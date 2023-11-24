You are here

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE
SACE CEO Alessandra Ricci held a full day of meetings with Saudi officials and entrepreneurs in Riyadh on Nov. 23. Supplied.
Updated 24 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà
New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE
Updated 24 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: Italian insurance firm SACE plans to open an office in Riyadh to offer assistance and support to companies promoting the “Made in Italy” brand in Saudi Arabia, it has been announced.

The company is funded by the Italian government and specializes in supporting national businesses around the world.

The announcement came as SACE CEO Alessandra Ricci held a full day of meetings with Saudi officials and entrepreneurs in Riyadh on Nov. 23 to strengthen relationships and facilitate ongoing and prospective operations involving Italian companies within the Kingdom.

Over €8 billion ($8.73 billion) of high potential projects are currently under consideration by the company in Saudi Arabia across sectors such as infrastructure, urban planning, healthcare, and energy transition, Ricci explained at the “SACE's Saudi Day” event.

“Italian companies have a great potential for business development in Saudi Arabia, a country which has embraced significant growth and energy transition objectives,” she said.

“Our new office in Riyad will aim to support Italian entrepreneurs who intend to offer their products and services in this country. We will work on their side, we will offer them our expertise and support. The office will definitely be a key asset to help our companies to find new business in such an interesting country as Saudi Arabia,” Ricci added.

The CEO believes that the driver of the business opportunities in Saudi Arabia lies in the Vision 2030 program, which aims to diversify the national economy and boost the Kingdom's competitiveness through extensive investments in giga-projects across sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and infrastructure.

“Italian exports in KSA surpassed €4 billion in 2022. Due to opportunities linked to the Vision 2030 program, they could reach a 15 percent increase this year as well as an approximate 5 percent rise in 2024,” Ricci said.

SACE is controlled directly by the Italian Ministry of the Economy and Finance, and has a portfolio of insured operations and guaranteed investments worth €164 billion. 

It also works with the banking sector, providing financial guarantees to ensure companies have access to credit.

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

The next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will be held virtually, it has been announced.

The group was due to meet on Nov. 26, but this has been delayed until Nov. 30 – the same day the UN climate change conference, known as COP28, begins in Dubai.

The alliance is mulling over further production cuts, having agreed in June to limit supply into 2024.

Saudi Arabia made an additional pledge to reduce oil production by 1 million barrels per day – a move that will now continue until the end of the year.

On Nov. 24, a Kremlin spokesman said all necessary decisions by OPEC+ on further cuts would be taken "as soon as they are ready,” in light of reports over a debate on reduction in production from African members of the alliance.

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade, investment and tourism ties between Algeria and Saudi Arabia are set to deepen after eight agreements were signed by the two nations at a business forum.

The event, organized by the Union of Saudi Chambers and held in Riyadh, saw companies from the Kingdom and the African country ink deals across a range of sectors, including business accelerators, elevators and spare parts.

Algeria’s Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Tayeb Zitouni told the forum changes to his country’s investment law are set to drive up the value of commerce between the two countries from an estimated $837 million, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Badr bin Sulaiman Al-Raziza, vice president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, used his address to the event to say the establishment of the Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council and the formation of the Saudi-Algerian Committee and the Joint Business Council represents a “qualitative leap” in economic relations between the countries, SPA reported.

He added that the number of Algerian investment licenses issued by the Kingdom is now 18, with the first awarded in 2010.

The head of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council, Kamal Mawla, said that the incentives for investment in Algeria are the workforce, the low cost of energy, advanced infrastructure, and tax facilities.

In turn, the head of the Saudi-Algerian Business Council, Raed Al-Mazrou, stated that business owners in the Kingdom have industrial, tourism, agricultural and service projects that suit Algeria, and that the entry of Saudi investors into the Algerian market will provide new and great experiences and expertise.

Ezzedine Adoul, head of the Algerian-Saudi Business Council, pointed out that the enormous economic potential and opportunities available to the Kingdom and Algeria are a supportive factor for partnership and bilateral trade.

He flagged up his country’s reforms to establish a diversified economic model fortified by a legislative and legal framework that stimulates investment.

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Brent crude futures hovered above $81 a barrel on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, which could bring some kind of agreement on output cuts in 2024.

Brent crude futures were up 22 cents at $81.64 a barrel by 3:27 p.m. Saudi time, having settled 0.7 percent down in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude were down 45 cents from Wednesday’s close, dropping to $76.40. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday owing to a US public holiday.

Both contracts were on track for their first weekly gain in five weeks as OPEC+ prepares for a meeting that will have output cuts high on the agenda after recent oil price declines on demand concerns and burgeoning supply, particularly from non-OPEC producers.

The OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, announced on Wednesday that its Nov. 26 meeting would be postponed to Nov. 30 after producers struggled to reach a consensus on production levels.

“The most likely outcome now appears to be an extension of existing cuts,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore.

The delay had initially brought Brent futures down as much as 4 percent and WTI by as much as 5 percent in intraday trading on Wednesday. Trading remained subdued during Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

A bright spot came in the form of the near-term economic outlook in China. Recent Chinese data and fresh aid to the indebted property sector can be “positive for the oil market’s near-term trend,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Yet those gains could be capped by higher US crude stockpiles and poor refining margins, leading to weaker demand from US refineries, analysts said.

“Fundamentals developments have been bearish with rising US oil inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Still, China’s longer-term outlook remains lukewarm. Analysts say oil demand growth could weaken to about 4 percent in the first half of 2024 as the property sector crunch weighs on diesel use.

Non-OPEC production growth is set to remain strong, with Brazilian state energy company Petrobras planning to invest $102 billion over the next five years to boost output to 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2028, up from 2.8 million boepd in 2024.

Turkiye's central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation

Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation

Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: For the 6th consecutive time, Turkiye’s central bank has raised the one-week repo rate to 40 percent, signaling the conclusion of its tightening cycle.  

In a bid to address persisting inflationary pressures and ensure sustained price stability, the Turkish Monetary Policy Committee announced in a statement on Thursday its decision to raise the interest rate from 35 percent to 40 percent. 

The move came as headline inflation experienced a slight decline in October. 

Based on the most recent data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkiye’s annual inflation decreased slightly to 61.36 percent in October, down from the nine-month peak of 61.53 percent recorded in September. 

During its October meeting, the central bank responded to these inflationary pressures by raising its policy interest rate, commonly referred to as the one-week repo auction rate, to 35 percent. 

Despite this positive development, the MPC highlighted in its statement concerns related to the existing level of domestic demand, the persistence of services inflation, and ongoing geopolitical risks that continue to exert upward pressure on inflation.

The committee also noted improvements in inflation expectations and pricing behavior, emphasizing that the current level of monetary tightness is approaching the necessary threshold to establish a disinflationary trajectory.  

“Accordingly, the pace of monetary tightening will slow down and the tightening cycle will be completed in a short period of time,” it said.

It said it is committed to maintaining monetary tightness as long as required to ensure sustained price stability and improve the micro - and macroprudential framework.  

While lending rates are considered to be in line with the targeted financial tightness, the committee anticipated that regulations promoting Turkish lira deposits, coupled with ongoing monetary tightening, will fortify the transmission mechanism and improve the funding composition of the banking system. 

Beyond policy rate adjustments, the MPC is set to employ quantitative tightening decisions to support the overall monetary policy stance.

Considering the cumulative and lagged effects of monetary tightening, the committee will determine policy decisions to create the necessary financial conditions for a sustained decline in the underlying inflation trend, aiming to reach the 5 percent inflation target in the medium term.

Korea's CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 

Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 

Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is set to undergo positive transformations thanks to a new agreement between the Kingdom’s Nesma Co. and Korean firm CJ Logistics. 

The companies have formally signed a memorandum of understanding at CJ Logistics' headquarters in Seoul, affirming their shared commitment to explore joint business ventures and prioritize collaborative projects in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release. 

The partnership aims to bring transformative changes to the logistics industry in the Middle East region. 

Nesma Group’s delegation visited CJ Logistics’ advanced logistics technology centers in Incheon GDC and Gunpo Smart Fulfillment Center earlier this week. 

Established in 1979, Nesma Group is a diversified conglomerate with 51 subsidiaries across various industries, including construction, finance, and logistics. The group has a presence in four countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Turkey. 

Kang Byung-koo, the head of CJ Logistics’ Global Business Division, expressed optimism, stating that they aim to enhance their influence in the Middle Eastern logistics market by taking their partnership with Saudi firm Nesma Group to the next level. 

In May, CJ Logistics inked a business agreement with the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority to establish a global distribution center for managing international shipments of the global online health and lifestyle retailer iHerb in the Middle East. 

Expected to be operational next year, the facility will cover a total area of 18,000 sq. meters with a daily processing capacity of 15,000 boxes. CJ Logistics’ Middle Eastern subsidiary, CJ ICM, is set to oversee local logistics operations. 

CJ Logistics provides an integrated, one-stop supply chain management service platform. It offers air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing, and transportation contract logistics services.  

The company also facilitates asset-based transportation, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. Currently, it operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 249 bases in 36 countries worldwide.  

