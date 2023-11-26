Violence continues in West Bank as Israeli army kills several Palestinians
Violence continues in West Bank as Israeli army kills several Palestinians
Update
Members of the Israeli border police take positions during a raid at the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on November 23, 2023 as violence has escalated in the occupied Palestinian territory amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. (AFP)
CAIRO: Seven Palestinians, including one minor, were shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank late Saturday and early Sunday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Five of the deaths occurred in the city of Jenin and the sixth was in Yatma, a village near Nablus city. Six others were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the ministry said.
The Israeli military spokesperson's office said it was checking the reports.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces stormed Jenin “from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society”.
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
GAZA: Hamas agreed to release 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Qatari and Egyptian mediators said, after the militant group delayed the second round of swaps for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
The last-minute snag had created a tense standoff on the second day of what was meant to be a four-day cease-fire. By nightfall, as the hostages should have emerged from Gaza, Hamas alleged that the aid deliveries permitted by Israel fell short of what was promised and that not enough of the aid was reaching northern Gaza — the focus of Israel’s ground offensive and main combat zone. Hamas also said not enough veteran prisoners were freed in the first swap on Friday.
“This is putting the deal in danger and we have spoken to mediators about that,” Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said in Beirut. But Egypt, Qatar and Hamas itself later said obstacles had been overcome, and Hamas issued a statement listing six women and 33 boys and teenagers it said were expected to be released by the Israelis.
While uncertainty around the details of the exchange remained, there was some optimism, too, amid earlier scenes of joyous families reuniting on both sides.
On the first day of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of the roughly 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and a Filipino.
Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners, during the four-day truce — all woman and minors.
Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed — something US President Joe Biden said he hoped would occur.
Separately, a Qatari delegation arrived in Israel on Saturday to coordinate with parties on the ground and “ensure the deal continues to move smoothly,” according to a diplomat briefed on the visit. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details with the media.
The start of the pause brought quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel went silent.
War-weary Palestinians in northern Gaza, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive, returned to the streets, crunching over rubble between shattered buildings and at times digging through it with bare hands. At the Indonesian hospital in Jabaliya, besieged by the Israeli military earlier this month, bodies lay in the courtyard and outside the main gate.
For Emad Abu Hajjer, a resident of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza City area, the pause meant he could again search through the remains of his home, which was flattened in an Israeli attack last week.
He found the bodies of a cousin and nephew, bring the death toll in the attack to 19. With his sister and two other relatives still missing, he resumed his digging Saturday.
“We want to find them and bury them in dignity,” he said.
The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of aid convoys on Oct. 21. It was also able to deliver 129,000 liters (34,078 gallons) of fuel — just over 10 percent of the daily pre-war volume — as well as cooking gas, a first since the war began.
In the southern city of Khan Younis on Saturday, a long line of people with containers waited outside a filling station. Hossam Fayad lamented that the pause in fighting was only for four days.
“I wish it could be extended until people’s conditions improved,” he said.
For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 61 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies headed there on Saturday, the largest aid convoy to reach the area yet.
The UN said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent were also able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City, where much of the fighting has taken place, to a hospital in Khan Younis.
The relief brought by the cease-fire has been tempered, however. For Israelis, by the fact that not all hostages will be freed. For Palestinians, by the brevity of the pause.
At least two Palestinians were injured Saturday at a tense West Bank checkpoint where Israel was to free prisoners. Israeli security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinians gathered at Beitunia checkpoint. It was not clear how the two were injured. FIRST HOSTAGES FREED
In Tel Aviv, several thousand people packed a central square called “the square of the hostages,” awaiting news of the second release.
“Don’t forget the others because it’s getting harder, harder and harder. It’s heartbreaking,” said Neri Gershon, a Tel Aviv resident. Some families have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not doing enough to bring hostages home.
The freed Israelis included nine women and four children ages 9 and under. They were taken to Israeli hospitals for observation and were declared to be in good condition.
Hours later, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenage boys held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem were freed. The teenagers had been jailed for minor offenses like throwing stones. The women included several convicted of trying to stab Israeli soldiers.
“It’s a happiness tainted with sorrow because our release from prison came at the cost of the lives of martyrs and the innocence of children,” said one released prisoner, Aseel Munir Al-Titi.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is holding 7,200 Palestinians, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war. A LONGER PEACE?
The war erupted when several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of hostages, including babies, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.
“We will return immediately at the end of the cease-fire to attacking in Gaza, operating in Gaza,” Herzi Halevi, Israeli chief of staff, told soldiers.
Israeli leaders have said they won’t stop until Hamas, which has controlled Gaza for the past 16 years, is crushed. Israeli officials have argued that only military pressure can bring the hostages home. But the government is under pressure from hostages’ families to prioritize the release of the remaining captives.
The Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza government. Women and minors have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead. The figure does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north, where communications have broken down.
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
Shortly after midnight, the Israeli military said the released hostages, including four Thais, had been transferred to Israel. They were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with their families.
Israel was to free 39 Palestinians later Saturday as part of the deal that ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.
The Israeli hostages released Saturday by Hamas included seven children and six women, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced. Most of the released hostages were from Kibbutz Be’eri, a community Hamas militants ravaged during their Oct. 7 cross-border attack, a spokesperson for the kibbutz said. The children ranged in age from 3 to 16, and the women ranged from 18 to 67.
It was a bittersweet moment for the residents of Be’eri. A kibbutz spokesperson said all the released hostages either had a family member killed in the Oct. 7 rampage or had left a loved one in captivity in Gaza.
The mother of one of the released hostages, 12-year-old Hila Rotem, remained in captivity, the spokesperson said.
Another, Emily Hand, is a girl whose father believed her to be dead for weeks before finding out she was held as a hostage.
The last-minute delay had created a tense standoff on the second day of what’s meant to be a four-day cease-fire. By nightfall, as the hostages should have emerged from Gaza, Hamas alleged that the aid deliveries permitted by Israel fell short of what was promised and that not enough of it was reaching northern Gaza — the focus of Israel’s ground offensive and main combat zone. Hamas also said not enough veteran prisoners were freed in the first swap on Friday.
“This is putting the deal in danger,” Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said in Beirut. But Egypt, Qatar and Hamas itself later said obstacles had been overcome, and Hamas listed six women and 33 teenage boys it said were expected to be released by the Israelis. Two women, Maysoun Jabali and Israa Jaabis, were imprisoned in 2015 after being convicted of carrying out attacks on Israelis. Jaabis suffered severe burns during the incident.
While uncertainty around some details of the exchange remained, there was some optimism, too, amid earlier scenes of joyous families reuniting on both sides.
On the first day of the cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of the roughly 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and a Filipino.
Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners, during the four-day truce — all women and minors.
Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed — something US President Joe Biden said he hoped would occur.
Separately, a Qatari delegation arrived in Israel on Saturday to coordinate with parties on the ground and “ensure the deal continues to move smoothly,” according to a diplomat briefed on the visit. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details with the media.
The start of the pause brought quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel also went silent.
War-weary Palestinians in northern Gaza returned to the streets, crunching over rubble between shattered buildings and at times digging through it with bare hands. At the Indonesian hospital in Jabaliya, besieged by the Israeli military earlier this month, bodies lay in the courtyard and outside the main gate.
For Emad Abu Hajjer, a resident of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza City area, the pause meant he could again search through the remains of his home, which was flattened in an Israeli attack last week.
He found the bodies of a cousin and nephew, bringing the death toll in the attack to 19. His sister and two other relatives are still missing.
“We want to find them and bury them in dignity,” he said.
The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of aid convoys on Oct. 21. It was also able to deliver 129,000 liters (34,078 gallons) of fuel — just over 10 percent of the daily pre-war volume — as well as cooking gas, a first since the war began.
In the southern city of Khan Younis, a long line of people with containers waited outside a filling station. Hossam Fayad lamented that the pause in fighting was only for four days.
“I wish it could be extended until people’s conditions improved,” he said.
For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 61 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies headed there on Saturday, the largest aid convoy to reach the area yet. The UN said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent were also able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Khan Younis.
JOY AND EXPECTATION
In Tel Aviv, several thousand people packed a central square called “the square of the hostages,” awaiting news of the second release.
“Don’t forget the others because it’s getting harder, harder and harder. It’s heartbreaking,” said Neri Gershon, a Tel Aviv resident. Some families have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not doing enough to bring hostages home.
In the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank, the family of 16-year-old Wael Mesheh was frantically getting the house ready for his homecoming as part of the second swap. “We are going to hug him so tight,” his mother, Hanadi Mesheh, said by phone.
The first group of freed Israelis included nine women and four children ages 9 and under. They were taken to Israeli hospitals for observation and were declared to be in good condition.
Hours later, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenage boys held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem were freed. The teenagers had been jailed for minor offenses like throwing stones. The women included several convicted of trying to stab Israeli soldiers.
“It’s a happiness tainted with sorrow because our release from prison came at the cost of the lives of martyrs and the innocence of children,” said one released prisoner, Aseel Munir Al-Titi.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is holding 7,200 Palestinians, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.
On Saturday, at least two Palestinians were injured at a tense West Bank checkpoint where Israel was to free prisoners. Israeli security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinians gathered at Beitunia checkpoint. It was not clear how the two were injured.
A LONGER PEACE?
The war erupted when several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of hostages, including babies, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.
“We will return immediately at the end of the cease-fire to attacking in Gaza, operating in Gaza,” Herzi Halevi, Israeli chief of staff, told soldiers.
Israeli leaders have said they won’t stop until Hamas, which has controlled Gaza for the past 16 years, is crushed. Israeli officials have argued that only military pressure can bring the hostages home. But the government is under pressure from hostages’ families to prioritize the release of the remaining captives.
The Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza government. Women and minors have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead. The figure does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north, where communications have broken down.
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building
‘I dedicate this explosion to my daughter ‘princess Ayala’ on her birthday as she turns two today,’ IDF soldier heard saying in clip
Building was reportedly home to Palestinian family
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
BEIRUT: A clip which appears to show an Israeli Defense Force soldier celebrating his daughter’s second birthday by detonating a house in Gaza went viral across websites and social media on Saturday.
“I dedicate this explosion to my daughter ‘princess Ayala’ on her birthday as she turns two today,” the IDF soldier is heard saying in Hebrew in the 43-second undated, unverified video that was shared and posted thousands of times by Internet users.
Different media outlets, in Arabic and English, reported the soldier had obtained a permission from the Israeli army before he blew up a Palestinian family’s home, an entire building, in Gaza.
“I miss you,” he is also heard as telling his daughter.
In the video, several IDF servicemen are seen surrounding the unnamed soldier while he gives “directions” to detonate the building.
The clip shows more than four IDF members surrounding the soldier who knelt down to the ground, picked up a walkie talkie phone and said: “Here is the reception station … in 10 seconds.”
All the soldiers start the countdown in Hebrew, and when they reach zero, a loud blast is heard while the video shows a building being detonated in the background.
The footage has prompted condemnation and criticism online as it happened during the ongoing war between IDF and Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip.
An X user said: “While the pathetic shameless world watches helplessly! Criminals!”
Another wrote: “Israel is a terrorist state.”
As Israel and Hamas pause Gaza fighting, legal scholars grapple with question of genocide
Some experts say there is even more evidence than before to hold Israel to account given the high Gaza civilian toll
Others say genocide has specific legal meaning, which means it is applies differently from its use in public discourse
Updated 26 November 2023
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Since Oct. 7, Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip has brought the inconsistencies of international law into sharp focus, with allegations of double standards and the contention of a two-tier system in global politics.
Central in this dispute is the claim that Israel’s seven-week bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, together with the crude comments made by several members of its governing establishment, form the basis of the world’s latest genocide.
During this period, more women and children have been reported killed in Gaza than the roughly 7,700 civilians documented as killed by US forces and their international allies in the entire first year of the 2003 Iraq invasion, according to Iraq Body Count, an independent British research group.
And in the battle to retake Mosul (2016-2017) from Daesh by Iraqi government forces with allied militias, an estimated total of 9,000 to 11,000 civilians died over a nine-month period, according to an Associated Press estimate.
Efforts to hold Israel guilty of genocide predate the latest conflagration. The National Lawyers Guild in 2014, the Russell Tribunal on Palestine also in 2014 and the Center for Constitutional Rights in 2016 described the siege of Gaza as a “slow-motion genocide.”
With the latest Israeli onslaught, a collective of over 800 international legal scholars have claimed that together with the pre-existing conditions there is even more evidence of genocide at play.
“Israel’s current military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, is unprecedented in scale and severity, and consequently in its ramifications for the population of Gaza,” stated the letter “Public Statement: Scholars Warn of Potential Genocide” posted on Twail Review.
To prove intent, the letter cited comments made on Oct. 10 by two high-ranking officers within the Israeli military sector.
Addressing Gaza residents, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, the Israeli army coordinator of government activities in the territories, said: “Human animals must be treated as such. There will be no electricity, no water, only destruction. You wanted hell, you will get hell.”
On the same day, Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated that “the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy.”
Some also point to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements that Israelis were united in their fight against Hamas, likening the group to an ancient tribe, the Amalek, which the Book of Samuel tells the Israelites to “attack … and totally destroy all that belongs to them.”
The list of public statements has only grown in the interim, with claims that the deputy speaker of the Israeli parliament called for the burning of Gaza on Nov. 17.
In a since-deleted tweet captured by other users of X, Nissim Vaturi, a far-right Likud Party member, said: “All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane. Burn Gaza now no less!”
According to experts in genocide studies and international law, the issue is more nuanced, although this has not stopped a growing chorus joining calls to condemn Israel’s assault as a genocide.
The experts say the verdict is by no means unanimous and stress that the bar is “incredibly high” when it comes to proving genocide.
Ernesto Verdeja, associate professor of peace studies and global politics at the University of Notre Dame, told Arab News that defining what was happening in Gaza as genocide was complicated for a litany of reasons.
“The term is used differently in different contexts, which leads to some confusion and, consequently, deep bitterness and anger when there are disagreements,” he told Arab News.
“In public discourse, genocide is used to signify a great evil committed against civilians. Thus, defenders of Israel accuse Hamas, and sometimes all Palestinians, of genocide, while Palestinians and their defenders accuse Israel of the same crime and call Zionism genocidal.”
But in international law, genocide has a specific meaning and this in turn means it is applied differently to its use in public discourse, according to Verdeja.
This definition, contained in the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, states genocide is “any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
Acts include “killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group, and/or forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”
Verdeja said key to proving any claim is being able to show that the perpetrators were aiming for the “intentional destruction of a civilian group in whole or part.”
FASTFACTS
* Hamas released 24 hostages (13 Israelis, 11 foreigners) on Friday.
* Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of the same deal.
* Attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7 killed 1,200, with about 240 taken hostage.
* More than 14,500 Palestinians killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign.
Ben Kiernan, director of the Cambodian Genocide Program, told Time magazine that Israel’s assault on Gaza “however indiscriminate … and despite the numerous civilian casualties” did not meet that “very high threshold” for the legal definition of genocide.
Concurring, David Simon, director of genocide studies at Yale University, said that Israel had been explicit in its desire to exterminate Hamas.
He also told Time that Israel had not been explicit in its intent to “destroy a religious, ethnic or racial group,” adding that while it may be possible to conclude Hamas or the Israel Defense Forces were guilty of acts of genocide, “it’s certainly not textbook.”
Amid the debate, the endeavors for justice are not abating, with three Palestinian human rights organizations attempting to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court.
Al-Haq, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, represented by Emmanuel Daoud, attorney at the Paris Bar and the International Criminal Court, have filed a lawsuit with the ICC under claims of genocide.
The submission notes Israeli airstrikes, the siege, the forced displacement of Gaza’s population, the use of toxic gas, and the denial of necessities, such as food, water, fuel, and electricity.
Perhaps more important than the lawsuit filed, however, were the statements of Daoud, who also obtained an ICC arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin after filing a lawsuit with the court against Russian leaders for their war crimes against Ukraine.
“Whether war crimes are committed in Ukraine or Palestine, the culprits should be held to account,” said Daoud, adding “there is no place for double standards in international justice.”
Echoing Daoud, M. Muhannad Ayyash, professor of sociology at Mount Royal University, drew stark comparisons between Western reactions to the killing of Israelis and reactions “or lack thereof” to the killing of Palestinians and its response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“We need to look at how Western governments have responded to the killing of Israeli civilians versus the killing of Palestinian civilians,” Ayyash wrote in The Conversation, an independent news website that publishes articles written by academics and researchers.
“For the Israeli state and victims, political, military, economic, cultural, and social institutions have fully mobilized to provide support. The same is entirely absent for the Palestinians. For the Palestinians, there are no evacuations.
“Aircraft carriers are not sent to provide military support. Mainstream political and cultural discourse does not humanize Palestinian life and mourn Palestinian death.”
That there is a perceived double standard is perhaps not surprising given that the genocide convention was negotiated and structured by powerful states in a way that many believe provided their leaders, contemporaneously and in the future, protection against charges of genocide.
Verdeja cautions that debate over genocide may be sucking oxygen from the more pressing issues, calling for sharper focus on pushing leaders to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable.
“In international law, there is no hierarchy between crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes. All are major violations of international law and so just because an actor is not committing genocide does not mean their actions are legal or otherwise justified,” he said.
“Unsurprisingly, it is easier to legally prove crimes against humanity and war crimes over genocide since the former do not require proving strict intentionality.”
Asked where he positioned himself in the debate, Verdeja said it is crucial to note genocide is not an event but rather a process that emerges over time as perpetrators find themselves in a position where their actions are insufficient to achieve their goals.
He is certain that both Hamas and Israel had committed crimes against humanity and war crimes but believes that Hamas, despite its leadership’s rhetoric, lacks the capacity for genocide.
As for Israel, he said it is “quite likely committing genocide.”