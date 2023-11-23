You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son

Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son
A picture taken from southern Lebanon near the eastern border with Israel shows rockets being fired by the Hezbollah group towards Israel on November 21, 2023. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cw28w

Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son

Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon on Wednesday evening killed five Hezbollah fighters, including the son of a senior Hezbollah member, according to Hezbollah and three sources with knowledge of the situation.

The group announced on late Wednesday night the death of five of its members, bringing the total toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since violence broke out along the border to 85.

Among those named was Abbas Raad, who sources said was the son of senior Hezbollah figure and member of parliament Mohammad Raad, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2019.

Two Hezbollah sources and one security source told Reuters that the five were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun.

Israel and Hezbollah — an ally of militant group Hamas — have traded escalating rocket fire along the Lebanese border following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, and that its troops and aircraft hit two cells that fired at Israeli troops or attempted to launch rockets into Israel.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on reports that multiple people had been killed or specify the location of the strike. 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Russia’s Wagner preparing to provide air defense to ‘Hezbollah or Iran’: White House
Middle-East
Russia’s Wagner preparing to provide air defense to ‘Hezbollah or Iran’: White House
Special Why the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has not sparked a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon — so far
Middle-East
Why the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has not sparked a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon — so far

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon
  • Houthis have launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
AFP

BAGDHAD: A US warship patrolling the Red Sea intercepted multiple attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Thursday, the US Central Command said.
“On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen,” CENTCOM said on X.
“The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury,” it added.
The Houthis have declared themselves part of an “axis of resistance” of Iran’s allies and proxies retaliating against Israel’s war with Hamas.
The conflict has raised the specter of a broader Middle East conflagration, with the frontier between Lebanon and Israel also seeing near-daily exchanges of fire.
The Houthis in Yemen have launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
On Wednesday, Israel said it had intercepted a “cruise missile” heading for the south of the country, a shot claimed by the Houthi rebels.
“Our forces launched missiles at various military targets” in southern Israel, Yahia Saree, spokesman for the armed wing of the Houthis, wrote on X.
“We will continue to carry out military operations until the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank stops,” he added.
The Houthis have also threatened to target Israeli shipping and on Sunday said they seized the Galaxy Leader, an Israel-linked cargo vessel and its 25 international crew, at the entrance to the Red Sea.
Israel’s military said the seizure was a “very grave incident of global consequence,” and a US military official said it was “a flagrant violation of international law.”
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas said they had agreed on a four-day cease-fire during which there will be a hostage and prisoner swap.
Around 240 hostages were taken by Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen during bloody raids into Israel on October 7, which also killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
The attack prompted a major Israeli offensive into Hamas-run Gaza, which authorities there say has killed more than 14,000 people, two thirds of them women and children.

Topics: War on Gaza Houthis Yemen US Israel

Related

US warship fires on drone launched from Yemen
Middle-East
US warship fires on drone launched from Yemen
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel

Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital

Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
AP
Follow

Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital

Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital
  • The living quarters, located at the end of the tunnel, appeared to be out of use
  • Israel has not yet unveiled the purported center, but the military portrayed the underground hideout as its most significant discovery yet
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY: The Israeli military on Wednesday unveiled what it claimed was a Hamas military facility under Gaza’s largest hospital, showing what appeared to be a subterranean dormitory to a group of foreign journalists who were given a rare glimpse inside the besieged enclave.
Dozens of soldiers escorted journalists through a narrow stone tunnel — which the military said stretched 150 meters (164 yards) — to a series of underground bunkers beneath Shifa Hospital in a shattered Gaza City.
The living quarters, located at the end of the tunnel, had an air conditioner, kitchen, bathroom and pair of metal cots in a room fashioned from rusty white tile. They appeared to be out of use.
Since Israel declared war against Hamas on Oct. 7, it has repeatedly accused the Islamic militant group of using Gaza’s hospitals as cover for military use. It has paid special attention to Shifa, saying Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers underneath the hospital’s sprawling grounds.
Israel has not yet unveiled this purported center, but the military portrayed the underground hideout as its most significant discovery yet. Hamas and the hospital administration have denied Israel’s accusations.
“Shifa Hospital is the hugest hospital in Gaza, and it’s also the hugest terror facility of Hamas,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesperson, as bombardment thundered nearby. “Hamas battalion commanders were conducting command and control, firing rockets from here.”
The Associated Press could not independently verify Hagari’s claims.
The AP was allowed access to Gaza on the condition that its journalist stay with the Israeli military convoy throughout the four-hour tour and submit all material to a military censor ahead of publication. There is no other way for foreign journalists to currently access the enclave.
The war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack that killed some 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage. Israel’s intense aerial campaign and devastating ground invasion have leveled entire neighborhoods, and well over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory.
Bent on toppling Gaza’s Hamas rulers, Israel describes the heavy toll as the inevitable cost of fighting militants who use civilians as human shields and fire rockets from densely populated neighborhoods. Israel says at least some of the hostages were brought to Shifa.
On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers showed the foreign journalists weaponry they said they found at Shifa, including dozens of AK-47 assault rifles, 20 grenades and several drones. Hagari said the cache was just a small sample.
The Israeli military has plowed through northern Gaza over the past month, leaving a trail of destruction in its effort to bomb Hamas’ tunnel network and other targets. Hamas fighters have used the underground network to ambush Israeli troops. In addition to the tunnel it showed journalists, the army says it had uncovered another two shafts near Shifa.
Although the trip was tightly controlled by the Israeli army, journalists could still catch glimpses of life in Gaza. From outside the hospital gates, at least a couple dozen exhausted Palestinians could be seen gathering their belongings, apparently ahead of an evacuation.
Hundreds of patients and doctors remain stranded at the besieged hospital. Thousands more who had been sheltering in its courtyard fled south last week as Israeli tanks drew close and fighting raged.
At one point, several Palestinians leaning out of a window at Shifa locked eyes with journalists. One man gave a thumbs-up. Others started to yell. Israeli soldiers shepherded the journalists away.
What remained on Gaza City’s ghostly streets were the ruins of collapsed buildings, spewing rubble onto streets. The facade of one abandoned building had been blown off, revealing furnished living rooms, glassware in cabinets somehow intact, mirrors still mounted on walls. Fortified bulldozers clawed through sand and gravel to clear the way for more tanks.
About 20 Israeli soldiers sat on the side of a road. They smiled and posed for the journalists’ cameras.
“There’s a great morale. Everyone’s ready to do what has to be done. Everyone’s ready to fight for the country,” said Staff Sgt. Oren, an Israeli soldier who said he is originally from Los Angeles. “Even when it’s hard, you sit with your friends and joke around a little bit. At the end of the day, you know why you’re here.”
The city’s coastal promenade that once bustled with cafes and coffee shops was gone. Instead, there was rubble and a single lifeguard hut. Recent bombing sent black plumes rising into the sky. Gunbattles could be heard rattling in the distance.
In the midst of the devastation, a line of Palestinian evacuees could be seen carrying their bags and other belongings. As the journalists in the Israeli army convoy passed by, they held their ID cards up to the armored personnel carriers. Some of them waved white flags.

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

Related

Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive
Middle-East
Promised Hamas command center at Al-Shifa still elusive
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Middle-East
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday
  • Truce deal was approved by Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday
  • Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce during which Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken on Oct. 7
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli officials said there would be no pause in the Gaza fighting or any release of hostages held by Hamas before Friday, despite the two sides agreeing a truce.

The agreement was approved by the Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday.

But an Israeli official told AFP early Thursday there would be no halt in the fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers “before Friday.”

The official’s comments came shortly after national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said late Wednesday that none of the hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 would be freed before Friday.

“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement.

“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”

Minutes earlier, Israeli officials notified journalists that a media center would open in Tel Aviv at noon on Thursday “to cover the return of the hostages.”

Hanegbi gave no further details, and Israeli officials did not immediately offer any explanation for the developments.

Under the deal, Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in their deadly attacks in a series of daily batches.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling siege.

The hostages to be freed in the process are women and children, and the Palestinian prisoners are women and teenage boys aged 18 and under.

The war started after Hamas militants on October 7 launched the worst attack in Israel’s history, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israel says.

Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which Hamas says has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday
  • Israel and Hamas earlier agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli officials said there would be no pause in the Gaza fighting or any release of hostages held by Hamas before Friday, despite the two sides agreeing a truce.

The agreement was approved by the Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday.

But an Israeli official told AFP early Thursday there would be no halt in the fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers “before Friday.”

The official’s comments came shortly after national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said late Wednesday that none of the hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 would be freed before Friday.

“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement.

“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”

Minutes earlier, Israeli officials notified journalists that a media center would open in Tel Aviv at noon on Thursday “to cover the return of the hostages.”

Hanegbi gave no further details, and Israeli officials did not immediately offer any explanation for the developments.

Under the deal, Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in their deadly attacks in a series of daily batches.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling siege.

The hostages to be freed in the process are women and children, and the Palestinian prisoners are women and teenage boys aged 18 and under.

The war started after Hamas militants on October 7 launched the worst attack in Israel’s history, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israel says.

Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which Hamas says has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

Related

Iran says Gaza war scope will grow if truce doesn’t hold
Middle-East
Iran says Gaza war scope will grow if truce doesn’t hold
Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
World
Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire

In Gaza, dozens of unidentified bodies buried in ‘mass grave’

In Gaza, dozens of unidentified bodies buried in ‘mass grave’
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

In Gaza, dozens of unidentified bodies buried in ‘mass grave’

In Gaza, dozens of unidentified bodies buried in ‘mass grave’
  • Since the war began, war dead have been buried hastily in private plots of land and even a football field, when cemeteries are full or inaccessible because of the fighting
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

KHAN YUNIS, Palestinian Territories: The bodies of dozens of unidentified people were buried on Wednesday in a mass grave at a cemetery in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Wrapped in blue tarpaulin, the bodies were lowered on stretchers, some of them stained with blood, into a sandy pit that was gradually enlarged by a digger. Some were the size of children.
“As these martyrs had no one to say goodbye to, we dug a mass grave to bury them. They are unknown martyrs,” Bassem Dababesh of the emergency committee at the religious affairs ministry told AFP.
The remains, which bore only numbers, had come from the Indonesian and Al-Shifa hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, according to members of the committee at the burial site.
The Indonesian hospital on the edge of the Jabalia refugee camp, which had been hit by Israeli air strikes, was partly evacuated on Monday, said Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-controlled health ministry.
“There were bodies everywhere. If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Umm Mohammed Al-Ran, a woman evacuated from the Indonesian hospital toward Rafah in the south.
“Wounded people died in front of us as they bled out,” she told AFP.
“The stench of death was everywhere in the hospital. The wounded were crying out for painkillers, but the doctors didn’t have any to give them.”
She held up her phone to show a video she had taken. It showed worms crawling from the infected wound on a patient’s leg.
It’s a similar situation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the territory’s largest.
On November 14, that hospital’s director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said 179 bodies had been buried in a mass grave inside the complex.
Among them were seven premature babies who died because there was no electricity to power their incubators.
The bodies that arrived at Khan Yunis on Wednesday would have been “detained” by Israel before being released after representations from “third countries and the United Nations,” according to the emergency committee at the religious affairs ministry.
Khalil Siam, director of a transport company, told AFP that the bodies had arrived the night before, and it was not known “if they’re decomposing or not.”
AFP contacted the Israeli military and several UN agencies operating in Gaza, but no reply had been received late Wednesday.
There are thousands of dead in the Gaza Strip, and the question of burials has shocked many Gazans.
Since the war began, war dead have been buried hastily in private plots of land and even a football field, when cemeteries are full or inaccessible because of the fighting.
A week after the war began, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said there was a shortage of body bags.
“Every story coming out of Gaza is about survival, despair and loss,” he said.
The war began on October 7 after Hamas launched the worst attack in Israel’s history that left around 1,200 people dead, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli government.
Hamas also seized 240 hostages.
Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which, according to the Hamas government, has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.
Thousands of dead are also believed to be buried under the rubble.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza mass grave

Related

Iran says Gaza war scope will grow if truce doesn’t hold
Middle-East
Iran says Gaza war scope will grow if truce doesn’t hold
More than 50 from same family killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza
Middle-East
More than 50 from same family killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Latest updates

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon
US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon
Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital
Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital
North Korea to send new weapons to border after spy satellite launch
North Korea to send new weapons to border after spy satellite launch
LIV unveils 2024 schedule with 12 events in eight nations
LIV unveils 2024 schedule with 12 events in eight nations
Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’
Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.