Inaugural smart cities expo to support urban living in Saudi Arabia

Inaugural smart cities expo to support urban living in Saudi Arabia
Smart Cities Saudi Expo to empower cognitive living in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Inaugural smart cities expo to support urban living in Saudi Arabia
Smart Cities Saudi Expo to empower cognitive living in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 24 November 2023
Rashid Hassan
Inaugural smart cities expo to support urban living in Saudi Arabia

Inaugural smart cities expo to support urban living in Saudi Arabia
  • Smart Cities Saudi Expo to be co-hosted with infrastructure expo supporting advancement in urban and smart city development
  • Saudi Arabia’s vision for cities of the future is materializing as NEOM, a giga project led by the Public Investment Fund
Updated 24 November 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, as the fastest growing G20 economy according to the IMF, is experiencing a rapid surge in urban population, with about 85 percent of its population living in metropolitan areas.
The infrastructure ecosystem in the Kingdom is rapidly evolving with the increasing population. The launch of the Smart Cities Saudi Expo, co-located with the Saudi Infrastructure Expo and the Global Water Expo next year, complements the Kingdom’s advancement in urban and smart city development.
The Smart Cities expo, held from Sept. 24-26, 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and organized by dmg events, a trade exhibition and event organizer in the Kingdom, will empower “cognitive living” in Saudi Arabia by showcasing innovative and intelligent solutions.
Muhammed Kazi, vice president — construction at dmg events, told Arab News: “The launch of Smart Cities Saudi Expo supports the Kingdom’s ongoing development of large-scale projects to accommodate its rapidly growing urban population in line with Vision 2030.”
“Co-located with the Saudi Infrastructure Expo and Global Water Expo, which actively support the ever-evolving infrastructure landscape in the Kingdom, the Smart Cities Saudi Expo will provide international companies with the opportunity to enter the Saudi market and showcase innovative smart city technologies and solutions. Together, the three events will bring the entire infrastructure value-chain under one roof, fostering business interactions and promoting networking opportunities.”
Saudi Arabia’s vision for cities of the future is materializing as NEOM, a giga project led by the Public Investment Fund.
To create cutting-edge, digitally sustainable and cognitive cities, NEOM integrates AI, robotics and human intelligence.
“This remarkable progress has turned the Kingdom into a hub for smart city innovations and technologies, setting the stage for the inaugural Smart Cities Saudi Expo,” Kazi said.
The event will include intelligent traffic management; public transportation systems; electric and autonomous vehicles; smart parking solutions; building automation systems; smart lighting and energy management; building security and access control; video surveillance and analytics; emergency response systems; public safety sensors and alarms; e-government services; citizen engagement platforms; open data initiatives; as well as digital identity and authentication.
The Smart Cities Saudi Expo will also feature the inaugural Smart Cities Summit, which will be headlined by key figures from the government and municipality.
Also present will be contractors, developers, project owners, consultancies, master planning experts, urban planners and architects.
“The introduction of the Smart Cities Summit is a timely response to the evolving needs of Saudi Arabia’s urban landscape. The summit will unlock opportunities and foster collaborations that accelerate the development of smart cities across the Kingdom,” Kazi said.
As the Smart Cities expo gears up for its launch in 2024, it builds on the successful second Saudi Infrastructure Expo and the inaugural Global Water Expo. The events were held under the patronage of Majid Abdullah Al-Hogail, minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing.
Attracting more than 15,000 visitors from the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape, the event featured more than 275 local and international exhibitors from 26 countries.

Art Jameel’s ‘At the Edge of Land’ explores connections between landscapes and trade

Art Jameel’s ‘At the Edge of Land’ explores connections between landscapes and trade
Updated 25 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Art Jameel’s ‘At the Edge of Land’ explores connections between landscapes and trade

Art Jameel’s ‘At the Edge of Land’ explores connections between landscapes and trade
  • Curator describes the event as a journey that traces the trade route on which Jeddah sits
Updated 25 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: “At the Edge of Land,” a group exhibition by Art Jameel, explores the intricate relationships between landscapes and trade.

Curated by Lucas Morin, the exhibition at Hayy Jameel brings together works from the Art Jameel Collection, as well as loans and new commissions by international artists, many of whom are showcasing their work in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The exhibition challenges predetermined ideas of emptiness and development, shedding light on the regions and people on the margins of trade routes. It explores the unexpectedly interconnected geographies, resources and commodities that traverse between land and sea, telling stories of erosion and extraction.

Curated by Lucas Morin, the exhibition at Hayy Jameel brings together works from the Art Jameel Collection, as well as loans and new commissions by international artists, many of whom are showcasing their work in Saudi Arabia for the first time. (Supplied)

Morin, the curator, describes the exhibition as a journey that traces the trade route on which Jeddah sits, connecting East Asia and Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. “I think everyone can relate to landscapes, and I am inspired by the way artists help us find new meanings and connections that we don’t see at first,” he said.

The selection of artists and artworks featured in the exhibition reflects the artists’ experiences of crossing lands, canals and rivers. They document disappearing landscapes and give a voice to their communities, challenging the inevitability of loss.

The artworks depict houses clinging to eroded coastlines, sand extracted to create distant artificial islands, and seafarers stranded in the desert. They also explore ports, containers and the sounds of immense ships waiting to be dismantled, revealing the interconnectedness of economies and drawing parallels between the movement of goods and the movement of people.

Among the exhibited artists are Jananne Al-Ani, Iosu Aramburu, Au Sow Yee, Daniele Genadry, Ho Rui An, Ranjit Kandalgaonkar, Lala Rukh and Hira Nabi.

Morin emphasizes the importance of bringing together modern and contemporary artists from different artistic and cultural backgrounds, ensuring a dynamic and engaging exhibition.

Some of the artworks showcased in the exhibition have been created for this occasion.

“For instance, Filipino artist Joar Songcuya’s work, titled ‘Passage to Suez,’ consists of drawings based on his recollections as a marine engineer. Songcuya vividly remembers his time working on oil tankers and visiting Saudi ports on the Red Sea,” Morin said.

Daniele Genadry, whose work is included in the exhibition, explained her artistic process and the motivations behind her participation: “My work mainly reflects on how persistent and unstable conditions, particularly those present in postwar Lebanon, can generate a specific form of perception. The aim is to create a heightened and intense visual experience that speaks to our current global crises.”

Genadry added: “Participating at Hayy Jameel was a great opportunity to showcase my work within the context of the Jameel Art Collection. I believe that conscious and embodied vision can resist dominant modes of perception perpetuated by our screens and media, and it was an honor to be showing with such a group of wonderful artists and to work with Lucas again.”

“At the Edge of Land” invites visitors to discover new artistic practices and artists, and to be inspired to find meaning in the intricate relationships between landscapes and trade. The exhibition aims to prompt reflection on the interconnectedness of our world, both environmentally and economically.

It is open to the public and will run until April 13 next year. For more details, visit hayyjameel.org.

 

Family run in Riyadh supports World Diabetes Day

Family run in Riyadh supports World Diabetes Day
Updated 25 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
Family run in Riyadh supports World Diabetes Day

Family run in Riyadh supports World Diabetes Day
  • Riyadh Urban Runners were one of the leading partners and organizers on the day
Updated 25 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Royal Danish Embassy in Riyadh hosted a family run on Friday to mark World Diabetes Day, in partnership with Riyadh Urban Runners, The Ministry of Health, King Saud University, and Novo Nordisk.

The event was hosted by King Saud University’s College of Medicine and welcomed participants of all ages.

Asbjorn Christensen, the Royal Danish Embassy’s deputy head of mission, said: “Together we are trying to defeat the challenges that diabetes is posing to a lot of people.”

Highlighting the importance of partnering with organizations in Saudi Arabia to support World Diabetes Day, which falls on Nov. 14, Christensen added: “For me, it’s great to be here and to be involved in the challenge.

“This is one of the positive things we can have as a country; we can have a bilateral relationship.

“Novo Nordisk has been here a long time and it’s a Danish company. They have been treating diabetes for over 100 years.”

Novo Nordisk was founded in 1923 with the aim of driving change to defeat diabetes.

Christensen, whose wife has been diabetic for 30 years, added: “A day like this is embracing the awareness of treatment.

“(Diabetes is) not just a chronic disease, it’s something that you live with every day. It’s something that you have to focus on every day.

“It’s in the interests of the embassy, of course, to show up and support the efforts that are taking place and also to support all the diabetics in Saudi.”

Riyadh Urban Runners were one of the leading partners and organizers on the day.

The group supported runners on the 5 km race, holding signs and cheering them on. Riyadh Urban Runners also led interactive activities for participants.

Mashael Almehaid, a vice president on the board committee of RUR, told Arab News that the club encouraged runners at all levels.

She added: “RUR started in 2016 as a female running group and then we grew bigger and bigger and now we have both genders, all levels, from complete beginners to marathon runners.

“We have about five weekly runs and one special run for ladies.”

A speech on the importance of diabetes awareness preceded the family day, which included a 1 km race for children, along with the 5 km event.

Participants could run, jog or walk, and all who crossed the finishing line received a medal.

Medical booths gave out information on diabetes, and an awards ceremony, along with interactive games and activities hosted by RUR, closed the event.

 

 

Saudi sculptor shapes new worlds

Saqid specializes in creating handmade mugs with three-dimensional figures of animals and humans. (Supplied)
Saqid specializes in creating handmade mugs with three-dimensional figures of animals and humans. (Supplied)
Updated 24 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Saudi sculptor shapes new worlds

Saqid specializes in creating handmade mugs with three-dimensional figures of animals and humans. (Supplied)
  • After the birth of my daughter, I discovered that I had a sense for art, such as the art of decoupage and recycling … I was looking for something aesthetically pleasing to the eye
Updated 24 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi sculptor Sara Sadiq uses clay to create custom-made, vibrant works of art that are also functional.

Sadiq specializes in creating handmade mugs with three-dimensional figures of animals, mythological creatures and people.

For her new collection, Sadiq is gifting mugs to inspirational Saudi women. “I’m currently devoting this time to creating a collection dedicated to Saudi women,” she said.

Saqid specializes in creating handmade mugs with three-dimensional figures of animals and humans. (Supplied)

One of the first pieces in her “women’s empowerment” collection was given to Saudi painter Nouf Al-Jamea, who inspired Sadiq in her artistic journey.

“Art speaks and works to convey messages and feelings that a person may not be able to express (otherwise),” Sadiq said.

Motherhood opened new doors for Sadiq, allowing her to discover a passion and talent that she did not know she had: “After the birth of my daughter, I discovered that I had a sense for art, such as the art of decoupage and recycling … I was looking for something aesthetically pleasing to the eye.”

Saqid specializes in creating handmade mugs with three-dimensional figures of animals and humans. (Supplied)

Social media platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube introduced Sadiq to a range of tutorials — and inspiration.

“I was following the accounts of artists who used thermal clay and sculpture, and I was very amazed by their work, so I wondered to myself, ‘Why don’t I try something like this?’”

Sadiq visited the nearest stationary shop and bought refractory clay. “The result was beautiful. I saw people’s admiration … then I searched for sources that provided the best types of refractory clay since I knew how to use it and shape it and eventually start the project with it.”

One of the first pieces in her women's empowerment collection was given to Saudi painter Nouf Al-Jamea, who inspired Sadiq in her artistic journey. (Supplied)

She uses two types of refractory clay to sculpt accessories, statues and mugs, and then bakes them in an electric oven.

“There are designs that I took inspiration from others, but I tried to add my own touches … and some of them I created,” she said. “I also really liked the idea of animal designs, which I used to draw inspiration from pictures and drawings.

“I tried to adhere as much as possible to traditions in terms of sculpture, so that I do not deviate from the scope of our traditions and culture, and the model I present is acceptable in the environment in which we also live.”

Sadiq said that her next project will be a collection of designs that reflect Saudi culture and vision.

Her social media platforms continue to grow while she receives positive feedback from the local community.

“I am happy that (my) works have reached the Gulf countries, and my dream is to reach countries abroad,” she said.

Sadiq said that she has turned her dreams into reality by investing in her artistic energy. This was possible due to the “continuous encouragement from my relatives and their support, especially my dear sister, my first supporter, and also my children who are also the motivators that I am developing more in this field.”

Her advice to artists is to pay attention to their calling.

“In the end, I would like to advise everyone not to hesitate to invest in the creative and artistic energy within themselves,” she said. “I am a mother of two children and an employee, but I also give the (artistic) energy within me time and also try to develop it and leave a mark on society.”

To view Sadiq’s artwork, visit her Instagram @sara_prettyarts.

 

Al-Jouf health checks on 7,838 facilities

During the third quarter of 2023, Al-Jouf municipality recorded 2,033 violations of health regulations. (SPA)
During the third quarter of 2023, Al-Jouf municipality recorded 2,033 violations of health regulations. (SPA)
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
SPA
Al-Jouf health checks on 7,838 facilities

During the third quarter of 2023, Al-Jouf municipality recorded 2,033 violations of health regulations. (SPA)
  • The department’s health prevention division carried out 1,224 sanitation inspection visits that led to the discovery of 405 hotspots of pest outbreaks
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
SPA

SAKAKA: Al-Jouf municipality recorded 2,033 health regulation violations during the third quarter of 2023 after sending out specialized teams to conduct field inspection visits covering markets, malls, restaurants, commercial facilities, barbershops, salons and cafes.

The municipality’s official spokesperson, Omar bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamwan, said that “the health control division of the environmental health department carried out inspection visits that covered 7,838 commercial facilities during the third quarter to ensure their compliance with health regulations.”

The department’s health prevention division also carried out 1,224 sanitation inspection visits that led to the discovery of 405 hotspots of pest outbreaks. The areas were sprayed with pesticides and disinfected to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

Separately, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a Yemeni national who had violated the border security system and a Riyadh citizen trying to sell amphetamine and methamphetamine (shabu) as well as tablets subject to medical circulation regulation. Legal measures were taken against them and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.


 

 

Al-Rabeeah tours Logistics Services Center in El-Arish

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah visits the logistics center of the Egyptian Red Crescent in the city of El Arish. (SPA)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah visits the logistics center of the Egyptian Red Crescent in the city of El Arish. (SPA)
Updated 24 November 2023
SPA
Al-Rabeeah tours Logistics Services Center in El-Arish

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah visits the logistics center of the Egyptian Red Crescent in the city of El Arish. (SPA)
  • The aid comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s historic role in standing with the Palestinian people during their crises
Updated 24 November 2023
SPA

EL-ARISH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, recently toured El-Arish’s Logistics Services Center, which is operated by the Egyptian Red Crescent. He was accompanied by the Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali.

Al-Rabeeah looked at Saudi’s relief program, which includes food, shelter, and medical help provided to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He was given assurances of arrangements to transport the supplies via the Rafah border crossing to Palestinians inside Gaza.

The aid comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s historic role in standing with the Palestinian people during their crises.

 

