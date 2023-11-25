Saudi Arabia unveils lineup for 5th Winter at Tantora

JEDDAH: As winter approaches, anticipation is building for the fifth Winter at Tantora, a month-long cultural extravaganza presented by AlUla Moments.

Running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, the festival has become the region’s premier event, blending culture, art, and music against the backdrop of AlUla’s stunning desert landscapes.







The event has something for everyone, featuring a wide range of entertainment, fashion, music and sports activities, with six themed weekends providing an abundance of things to discover inside the historic city of AlUla.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, emphasized the festival’s lasting appeal as the longest-running event of its kind in the Middle East.







He told Arab News: “What makes Winter at Tantora festival so special is its ability to create a magical atmosphere where culture, music, sports, arts, and dining blend together.”

From Dec. 22-31, the celebration will begin with the immersive “Tantora Celebrations.” With roots in centuries-old cultural traditions of AlUla, the celebration heralds the start of the winter planting season under the shadow of a sundial in AlUla Old Town.







“Tales After Dark,” an exclusive after-dark series featuring light projection shows in four locations across AlUla, will captivate visitors until Jan. 21, 2024.

Among the opening weekend’s headline events is the “Jamil and Bouthaina” musical, showcasing enchanting live performances of poems and stories at Maraya.

For sports enthusiasts, the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo returns from Jan. 15-20, 2024. This unique event is the world’s only modern polo tournament staged in a desert environment, attracting the best players globally to compete in this extraordinary setting.

On Jan. 11 and 12, the AlUla Trail Race will challenge international athletes, amateur runners, and children alike with a range of categories, including a 100-km ultramarathon, a 50-km marathon, a 25-km half marathon, a 10-km fun run, and a 1.4-km kids’ race.







The festival’s closing weekend will feature a fashion show presenting collections from Givenchy and Tiffany & Co., along with other experiences in the world of fashion. It will also coincide with the ongoing AlUla Moments concert series.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to create a state-of-the-art roster of events that are now ready to be shared,” Al-Moallim said.

For more information and to explore the full AlUla Moments calendar of events, visit experiencealula.com.