this country.”

Sarandon encouraged others to continue speaking out in support of Palestinians during Israel’s war in Gaza.

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” said Sarandon at the rally.

She also encouraged attendees to “be strong, be patient, be clear and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out” and thanked “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”

Israel’s brutal assault on occupied Gaza has killed over 14,000 people, including at least 5,600 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Sarandon signed with UTA in 2014 and starred in the films “Blue Beetle” and “Maybe I Do” this year, The Guardian reported.

She is the latest celebrity to face backlash for supporting Palestine amid the ongoing war. Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, who was set to play the lead in “Scream VII,” was fired from the film on Tuesday by the production company Spyglass for “antisemitic” social media posts.

Barrera has been vocal about her support for Palestine on Instagram and described Israel as committing genocide, and “brutally killing innocent Palestinians, mothers and children, under the pretense of destroying Hamas.”

Barrera responded to her firing by sharing an Instagram story that read: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include than be included for who I exclude.”