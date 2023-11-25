You are here

  • Home
  • Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
1 / 3
Demonstrators protest in Whitehall by The Cenotaph, during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in London on Nov. 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
2 / 3
Demonstrators march past Green Park, during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in London, on Nov. 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
3 / 3
Demonstrators gather in Park Lane to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in London on Nov. 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cek3h

Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
  • Saturday’s rally took place during a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas
  • “We need full support for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza,” protester Kate Hudson, 64, told Reuters
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London on Saturday to call for a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of similar weekend demonstrations in the capital since the seven-week war began.
Saturday’s rally took place during a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the first break in the fighting, but protesters said that was not enough.
“We need full support for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza,” protester Kate Hudson, 64, told Reuters at the rally as demonstrators carrying signs such as “Cease-fire Now!” and “Stop the War on Gaza” walked peacefully along the march route toward the Houses of Parliament.
“It’s very welcome that there is a pause ... But this problem needs to be resolved and resolved so that the Palestinians finally have the political settlement that countless UN resolutions have enshrined,” said Hudson, an anti-war activist.
Police, who were handing out leaflets to warn demonstrators against breaking the law, arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred near the start of the protest. They said on social media that he had been seen carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it.
More than 120 protesters were arrested during a march earlier this month, when skirmishes broke out between police and far-right groups who had gathered to protest against the pro-Palestinian demonstration.
A protest against antisemitism is also planned in London on Sunday and London’s Metropolitan Police said more than 1,500 officers would be on duty over the weekend to handle the two protests.
Former interior minister Suella Braverman was fired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after an unauthorized article in which she had accused police of “double standards” at protests showing support for Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Topics: War on Gaza London pro-Palestinian protest Hamas Israeli

Related

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Australian port
World
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Australian port
London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
World
London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video
  • Kyiv blamed "brutal and brazen" Russians for his death, as did his mother Paraska Demchuk
  • "He would have taken all of them with him if he had a grenade," she said
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

NIZHYN, Ukraine: A Ukrainian soldier who was posthumously awarded a medal after a widely shared video showed him declaring "Glory to Ukraine" before apparently being shot dead, was commemorated with a statue in his northern hometown on Saturday.
The video shared in March showed a man the military later named as Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a sniper with a unit from the region of Chernihiv, saying "Slava Ukraini," a phrase more than a century old that has become a popular expression of resistance to Russia's February 2022 invasion.
Standing smoking a cigarette in a wooded area, carrying no visible weaponry, Matsievskiy is then seen slumping to the ground, apparently struck repeatedly by unseen shooters.
Kyiv blamed "brutal and brazen" Russians for his death, as did his mother Paraska Demchuk, 68.
"He would have taken all of them with him if he had a grenade," she said, as she proudly showed the medal President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed on her son representing the "Hero of Ukraine" honour.
"He would say to me, 'Mum, I will never let them capture me'," she said through tears. "He wouldn't just bandy words about. It was on the inside, it was like a core inside him," she said.
Kyiv has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Matsievskiy, who was quickly talked of as a hero on social media, where many supporters posted the words "Heroyam Slava," or "Glory to the Heroes," the traditional response to Slava Ukraini.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Glory to Ukraine Oleksandr Matsievskyi monument Chernihiv

Related

UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners
World
UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners
UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
World
UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

India rescuers hit snags in 2-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

India rescuers hit snags in 2-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Follow

India rescuers hit snags in 2-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

India rescuers hit snags in 2-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers
  • A heavy earth digger was seen being taken up a specially cut track to the top of forested hill above the tunnel, to begin the dig
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL: Indian rescuers began digging a vertical shaft Saturday to free 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for two weeks, after efforts through another route hit snags just meters from freeing the men.
In the latest setback in attempts to rescue the increasingly desperate workers, engineers driving a metal pipe horizontally through 57 meters of rock and concrete ran into metal rods and construction vehicles buried in the earth.
A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine meters from breaking through.
Thick metal girders in the rubble are blocking the route, and using cutting tools to clear them is tricky from inside the confined pipe, only wide enough for a man to crawl through.

SPEEDREAD

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that vertical drilling had begun to dig 89 meters downwards.

Ambulances are on standby and a field hospital has been prepared to receive the men, who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand caved in on Nov. 12.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that vertical drilling had begun to dig 89 meters downwards, a risky route above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
A heavy earth digger was seen being taken up a specially cut track to the top of forested hill above the tunnel, to begin the dig.
At the same time, a special superheated plasma cutter was being brought to the remote mountain location to remove the broken drill and metal blocking the horizontal route. Digging will then continue by hand.
“We will proceed manually,” Dhami told reporters, adding he had spoken to the trapped men.
“They are in good spirits. They said: ‘Take as many days as you require, don’t worry about us.’“
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
Though trapped, they have plenty of space in the tunnel, with the area inside 8.5 meters high and stretching about 2 km in length.

 

Topics: India tunnel accident

Related

Mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend. (Reuters)
World
Drilling resumes to rescue 41 Indians stuck in tunnel
India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers
Pakistan
India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

Family awaits body of Tanzanian university student killed in Israel

Family awaits body of Tanzanian university student killed in Israel
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Family awaits body of Tanzanian university student killed in Israel

Family awaits body of Tanzanian university student killed in Israel
  • Mtenga and another Tanzanian student, Joshua Mollel, 21, went to Israel in September for an internship program in agriculture but both went missing after the Oct. 7 attack
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

DAR ES SALAM: The body of a Tanzanian student who went missing in Israel after the bloody Hamas attack last month is due to be returned home on Sunday, his family said.
Clemence Felix Mtenga, 22, was one of two Tanzanians reported missing after the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack that saw around 1,200 people killed, according to Israeli officials. Tanzania’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Mtenga’s death in a statement on Nov. 18, but did not say how he had been killed.
“We were to receive the body today but there are changes. We expect to have it tomorrow,” his sister Christina Mtenga said by phone on Saturday.
She said the funeral would take place on Tuesday in the family’s home district of Rombo in the Kilimanjaro area of northern Tanzania. Her brother was supposed to graduate this week from the Morogoro University in eastern Tanzania where he studied horticulture.
“It’s a hard situation but we are coping,” Christina said.
“Clemence was polite, serious and hard-working. He was religious and loved other people.”
Mtenga and another Tanzanian student, Joshua Mollel, 21, went to Israel in September for an internship program in agriculture but both went missing after the Oct. 7 attack.
The head of Israel’s international development agency Eynat Shlein had said on X, formerly Twitter, that Mtenga was killed by Hamas on Oct 7.
Tanzania’s Foreign Ministry said in its update last week that Mollel was still missing.
The two students were among about 260 Tanzanian youths who went to Israel for an internship in modern farming, a partnership program between the two countries.
Many of the places worst affected by the Hamas attacks were Israeli agricultural communes lining the region bordering the Gaza Strip.

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Special As Israel and Hamas pause Gaza fighting, legal scholars grapple with question of genocide
Middle-East
As Israel and Hamas pause Gaza fighting, legal scholars grapple with question of genocide
Hamas accuses Israel of not holding up its part of truce deal, delays hostage release
Middle-East
Hamas accuses Israel of not holding up its part of truce deal, delays hostage release

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
  • “Our tears continue as we honor them all,” one of the organizers said in a speech
  • Chants of “Free Palestine”, “Palestine will be free from the River to the sea”, “Israeli terrorists” echoed around the square
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Gaza sympathizers gathered in the crowded Shibuya district of Central Tokyo on Saturday to honor the lost lives of about 15 thousand Palestinians – many of them small children and babies, murdered by the Israeli military occupation.
“Our tears continue as we honor them all,” one of the organizers said in a speech.
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.”
Chants of “Free Palestine”, “Palestine will be free from the River to the sea”, “Israeli terrorists” and “Boycott Israel” echoed around the square where hundreds of thousands pass by every day.
Speakers included Japanese and non-Japanese who applauded the determination of the Gazan people to resist the “Israeli genocide” and occupation.
Banners of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko were also held aloft demanding they apply more pressure on Israel “to stop its genocide campaign.”
A young Japanese woman told Arab News Japan that it was the first time she had joined in any protest but seeing how people of all ages had gathered and raised their voices for a free Palestine had encouraged her to take part.
A few Israeli sympathizers attempted to disrupt the gathering, but it continued peacefully.
Demonstrations and protests have been increasing around Japan in support of Palestine and condemning American military support of Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Japan Palestine Tokyo Palestinians

Related

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
World
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
World
In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
Updated 25 November 2023
Follow

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
  • Cafe chain in Dhaka prints pre-1947 map of Palestine on coffee holders
  • Initiative in response to US food brands voicing support for Israeli army
Updated 25 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When the managers of a fast-food chain in Dhaka put the Palestinian flag on its coffee cups in a show of solidarity, it soon turned into a local awareness campaign.
Kudos — which has 18 branches in the Bangladeshi capital — changed the colors of its logo to black, white, green and red on Nov. 1, and started to print the pre-1947 map of Palestine on its cups, which now read “In Solidarity With Palestine.”
The idea was formulated in response to several major US food brands and chains voicing their support for the Israeli military in the wake of its deadly onslaught on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which started in October.
“We have seen some fast-food brands promoting Israeli (aggression) indirectly through their packaging. We wanted to counter that,” said Hisham bin Mohammad Mustafa, head of business at Kudos. “It’s not a matter of business. We just wanted to do something.”
Natasha Ahmed, a resident of the upscale Bashundhara area in Dhaka, visited the cafe as soon as she heard about the initiative, which, for her, serves as a reminder to not turn a blind eye to the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip that have killed more than 14,800 Palestinians — mostly women and children — in the past five weeks.
“The way Kudos initiated the solidarity campaign is very bold and precise,” Ahmed told Arab News. “Every time I hold their coffee cup and look at the lines on the wrapper, it reminds me of the faces of innocent Palestine children who lost their lives in the last one and a half months.”
For Mohammad Jamil, a fresh graduate from the Badda area in Dhaka, it has a similar meaning, which he hopes will spread.
“This is how the ongoing agony of our Palestinian brothers and sisters remains alive in our minds every day,” he said. “The initiative might be a small one, but I believe it may inspire many others to do the same in their own way.”
Those who work at Kudos hope for that as well, the cafe’s head, Syed Jayedul Huq, told Arab News.
“I received positive feedback,” he said. “As a Muslim and a member of the Kudos family, I feel very proud to be a part of this initiative.”
While most Bangladeshis are Muslims, the sense of solidarity runs beyond religious lines.
Limon Halder, a Kudos waiter who belongs to the Hindu community, told Arab News: “I firmly believe that it’s my moral obligation to stand against any sort of oppression anywhere in the world. If I don’t stand against it today, maybe tomorrow I will face the same,” he said.
“Kudos came forward with a protest and message of solidarity with the Palestinians. It’s a matter of great pride to me,” he continued. “I hope more and more businesses in the country will do the same.”

Topics: War on Gaza Bangladesh Palestinian flag In Solidarity With Palestine kudos

Related

Special Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
World
Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.
World
Far in Bangladesh, Palestinian students give their all to return home as doctors

Latest updates

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video
Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video
Draw announced for Next Gen ATP finals in Saudi Arabia 
Draw announced for Next Gen ATP finals in Saudi Arabia 
What We Are Reading Today: Crisis In The Congo
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.