Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

JEDDAH: If you have a soft spot for doughnuts, look no further than Orbe.
This outlet in the heart of Jeddah offers light, fresh, and delectable mini-doughnuts. Simply order and then savor the moment, with each item made on the spot and served piping hot.
Doughnut lovers can order from six to 48 pieces from a menu that ranges from classics such as Nutella and lotus to adventurous pistachio and fruity options.
We opted for the 12-piece box featuring three flavors — confectioners’ sugar, cinnamon sugar, and crunchy choco. The tiny bites took me back to my childhood, a reminder of the homemade doughnuts my mother would lovingly prepare.
Orbe’s doughnuts have a delightful fried flavor, a refreshing departure from the “cakey” offerings found in commercial establishments.
To complement the sweetness, I paired my doughnut feast with a hot chocolate.
Orbe’s customers can also watch their doughnuts being prepared through a glass window — a welcome touch that engages them in the cooking process.
The outlet’s boxes are visually appealing, with vibrant colors and featuring Orbe, the cartoon astronaut.
As well as mini-doughnuts, Orbe offers a choice of ice cream flavors, mojitos, milkshakes, and hot and iced coffee. For more information visit Orbe’s Instagram account @orbe_sa
Where We Are Going Today: Nora Crusty Smash Burger in Riyadh
Nora Crusty Smash Burger serves single, double, and even triple crusty patties that will please any meat lover’s palate
Updated 18 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Riyadh’s latest burger joint is the talk of the town. The idea of “thin and crispy beef” sounds crazy to some, but one bite of the delicious patties at Nora Crusty Smash Burger will change their minds.
The most crucial aspects of a good burger experience are the taste and freshness of the patty. At Nora, they create thin-crust patties with the ideal ratio of toppings to bread and burger.
Located in the Al-Malqa district in Riyadh, the pick-up-only venue has rapidly gained popularity in the month since its opening, as evidenced by the long line of customers anxious to get their hands on their meal.
A smash burger is created using a spatula to smear the ground beef onto the grill or griddle. By smashing the burger, all of the liquids and flavor are sealed in, and the outside of the beef becomes sear-grilled. The quality of the beef and cheese used in the burger is vital.
Nora Crusty Smash Burger serves single, double, and even triple crusty patties that will please any meat lover’s palate.
It also serves French fries and freshly made chips seasoned with special spices. The triple cheeseburger costs between SR15 ($4) and SR30. Drink options include ginger ale and Dr. Pepper.
For updates and further details, check out @nora.burgerr on Instagram.
Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla's Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks
The British celebrity chef recently opened the doors to the uber exclusive Row on 45 venue in Dubai
Updated 16 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: British celebrity chef Jason Atherton, founder-owner of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, is no stranger to the Middle East. He recently opened his uber-exclusive Row on 45 restaurant at the Grosvenor House in Dubai, having launched City Social there earlier this year. Atherton is one of the most sought-after names in the food industry and calls himself “a total Dubai guy,” having met his wife in the city many years ago.
Given his love for the region, it’s no surprise that the chef also has an establishment in Saudi Arabia: Maraya Social in AlUla.
“It was in the middle of COVID, and we got asked by the Royal Commission of AlUla if we would like to put a restaurant in the middle of the desert on top of a mirrored building. And you go, ‘Well, sometimes in life, you just got to take a gamble.’ There was no point doing market research because there were no restaurants around there. So we took a gamble on whether anybody would even turn up in the middle of the desert. And they do! It’s amazing. It’s so busy. It’s crazy,” Atherton told Arab News.
Here, Atherton discusses tardy guests, his love of a Sunday roast, and his top tip for amateur chefs.
When you started out what was the most common mistake you made?
Rushing around too much trying to look busy. It’s a big mistake most young chefs make. Rather than being calm, calculated and efficient, young chefs tend to run around like a lunatic. A bit like a three-year-old boy — way too much energy and not knowing what to do with it.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
One thing I’ve learned — and I’m 52 now — is that, no matter what discipline you’re taking up, when you’re starting out, keep it simple and stick to the basics. So, learn your disciplines properly, like pastry and sauce making. Everyone thinks that, if they scroll (through recipes and tutorials) for an hour, they’re going to be the next big sensation. But no one’s going to make you an amazing chef overnight, unfortunately. It just doesn’t happen.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s more about the quality of the ingredients. So, if you’re in the supermarket, don’t just say, ‘OK, I need tomatoes,’ and pick the ones on the top. You need to really touch the tomato. When you press it at the bottom, has it got a little bit of give? Can you actually start to smell the fruit? The skin should move just a tiny bit, and if it doesn’t, then it’s not right.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? Or are you able to relax and enjoy it?
I have a very simple philosophy when I go out for dinner: I choose a restaurant based on the style of food I want to eat that particular evening and if I don’t enjoy it, I don’t go back. If I enjoy it, it goes on my list. And, you know, if I really enjoy it, then I take inspiration from it and make a few notes, take a few pictures. But I don’t critique it. It’s not for me to critique. I just think you’ll live a miserable existence if you go around judging yourself against everybody else.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I’ve taught the children to make pasta, so we’ve always got pasta drying out or lying around somewhere. My four-year-old is going through a big pasta stage at the moment, so I tend to cook a lot of it at home.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
I find it really unreasonable when they’re late and then demand the service is quick. I had a private room of guests come in the other night for a business dinner and the lady was probably one of the rudest people I’ve come across for a long time. She was very rude to the staff. I just think it’s totally unnecessary. I mean, we’re all human beings. If you want the service to be quick, just say and we’ll do our best. But if you’ve turned up an hour-and-a-half late in the middle of the busiest part of the night… Also, there’s other people in the world just as important as you — you’re a business person, doesn’t mean you’ve cured cancer or you’re a brain surgeon. So, chill out, right?
I like cooking a Sunday roast and taking my time. No rush. I remember my mum making Sunday roast when I was a young kid and she’d have, like, 20 pans on the go, you know? I’ve brought it down to two roasting tins and mashed potatoes on the side, because I like mashed potatoes. I get two hot pans on the stove, sear my meat, stick that in the oven, get a little bit of a browning going on, stick my roast potatoes around it. Then I get the other pan hot, add garlic, thyme, rosemary, chop all of my vegetables in and make sure that they’re pretty much all the same size, stick ’em in the oven, I’m done. Just waiting for the meat to be cooked. While it’s resting, I take the tray out, put it back on the stove. Put in a little bit of vinegar, take all the sediment off the bottom, pour in the Oxo cubes — yes, I do Oxo cubes, scrape all the sediment off again, pass it, reduce it, and I’m done. I like that process. I’m not under pressure from a customer who’s wondering where their food is, I’m just happily cooking along and then the kids really enjoy Sunday lunch.
The hardest thing as a leader is making sure that when you’re trying to teach somebody a better way of doing something just to make the product better, they can take it as feedback. Some people are really good at that, some people are not — some people have their defense mechanisms go up. So, you’ve got to understand how to break that barrier down. Over the years, I’ve got pretty good at it. I always explain that it’s for the greater good. And, at the same time, I always say that even a young chef who’s only been cooking for two years can teach me things, because they’ve been around the kitchens, right?
Where We Are Going Today: 'Tell A Tale' in Alkhobar
Tell a Tale serves a range of items, including croissants, Danish pastries, babka, carrot cake, cinnamon rolls, raspberry cream cheese croissants and lemon meringue croissants
Updated 15 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Tell a Tale is a cafe converted from a house in Al-Shamaliya, one of Alkhobar’s oldest neighborhoods.
One of the newest and most popular cafes in the heart of the city, Tell a Tale boasts a large two-story space with an Instagram-worthy atmosphere and a garden filled with pink Bougainvillea shrubs.
It is one of the few cafes in the area that opens from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Tell a Tale serves a range of items, including croissants, Danish pastries, babka, carrot cake, cinnamon rolls, raspberry cream cheese croissants and lemon meringue croissants.
One of the most popular treats is a waffle croissant topped with crushed vermicelli and pistachio, served with caramel sauce.
For savory items, Tell A Tale offers a pizza Danish, pesto cheese Danish, mushroom Danish, and zaatar and cheese babka.
The dishes are priced between SR19 ($5.07) for a plain croissant and SR36 for a tiramisu.
The beverage menu includes hot and cold options. The hot drinks selection includes espresso, V60 coffee, cortado, hazelnut latte and vanilla Spanish latte.
Tell A Tale’s cold beverages include refreshing options such as an ice drink shaken with vanilla and salted caramel, iced V60, iced americano, raspberry ice tea and peach ice tea.
The cafe supports local products with a display of goods from around Alkhobar, including candles, tote bags, stationery and homemade granola.
For updates and more information, visit @tellatalecafe. on Instagram.
Speciality cafe Shotted is bringing quintessential Saudi hospitality to Washington D.C.
Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Bandar Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019
Updated 13 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: A Saudi speciality cafe has become a favorite meeting spot for Saudi and Arab residents as well as locals in the busy Tysons Corner Center of Washington, D.C. They come together there to enjoy the rich flavors of Saudi coffee and treat themselves to traditional pastries.
Bandar Al-Henaki, founder of Shotted, said: “It is not just a cafe; it’s a gateway to Saudi culture. I wanted to bring a piece of Saudi Arabia to the US, to introduce Americans to the authentic taste of Saudi coffee.”
Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019, appearing at festivals and universities around the US capital. He seized the opportunity to showcase his offerings during a “coffee hour” event at a university, where the free samples attracted a significant crowd. Encouraged by the positive response, particularly among Arab communities longing for a taste of Saudi coffee, Al-Henaki decided to establish a brick and mortar spot at Tyson Corner Center in 2020.
“We saw the incredible potential of the specialty coffee industry in Saudi Arabia, and we believed that the US market was ready for a new standard and an upgrade in the guest experience that we witness in the Kingdom,” said Al-Henaki. With the support of his family, they patiently tested the market and developed the concept over the years.
Maintaining the authenticity of Saudi coffee and desserts while adapting to the preferences of local customers was a crucial challenge but also served as a catalyst for positive growth. Shotted Coffee has witnessed significant development, attracting new customers daily who are intrigued by the concept and captivated by the flavors and hospitality.
The cafe has also garnered attention from the US press, especially during Ramadan, which helped attract new customers. Notably, over 60 percent of the cafe’s customers are locals, indicating a growing interest in Saudi coffee and a desire to explore different cultures. Al-Henaki encourages fellow students to follow suit and proudly showcase the unique aspects of their own countries.
The cafe has become a gathering place for all due to its community-oriented approach. “We wanted to create a space that goes beyond just serving coffee,” Al-Henaki explained. The cafe offers a social and family-friendly atmosphere, free of hookah and alcohol, providing an alternative to the typical nightlife scene prevalent in the US.
To attract local customers, Shotted initially focused on offering common items enjoyed by the local community. Once customers became familiar with the brand and developed a liking for it, they began exploring the unique offerings inspired by Saudi Arabia.
“We believe we are a soft power representing Saudi Arabia through coffee and community. Our goal is to share Saudi Arabian hospitality and flavors indirectly. With Shotted, we aim to influence the local community positively and provide an alternative space for socialization and cultural exchange,” Al-Henaki noted.
Bandar Al-Henaki, Shotted founder
Bandar Al-Henaki, Shotted founder
In their efforts to promote Saudi culture and coffee tradition to a wider audience in the US, Shotted Coffee organizes special celebrations such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Founding Day, and Ramadan season. In a gesture of hospitality, they offer complimentary Saudi coffee to local customers on major holidays, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate its unique flavors.
They have also collaborated with Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, to cater events at the Saudi Embassy, solidifying their mission to represent Saudi Arabia through their efforts.
Additionally, Shotted is working closely with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to develop community initiatives and expand the brand nationwide, serving as a resource for promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.
Looking ahead, Al-Henaki is all ready to open a second location at Tyson’s Galleria. This expansion is expected to amplify the cafe’s influence and offer customers more chances to savor the genuine flavors of Saudi coffee while immersing themselves in the vibrant cultural traditions of the country.
Riyadh festival taking visitors on world culinary journey
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy a range of chocolate and pastries
Updated 10 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The Food Culture Festival in Riyadh is giving visitors a taste of cuisine and culture from more than 35 countries around the world.
The five-day event, organized by the Culinary Arts Commission at Grassy Park in the Diplomatic Quarter, celebrates food and culture, offering an educational experience to visitors.
Countries taking part include China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Nepal and Armenia.
The carnival-inspired culinary festival includes street food, an exhibition area with booths featuring restaurants from various countries and 10 stores selling international food products.
“You need to come here hungry; there are too many options to choose from; I liked the momos from the Nepal booth, which are steamed dumplings filled with vegetables and meat,” said Sara Thomas, a visitor from the UK.
She added: “It is nice to see how different dumplings are made in other countries, with the different flavors and sauces used to distinguish them.”
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy a range of chocolate and pastries. In the Belgium booth, crowds wait for waffles stuffed with chocolate, which pair well with the coffee served at the nearby Austrian booth.
Sweets can also be found in other booths, including the Switzerland section, which offers freshly made crepes with a range of toppings. There are also Turkish delights from Istanbul in the Turkish booth.
For meat lovers, the festival has a mixture of flavors, culinary creativity and ambiance with its live grilling stations. Visitors can learn meat-cooking techniques from countries including Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Egypt.
The most popular booths include Peru, China, Spain and Palestine. The first is a favorite of children, who have taken a liking to the large stuffed animal alpaca and handmade dolls made from cruelty-free alpaca fur.
The Chinese booth offers ramen, soups and dumplings. The most popular dumpling is filled with pumpkin, meat and a vegetable filling.
The Spanish booth sells a popular seafood paella, providing visitors with a taste of authentic Spanish cuisine.
The Pakistani booths are also proving to be some of the most popular food hotspots at the festival by celebrating the diversity and richness of culinary traditions in the South Asian country.
Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farooq attended the first day of the festival and inaugurated his country’s booths.
“I think it is a wonderful initiative by the Culinary Arts Commission and by the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia to organize this food festival,” said Farooq.
He added: “I think food is the best way to bring people together, and Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a lot of things, so food is one of those items that we thought we would introduce here to the Saudi public and others as well.”
On Nov. 11, the Pakistani booths will host live cooking demonstrations featuring renowned chefs including Naureen Ansari.
There are also interactive workshops and a display of home-cooked delights, Pakistani products and organic Pakistani-sourced items, including Sidr honey, which is produced from trees in the mountainous regions of Pakistan.
Other organic sourced items include pure Pakistani ghee, which offers a unique nutty flavor.
Other South Asian countries have also left a strong impression on visitors.
The Sri Lankan booth hosted a stunning live dance performance, which drew large crowds to the performance stage.
The country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Pakeer Mohideen Amza, inaugurated his country’s booth and wished good luck to the young dancers.
“It is a privilege to be part of this Food Culture Festival. We are so happy to be part of it because it is an opportunity for us to show our food culture, and Sri Lankan food culture,” said Amza.
He added: “We will also be taking part in the demonstration of the Sri Lankan food items starting from today, with tea. As you know, Sri Lanka is the best place for finding tea in the world.”
The dance performance was one of many scheduled for the festival, with a range of countries showcasing their history of performance and traditional attire.
Animated performances are held every hour in alleys around the festival site.
The Riyadh event includes a designated area for children with games, competitions, cooking workshops, a playground, a cupcake coloring and decoration booth and face painting, among other activities.
The festival is organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission of Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Tickets for the festival, which opens from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. until Nov. 12, can be purchased at dc.moc.gov.sa.
A portion of the proceeds from food sales will be donated to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist people in Gaza.