Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

LONDON: Halal Expo London is set to take center stage once again in the UK capital, promising to be “bigger, better, and more compelling than ever before,” organizers have announced.

They said in a statement: “Building on the successes of Halal Expo London 2022 and Halal Expo Manchester 2023, this event is poised to be a pivotal moment for the halal trade industry.”

The three-day event, between Dec. 1-3, takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The statement added: “Recognized as the UK’s #1 international leading trade and business exhibition, Halal Expo London 2023 is supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade.”

We are proud to announce The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) @biztradegovuk supports Halal Expo London 2023



The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) is the UK Government’s department for economic growth. pic.twitter.com/zKSmv2FPMW — Halal Expo London 2023 (@halalexpolondon) November 1, 2023

In partnership with the Halal Products Development Company — a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the event is strategically designed to bring together halal and non-Muslim suppliers, buyers, manufacturers, consumers, and professionals, fostering a collaborative environment for trade, investment, and networking.

Rajesh Agrawal, the deputy mayor of London for Business, spoke of his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “With London being the capital hub for rich cultural experiences and diverse events, I am pleased to be welcoming Halal Expo to London in December, and celebrate the principles of halal living.”

The event will showcase products and services within the halal industry, and will also introduce The Knowledge Hub — an integral component featuring a series of seminars and podcasts.

Organizers said: “The Knowledge Hub will delve into current and controversial topics, including Islamophobia, spirituality of business, Muslim dating, and much more. Industry experts, globally recognized speakers, well-known artists, influencers, and ambassadors will contribute to these engaging discussions.”

We are proud to announce our partnership with Halal Products Development Company (HPDC)



Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) invests in creating a vibrant eco-system for halal products within Saudi Arabia, regionally and worldwide. pic.twitter.com/iq2NjjABfb — Halal Expo London 2023 (@halalexpolondon) October 31, 2023

Zara Mohammed, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: “Halal Expo London showcases the best of the halal industry, providing a platform for Muslims and non-Muslims to not only showcase their products but also to share their areas of expertise at The Knowledge Hub, with educational seminars and podcasts.”

The halal industry is experiencing a boom, from consumerism to food production. It is growing rapidly with the rise in the global Muslim population, which now stands at 1.8 billion.

The statement added: “With countries focusing on the halal industry, businesses and companies are keen to invest in halal-related products to stay relevant in the current economic climate.

“Halal Expo London 2023 is positioned as a key player in promoting the halal economy on an international scale, fostering connections and providing a platform for industry players to thrive.”