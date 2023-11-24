You are here

Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina

Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (R) argue with Brazil's forward Rodrygo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on Nov. 21, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 November 2023
AP
Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina

Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
  • Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday’s match after a spat with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium
  • Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior was the target of racist insults in Spain last season, prompting an outpouring of support for the player
Updated 24 November 2023
AP
MADRID: Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina.

“The racists are always out there,” Rodrygo, who is Black, said in a message posted Thursday. “My social networks have been invaded with insults and all kinds of absurdity. It’s all there for everyone to see.”

The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas.

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave like they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don’t lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think belong to them, the racists will come into action with their criminal behavior. Too bad for them. We will not stop,” Rodrygo said.

Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday’s match after a spat with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Argentina won the match 1-0.

Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior was the target of racist insults in Spain last season, prompting an outpouring of support for the player.

Topics: Argentina Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Rodrygo Vinicius Junior

Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival

Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival

Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
  • Liverpool have been the only team to consistently challenge Manchester City in recent years
  • Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou made the best start to a season by a new manager in Premier League history after 10 games
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool will become the latest team to attempt to storm Manchester City’s Etihad fortress this weekend as Everton focus on Premier League survival following a punishing points deduction for breaching financial rules.

Arsenal have a chance to top the table depending on results elsewhere, while Tottenham host high-flying Aston Villa.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action as the English top flight returns following the international break.

 

Liverpool have been the only team to consistently challenge Manchester City in recent years, winning 10 out of 23 matches in all competitions under the reign of Jurgen Klopp.

The two sides had epic battles in the 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons, when City pipped their rivals by just a single point on both occasions, while the Reds clinched their first league title in 30 years in 2020.

But Liverpool, revitalized after a below-par campaign last season, have not won a league game at the Etihad since their 4-1 demolition of City in November 2015.

The reigning champions, by contrast, have won 23 matches in a row at home in all competitions.

Erling Haaland is one goal away from obliterating the Premier League record for the quickest player to 50 goals — the Norwegian scored twice in City’s frantic 4-4 draw at Chelsea earlier this month to take his tally to 49 goals in just 47 appearances.

Former Newcastle and Manchester United forward Andrew Cole is the current record holder, reaching the landmark in 65 games.

 

Sean Dyche’s Everton had turned the corner in recent weeks, winning three of their past five games to pull well clear of the relegation zone.

But last week’s 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules means they go into their match against Manchester United level on four points with bottom club Burnley.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said the team would now have added motivation, fueled by a burning sense of injustice at the “wholly disproportionate ruling.”

Despite the sanction, the nine-time English champions are just two points from safety, thanks to the poor form of the newly promoted teams.

United have climbed to sixth in the table after winning four of their past five league games but they are blunt in attack and remain unconvincing at the back.

 

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou made the best start to a season by a new manager in Premier League history after 10 games but the team has dropped off top spot due to consecutive defeats.

Spurs were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea after being reduced to nine men and then lost 2-1 at Wolves in a game in which they were leading going into stoppage time.

One headache Postecoglou must deal with is the absence of playmaker James Maddison, who has made such an impact since arriving in June but has been ruled out until the New Year with an ankle injury.

Postecoglou will be wary of Aston Villa, who have continued their rapid progress under Unai Emery and are just a point behind fourth-placed Spurs and three points off the top.

The Birmingham club’s 3-1 win against Fulham earlier this month was a 13th successive home win — a feat they last achieved 40 years ago.

But their away form is less impressive, with just two wins from six games on the road.

 

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (1230), Burnley vs. West Ham, Luton vs. Crystal Palace, Newcastle vs. Chelsea, Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, Brentford vs. Arsenal (1730)

Sunday

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa (1400), Everton vs. Manchester United (1630)

Monday

Fulham vs. Wolves (2000)

Topics: Manchester city Liverpool English Premier League (EPL)

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge
  • Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and PSG full-back pay his alleged victim $163,500 in compensation
  • A date for his trial had not yet been set
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.
Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim 150,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment seen by AFP on Thursday.
A date for his trial had not yet been set. The 40-year-old has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser.
“I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub,” he told Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published in June, his first since his arrest.
“What happened and what didn’t happen. And what didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did,” he added.
But when the story first broke — and before he was arrested — Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2.
The player told La Vanguardia that he had lied at first because he was afraid his wife would leave him if he admitted he had been with another woman.
The indictment offers a detailed description of what according to prosecutors happened at the upscale Sutton nightclub.
After meeting at the venue, Alves invited the woman to enter a small enclosure which she says she did not know was a toilet.
Once inside, the footballers showed a “violent attitude” toward the woman, who he forced to have intercourse despite her resistance.
At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.
After his arrest, Alves was sacked by his Mexican club Pumas UNAM.
In a highly successful career, Alves won 42 trophies, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.

Topics: Barcelona Dani Alves rape prosecutora court Brazil

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza
Updated 23 November 2023
AP
English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza
  • The post was deleted and Haq apologized
  • The FA, the governing body of soccer in England, was conducting an investigation
Updated 23 November 2023
AP

LONDON: A council member at the English Football Association who made an inappropriate post regarding the war in Gaza resigned from his position on Thursday.
Wasim Haq had been suspended for the comments he made this month on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which reportedly referred to Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The post was deleted and Haq apologized.
The FA, the governing body of soccer in England, was conducting an investigation.
“This morning I have resigned from the FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community,” Haq posted on X. “This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled.
“I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities.”
Haq joined the FA Council in 2019 as a representative for the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community. He was removed from a similar role on the Lawn Tennis Association Council last week.
On Thursday, Haq shared his resignation letter, sent to FA chair Debbie Hewitt.
“I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired,” he wrote. “As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused. I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected.
“My comment was a direct criticism of a politician, not about a race or a religious group. In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at the FA.”
Haq said he planned “direct personal engagement with members of the Jewish community to share and understand.”
He also offered to help the FA to develop a “systematic process” to “bring communities together in the future.”

Topics: War on Gaza English Football Association Wasim Haq Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
  • Tuchel said members of his squad were “tired mentally and exhausted physically”
  • “It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams”
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday hit out at the crowded fixture list, saying it was “not for the good of the game and not for the good of the players.”
Bayern play at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, just 24 hours after some of their first XI, including Canada’s Alphonso Davies and South Korea’s Kim Min-jae, returned to Munich following the international break.
While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad were “tired mentally and exhausted physically.”
“It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams. We were talking about it, it’s the second time we play Friday away,” he said.
“Alphonso and Min-Jae are returning today from very long journeys and it’s obviously very unfortunate scheduling.
“It will be spoken of as an excuse but if you’ve heard Jurgen Klopp, they’re playing on Saturday at 12:30 against Man City, we are playing tomorrow (Friday) away.
“It’s borderline, or maybe even over the line already.”
Bayern also faced league leaders Bayer Leverkusen on a Friday immediately after an international break in September, drawing 2-2 — one of only two occasions in the league this season where the German champions have dropped points.
Bayern and Borussia Dortmund both had five players in the Germany squad for the recent round of friendlies, the most of any clubs.
Besides tiredness, Bayern’s Germany contingent return having lost both friendlies, 3-2 to Turkiye in Berlin and 2-0 to Austria in Vienna.
Bayern midfielder Leroy Sane was given a straight red card for pushing an opponent to the ground in Tuesday’s loss to Austria and Tuchel said: “I could see it coming.
“That’s what I told Leroy. You could feel that he was unhappy and he couldn’t hold back if he was provoked.
“I trust Leroy. It’s all human. It shouldn’t happen obviously but it has.”
Bayern, still unbeaten in the league this season, sit in second place behind Leverkusen while Cologne are one spot off the bottom of the table.

Topics: Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel Bundesliga

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers
Updated 23 November 2023
Paul Williams
Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers
  • Palestine show resilience, Qatar bounce back, UAE improving under Bento
Updated 23 November 2023
Paul Williams

RIYADH: The journey toward qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with Asia’s big guns kick-starting their campaigns over the past week.

With the tournament expanding to feature 48 teams for the first time, there is increased interest down the line as nations that have historically fallen short now fancy their chances of securing a place at football’s global showpiece.

After the first two match days of the second round of qualifying, there are five things we learned.

Palestine full of fight

Given the circumstances of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Palestine team could have been forgiven if their minds were elsewhere during the international window.

Having only just escaped into Jordan to allow them to prepare, many left behind family and friends stuck in the firing line making for an incredibly stressful few weeks for every member of the team.

While their short-term future is unknown ahead of the Asian Cup in just a few months — returning to Palestine may not be an option — their performances against Lebanon, and especially Australia, showed how much potential exists in the side.

A goalless draw with Lebanon was a fine way to start the campaign, and although they ultimately lost 1-0 to Australia, the performance from Makroum Dabab’s side was one to be proud of. Were it not for a heroic save from Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan just before half-time, Palestine could even have snatched a draw.

While no one knows what the future holds for Palestine, on the back of these two games they can dream of reaching the third round.

Saudis start in style and build for the future

Coming into the latest round of matches with just one win from their past 11 games, there was a slight bit of pressure on Roberto Mancini’s side to show that Saudi Arabia were still the force seen 12 months ago in Qatar.

A first-up fixture against Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team in qualifying, was always likely to result in a victory, but with injury ruling out several key personnel, Mancini took the chance to blood a new generation of talent.

The wily Italian tactician clearly has an eye on building for the future, with six players 25 or under and six with five caps or fewer in the starting 11.

The clash in Jordan presented a potential banana skin, but thanks to a brace from Saleh Al-Shehri, the Green Falcons put the game to bed before half time and eased some of the concerns that had been growing before the Asian Cup in January.

Early signs promising for Bento’s UAE

It has been a lean few years for the UAE despite making back-to-back Asian Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, the latter coming on home soil but ending in a humiliating defeat to Qatar.

Having gone through no fewer than five coaching changes during the last qualifying campaign, the UAE FA has put faith in Paulo Bento — who took South Korea to the Round of 16 at the World Cup — to guide the team through this campaign.

And while the sample size is small, the early signs are promising under the Portuguese manager having now won five games on the bounce, including wins over Nepal and Bahrain to start the qualifying campaign.

The UAE are one nation that should fancy their chances of snatching one of the eight automatic qualifying slots for 2026 and they could not have asked for a better start to life under their new manager. The question now is how far he can take them?

Qatar bounce back

It has been a bruising 12 months for Qatar since their World Cup humiliation, in which they crashed out having lost all three games and scoring just the solitary goal.

After the high of winning the Asian Cup in 2019, it was an embarrassing reality check and left plenty of questions as to where the team goes next after Felix Sanchez departed after five years in the job.

The answer was into the arms of Carlos Quieroz, the former Iran coach who helped guide Iran to World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Qatar will face tougher tests ahead than a depleted Afghanistan and India, but 8-1 and 3-0 wins will do their confidence no harm at all. What will be most encouraging is that three of the goalscorers — Mostafa Meshaal, Tameem Mansour, and Yusuf Abdurisag — are under 25, while Almoez Ali, still only 27, looks to be back to his 2019 form with five goals in two matches.

This is a different Iraq side

Ever since their historic and inspiring Asian Cup success in 2007, Iraq has been a side that has promised so much but delivered so little.

With just one World Cup appearance to their name, way back in 1986, the Lions of Mesopotamia enter this qualifying campaign in a buoyant mood after the Gulf Cup success on home soil earlier this year.

Under Spaniard Jesus Casas, there is a strange sense of calm and stability surrounding Iraq, not something that has often been said about a side that it seems is only ever a moment away from chaos.

A thumping win at home against Indonesia was backed up by an important 1-0 win away to Vietnam that came courtesy of a 97th-minute goal from Mohanad Ali. That the goal came so late showed the strength and fortitude now in the side, and with the talent they have, that can take them a long way.

Topics: FIFA World Cup qualifier FIFA World Cup 2026 Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini Palestine Green Falcons

Related

Special What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina
Sport
What a year: How Saudi football has flourished since World Cup win over Argentina
Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Football
Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier

