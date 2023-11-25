You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market

UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market

UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market
Silkhaus is set to bring its unique approach to the short-term rental space, aiming to transform it into an asset class and an accommodation experience. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ya96f

Updated 25 November 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market

UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market
  • Increasing interest in rental model underpin fast-growing sector
Updated 25 November 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

CAIRO: Capitalizing on Saudi Arabia’s dynamic market growth, UAE-based property technology company Silkhaus is gearing up to make a significant entry into the Kingdom’s hospitality sector.  

Founded in 2021, Silkhaus is set to bring its unique approach to the short-term rental space, aiming to transform it into a real estate asset class and an accommodation experience across emerging markets.

In an interview with Arab News, Sabine El-Najjar, founding general manager in Saudi Arabia for Silkhaus, spoke about the company’s mission and strategy.  

“Our primary goal is to ensure properties operated as short-term rentals generate the highest possible returns in a rapidly expanding market while removing the obstacles associated with long-term leases,” El-Najjar explained.  

Silkhaus’s approach allows landlords to secure 20 to 40 percent higher income than traditional rental models, providing them with the flexibility to adjust prices to align with seasonal and neighborhood demand.

“Our approach provides a seamless, plug-and-play experience for landlords, as we oversee every aspect of property management, from furnishing to maintenance and daily operations, ensuring a hassle-free experience for our guests,” El-Najjar said.

Strategic ambitions

The company’s expansion into Saudi Arabia aligns with the Kingdom’s significant investment in tourism, aiming to attract over 100 million local and international tourists by 2030.  

“The hospitality industry is scaling rapidly, and currently, there is a shortage in operational high-end strategically located accommodation. Silkhaus wants to create that supply by partnering with landlords,” El-Najjar added.

The company’s strategy for regional or global expansion is market-centric, aiming to be among the top three operators in every city it operates in.  

“Our success in Dubai and Abu Dhabi so far is reflective of this approach. As we plan our entry into Riyadh, we believe the same measured approach will serve as well, ensuring sufficient supply and availability of properties, which will let us provide guests with an incredible experience in the Kingdom,” El-Najjar said.

The company’s strategic expansion into the Kingdom aligns with the growing appetite for landlords to monetize their assets. 

I believe that Saudi Arabia is a true testbed to demonstrate the real potential of the short-term rental sector. The strong economy, global appeal, and demand from visitors, highlights the need for flexible short-term accommodations.

Sabine El-Najjar, founding general manager in Saudi Arabia for Silkhaus

El-Najjar explained that the increasing interest in short-term rental models coupled with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism’s push towards private tourist accommodations underpin the fast-growing sector.

“If you look at Saudi Arabia, there’s a constant influx of visitors throughout the year, whether for business, sport or the large number of leisure events being held here,” she added.    

However, Silkhaus aims to differentiate itself from other players in the sector by focusing solely on bringing the best experience to its corporate and individual customers.

“We treat landlords as our partners – ensuring their returns are competitive as they generate passive income without fear of damage to their properties and without needing to manage communication, marketing or operations,” she further added.

The company is already in advanced conversations with institutional investors who own large property portfolios. Additionally, Silkhaus aims to further solidify its expansion strategy by developing corporate partnerships.

With its expansion underway, the company’s metrics are set to see a significant uptick.

“We are definitely looking to outpace our current growth. This will of course be enabled by our market expansion. At the same time, we continue to hire different roles. As we start to operationalize in Saudi Arabia, job creation will be at the top of our agenda, creating opportunities for numerous young local talent,” El-Najjar said.

A regional testbed

Silkhaus aims to completely revolutionize the short-term rental space in the region with the Kingdom as a benchmark for excellence.

“I believe that Saudi Arabia is a true testbed to demonstrate the real potential of the short-term rental sector. The strong economy, global appeal, and demand from visitors, highlights the need for flexible short-term accommodations,” El-Najjar said.

“As the economy grows, traditional hospitality is unable to meet demand – not just from a quantity perspective but also a value for money, experience, and offering perspective. This is where we are able to rapidly transform housing supply, into high-quality guest experiences, while creating economic impact locally,” she added.

Moreover, El-Najjar stated that Silkhaus is set to have a positive impact on other verticals in the hospitality sector like food and beverage, facility management, and personal services.

Technology at its core

She further described Silkhaus’ approach within the so-called “proptech” sector as one where technology plays a critical role.  

“Our internal product team comprises software engineers and developers with extensive sector-specific experience,” she stated, highlighting the company’s focus on developing tools and solutions tailored to both landlords and guests.  

This includes dedicated owner tools for landlords to monitor property occupancy and revenues in real-time, offering complete transparency and control.

El-Najjar further expressed the company’s deep commitment to enhancing the customer journey every step of the way.

“We are working on adding services available to our guests beyond accommodation – to enhance customer experience including food and beverage offerings through partnerships with third parties, personal services and concierge services. This will further support our mandate of being a true option for short-term travelers,” she stated.

“Silkhaus, as a young startup, has been quick to adapt and respond to market feedback. We’ve fine-tuned our unique proposition to become the ideal partner in this evolving landscape, catering to the needs of both guests and landlords. Now we’re excited to bring this to Saudi Arabia,” El-Najjar stated.

Business foundations

The company managed to sustain a revenue sharing business model with its landlords, enabling it to align its goals with its property owners.

“This alignment is achieved by maintaining a delicate equilibrium among factors such as daily pricing, short and mid-term bookings, and the utilization of various distribution channels we partner with like Airbnb, Booking.com, and direct bookings,” El-Najjar added.

“To maintain this equilibrium, we utilize data-driven insights to adapt to price fluctuations, monitor occupancy data, and make accurate revenue projections,” she added.

Furthermore, the company is heavily committed to enhancing its overall rental experience by investing a substantial portion of its profits in new products and solutions.

Silkhaus currently manages over $120 million worth of real estate with a significant boost to that figure underway with its Saudi expansion.

Additionally, the company is well capitalized to ensure a successful expansion strategy after raising $7.75 million in its seed round last year.

“Right now, we are focused on building our foundations in Saudi Arabia, which has kicked off with my appointment as founding GM in the Kingdom,” El-Najjar said.

Topics: Silkhaus UAE Saudi Arabia rental market

Related

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Office space rental expectations in KSA accelerate amid diversification push, report finds
Business & Economy
Office space rental expectations in KSA accelerate amid diversification push, report finds

Saudi Arabia leading the way when it comes to getting women into work

Saudi Arabia leading the way when it comes to getting women into work
Updated 25 November 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia leading the way when it comes to getting women into work

Saudi Arabia leading the way when it comes to getting women into work
  • World Bank exec says Kingdom’s female workforce now stands at 36 percent – up from just over 17 percent in 2017
Updated 25 November 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: No country in the world has been able to keep up with Saudi Arabia’s remarkable strides in female labor force participation, a top executive at the World Bank has claimed.

Speaking to Arab News, Safaa El-Kogali flagged that the share of women in the Kingdom’s workforce now stands at 36 percent – up from just over 17 percent in 2017.

The country director for the Gulf Cooperation Council at the World Bank attributed the rise to factors within the Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy away from oil.

“No country was able to achieve growth in female labor force participation at this rate,” El-Kogali said.

“I think the train has already left the station when it comes to women’s labor market participation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I think the changes that were done are structural and the reforms that were put in place, whether they’re legal reforms, or policies, are there now,” she added.

El-Kogali also emphasized that there have been legal code reforms that remove specific challenges for women.

These legal reforms contributed to a broader shift in societal perceptions and norms regarding the significance of female participation in the labor market.

According to a World Bank report released on Nov. 22 that focused on women’s labor force participation in the Gulf region, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saudi Arabia “created a positive demand shock” which “accelerated” the number of women in work. 

“For the rest of the GCC and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, important lessons can be drawn on advancing female labor force participation,” the report said.

El-Kogali pointed out the important role education is playing in ensuring women are able to meet the demand in the Kingdom’s fast developing economy.

“When I say the train has left the station, I see the shift in social norms and perceptions. I used to come to Saudi Arabia a few years ago and coming now I see the changes just visibly as I walk around Riyadh,” she continued.

Overall, the private sector workforce in Saudi Arabia has experienced consistent growth, reaching 2.6 million in the early months of 2023, according to the World Bank report.

This expansion aligns with broader trends of increased participation in the labor force, a higher employment-to-population ratio, and a reduction in unemployment rates.

The structural changes introduced through Vision 2030 include policy reforms removing challenges for women, providing increased workplace protection, and the introduction of programs supporting females in their careers.

“Many impediments for women to work were removed. At the same time, new protections, like the right to equal pay, and many new programs to support women in the workforce were implemented including, labor law reforms to eliminate discrimination in employment, sexual harassment in the workplace,” El-Kogali commented. 

FASTFACT

Safaa El-Kogali also emphasized the legal code reforms that removed specific challenges for women, contributing to a broader shift in societal perceptions and norms regarding the significance of female participation in the labor market.

She added: “Together with a change in social norms about women working, which was very much facilitated by government communication and awareness campaigns, these changes resulted in this extraordinary expansion of female labor force participation among Saudi women.”

The World Bank also revealed trajectories regarding the GCC’s economic growth, forecasting it to grow by 3.6 percent in 2024 and 3.7 percent in 2025.

This will come after a 1 percent growth in 2023, with the weaker performance driven primarily by lower oil sector activities reflecting successive production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and the global economic slowdown.

According to the report, the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product will show a contraction of 0.5 percent in 2023 before reporting a recovery of 4.1 percent in 2024 to reflect expansions of the oil and non-oil sectors.

“The region performed strongly in 2022 with an average growth that surpassed 7 percent, led mostly by Saudi Arabia, which is the biggest economy in the GCC and it’s also globally the fastest growing large economy,” El-Kogali said.

“This growth is not just due to buoyant hydrocarbon prices, but also a continued growth of the non-oil sectors, and the latter was the result of persistent structural reforms undertaken by several of the GCC countries, of course, including Saudi Arabia,” she continued.

El-Kogali was clear that the transformations observed in recent years, particularly in the willingness of Saudi women to engage in employment, are not temporary but enduring.

“The change is visible across all age groups – it is not only young Saudi women who are now more willing to take up work, but also their mothers,” she said.

She added: “Important lessons for other MENA countries can be drawn, and we as the World Bank will share the Kingdom’s experience in this important area with other countries who are trying to implement similar reforms.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank Saudi economy Saudi women workforce

Related

Special How Saudi female labor force participation in e-commerce is gaining momentum
Business & Economy
How Saudi female labor force participation in e-commerce is gaining momentum
Saudi Arabia’s rising female labor force defies global pandemic trend
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s rising female labor force defies global pandemic trend

Saudi Arabia’s EV goals need infrastructure implementation, says EVIQ CEO

Saudi Arabia’s EV goals need infrastructure implementation, says EVIQ CEO
Updated 25 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s EV goals need infrastructure implementation, says EVIQ CEO

Saudi Arabia’s EV goals need infrastructure implementation, says EVIQ CEO
  • Kingdom has outlined clear plans for electrification, making the need for a framework to fulfill the goals imperative
Updated 25 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: A robust electric vehicle transition that will support Saudi Arabia’s energy goals can only occur with the needed infrastructure, the CEO of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. has told Arab News.

Mohammad Gazzaz said the Kingdom has outlined “clear plans” for its ambitions toward electrification, making the need for a framework to fulfill the goals imperative.

Research carried out by his firm – a collaborative effort between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Electricity Company – outlined that while there is “huge interest” in EVs among the Kingdom’s population, one of the barriers for potential buyers is the lack of infrastructure.

However, in what was described by Gazzaz as “the chicken or the egg situation,” investors are not keen to put money into the infrastructure because of the high capital cost and the limited number of EVs on the road.

EVIQ is hoping to break the stalemate by installing over 5,000 fast chargers across 1,000 locations throughout the Kingdom.

“In order for those (electrification) ambitions to be fully recognized, one of the key aspects in terms of helping achieve that vision and ambition is the availability of a robust public charging infrastructure network,” Gazzaz said.

He underscored the pivotal role that the SEC – which owns 25 percent of the company – will play, aiding in the development and enhancement of the ecosystem.

The body will be able to “quickly address” some of the apparent issues in the market.

Similarly, Gazzaz noted that PIF’s “very conscious decision” to make an investment in EVIQ aims to tackle the stifling of growth in international markets due to the lack of a functional charging network.

The initiative will aid in facilitating progress within the sector as a whole, the executive outlined, saying: “There are other strategic related projects, such as SEER and LUCID, that the PIF has invested in, and this is going to enable those companies in terms of having the infrastructure available. But also just overall in terms of EV adoption and the decarbonization targets of the Kingdom.”

The company is working with automakers that are offering, or are soon to start delivering, EVs in the Saudi market, to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience, with goals of integrating EVIQ’s charging network into the cars’ onboard navigation systems. 

All we’re doing is just setting the first milestone, in terms of making sure that across the Kingdom there is a robust infrastructure and there is going to be a lot of room for other investors to come in and it’s going to get much more attractive as EV adoption grows.

Mohammad Gazzaz, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. CEO

Despite the fact that the number of EVs on the road remains limited, the venture hopes to catalyze the transition needed to “ignite the sector” through collaborating with a broad range of partners, including those in real estate, vehicle manufacturers and governmental entities.

“If we talk about the Public investment Fund, essentially, there is a portfolio of companies that exists in there, that is one of the areas where we were able to build a lot of collaboration and create value across these companies,” he said.

“For example, we’re having conversations with real estate companies within the portfolio to ensure that for new projects that are being built, the infrastructure required is taken into account as part of that process of building out these new locations and for existing locations, it’s ensuring that they start thinking about electrification,” he added.

By deploying the chargers across the Kingdom, the CEO noted that this will lead to a market that is inherently more attractive and viable for the private sector investor, drawing more interest into the sector.

“They will be coming into a market where adoption is growing for EVs. It’s going to be more predictable, if you will, in terms of what the adoption rates are going to be,” Gazzaz said.

“At the same time, it’s going to be a market where there is local talent, there is local capabilities and local know-how in terms of how to deploy this infrastructure,” he added.

The EV and electrification industry remains an area with tremendous room for growth, as a multitude of companies within the global automotive sector have set clear goals of moving to 100 percent, or close to 100 percent, electrification over the next decade or so, according to the CEO, making the option of having a fuel vehicle “more and more constrained in terms of optionality.”

By looking at markets that have undergone this transformation in the last decade, it becomes apparent that this undertaking within the Kingdom cannot be tasked to one single entity. Rather, it births opportunities within the sector for players in manufacturing, maintenance and installation, according to the executive. 

FASTFACT

EVIQ is working with automakers that are offering, or are soon to start delivering, EVs in the Saudi market, to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience, with goals of integrating its charging network into the cars’ onboard navigation systems.

“To hit that 1,000 locations, there is going to be a big jump that’s happening on the tail end of 2030. And to be able to scale that kind of thing, you need to have a lot of partners in place that are very capable,” Gazzaz said.

“Ultimately, there is not one company or one organization that’s going to address all the EV infrastructure requirements. There’s different areas that need to be addressed as well … we’re working with different government entities as well. And more importantly, in the private sector are the electrical procurement and construction partners,” he added.

Part of the company’s mandate is to collaborate with a multitude of players over the next couple of years, noted the CEO, with installation and maintenance being the biggest “ticket items” for the infrastructure framework. The company intends to work with local companies nationwide to fulfill these roles.

EVIQ is outlining projects for destination charging, inner-city charging and intercity charging to ensure broad coverage. However, it does not intend to address the entire market’s infrastructure needs.

Gazzaz said: “All we’re doing is just setting the first milestone, in terms of making sure that across the Kingdom there is a robust infrastructure and there is going to be a lot of room for other investors to come in and it’s going to get much more attractive as EV adoption grows.”

Education and awareness are integral to the transformation, thus becoming a “major factor” of the company’s mandate. Gazzaz noted that the EV space remains surrounded by various misconceptions about efficiency.

By working with other companies within the ecosystem, the company aims to address the myths regarding charging speed, noting that the shift will need a change in habits for the consumer.

“One example is it takes hours to charge an electric vehicle. And I think one thing I always tell people, I have been driving an electric vehicle for some time now, and ultimately it’s just a change in habits,” Gazzaz said.

“It’s not that when you’re low on battery, you go to a location and you charge your vehicle the way you do with a fuel vehicle. It’s about charging whenever the car is just sitting around doing nothing. So for me, I go home, plug it in and leave it overnight and wake up in the morning and just continue with my day,” he added.

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, EVIQ is establishing a closed research and development facility, to be announced in the upcoming weeks, ensuring that it remains updated with the ever-growing ecosystem.

“Today, depending on who you ask, it’s a very, very small number of electric vehicles that are on the road. But over the next couple of years, we’re going to see those numbers increase quite significantly as more models become available in the market,” the CEO said.

“We see the technology continue to advance on a regular basis; charging speeds are going down, efficiency is increasing quite significantly. The range that these cars are getting is, in some cases, significantly well over your typical fuel vehicle,” he added.

Gazzaz said the company aims to test various chargers with a multitude of new technology and numerous vehicles to ensure that as the initiative develops, it continues to enhance its platform network.

Topics: Electric Vehicle Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. EVIQ

Related

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
Business & Economy
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
PIF said on Sunday that it has partnered with SEC to launch an electric vehicle infrastructure company. (PIF)
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund launches electric vehicle infrastructure company

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey
Updated 25 November 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey
Updated 25 November 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Pakistan aims to bolster its workforce in Saudi Arabia’s developing projects to boost collaboration with the Kingdom’s government and the private sector, according to a senior official from the Asian nation.

Jawad Sohrab, special assistant to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, told Arab News his country is focused on ensuring workers coming to the Kingdom have the required skill sets.

He also underscored the strong and deep “brotherhood” relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan – evident by the almost 3 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Jawad Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care. (Supplied)

“There are a lot of projects ongoing in Saudi Arabia and we want to enhance the number of Pakistani workers in these projects. Saudi Arabia is progressing at a very rapid pace, so we want to be part of that journey of Saudi Arabia for the next few years,” Sohrab said.

The demand spans various sectors, including healthcare, information technology, and construction.

Sohrab was keen to point out the demand in the Kingdom was ever-changing, and would require flexibility when it comes to workforce planning.

Saudi Arabia is progressing at a very rapid pace, so we want to be part of that journey of Saudi Arabia for the next few years.

Jawad Sohrab, Special assistant to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

“There’s a lot of requirements in the construction sector, so we are focusing primarily on the construction sector. As time progresses when these projects are complete in the next few years, then we would perhaps focus more on the service industry,” he said.

He added: “Once this entire development progress is complete in Saudi Arabia, you would then move on to the next phase, which would be healthcare … hospitality, the various other sectors that would come into place after the construction industry progresses.”

Jawad Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care. (Supplied)

The adviser made the remarks during a visit to Saudi Arabia, which he said was focused on meeting members of the Kingdom’s private sector as well as with “government enterprises in relation to human resource.”

He said the focus is on the construction, IT, mining, and agriculture sectors, so that he can “assess the demand and the skill set required.”

FASTFACT

The significant number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, representing 12 percent of expats, could increase thanks to these developments, which include the Red Sea Project, the development and extension of Makkah, and the $500 billion city of NEOM.

Sohrab added: “We would then go back, train [them] and hopefully be able to secure the supply for the demand driven human resource that Saudi Arabia requires.”

Additionally, on the sidelines of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation has signed memorandums of understanding with various private companies in the Kingdom.

Jawad Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care. (Supplied)

“Saudi Arabia requires human resource, and Pakistan has excessive human resource,” Sohrab underlined.

Adding that it is a “win-win situation for both the countries.” as the Kingdom would benefit in terms of all the labor it requires to build up all projects related to the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy away from oil.

The adviser also said the significant number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, representing 12 percent of expats, could increase thanks to these developments, which include the Red Sea Project, the development and extension of Makkah, and the $500 billion city of NEOM.

Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Technology Minister

According to the Pakistani Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep cultural, defense and economic ties rooted in history and religion, with the Kingdom the largest contributor to remittance inflows into the South Asian country.

We’re looking at opportunities for our startups to come here and raise investments from Saudi investors. These startups have raised over $800 million in just the last two years and are now at a point where they’re about to take off.

Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Technology Minister

The visit aims to align the country’s workforce with Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation program under Vision 2030, a strategic development framework intended to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil, and foster a strong partnership for mutual benefit, according to the ministry.

In October, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Technology Minister Umar Saif announced that Saudi Arabia is set to create a dedicated desk to streamline the registration of Pakistani IT companies seeking to establish themselves in the Kingdom.

This development coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh between the two nations to bolster bilateral cooperation in information technology.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh, the agreement focuses on accelerating digital transformation, fostering innovation and advancing digital infrastructure.

The MoU, signed by the Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, stated that both countries will encourage small and medium-sized enterprises and startup ecosystems.

They plan to collaborate on initiatives related to the transfer of businesses and the exchange of information on accelerators and incubators for emerging technology.

“We’re looking at opportunities for our startups to come here and raise investments from Saudi investors. These startups have raised over $800 million in just the last two years and are now at a point where they’re about to take off. I think each of these startups has the potential to become a billion-dollar company,” Saif told Arab News in October.

 

 

 

Related

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Business & Economy
OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Updated 25 November 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
  • Wamda Capital takes part in a $4.7 million seed funding round for Turkiye-based health tech startup Salu
Updated 25 November 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: A flurry of investment deals flourished throughout the Middle East region, with UAE-based venture capitals landing a handful of transactions across multiple sectors.

In a significant move underscoring the growing interest in health technology, Dubai- headquartered Wamda Capital has participated in a $4.7 million seed funding round for the Turkey-based health tech startup Salus.  

This round marks a milestone for the firm, gathering notable investors in its mission to revolutionize corporate mental health services.

Operating in over 45 countries including Saudi Arabia, HotDesk will aim to support XSPACE’s debut in Riyadh via a technical integration partnership. (Supplied)

Northzone led the investment round, with contributions from 500 Emerging Europe, Pitchdrive, and Is Bank’s CVC arm, Collective Spark.  

The round also saw participation from a line-up of angel investors, including Fırat Ileri of Hummingbird Ventures, Adam Anders from Anterra Capital, and Inanc Balci of Crestone VC and Lazada.  

Additional investors include Egem Eraslan of Midas, Can Yucaoglu of MAP Investment, Kivanc Semen of Dataguard, and Mehmet Yilmaz and Joshua Cornelius of Freeletics and Zavvy.

Founded in 2022 by Alperen Adikti and Dincer Karaduman, Salus offers an array of services, including therapy and coaching sessions, along with self-care content, tailored to meet the needs of the corporate environment.

Alperen Adikti, Salus cofounder and CEO

“Closing one of the largest seed rounds ever raised by a Turkish startup just 16 months post-founding, amidst a challenging macroeconomic climate, is not just a milestone – it’s a testament to the urgent need and belief in Salus’ mission. We are excited and ready to propel forward with the support of our exceptional investors and partners,” Adikti said.

The newly acquired capital is earmarked for three areas of expansion. Salus plans to broaden its clinical network significantly, allowing for more extensive and varied mental health support.  

Closing one of the largest seed rounds ever raised by a Turkish startup is a testament to the urgent need and belief in Salus’ mission. We are excited and ready to propel forward with the support of our exceptional investors and partners.

Alperen Adikti, Salus cofounder and CEO

A focus will also be placed on enhancing the user experience, as well as scaling its business-to-business operations, aiming to establish itself as a leader in corporate mental health solutions.

UAE’s Your Compass joins investors in Fork N Knife’s $800k seed round

UAE-based investment firm Your Compass has joined a cohort of Middle Eastern and global investors in Turkey-headquartered cloud kitchen operator Fork N Knife’s recent seed funding round, which successfully raised $800,000.

Established in 2022 by Nasr Aldin and Mohamed Haroun, Fork N Knife specializes in assisting restaurants in enhancing their delivery services while minimizing investment costs.

Founded in 2022 by Yassir Nasr-Aldin, Fork N Knife promotes a cooking-as-a-service model, which enables restaurants and food enthusiasts to launch and expand their own businesses with zero initial capital.  

This model not only reduces entry barriers for aspiring food entrepreneurs but also paves the way for creative culinary concepts to flourish without the typical financial constraints of starting a food business.

“Throughout my eight-year journey in cloud kitchens, witnessing the evolving stages of the industry, it became evident that the cloud kitchen business domain needed a unique model to solve the real challenges faced by restaurant owners. Instead of reducing fixed costs, as is common in cloud kitchens, we completely eliminated them,” Nasr-Aldin said.

The growth of the startups in our VBs is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our founders and venture building experts, says Awad Makkawi, Director of Venture Building at Modus

With the fresh infusion of capital, Fork N Knife has ambitious plans to broaden its geographical footprint. The startup is eyeing strategic entry into the African and European markets, aiming to capitalize on the opportunities in these regions for cloud kitchen services.  

This expansion is expected to significantly amplify Fork N Knife’s impact on the global food service landscape.

Modus Capital launches 8 startups with $2.8m investment

In a significant boost to the startup ecosystem, UAE-based Modus Capital has unveiled the launch of eight new startups, marking a substantial $2.8 million investment across these ventures.  

This initiative is part of Modus Capital’s ambitious venture builder program, which is set to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The startups making their debut under this program include JamaliBox, MDBX, and Monet, as well as Oscar, Seva, Sindbad.

Stornest and Your Social Smile are the other two companies involved.

Each venture, with its unique business model and market approach, is poised to make a significant impact in their respective industries.

Modus Capital operates a comprehensive network of venture builders, underpinned by a $50 million Venture Builder Fund.  

“The growth of the startups in our VBs is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our founders and venture building experts. With the foundation set, I’m confident that their missions and products will resonate with customers and potential investors, paving the way for further success and funding,” Awad Makkawi, director of Venture Building at Modus, said.

This network spans across key regional hubs including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Cairo, reflecting Modus Capital’s commitment to nurturing startups in diverse markets.

The venture-building approach of Modus Capital involves an intensive nine-month program designed to empower both established and emerging founders.  

This program goes beyond financial support, encompassing a spectrum of non-financial offerings such as mentorship, access to critical networking opportunities, and other valuable resources.

UAE’s proptech HotDesk partners with XSPACE

UAE’s flexible workspace solution HotDesk announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s XSPACE in an effort to boost the Kingdom’s market.

Operating in over 45 countries including Saudi Arabia, HotDesk will aim to support XSPACE’s debut in Riyadh via a technical integration partnership.  

The strategic cooperation will see XSPACE’s locations being built on top of HotDesk’s tech stack, including HotDeskOS for efficient coworking management, HotDesk marketplace for client reach, and integrations with its corporate offerings.

Founded in 2020 by Mohamed Khaled, Hotdesk creates an opportunity for businesses with underutilized workspaces to generate additional revenue by subletting their vacant office space as on-demand workspaces.

MENA fintech sector shows resilience amid a venture slowdown

In the face of a general venture capital slowdown in 2023, the Middle East and North Africa’s fintech sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, according to MAGNiTT’s latest report.

The analysis shows the sector raised $484 million across 66 deals within the first nine months of the year.

Maintaining its position as a dominant force in the MENA region, fintech captured a significant 36 percent of all funding and accounted for 23 percent of the total deal count in the first three quarters of 2023.  

Despite prevailing economic headwinds, series A valuations in the sector have remained somewhat sustainable, witnessing a slight 2 percent decrease from the highs of 2022.  

However, seed-stage valuations have experienced a more pronounced year-on-year decline of 20 percent.

Additionally, the fintech sector in the MENA region saw a notable increase in merger and acquisition activities, with a 29 percent year-on-year rise in exits recorded by September 2023. The UAE has emerged as a key player, leading the region in these activities.

Egypt’s sports marketplace WayUp Sports raises seed round

Egypt-based sports marketplace WayUp Sports raised a seed funding round for an undisclosed amount led by Beltone Venture Capital and Index Sports Fund.

Launched in 2021, WayUp has over 70 local and international brands on its platform.  

The company aims to utilize the capital to expedite the launch of its private brand, fuel regional expansion, and enhance user experience.

 

Topics: UAE startups

Related

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
Business & Economy
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

The next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will be held virtually, it has been announced.

The group was due to meet on Nov. 26, but this has been delayed until Nov. 30 – the same day the UN climate change conference, known as COP28, begins in Dubai.

The alliance is mulling over further production cuts, having agreed in June to limit supply into 2024.

Saudi Arabia made an additional pledge to reduce oil production by 1 million barrels per day – a move that will now continue until the end of the year.

On Nov. 24, a Kremlin spokesman said all necessary decisions by OPEC+ on further cuts would be taken "as soon as they are ready,” in light of reports over a debate on reduction in production from African members of the alliance.

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Latest updates

Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem
Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem
Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  
Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  
Saudi authorities thwart 160 Kilograms of qat at Jazan border
Saudi authorities thwart 160 Kilograms of qat at Jazan border
Violence continues in West Bank as Israeli army kills 6 Palestinians
Violence continues in West Bank as Israeli army kills 6 Palestinians
Saudi FM, Colombian counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Alvaro Leyva Duran. (Twitter @KSAmofaEN)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.