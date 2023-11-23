You are here

Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team gears up for America’s Cup preliminary regatta

Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team are gearing up for the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup, to be held in Jeddah from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. (Supplied)
Updated 23 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
  • Jeddah arrivals have been preparing in Kingdom for 3 weeks
  • Initial conditions were perfect for sessions in the water
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team are gearing up for the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup, to be held in Jeddah from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.
The team were the first of the six America’s Cup entries to arrive in Jeddah three weeks ago to train, and along with the shore team set up a temporary base to prepare the AC40 boats.
Initial conditions were perfect, providing an ideal opportunity to train and test out of Jeddah’s scenic Corniche.
Local media witnessed a daily training session of the Swiss sailing team on Thursday on the crystal waters of the Red Sea.
Silvio Arrivabene, one of the general managers of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, told Arab News that the team are focused on the event, especially after their misfortune during the first preliminary regatta in Vilanova in September following a hydraulics failure.
Arrivabene, who is one of Alinghi’s key men, has been called upon to share his long experience of the America’s Cup with his team.
He said: “First of all, it is our pleasure being here in Jeddah and we appreciate the great welcome we have received from the residents of Jeddah since we arrived.
“We have been lucky enough to have had a few days of training ahead of the competition. We found exceptional conditions here in the Red Sea after bringing our two AC40 boats.
“We are continuing our training (and hope) to be ready for the official day next week to sail from Jeddah Yacht club.
“It seems that everyone we meet here is very excited and we hope they enjoy the competition and learn more about this thrilling sport, especially if they are seeing it for the first time.”
Alinghi, after more than a decade away from the America’s Cup, are returning to do battle for sailing’s highest honor. The double America’s Cup-winning syndicate has joined forces with Red Bull to create a new team, Alinghi Red Bull Racing.
Fourteen sailors have been selected to join the team. While some are new to the sport, they are being supported by several of sailing’s biggest names.

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023

  • Volleyball, kiteboarding take centre stage on opening day
  • Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in first women’s volleyball match at 9 a.m. Thursday
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s Saudi Games gets underway on Thursday, with a busy program of volleyball and kiteboarding.
The volleyball competition will be held in the Green Hall at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh, while Lagoona Beach in Jeddah will play host to the kiteboarding events.
Some of the Kingdom’s best women volleyball players will be on show at this year’s Games, which sees eight teams competing in two groups of four.
Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the opener at 9 a.m., followed by Manjam Al-Mawaheb against Al-Riyadh, Al-Ittihad versus Al-Zulfi and Al-Anqaa against Al-Ahly.
The men’s competition features three groups of four, with the opening match being between Al-Ahly and Damaq. That starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed by Al-Hidaya against Al-Wahda, Al-Hilal versus Abha and Al-Ittihad against Al-Khaleej.
The other teams taking part in the men’s volleyball are Al-Ibtisam, Al-Nasr, Al-Faisaly and Al-Safa.
The kiteboarding competition runs for three days and will see 16 competitors across the men’s and women’s events.

Saudi-backed PFL set to shake up MMA scene in Middle East, beyond

Updated 22 November 2023
Nathan Irvine
Saudi-backed PFL set to shake up MMA scene in Middle East, beyond

  • Acquisition of rival brand Bellator cements league’s status in sport, but work needed to match UFC
Nathan Irvine

Riyadh: The Professional Fighters League on Tuesday acquired rival combat sports brand, Bellator, in the latest strategic move to loosen the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s chokehold on the mixed martial arts industry.

Backed by SRJ Sports Investments – the Saudi Public Investment Fund entity created to develop the Kingdom’s sports sector – the PFL will gain access to a roster of even more world-class fighters.

For now, Bellator and the PFL will exist as separate brands. However, a showcase event has been pencilled in for 2024 that will see the champions of each show going fist-to-fist to see who is best.

PFL founder Donn Davis told MMA Fighting that the aim was not to overtake the UFC but to become “co-leaders” in the industry.

While UFC President Dana White is currently unlikely to be too concerned about the surging rival, the PFL and Bellator combined forces are the organization’s fiercest opponent yet.

The biggest winners of the deal will be Saudi fight fans. The UFC will finally debut in April, but fans have been starved of top-level MMA competition for too long.

When SRJ acquired a minority share in the PFL in August, it also announced that a PFL Middle East and North Africa league would be launched next year, and future PFL PPV Super Fights would be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

With the Bellator brand in the mix, there is potential for even more live events in the Kingdom and the region.

SRJ’s investment also aims to increase participation in MMA throughout the country and Gulf Cooperation Council member nations. Officials hope that having the stars of the PFL and Bellator on their doorstep will inspire the next generations of fighters and give them a clear path to a professional career.

The PFL plans to build a fanbase and nurture the sport in the region for years to come and with Bellator establish itself as the MMA leader in the MENA region, similar to the ONE Championship, the most popular in Asia.

The UFC is the biggest MMA franchise in the world. The PFL’s acquisition of Bellator will certainly remove a competitor, but pulling level with the sport’s juggernaut will be a more significant challenge. There have been contenders before, but the UFC – a slick operation, well-established over three decades – has smashed them all.

Without a doubt, the UFC has the biggest stars. From Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, and Jon Jones to Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili, and Alexa Grasso, the roster is stacked with household names.

The PFL’s biggest and most recognizable star is yet to fight under the MMA banner. Francis Ngannou made a much-publicized switch from the UFC to the PFL but has not stepped into the SmartCage. Instead, he made his boxing debut against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh in October.

There is currently no heavyweight on the roster that can bring the requisite star power for a fight with Ngannou. Great fighters they may be, but they are unlikely to present a must-see event.

However, the PFL reportedly offers much better terms for fighters than the UFC, allowing individuals to seek sponsors independently, giving the roster more control over their earnings – something the UFC does not allow. The option could be tempting for fighters who have relatively short careers in a dangerous sport.

The $100 million investment from SRJ could help the PFL sign more top talent and star fighters, with money being set aside to try and coax the most prominent names to switch allegiances.

The PFL-Bellator deal will send ripples throughout the industry, and watching organizations try to outdo each other is a win-win for the community. One thing is certain: the PFL is fully committed to establishing a MENA brand and delivering multiple live events to the region.

Saudi Games 2023 to feature youth competition

Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Games 2023 to feature youth competition

  • The competition gets underway next week and will take place this year from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10
Arab News

RIYADH: A new youth category featuring 12 sports has been added to the upcoming Saudi Games, organizers have revealed.

The competition gets underway next week and will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

The Saudi Youth Games will see the Kingdom’s under-18s compete in a range of sports including boy’s 3x3 basketball, boy’s and girl’s table tennis, boy’s gymnastics, boy’s and girl’s judo, boy’s and girl’s 100-meter hurdles, and 400-meter hurdles for boys.

Boxing, fencing, kumite, taekwondo, and swimming events will also feature.

Gold medallists will receive prizes of SR100,000 ($26,663), with silver winners being awarded SR50,000, and bronze SR25,000.

Organizers added that winnings would be supplemented with monetary support for future athletic careers.

Al-Riyadh polo team bag Gold Cup Polo Championship

Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Riyadh polo team bag Gold Cup Polo Championship

Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Riyadh polo team won the Gold Cup Polo Championship in its third edition, after defeating Tammam 9-6 in the final at Nova Resort in Riyadh.

The CEO of the Saudi Polo Federation, Faisal bin Dwais, crowned the winners, after Al-Riyadh previously won the first leg match against Tammam 6-4. Al-Riyadh was represented by Mudhar Al-Zoubi, Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Hussam Zawawi and Faisal Abounayan, while Tammam fielded Salman bin Haif, Hashim Al-Awami, Abdulmohsen Al-Hukair, and Mohammed Nafeed. The match was officiated by referees Lauren Bierlingham and Amino Osman.

Bin Dwais confirmed that the championship achieved its goals of raising the technical level of the players and increasing interest in the game nationwide, considering it part of the federation’s broader strategy to promote the sport throughout the Kingdom.

He explained that the current season’s tournaments will witness different competition levels and an increase in the overall standard, in preparation for readying the best players to compete internationally.

Community club offering safe haven for Riyadh runners

Updated 17 November 2023
Ali Khaled
Community club offering safe haven for Riyadh runners

  • Over several years R7 Run Club has grown from handful of friends to over 1,000 members
Ali Khaled

Riyadh: Nezar Al-Tuwaijri’s bucket list from 13 years ago had, in his own words today, a “trillion” items on it.

Among them were learning “three or four languages” and running a marathon.

“They were basically just the wild dreams,” the 31-year-old Riyadh resident told Arab News.

But one of them has come true, many times over, albeit inspired by a traumatic event.

As a university student in Boston from 2010, Al-Tuwaijri came across the city’s famous annual marathon.

He said: “I would only find out on the day of the marathon. I’d basically see the runners passing and cheer them on. This happened in 2011 and 2012. In 2013, the Boston Marathon bombings happened.”

A year earlier, Al-Tuwaijri had torn his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and underwent surgery on his knee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The following year, in the aftermath of the bombing, the hospital took in many of the injured.

“In order to support the hospital, I decided I would run on their Boston Marathon team (in 2024). They had a campaign called Life Getting Breakthroughs, which is basically research in the medical field. I decided to run on their team and fundraise for the hospital,” he added.

Al-Tuwaijri was born in Virginia and had moved to Saudi Arabia with his parents at the age of eight, before returning to the US to study at Northeastern University.

He said: “The bombing was like a catalyst event for me. A city that I had grown to love and appreciate was attacked at a sports event. I basically registered to support the hospital, to support the city.”

The Dubai and Berlin marathons, among others, would follow.

But back in Riyadh in 2016, Al-Tuwaijri had no one to run with so he took to running alone in Wadi Hanifa.

It was while on his solo runs that he would meet Abdulwahed Al-Murshidi and Mohammed Al-Malik, the three going on to launch R7 Run Club one year later.

“(Launching the club) wasn’t a solo endeavor, that’s 100 percent for sure. I think the first step was finding out that there were other runners around me in Riyadh, when we registered for the Berlin Marathon.

“It was that spirit that helped grow the club, from a four-person group to 20, within, I think, two months,” Al-Tuwaijri added.

By 2018 the club had more of a structure and membership has steadily grown since, with an increasing number of female runners joining each year.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the club remained an outlet for its members.

“We started doing stairs training sessions, and physical challenges. And then we had core strength training sessions online with a coach, stability training, and then we had drills,” he said.

Membership spiked from 700 to more than 1,000 in that period. The club currently holds 10 organized runs a week; six every morning and four in the evening (Sunday to Wednesday) with Saturday as a day off. 

The club has even come to the attention of Japanese sportswear brand ASICS, whose community engagement with running clubs in Saudi Arabia included R7, as well as several others.

“When we first started, we developed a reputation that we were too serious, where it was kind of intimidating for people to join us. So, we worked really hard to shift that narrative and try to be more welcoming to beginners,” Al-Tuwaijri added.

The change in culture saw the likes Mohammed Al-Yahya join the club. The Riyadh resident had begun his running journey in 2019 while studying for his master’s degree in genomic medicine at the University of Manchester.

He noted that the pandemic had an impact on his mental health.

The 31-year-old Saudi said: “I started to take running seriously as stress relief during the pandemic period. I’d been in the UK doing a master’s degree and the lockdown had impacted my studies and my personal life.”

On his return to Riyadh in 2020, a friend introduced him to R7 Run Club, and he has been a member ever since.

Al-Yahya, now a lab specialist at the Saudi Ministry of Health, added: “At the beginning, it was hard for me because my level of fitness and level of knowledge about running was little.

“When I joined the group I found different levels of knowledge, levels of fitness, of ages. But I continued to push myself until I became one of the best runners within the club.”

He now runs six days a week.

Initially, with many members training for marathons, Al-Yahya found himself on the periphery, preferring to train with an online app than with the group. He then worked with a personal trainer who helped him run a sub-three-hour Valencia Marathon last year.

He said: “I knew I was going to finish it. I knew deep down I would break the three-hour timing because I was confident about the training, I was confident about myself, my abilities. It’s a mental thing more than physical thing. If you believe that you can do it, you will do it.”

Al-Yahya is now planning to run the 2024 Paris Marathon in April.

But he pointed out that there was often an unrealistic pressure on runners to look like professional athletes.

He said: “When I came back in Saudi Arabia, I was like a potato. Alhamdulillah today is totally different. Still, I want to keep my shape normal, not like a professional athlete.”

And he believes that beginners should not be shy to lean on experienced runners.

“Even when changing your diet, building your new habits, or doing something extra, like strengthening and conditioning sessions, being with those people who know more than you is very important. And it’s free, you can just ask people. That’s it,” he added.

The collective mindset is what turned the Lebanese daughter-mother duo of Ouhoud and Afaf Kaddour into avid runners.

Riyadh-born Ouhoud, a chief operations officer at a medical research company, said: “A couple of years back, I wanted to lose weight, and I lost a lot of weight. And then at the end of that year, I wanted to do something as a milestone.”

She registered for the 2021 Tuwaiq Trail Race 20 km run, not quite grasping just how difficult a task it would be.

“Obviously, it was a disaster. I wasn’t trained well, it was just really, really overwhelming. I was the last one in the race at the bottom of the mountain, everybody had already left,” she added.

However, a group of runners insisted on taking her by car or escort to the finish line. She chose the latter, and a race that was meant to last four hours, took her six-and-a-half hours to complete.

“And then at the end, it was so welcoming, so I didn’t feel wrong. They told me, if you really actually want to improve your running, there’s a training club you can join. And it’s that welcoming spirit that made me want to try this community out.”

Ouhoud joined the club in April 2022, at first taking part in short runs of 2 km and moving on to 5 km. She now runs four days a week, as well as doing strength training.

Her mother Afaf’s first involvement was similarly challenging.

The 63-year-old, who has lived in Riyadh for 50 years, said: “It wasn’t that we were underestimating running, we just were not educated enough about it. To us it sounded simple, you run, you come and go, it doesn’t take much.

“But then you get out there and do 20 kilometers. Honestly, I got an injury that I needed treatment for three months. That’s the lack of education on running. We hadn’t trained, we thought it would be easy.”

For mother and daughter, it would take hours of training and financial investment to get up to speed. Ouhoud suggested her mother join the club on their Wadi Hanifa runs.

“From the beginning it was a great experience. Training is great and now we are educated about running. From the smallest detail to the biggest, it all needs studying.

“Thankfully, I always win the 5 km or 10 km race in my age group. This year I tried to progress to the 20 km, but there weren’t enough training opportunities to do the Tuwaiq 20 km run. But hopefully I can do that in AlUla (in January),” Afaf added.

Ouhoud remains incredibly forthright about her experience.

She said: “I was obese. Now I’m overweight, I’m losing weight, obviously, but I don’t look like a runner. I don’t have a background of sports; I always say I have a couch background. And so, my fitness is very, very low, compared to everybody else.

“Now I know when a person that is super-fast, would purposely run slowly with me, just so I don’t feel out of place. It really encouraged me to keep coming.”

R7 Run Club often posts Instagram interviews with members and one in which Ouhoud opened up about her experience caught the public’s attention.

“A couple of weeks later, we had an event and three people came to me and told me that I had inspired them to come and join because we don’t have to be very fast” she added.

Other messages of support flooded her Instagram account. Ouhoud highlighted how much club members had supported her mother’s journey too.

“One day we came, and it was a surprise there were over 100 people and all of them just brought her a cake just to say thank you for being here. Just out of the blue, for nothing,” she said.

Afaf noted that having gained the knowledge of how to warm up, train, run, and warm down, it was now her turn to “pass on this knowledge to beginners.”

The physical well-being gained from running has spilled over into Ouhoud’s work and social life.

“Someone said that running is like reverse drugs. When you do drugs, you’ll feel great in the moment and really bad afterwards. Running, you feel really bad while you’re doing it because it’s straining, and really great afterwards. So, running and this club specifically really changed my life 180 degrees,” she added.

The days of being dragged into an unhealthy lifestyle disappeared.

Ouhoud said: “Now I’m a disciplined person. But now I have the space to be disciplined, where I don’t have peer pressure.

“Running is 80 percent mental. Physical is easy, your train, you will do well. Mentally, especially with me, with the challenges of me being overweight and not a great sports person, every step, it’s like why am I here? And I show up every day.

“Somebody told me that I inspire her because I look like someone who shouldn’t show up every day,” she added.

Community, it would seem, is what has united all the runners from different backgrounds.

Al-Tuwaijri said: “That community aspect is extremely important for everyone. You’ll see the evening group doing barbecues, we go on group breakfasts every Friday. So, it’s not just about the run, it’s all about the side conversations, the relationships that you’re creating.

“If it was only about the run, it wouldn’t be as popular as it is. The community aspect is 100 percent a pillar of the club. I’d say it’s the main one, the one holding it up.”

