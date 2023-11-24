You are here

Philippines considers return to 'fold' of International Criminal Court

Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said questions over jurisdiction and sovereignty were still ‘problems’ for the Philippines. (AP)
Philippines considers return to 'fold' of International Criminal Court

Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court
  • The Philippines withdrew membership over objections to a bid by the court to investigate a bloody anti-narcotics campaign
MANILA: The Philippines is considering resuming membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) nearly five years after it withdrew over objections to a bid by the court to investigate a bloody anti-narcotics campaign, the president said on Friday.
“There is also a question, should we return under the fold of the ICC, so that’s again under study. So we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters.
The Philippines withdrew from the international tribunal in 2019 after then President Rodrigo Duterte questioned its authority to investigate the campaign against illegal drugs in which thousands of people were killed.
Marcos said questions over jurisdiction and sovereignty were still “problems” for the Philippines.
“Now if we can solve these problems, then that would be something else, but those questions are fundamental,” Marcos said.
The ICC this year rejected a Philippine appeal to stop investigating Duterte’s drug war. Marcos said in March he would cut off contact with the court after the decision.
In July, appeals judges at the ICC cleared the way for an investigation into the killings, a ruling that families of victims and right groups hailed as another step toward justice.

Topics: Philippines International Criminal Court Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Rodrigo Duterte

Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait
Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait
  • Sailing comes at a difficult time in Australia-China military relations even as the two countries seek to get ties back on track
The island’s defense ministry did not name the ship but said it entered the strait on Thursday and sailed through it in a southerly direction, adding that Taiwan’s military kept watch throughout. It gave no more details.
An Australian official confirmed the ship, the Toowoomba, transited the international waters of the Taiwan Strait as part of its regional deployment.
Euan Graham, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the Australian navy has regularly transited through the Taiwan Strait but “choose not to publicize it.”
The sailing has come at a difficult time in Australia-China military relations even as the two countries seek to get ties back on track.
Last week, Canberra complained of an incident involving a Chinese warship and the same Australian navy vessel in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone in which an Australian military diver was injured.
The US Navy sends ships through the strait around once a month in what it calls “routine” transits. China routinely objects to the voyages.
Graham said the Australian navy transits through the Taiwan Strait because it is the shortest route between the East China Sea and South China Sea, and he warned against reading too much into the timing of the latest sailing.
“It’s a befitting coincidence but shouldn’t be misinterpreted as Australia going out of its way to make a point to China, after the sonar incident,” he said.
“Transits through the Taiwan Strait shouldn’t be controversial, just lawfully going from the East China Sea to the South China Sea via the shortest route.”
Taiwan has over the past four years complained of repeated Chinese military activity around the island, especially in the strait.
Taiwan, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, is gearing up for presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 13.

US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast

US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast
US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast

US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast
WASHINGTON: The US-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls that was the scene of a deadly car explosion reopened Thursday, officials said.
The day before, a car traveling at high speed crashed into a checkpoint barrier at Rainbow Bridge and exploded into flames — triggering border closures and sparking a massive security alert on the eve of a major holiday.
The regional FBI field office concluded the blast, which occurred about 400 miles (640 kilometers) northwest of New York City, was not linked to terrorism.
“Normal operations have now resumed for traveler traffic at the Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge port of entry, which recently experienced a service disruption,” the Canada Border Services Agency said.
The incident came on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest US travel days, when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies.
Rainbow Bridge — among the most heavily trafficked crossings between Canada and the United States — has 16 vehicle lanes and is normally open around the clock.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that debris was spread across as many as 14 of the lanes following the incident.

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector
Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector
LONDON: Halal Expo London is set to take center stage once again in the UK capital, promising to be “bigger, better, and more compelling than ever before,” organizers have announced.

They said in a statement: “Building on the successes of Halal Expo London 2022 and Halal Expo Manchester 2023, this event is poised to be a pivotal moment for the halal trade industry.”

The three-day event, between Dec. 1-3, takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The statement added: “Recognized as the UK’s #1 international leading trade and business exhibition, Halal Expo London 2023 is supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade.”

In partnership with the Halal Products Development Company — a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the event is strategically designed to bring together halal and non-Muslim suppliers, buyers, manufacturers, consumers, and professionals, fostering a collaborative environment for trade, investment, and networking.

Rajesh Agrawal, the deputy mayor of London for Business, spoke of his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “With London being the capital hub for rich cultural experiences and diverse events, I am pleased to be welcoming Halal Expo to London in December, and celebrate the principles of halal living.”

The event will showcase products and services within the halal industry, and will also introduce The Knowledge Hub — an integral component featuring a series of seminars and podcasts.

Organizers said: “The Knowledge Hub will delve into current and controversial topics, including Islamophobia, spirituality of business, Muslim dating, and much more. Industry experts, globally recognized speakers, well-known artists, influencers, and ambassadors will contribute to these engaging discussions.”

Zara Mohammed, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: “Halal Expo London showcases the best of the halal industry, providing a platform for Muslims and non-Muslims to not only showcase their products but also to share their areas of expertise at The Knowledge Hub, with educational seminars and podcasts.”

The halal industry is experiencing a boom, from consumerism to food production. It is growing rapidly with the rise in the global Muslim population, which now stands at 1.8 billion.

The statement added: “With countries focusing on the halal industry, businesses and companies are keen to invest in halal-related products to stay relevant in the current economic climate.

“Halal Expo London 2023 is positioned as a key player in promoting the halal economy on an international scale, fostering connections and providing a platform for industry players to thrive.”

Topics: halal United Kingdom London Britain Halal Products Development Company

China reports no 'unusual or novel pathogens' in respiratory illnesses upsurge

China reports no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in respiratory illnesses upsurge
China reports no 'unusual or novel pathogens' in respiratory illnesses upsurge

China reports no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in respiratory illnesses upsurge
  • Northern China has recorded an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October
  • The WHO said Thursday that Chinese authorities had responded, advising “that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens”
BEIJING: China has reported no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in a respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Northern China has recorded an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, said the WHO, which had requested more information on the situation.
China’s National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, namely influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.
The WHO said Thursday that Chinese authorities had responded, advising “that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens or unusual clinical presentations, including in Beijing and Liaoning.”
It was a matter, the authorities said, of the “aforementioned general increase in respiratory illnesses due to multiple known pathogens.”
The Chinese capital of Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to well below zero by Friday, state media said.
The city has “entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases,” Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media.
Beijing “is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting,” he added.
At the children’s hospital of Beijing’s Capital Institute of Pediatrics on Thursday, AFP journalists saw crowds of parents and children dressed in winter clothes.
A parent surnamed Zhang accompanied her coughing nine-year-old son and said he had fallen ill with mycoplasma pneumonia — a pathogen that can cause a sore throat, fatigue and fever.
“There are really a lot of children who have caught it recently,” she said. “Of course, that worries me!“
Li Meiling, 42, had brought her eight-year-old daughter, who she said was suffering from the same type of pneumonia.
“It’s true that a lot of children her age are ill with this at the moment,” she told AFP.
But she also thought it was “normal that there are more cases of respiratory illnesses. It’s due to the season.”
The WHO has urged people to take preventative measures, including getting vaccinated, keeping distance from sick people and wearing masks.
Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO repeatedly criticized Chinese authorities for their lack of transparency and cooperation.
More than three years after cases were first detected in Wuhan, heated debate still rages around the origins of Covid-19.
Scientists are divided between two main theories of the cause: an escape from a laboratory in the city where such viruses were being studied and an intermediate animal that infected people at a local market.
Earlier this year, WHO experts said they were sure that Beijing had far more data that could shed light on the origins of Covid, and called it a moral imperative for the information to be shared.
A team of specialists led by the WHO and accompanied by Chinese colleagues investigated China in early 2021, but there has not been a team able to return since and WHO officials have repeatedly asked for additional data.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed that getting to the bottom of the mystery could help avert future pandemics.

Topics: WHO China covid influenza respiratory illnesses

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant
Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant
  • The BBC reported that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old
  • Mironov was “named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022 by a woman he is now married to”
MOSCOW: A leading Russian supporter of President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied a report that he adopted a child forcibly taken from a Ukrainian orphanage.
Citing Russian and Ukrainian documents, the BBC reported that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old, who was taken from an orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Kherson last year.
Russia has been accused of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian children from schools, hospitals and orphanages in parts of the country controlled by its forces.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s commissioner for “the war crime of unlawful deportation... and transfer” of children from Ukraine to Russia.
According to the BBC, Mironov was “named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022 by a woman he is now married to.”
Mironov called the investigation a “hysteric fake unleashed by Ukrainian special services and their Western curators.”
Without commenting on specific details of the BBC report, he said it was an “information attack” designed to “discredit” him.
Mironov, 70, leads a pro-Kremlin opposition party in Russia’s parliament.
He previously spent a decade as head of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament — a key post marshalling the Kremlin’s legislative agenda.
He is a staunch supporter of the military campaign against Ukraine, and has been awarded honors by Putin.
In his response, Mironov said Russia would achieve “complete victory” against Ukraine.
The BBC reported the child he allegedly adopted, whose original name is Margarita, had her identity changed after being taken to Russia.
She was one of 48 children who went missing from the Kherson Region Children’s Home after Russian forces seized the southern city.
Just one has since been returned, the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General said Thursday.
It added that a criminal investigation was ongoing into the “illegal deportation of 48 children” from a Kherson orphanage and that three suspects had been identified.
They are an unnamed member of Russia’s parliament, the Russian-installed head of the regional health ministry and the acting chief physician of the orphanage.
Ukraine regained control of Kherson last November.
Kyiv says it has identified around 20,000 children that were taken to Russia after its forces launched a full-scale military campaign in February 2022.
Fewer than 400 have been returned.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak alluded to the case in a social media post Thursday.
“The adoption of a Ukrainian child by a Russian official slams the narrative of the ‘temporary evacuation’ of Ukrainian children for alleged ‘safety’ reasons,” he said.
“The unmistakable intention to permanently remove Ukrainian children from their homeland leaves no room for doubt. It is a war crime,” he added.
Moscow has not denied moving thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but claims it did so for their own protection.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian children President Vladimir Putin Sergei Mironov Orphanage

