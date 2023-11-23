You are here

Saudi fintech firm Dnaneer gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions 

Saudi fintech firm Dnaneer gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions 
The Saudi Central Bank has granted a license to the company. Shutterstock.
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi fintech firm Dnaneer gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions 

Saudi fintech firm Dnaneer gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions 
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Lending platform Dnaneer Financing Co. has become the eighth fintech firm authorized to operate to offer debt-based crowdfunding solutions in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Central Bank has granted a license to the company, according to a statement from the institution, also known as SAMA

The firm is a lending platform that connects recurring revenue businesses with investors in Saudi Arabia, as they offer various investment opportunities to them while providing financing to businesses that have a steady stream of revenue.

Saudi EXIM Bank and Thai counterpart sign MoU to propel trade exchange

Saudi EXIM Bank and Thai counterpart sign MoU to propel trade exchange
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi EXIM Bank and Thai counterpart sign MoU to propel trade exchange

Saudi EXIM Bank and Thai counterpart sign MoU to propel trade exchange
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Thailand is on track to flourish following a new agreement signed by the Saudi EXIM Bank.

Inked with its counterpart, the EXIM Bank of Thailand, the memorandum of understanding aims to enhance aspects of cooperation in export and import-related activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Signed on the sidelines of the Asian EXIM Banks Forum held in Sydney from Nov. 20-23, the new deal falls in line with the Saudi EXIM Bank’s vision to further empower the Kingdom’s non-oil economy in global markets.

It also aligns well with its mission to enable Saudi exports to reach global markets by bridging financing gaps and mitigating export risks.

Oil Updates – crude down more than 1 percent as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – crude down more than 1 percent as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude down more than 1 percent as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – crude down more than 1 percent as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, postponed a ministerial meeting, leading to speculation that producers might cut output less than earlier anticipated, according to Reuters.

Brent futures were down $1.02, or 1.2 percent, at $80.94 a barrel by 9:25 a.m. Saudi time, after falling as much as 4 percent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 87 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $76.23, after declining as much as 5 percent in the previous session.

Trade was expected to remain muted due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

In a surprise move, OPEC+ delayed to Nov. 30 a ministerial meeting where they were expected to discuss oil output cuts.

Producers were struggling to agree on output levels and hence possible reductions ahead of the meeting originally set for Nov. 26, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Three OPEC+ sources, however, said this was linked to African countries, which are smaller producers in the group, which somewhat eased investor concerns.

Analysts said that Angola, Congo and Nigeria were seeking to raise their 2024 supply quotas above the provisional levels agreed at the OPEC+ June meeting.

“At that meeting, OPEC squared the books on increasing (the) UAE’s quota ... by reducing the targets for the African nations that were underperforming their required production numbers,” said Helima Croft, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a client note.

Angola and Congo have been producing below their 2024 production targets, whilst Nigeria has been able to increase output above target due to the improving security situation in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

“We think Nigeria can be assuaged as the leadership values its longstanding OPEC membership and improving ties with Saudi Arabia ... However, it may be more difficult to bridge the gap with Angola which has been a moodier member of the producer group since it joined in 2007,” said RBC’s Croft.

“Disagreement between members will likely increase volatility within the market over the course of the next week,” analysts at ING Bank said in a note.

The questions over OPEC+ supply come as data showed US crude stocks jumped by 8.7 million barrels last week, which was much more than the 1.16 million build that analysts had expected.

US oil rigs remained unchanged at 500 in the week to Nov. 22, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, about 3 percent of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, or around 61,165 barrels of daily output, was shut in by an underwater pipeline leak, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday. 

Jordan's state spending forecast at $17.5bn in draft budget 

Jordan’s state spending forecast at $17.5bn in draft budget 
Updated 23 November 2023
REUTERS 
Jordan’s state spending forecast at $17.5bn in draft budget 

Jordan’s state spending forecast at $17.5bn in draft budget 
Updated 23 November 2023
REUTERS 

AMMAN: Jordan's state spending is forecast at 12.4 billion dinars ($17.5 billion) in its draft 2024 budget, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ said on Wednesday, supported by a strong showing in International Monetary Fund backed reforms. 

Al-Ississ said growth was expected to be around 2.6 percent in 2024, the same level forecast for this year, as long as the war between Israel and Hamas did not lead to a wider conflict. 

“Jordan can overcome this crisis as long as the regional situation does not see further escalation,” he told Reuters. 

The 2024 draft budget, which was earlier approved during a cabinet session, forecasts total revenues next year at 10.3 billion dinars, a rise of 9 percent, with 724 million dinars in foreign grants, a slight drop from this year’s 752 million dinars. 

Al-Ississ said the budget deficit was expected to fall to 2.1 of gross domestic product next year from 2.6 percent this year with improved state revenues as Jordan’s IMF-backed reforms yield results. 

The budget comes weeks after an agreement earlier this month with the IMF on a new $1.2 billion four-year reform program. 

Al-Ississ said the deal was a signal of confidence to investors and would help cushion the Jordanian economy from the adverse impact of the war in Gaza on tourism in the region. 

The estimates took into account the impact on tourism, a pillar of the economy that has suffered due to the conflict. 

Jordan’s commitment to IMF reforms and investor confidence in the outlook helped it to maintain stable sovereign ratings at a time when others being downgraded, Al-Ississ said. 

Fitch earlier this month affirmed Jordan’s credit rating with a stable outlook, which Al-Ississ said was a testament to the Kingdom’s resilience despite the regional instability. 

The government will not impose new taxes for a fourth year in a row but will seek other means including a continued crackdown on tax evasion to help boost revenues crucial to lowering public debt, Al-Ississ said. 

Public debt was expected to drop to 88.3 percent of GDP from 88.7 percent, although the government had raised its annual debt servicing commitments on a total public debt of 33.5 billion dinars as a result of higher interest rates. 

The budget raises allocations for capital investments by 11.8 percent to a record 1.7 billion dinars, with most of the funds channeled into an ambitious economic modernization program to spur growth, Al-Ississ said. 

Saudi Arabia's trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus experienced an uptick, registering a growth of 27.47 percent to reach $11.66 billion (SR43.73 billion) in September, marking the second consecutive monthly increase, according to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics.

In August, the trade surplus stood at SR34.31 billion, with July and June reporting figures of SR21.8 billion and SR27.21 billion, respectively.

Despite a marginal 0.1 percent decrease compared to August, Saudi Arabia showed resilience in its trade performance for September, with overall merchandise exports amounting to SR103.8 billion.
However, there was a year-on-year decline of 17.1 percent in overall merchandise exports for September, primarily attributed to a reduction in oil exports. This reduction was in alignment with the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to curtail oil output, aiming to maintain market stability.
The value of oil exports in September experienced a corresponding 17.1 percent decline, reaching SR83.1 billion compared to the same period in the previous year. 

Despite this decline, the share of oil exports in the total export portfolio increased slightly from 80 percent in September 2022 to 80.1 percent in September 2023.

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A fresh influx of liquidity is set to hit the Kingdom’s housing market with the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. completing an SR3.5 billion ($933 million) sukuk issuance.

SRC, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, stated that the offering forms the last two tranches of its SR20 billion government-guaranteed sukuk program, featuring dual tenors of five and seven years, according to a press note. 

“The issuance witnessed interest from the institutional investor community, reinforcing the confidence in the local market and in SRC’s operational framework; it also affirms SRC’s pivotal role in contributing to Vision 2030 Housing Program as well as to the Financial Sector Development Program,” Fabrice Susini, CEO of SRC, said. 

He further noted: “SRC’s consistent sukuk issuances reinforce our commitment to taking part in financial sector development in Saudi Arabia. Through these issuances, SRC is contributing to diversifying funding for the real estate sector and to driving growth.

"By providing banks and real estate finance companies with liquidity, SRC enables further development in the home financing sector, increasing homeownership rates among Saudi citizens.” 

SRC indicated that HSBC served as the lead coordinator for this latest offering. The joint lead managers included Aljazira Capital, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Al-Rajhi Capital, and SNB Capital. 

Earlier this year, SRC received strong credit ratings, securing an “A+” from Fitch Ratings, an “A-” from S&P Global, and an “A2” from Moody’s Investors Service, reflecting its financial stability and reliability. 

Furthermore, SRC managed to issue SR3.5 billion in sukuk in May 2023, further solidifying its position as a catalyst for the country’s housing sector. 

Moreover, Saudi banks’ new residential mortgage lending recorded a 31.7 percent growth in August compared to July, according to the Saudi Central Bank. 

The apex bank, also known as SAMA, recently revealed that mortgage lending to houses, apartments and lands rose to SR7.14 billion in August from SR5.43 billion in July. 

The growth observed in apartment lending is particularly intriguing, as the banks injected SR1.78 billion into them in August, reflecting a robust 45 percent surge over July. 

Established in 2017 by PIF after obtaining a license from SAMA, SRC plays a pivotal role in supporting the government’s Vision 2030 Housing Program. 

Its mission is to catalyze the growth and sustainability of the housing finance sector in the Kingdom and establish a thriving secondary real estate market. 

