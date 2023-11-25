Who’s Who: Bernard Roux, CEO of Thales in Saudi Arabia and Central Asia

Bernard Roux has been the CEO of Thales in Saudi Arabia and Central Asia since September 2023. He is also chairman of Thales Regional Company and a board member of SAMI Thales Electronic Systems.

Thales Group is a French multinational that designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems, devices, and equipment for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security sectors.

Roux leads the growth for Thales across the region, working with key partners in the Kingdom to support Saudi Vision 2030, while also supporting the group’s expanding reach in Central Asia from the Riyadh headquarters.

He is responsible for overseeing the company’s growth across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Previously, Roux was vice chairman and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies for four years.

He was also CEO and board member of Thales Advanced Solution Joint Venture in the UAE and prior to taking up his present position, Roux was CEO of Thales in the UAE for seven years.

Roux joined Thales in February 2008 as the deputy sales director for defense radars and command and control centers business covering France and NATO. In 2011, he became sales director for defense and security covering China, Hong Kong and Mongolia, and in September 2014, he became Thales’ country director for Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Pakistan.

Roux began his career in 2003 with EADS Defense and Security as a program manager for unmanned air vehicles.

Roux received a master’s degree in 2004 from CentraleSupelec Engineering school. He also holds an MBA from HEC, and a postgraduate diploma in electronics from Orsay-Paris XI University.

