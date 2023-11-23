Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy

You are here

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments of common concern. (MOFA)
Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati received Irish Ambassador to the Kingdom Gerry Cunningham in Riyadh on Thursday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments of common concern.

A day earlier, the minister met the executive director of Middle East relations at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martin Larose, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by Canadian Ambassador to the Kingdom Jean-Philippe Linteau.
 

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli met Jordanian Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud to discuss bilateral cooperation in the water sector, Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council and the 5th Arab Water Conference, which ran from Nov. 22-23 in Riyadh.

Abu Soud highlighted the importance of Jordanian-Saudi cooperation in the water sector as a critical pillar for advancing the prospects of joint Arab collaboration in agriculture and climate-related issues.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful organization of the conference, which aimed to discuss the future vision for sustainable water security in the Arab world, as well as to adopt a long-term roadmap for achieving sustainable water security in the region.

Both officials discussed methods for exchanging knowledge and expertise to mitigate the Arab region’s challenges with water scarcity, combating the effects of climate change, and using alternative water resources such as desalination and recycled water.

Abu Soud backed Saudi Arabia’s plan to establish a global water organization, which aims to improve water resource management and sustainability by helping the exchange of technical experiences, innovations, research and development, and funding for priority projects.

Jordan has launched several initiatives to address the challenges of water scarcity as a result of its growing population, climate change and the presence of a large number of refugees, the minister said. He pointed to Jordan’s pioneering work in treated water reuse in accordance with the best international standards, improving water supply efficiency, ensuring sustainable water sources and mitigating water loss.

Al-Fadhli highlighted the importance of Jordanian-Saudi strategic relations and praised efforts to secure Jordan’s water needs and find sustainable solutions.

During the Arab Ministerial Water Council, officials called the Israeli occupation forces’ attack on the Palestinian people and the cessation of basic services such as electricity and water to Gaza Strip residents a serious war crime.

The ministers said that Israel’s assault on Gaza had led to the near-complete collapse of groundwater wells and fuel supplies, the suspension of desalination plants and control stations, water supply instability and the closure of the northern Gaza supply point. As a result, sewage treatment systems were shut down, causing them to overflow and severely damaging the water infrastructure.

The council emphasized the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to use political and legal means to end Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.
 

JEDDAH: Artist Dima Al-Rifai teamed up with Guerlain around five months ago to show off her colorful artwork on the French luxury house’s perfume bottles.

The 27-year-old artist has carved a niche for herself after collaborating and painting on perfume bottles of renowned local and international brands such as Rubaiyat, Maison Crivelli, Sephora, Laure, Maison Origine and Ormonde Jayne.

Speaking to Arab News, the Jeddah-based artist said that customers can personalize their choice of art on the perfume bottles.

For Al-Rifai, painting and drawing is a childhood passion, which she calls her “gateway” meditation.

“I am a self-taught artist and always admired imagination. After completing my bachelor’s degree in interior design from Dar Al-Hekma University, one thing I learned is that you can apply your creative imaginations on anything and any form, like clothing, furniture, walls, architectural plans, and many materials,” she explained.

“I started painting on canvases and walls, meaning flat surfaces, that lead to clothing and finally perfumes. How? When I paint something and observe it, thoughts of having the painting on a jacket, socks, or the backside pocket of the jeans drives more passion to me, and that was the turnover for me of starting applying my art on non-flat surfaces which is more challenging.”

Talking about how Al-Rifai bagged working with the Guerlain, she said she had once received an order to customize a painting on a denim jacket, and the customer was so happy with it that he posted it on his Instagram and tagged her account @artgonewild.official.

After a few weeks, Guerlain Boutique expressed their interest in collaborating with her to create customized art on their very expensive perfume bottles. “I’ve always had a strategy of never saying no to any opportunity — even when I am not familiar with it, I will take it and then learn how to master it,” she said.

“At that time I agreed with no doubt, and I spent days learning and trying on my own perfumes to know what type of products I shall use. And I can proudly say that the event was very successful, they sold many perfumes and customers were very satisfied. After that they contacted me again for another event, and the word was spread among other brands … and now I am doing this on a regular basis,” she said.

It all started with a painting of Jasmin Bonheur from Guerlain, and the rest was history. “That was the turning point for painting on perfume bottles.”

Recently, she collaborated with Maison Crivelli at the Laure perfume gallery in Jeddah, with the attendance of the brand founder and creative director, Thibaud Crivelli, who was on his first visit to the city.

Asked how she is inspired what to paint on the bottles, she said it stems from the story behind the perfume.

“There is no specific source, for the brand display collection I usually ask about the inspiration or the story behind each perfume and paint the vision I get once explained. The purchasers sometimes ask for the same art on the display, and other times they ask to have something that represents them personally,” she said.

Speaking about challenges that often come with the pursuit of one’s passions, she said: “Challenges are there and everyday a new challenge appears. Creative people have traits of zoning out so they can get in touch with their creative senses, this is how we focus.

“To communicate, socialize, and paint at the same time is not easy and consumes a lot of energy, but fortunately it empowers my multitasking skills, and at the end of the day, I think back of what I achieved and how far did I socialize makes my heart full and encourages me to do more.”

In future, Al-Rifai plans to continue experimenting with brushes and colors. “I genuinely do not have a specific dream with limitation (because) I never thought that one day I would collaborate with international brands that will turn into a great success.

“I dream of painting in Paris, the land of perfumes.”

MAKKAH: Officials from the Saudi National Center for Wildlife have announced the discovery of a new scorpion species in the Kingdom.

Belonging to the Leiurus genus, it was found on the Majami Al-Hadb Reserve, south of Riyadh.

The finding, based on a morphological description and genetic analysis, was published in the international scientific journal ZooKeys.

The new species has been named Hadb scorpion in homage to its Arabic roots, with the scientific name Leiurus hadb. It differs from other scorpion species in Saudi Arabia on both morphological and molecular genetic levels.

Its discovery increases the count of species in the genus to 22 globally, with five now confirmed in the Kingdom.

The discovery is part of the wildlife center’s ongoing work to study and document the country’s biodiversity with a focus on assessing the status and distribution of national species in their natural habitats.

A spokesman for the center told Arab News that scorpion venom had varying levels of toxicity and that further studies were needed to establish levels in the Hadb creatures. There are now 34 registered scorpion species in Saudi Arabia, 11 of which are indigenous.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to take part in the WorldSkills Asia Competition in Abu Dhabi from Nov. 27-29.

The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, represented by the General Secretariat of the National Skills Competition, is supporting the Saudi team in four key skills: mobile robotics, welding, electrical installations, and fashion and design.

The second edition of the competition promises a melting pot of talent, with contestants and experts from more than 30 countries showcasing their abilities in 27 technical and vocational skills.

Adel Alzenedy, TVTC’s deputy governor for training, spoke of the institution’s steadfast commitment to nurture, support, and find talented individuals.

The goal is to cultivate skills, equipping participants for international competitions and exhibitions, while ultimately shaping a national workforce to contribute significantly to the country’s development.

Alzenedy underscored the pivotal role of youth as a genuine investment in the future. TVTC is actively implementing diverse initiatives and programs across colleges and institutes which aim to empower youth and elevate capabilities and skills.
 

AMMAN: The Saudi National Water Company and a delegation from Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation discussed cooperation and opportunities to exchange expertise. The Jordanian delegation examined the company’s strategy, achievements and future investment plans in the water and environmental remediation sectors.

It came as part of the delegation’s visit to the company’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Saudi National Water Company CEO Eng. Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel and a number of officials welcomed the Jordanian delegation, which included the ministry’s secretary-general, Saleh Al-Mahamid, and a number of leaders in Jordan’s water and irrigation sector.

The delegation was introduced to NWC’s system and plans in water distribution and purification, as well as environmental remediation, which operates using the latest eco-friendly techniques.
 

