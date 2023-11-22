Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally

You are here

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Hollywood talent agency UTA has dropped Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to Deadline news site on Tuesday.

A video taken at the rally on Nov. 17 showed Sarandon telling the crowd, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in this country.”

Sarandon encouraged others to continue speaking out in support of Palestinians during Israel’s war in Gaza.

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” said Sarandon at the rally.

She also encouraged attendees to “be strong, be patient, be clear and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out” and thanked “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”

Israel’s brutal assault on occupied Gaza has killed over 14,000 people, including at least 5,600 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Sarandon signed with UTA in 2014 and starred in the films “Blue Beetle” and “Maybe I Do” this year, The Guardian reported.

She is the latest celebrity to face backlash for supporting Palestine amid the ongoing war. Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, who was set to play the lead in “Scream VII,” was fired from the film on Tuesday by the production company Spyglass for “antisemitic” social media posts.

Barrera has been vocal about her support for Palestine on Instagram and described Israel as committing genocide, and “brutally killing innocent Palestinians, mothers and children, under the pretense of destroying Hamas.”

Barrera responded to her firing by sharing an Instagram story that read: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include than be included for who I exclude.”

MADRID: The Spanish politician shot in Madrid earlier this month accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind his attempted murder in a message delivered to a conference organized by Iranian opposition supporters.
Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a founder of Spain’s far-right Vox party and former head of its center-right People’s Party in Catalonia, was shot in the face in broad daylight on a pavement in the wealthy Salamanca neighborhood of central Madrid on Nov. 9 by a motorbike pillion passenger.
The 78-year-old politician, who was European Parliament vice president between 2009 and 2014, was described shortly after the shooting as a “staunch supporter” of Iran’s opposition movement and the campaign for human rights in Iran over 25 years.
He remains in hospital recovering from a double jaw fracture.
Vidal-Quadras did not offer any proof to back up his claim and police have not confirmed any such theory.
Iran’s embassy in Madrid said in a statement it “firmly condemns any kind of terrorist operation,” though it did not immediately comment on Vidal-Quadras’ claims.
In a statement read to European parliamentarians attending a conference organized by the Iranian opposition, Vidal-Quadras accused Iran of involvement in the attack on him.
“Let me remind you (of the methods) the Iranian regime uses to impose its malignant will upon us,” he wrote.
These included “to plot and execute terrorist attacks as the one I have recently suffered,” he said.
Three people — a British women and two Spanish men — were detained on Tuesday in Andalusia as part of an investigation into the shooting. The three were being transferred to Madrid on Wednesday to appear before an investigating High Court judge.
Vidal-Quadras called for a change in the EU policy toward the Islamic Republic to avoid trying to “appease, to negotiate, to dialogue and to make concessions.”
“The Iranian regime does not want to find some balance of power between us, it wants to sweep us away from the earth’s surface,” he said.
In October 2022, Vidal-Quadras was included in an Iranian sanctions list in retaliation for European Union sanctions imposed on the country following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini which triggered months of nationwide protests.
Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of National Council of Resistance of Iran, also addressed the conference.

LONDON: A former adviser to Barack Obama said that killing 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough” in a viral racist rant directed at an Arab food vendor in New York.

Stuart Seldowitz served as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director in the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

Several social media videos show Seldowitz harassing the Arab man working inside a food vendor on multiple occasions.

Seldowitz also made Islamophobic comments, insulting Islam’s holy book the Qur’an and its Prophet Muhammad. 

When the vendor said he did not speak English, Seldowitz called him “ignorant.” 

The vendor then informed Seldowitz that he was an American citizen, to which he responded by asking how he became a citizen and labeling him a “terrorist.”

In another clip, Seldowitz told him that “the Mukhabarat wants your picture,” alluding to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

“The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one,” he said.

The vendor asked Seldowitz to leave several times.

“Tell me why I should go. I’m standing here. I’m an American. It’s a free country. It’s not like Egypt,” Seldowitz responded.

Seldowitz can be heard saying in one video that he plans to “put up big signs here that say, ‘This guy believes in Hamas.’”

He continued: “You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person.”

The vendor replied: “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz said: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.”

The New York Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz, New York City Council Julie Menin announced on X. She condemned the rant as “truly abhorrent.”

Seldowitz later apologized for the incident.

“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry … In the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said,” he said on Tuesday.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect,” Seldowitz added.

“I don’t think I’m an Islamophobic guy. I’ve spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.”

Seldowitz most recently served as the foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which cut ties with him after the videos circulated online.

NEW DELHI: US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
There was no immediate response from India’s foreign ministry to requests for comment on the report. A spokesperson for the US embassy said that it does not comment on discussions with its partners on diplomatic, law enforcement or intelligence issues.
The Financial Times reported that the sources did not say if the protest to India resulted in the plot being abandoned by the plotters or if it was foiled by the FBI.
The paper identified Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as the target of the foiled plot, against whom India’s anti-terror agency filed a case on Monday stating that he warned flag carrier Air India passengers in video messages shared on social media this month that their lives were in danger.
The protest to New Delhi was registered after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on a state visit by President Joe Biden in June, the report said.
The report comes two months after Canada said there were “credible” allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a Vancouver suburb.
India has rejected Canada’s accusations.
Apart from the diplomatic warning to India, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect in a New York district court, the FT report said.
Pannun, like Nijjar, is a proponent of a decades-long but now fringe demand to carve out an independent Sikh homeland from India called Khalistan, a plan the Indian government sees as a security threat due to a violent insurgency in the 1970s and 1980s.
He is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which India labelled an “unlawful association” in 2019, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Pannun was listed as an “individual terrorist” by India in 2020.
India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against him under charges related to terrorism and conspiracy, among others. It stated that he also threatened in his video messages to not let Air India operate anywhere in the world.
Pannun on Tuesday told Reuters that his message was to “boycott Air India not bomb.” The NIA case comes against the historical backdrop of a bombing in 1985 of an Air India aircraft flying from Canada to India that killed all 329 people aboard, for which Sikh militants were blamed.
The FT report said Pannun had declined to say whether US authorities had warned him about the plot.
After the FT report Pannun told Reuters that he will let the US government respond “to the issue of threats to my life at the American soil from the Indian operatives.”
“Just like Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination by the Indian agents on Canadian soil was a challenge to Canada’s sovereignty, the threat to American citizen on American soil is a Challenge to America’s sovereign,” he said.
Canada worked very closely with the United States on intelligence that Indian agents had been potentially involved in Nijjar’s murder, a senior Canadian government source told Reuters in September.
The Financial Times report mentioned that the United States shared details of the thwarted plot with a wider group of allies after Canada’s public accusation.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Group of 20 leading economies on Wednesday that it was necessary to think about how to stop “the tragedy” of the war in Ukraine, and said Moscow had never refused to participate in peace talks with Kyiv.
Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 triggered Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two and the gravest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.
Addressing G20 leaders for the first time since the start of the war, the Kremlin chief said some leaders had said in their speeches that they were shocked by the ongoing “aggression” of Russia in Ukraine.
“Yes, of course, military actions are always a tragedy,” Putin told the virtual G20 meeting called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the current chair.
“And of course, we should think about how to stop this tragedy,” Putin said. “By the way, Russia has never refused peace talks with Ukraine.”
A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that Moscow could not co-exist with the current government in Kyiv and that it would continue what it calls its special military operation to “demilitarise” Ukraine.
Ukraine has vowed to fight until the last Russian soldier has left its territory, and its Western allies have said they will continue to support Kyiv.
Along with Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory. Putin says that territory is now part of Russia.
Ukraine’s counter-offensive has failed to make any significant gains this year against well-dug in Russian forces.
Putin skipped previous G20 summits in New Delhi and Nusa Dua, Indonesia, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.
The Russian leader addressed the 2021 and 2020 summits from Moscow. He last attended a G20 gathering in person in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.

VATICAN: Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and begged for an end to what he called terrorism and “the passions that are killing everyone.”
Francis spoke about the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians after his meetings, which were arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and a temporary halt in fighting was announced.
Francis didn’t refer to the deal, which marked the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the war erupted following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
Francis said he met at the Vatican with relatives of some of the 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and separately with a delegation of Palestinians, whom the Vatican said had relatives in Gaza.
In the VIP seats of St. Peter’s Square were people holding Palestinian flags and scarves as well as small posters showing apparent bodies in a ditch and the word “Genocide” written underneath.
“Here we’ve gone beyond war. This isn’t war anymore, this is terrorism,” Francis said. “Please, let us go ahead with peace. Pray for peace, pray a lot for peace.”
He also asked for God to help both Israeli and Palestinian people “resolve problems and not go ahead with passions that are killing everyone in the end.”
Francis has spoken out repeatedly calling for an end to the war and has tried to maintain the Vatican’s typical diplomatic neutrality in conflicts. The Vatican is particularly concerned about the plight of Christians in Gaza.
The Hamas attack last month killed about 1,200 people in Israel. Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

