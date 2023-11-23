You are here

North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border

A rocket carrying the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ launches from the Sohae Satellite Launch Site in North Phyongan province in North Korea. It is Pyongyang’s third attempt this year to put a satellite into orbit. (KCNA via KNS/AFP)
Reuters
  North Korea's defense ministry to restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with Southern neighbor
SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday it would deploy stronger armed forces and new weapons on its border with the South, a day after Seoul suspended part of a 2018 military accord between the two Koreas in a protest over Pyongyang’s launch of a spy satellite.

North Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency that it would restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with South Korea, which was designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border.

“From now on, our army will never be bound by the September 19 North-South Military Agreement,” the statement said. “We will withdraw the military steps, taken to prevent military tension and conflict in all spheres including ground, sea and air, and deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware in the region along the Military Demarcation Line.”

Tuesday’s satellite launch was the North’s third attempt this year after two failures and followed a rare trip by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, during which President Vladimir Putin vowed to help Pyongyang build satellites.

South Korean officials said the latest launch most likely involved Russian technical assistance under a growing partnership that has seen Pyongyang supply Russia with millions of artillery shells.

Russia and North Korea have denied arms deals but have promised deeper cooperation, including on satellites.

South Korea on Wednesday suspended part of the inter-Korean deal in response to Pyongyang’s launch and said it would immediately step up surveillance along the heavily fortified border with the North.

North Korea accused South Korea of scrapping the deal, known as the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA), and said Seoul will be held “wholly accountable in case an irretrievable clash breaks out” between the two Koreas.

NORTH FIRES MISSILE

North Korea’s statement came hours after it fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast late on Wednesday. South Korea’s military said the launch appeared to have failed.

A US Department of State spokesperson said South Korea’s decision to suspend part of the CMA was a “prudent and restrained response,” citing North Korea’s “failure to adhere to the agreement.”

“The ROK suspension will restore surveillance and reconnaissance activities along the ROK side of the Military Demarcation Line, improving the ROK’s ability to monitor DPRK threats,” the official said, referring to South Korea and North Korea respectively by the initials of their official names.

South Korea resumed the use of crewed and uncrewed reconnaissance aircraft in the border area on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The suspended North-South pact was signed at a 2018 summit between Kim Jong Un and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in, one of the most concrete measures to come from months of diplomacy that stalled out by 2019.

Moon Chung-in, a professor at Yonsei University who served as a special adviser to President Moon during the talks with Kim, said that although North Korea had not been following all elements of the agreement, the CMA’s demise could increase the risk of confrontation along the border.

“Accidental clashes can escalate into full-blown conflict, including nuclear strikes,” he said. “We have every reason to try to reduce risk and tension and instead the South is going in the opposite direction.”

Critics have said that the pact weakened Seoul’s ability to monitor North Korea, and that Pyongyang had violated the agreement.

“The CMA was a good agreement in theory, since risk reduction and confidence- and security-building measures are beneficial to both sides by reducing the risk of tactical clashes and inadvertent escalation,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the US-based Heritage Foundation.

However, with further measures stalled, the measure came at the cost of curtailing allied surveillance and military training and did not reduce the North Korean military threat, he said.

Although it has remained publicly noncommittal, Washington had been privately urging Seoul to maintain the CMA, Klingner said.

North Korea said on Tuesday it placed its first spy satellite in orbit, drawing international condemnation for violating UN resolutions that bar its use of technology applicable to ballistic missile programs.

South Korea has said the North Korean satellite was believed to have entered orbit, but it would take time to assess whether it was operating normally.

Washington warns India over alleged plot to kill US Sikh activist

Washington warns India over alleged plot to kill US Sikh activist
  • Financial Times reported on Wednesday that US authorities had thwarted a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen
  • The row comes two months after neighboring Canada publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of another Sikh separatist
NANTUCKET, United States: The United States is treating an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil with “utmost seriousness” and has raised the issue with New Delhi, the White House said Wednesday.
The Financial Times reported that same day that US authorities had thwarted a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen.
The row comes two months after neighboring Canada publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of another Sikh separatist.
“We are treating this issue with utmost seriousness, and it has been raised by the US government with the Indian government, including at the senior-most levels,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“Indian counterparts expressed surprise and concern. They stated that activity of this nature was not their policy.”
Watson said the Indian government was believed to be “further investigating this issue and will have more to say about it in the coming days.”
“We have conveyed our expectation that anyone deemed responsible should be held accountable.”
Pannun is general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based group that is part of a movement calling for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.
US President Joe Biden had raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit in New Delhi in September, the Financial Times reported.
Canada and India had a major diplomatic row after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September linked New Delhi to the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.
New Delhi called the Canadian allegations “absurd.”

Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children 'wasn't enough'

Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children 'wasn't enough'
  • Seldowitz made Islamophobic comments, insulting the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad
  • The New York Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz
LONDON: A former adviser to Barack Obama who said that killing 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough” in a viral racist rant directed at an Arab food vendor in New York has been arrested.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was held on preliminary charges of hate crime and stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, stalking causing fear, and stalking at employment, police said.

Seldowitz served as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director in the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

Several social media videos show Seldowitz harassing the Arab man working inside a food vendor on multiple occasions.

Seldowitz also made Islamophobic comments, insulting Islam’s holy book the Qur’an and its Prophet Muhammad.

When the vendor said he did not speak English, Seldowitz called him “ignorant.”

The vendor then informed Seldowitz that he was an American citizen, to which he responded by asking how he became a citizen and labeling him a “terrorist.”

In another clip, Seldowitz told him that “the Mukhabarat wants your picture,” alluding to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

“The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one,” he said.

The vendor asked Seldowitz to leave several times.

“Tell me why I should go. I’m standing here. I’m an American. It’s a free country. It’s not like Egypt,” Seldowitz responded.

Seldowitz can be heard saying in one video that he plans to “put up big signs here that say, ‘This guy believes in Hamas.’”

He continued: “You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person.”

The vendor replied: “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz said: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.”

Earlier, New York City Council member Julie Menin announced on X that the New York Police Department had launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz,  condemning the rant as “truly abhorrent.”

Seldowitz later apologized for the incident.

“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry … In the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said,” he said on Tuesday.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect,” Seldowitz added.

“I don’t think I’m an Islamophobic guy. I’ve spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.”

Seldowitz most recently served as the foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which cut ties with him after the videos circulated online.

Ukraine welcomes Western allies' air defense coalition

Ukraine welcomes Western allies' air defense coalition
  "Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks," Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky and his defense minister welcomed the formation by Ukraine’s Western allies on Thursday of a 20-nation “coalition” to boost air defenses, seen as a key element in the country’s campaign against Russian forces.
Zelensky said the group, one of several devoted to specific areas of Ukraine’s defense, was formed at a virtual meeting of the “Ramstein group” examining Ukraine’s military needs.
Germany’s Defense Ministry had earlier announced the formation of the group in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, with Germany and France taking on leading roles.
“Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“Not everything can be disclosed publicly at this time, but the Ukrainian air shield is becoming stronger every month.”
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also noted other assistance agreed by participants, including a German air defense package announced this week during a visit to Kyiv by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Also noted were a Dutch package and Estonian financing for help with information technology.
Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhniy, said on Telegram that he had taken part in the meeting for the first time, describing the situation along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front as “complicated but controllable.”
Zelensky has long pointed to improved air defense as a key element to help keep Ukrainian cities safe from Russian air strikes — including on energy infrastructure — as wintry weather takes hold.
At different points in the war, about to extend into its 21st month, Russia has launched attacks on Ukrainian power stations and other infrastructure.
Missile and drone strikes have also hit apartment blocks and other civilian sites, though Russia denies targeting civilians.

Hostage crisis in Gaza draws attention to scourge of kidnappings in Africa's Sahel

Hostage crisis in Gaza draws attention to scourge of kidnappings in Africa's Sahel
  • Blame for abductions extends beyond religious extremists to include self-defense groups and government forces
  • Economic factors and the erosion of trust in the state seen as significant drivers of hostage-taking spree
TUNIS: The hostage situation in the Gaza Strip is receiving saturation media coverage, but attacks and kidnappings by extremist groups in the countries of the Sahel have been occurring for years with tragic regularity, garnering little attention.

The abduction of a group of mostly Christian girls in Chibok, Nigeria, by Boko Haram in 2014 was a particularly high-profile incident. But since then, extremist groups have continued to target civilians and military forces alike in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Chad with increasing regularity.

It remains to be seen whether interest in Gaza, where more than 200 Israeli and foreign hostages are being held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, will prove helpful or harmful to the struggle to draw global attention to the situation in the Sahel.

The statistics speak for themselves. More than 180 kidnappings were documented in Mali and Burkina Faso in the first half of 2023 alone, averaging one per day. This aligns with the trend since 2019, with figures recording about 400 victims in each country annually.

Both of these countries recently experienced military coups, which led to the removal of French forces stationed there to support counterterrorism operations. These shifts in the security balance likely benefited those behind the kidnappings.

However, the overall landscape of kidnappings in the Sahel region has changed with time.

Boko Haram has attacked many schools in northern Nigeria. (AFP)

Once primarily driven by financial motives, with groups like Al-Qaeda amassing substantial amounts in ransom, the nature of abductions has since evolved into a strategic tool of warfare.

Despite occasional instances of foreigners being targeted, there is a discernible shift toward the kidnapping of Sahelians.

“This change is propelled by the expansionist objectives of insurgents,” Beatrice Bianchi, a Senegal-based consultant and Sahel expert with Med-Or Leonardo, an Italian think tank, told Arab News.

Conflict zones in the region are now seeing a surge in abductions, “reflecting the multifaceted role kidnapping plays in influencing, recruiting and gathering intelligence in the evolving conflicts of Africa,” she said.

However, within the region, “the prevalence of kidnapping extends beyond the actions of Islamist groups to encompass self-defense organizations and governmental forces,” as arbitrary arrests, detentions, and forced disappearances also classify as kidnappings.

As a result, the utilization of kidnapping by forces ostensibly tasked with safeguarding the civilian population has far-reaching repercussions.

INNUMBERS

  • 180 Kidnappings in Mali and Burkina Faso in first half of 2023.
  • 3.2 m Africans believed displaced by conflict in the past year.

“The erosion of trust in state forces among the local population becomes a catalyst for a troubling dynamic — people either reluctantly accept dealings with extremists or resort to armed resistance as a desperate response to the deteriorating security situation,” Liam Karr, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, told Arab News.

The recent rescue of two Nigerian women abducted by militants nine years ago highlights the distressing cycle of kidnapping violence in Nigeria, further eroding public trust in state institutions.

In response to Nigeria’s perceived failure to protect its citizens from insurgencies, vigilante groups have emerged in the northeastern part of the country, where militant groups like Boko Haram are active.

Boko Haram’s overarching strategy is to establish an Islamist state in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries, governed by strict Shariah law, with a fundamental aim of opposing Western education and influence.

Despite efforts to free some individuals, the infamous 2014 Chibok incident remains a haunting reminder of the state’s failure, with almost 100 girls still missing.

Experts say the prevalence of kidnapping extends beyond the actions of Islamist groups like Boko Haram to encompass self-defense organizations and governmental forces. (AFP)

Since Boko Haram was founded in 2002, it has been held responsible for up to 50,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 2 million people. Its later affiliation with Daesh appears to have only intensified its brutality.

Analysts have also underlined a significant correlation between the number of kidnappings and the contested nature of specific regions.

In conflict-ridden areas like the eastern part of Burkina Faso, kidnappings have surged, with a particular focus on representatives of the state and other influential actors.

Conversely, in regions where extremist groups wield influence, kidnappings primarily target non-conforming individuals associated with opposition groups.

Bianchi points out the role of Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, another transnational extremist organization, whose expansion has been a driving force behind the surge in abductions in the Sahel.

“As the group infiltrates communities, kidnappings spike, targeting individuals associated with authorities and influential local figures,” Bianchi told Arab News.

The surge in kidnappings is further exacerbated by the displacement of more than 3.2 million Africans due to conflict in the past year alone. (AFP)

Such attacks are designed to intimidate locals, gather intelligence and reduce potential threats to the group’s imposed order.

The impact of this dynamic is evident in the targeting of local populations caught between insurgent groups vying to expand their reach.

In the Mopti region of central Mali, JNIM’s strongholds see a focus on strategic targets like health workers, while contested areas witness a greater focus on suspected collaborators and rule-defying individuals.

Compounding the crisis, the surge in kidnappings is further exacerbated by the displacement of more than 3.2 million Africans due to conflict in the past year alone.

Bobo Haram was founded in 2002 and launched its insurgency in 2009. (AFP)

The total number of forcibly displaced Africans, now at 40.4 million, has more than doubled since 2016. This figure, exceeding the populations of Angola, Ghana, or Morocco, underscores a growing humanitarian challenge.

Displaced individuals, grappling with the challenges of relocation, are especially vulnerable to kidnapping, particularly women searching for food in rural areas.

“These incidents extend beyond individual tragedies, causing not only loss of life, displacement, trauma, and disruption on a personal level, but also leaving a lasting impact on the social fabric of the region,” Alex Nkosi, a Togo-based security and migration expert, told Arab News.

“This, in turn, undermines stability efforts in the affected areas.”

Regional forces have stepped up border patrols to curb infiltration by militants. (AFP)

To improve trust in governing institutions, Bianchi said that proper documentation of incidents must be prioritized and robust security mechanisms put in place.

“Monitoring and documenting such violations is crucial not only for shaping government and international strategies but also for mapping incidents to enhance security measures and plan actions to reduce the population’s vulnerability,” she said.

Experts believe economic factors are also significant contributors to the heightened risk of kidnapping in the Sahel region. Although the region’s agricultural industry has lately seen growth, low-productivity and poor investment still prevail.

“In areas with a reduced presence of the state and little economic opportunities, parts of the population — especially youth — may be more attracted to join extremist groups,” Domenico Vincenzo Papisca, a Sahel expert at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, told Arab News.

Papisca also highlighted the impact of poverty on the confidence of the population in their government and the overall stability of the region.

“This dual threat not only amplifies the risk of kidnapping but also poses challenges to state authority and trade.”

 

Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
  • 25 activists timed the protest in Central Hall, Westminster, to coincide with Prime Minister’s Questions
  • According to PSC, the protest sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire
LONDON: A UK-based pro-Palestinian activist organization on Wednesday organized a sit-in demonstration in Parliament to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that 25 activists timed the protest in Central Hall, Westminster, to coincide with Prime Minister’s Questions.
According to PSC, the protest sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire to bring an end to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza “and to create the conditions to begin to address the root causes of the current crisis, including action to end the siege of Gaza.”
Under Wednesday’s temporary ceasefire deal, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.


PSC earlier on Wednesday released a separate statement welcoming the “temporary truce,” but said that “a four-day respite will not end the killing of civilians, nor will it be long enough to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip caused by 46 days of relentless bombing and ground attacks, which have killed over 14,000 Palestinians, over 40 percent of whom were children.”
Ben Jamal, PSC’s director, said that without a permanent ceasefire, the temporary cessation of hostilities “could prove to be little more than a stay of execution for thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children.”
He added: “Now more than ever we need to raise our voices to demand that this truce is made permanent, that the cruel siege on Gaza is lifted, and the root causes of the crisis in Palestine are addressed. That is the demand we took to the heart of Parliament today.”

