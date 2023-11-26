You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Two pro-Palestine protesters arrested in London after police could not verify translation of banner

Protesters take part in a 'National March For Palestine' in central London on November 25, 2023, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict. (AFP)
Protesters take part in a ‘National March For Palestine’ in central London on November 25, 2023, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict. (AFP)
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Two pro-Palestine protesters arrested in London after police could not verify translation of banner

Protesters take part in a ‘National March For Palestine’ in central London on November 25, 2023, calling for a ceasefire.
  • Police asked one of the women to translate her banner, to which she replied: “Who will roll up their sleeves for heaven?”
  • As the police could not verify her translation through an independent translator, the women were arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Two women demonstrating at a pro-Palestine protest in London on Saturday were arrested for holding a sign containing Arabic writing that police officers could not immediately translate.

The women were asked to translate their sign, which they did, but the Metropolitan Police arrested them after the organization could not verify the translation without an independent translator at the scene, Sky News reported.

In a video which captured the incident, the police asked one of the women to translate her banner, to which she replied: “Who will roll up their sleeves for heaven?”

As the police could not verify her translation through an independent translator, the women were arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and taken to a police station for questioning.

The incident took place at a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest at the Egyptian Embassy on South Street in Mayfair, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Tens of thousands of protesters in London took part in a larger march on Saturday that stretched from Park Lane to Whitehall. They demanded a permanent ceasefire a day after the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for prisoners held in Israel amid a four-day temporary truce.

Police said that while the majority of people protested peacefully across the capital, 18 people were arrested, including at least five who were detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

Officers handed out leaflets during the march that sought to clarify what would be deemed a criminal offense, after the Metropolitan Police faced pressure from senior government officials to be tougher on alleged displays of antisemitism at the protests.

“Anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested, as should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organization,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

“We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism — such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people — or who spreads hate speech.”

Topics: War on Gaza London Protests

Updated 26 November 2023
Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza 

  • Solidarity protests since last month have called for an end to conflict, delivery of humanitarian aid
  • Latest rally comes on third day of a four-day truce in the besieged enclave  
Updated 26 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA:Thousands of Indonesian protesters turned out for a peaceful march in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, as they called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. 
Indonesians from various cities marched through the streets of Karawang, West Java, mostly dressed in white and wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, as they waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine.” 
The demonstration in Karawang was the latest in several huge protests staged across Indonesia since Israel began its deadly onslaught on Palestinian civilians in Gaza last month. Indonesians in Bali, North Sulawesi and Depok, West Java, also took to the streets over the weekend in similar marches.
Sunday’s protest came on the third day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, after Israel agreed to stop the daily bombardment in exchange for the release of its hostages held by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas. 
“We are calling for a permanent ceasefire … We also demand the immediate delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need,” protest coordinator Cecep Jasim told Arab News.
“These protests are important, especially for the international community, so that we can show what Israel is doing to Palestine is an act of terrorism that we must fight against,” he said. “The situation in Gaza right now is a product of Israeli violence that has hurt people’s hearts across the globe.”  
Since early October, Israel has killed at least 14,800 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave and wounded tens of thousands more. The Israeli military has dropped about 40,000 tons of bombs on Gaza, authorities in the strip said, and carried out attacks on crucial public facilities, including hospitals and schools. 
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism. 
“You don’t have to be a Muslim to stand up for Palestine. You only need to be human,” Jasim said.
“As a civilized human being, we must not allow the oppression that is leaning toward genocide in Palestine to continue. Our support will mean a lot for the people of Palestine.”  
Adipati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name and was among the protesters in Karawang on Sunday, said that he joined the march to stand up against Israeli occupation. 
“I took part because I care, and I want to stand up for justice, to unite for justice in the name of humanity,” he told Arab News. “I want freedom for Palestine.” 

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week
  • Officials say they have called for a superheated plasma cutter to be brought to remote location 
  • A giant earth-boring machine earlier snapped just nine meters from breaking through to workers 
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL: India’s military brought in specialized equipment Sunday as efforts to free 41 trapped workers entered a third week, with digging ongoing in three directions after repeated setbacks to the operation.
The Indian air force said Sunday that they were “responding with alacrity,” as they flew in their third load since the partial collapse of the under-construction Silkyara road tunnel on November 12 in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
Rescue officials said they called for a superheated plasma cutter to be brought to the remote mountain location, after engineers driving a metal pipe horizontally through 57 meters (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal girders and construction vehicles buried in the earth.
A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine meters from breaking through.
The plasma cutter will be used to remove the broken giant earth-boring drill and metal blocking the horizontal route, before digging will continue by hand.
Thick metal girders in the rubble are blocking the route, and using conventional oxyacetylene cutters to clear them is tricky from inside the confined pipe, only wide enough for a man to crawl through.
The air force said the “critical” kit came from the country’s Defense Research and Development Organization, the government’s defense technology research arm, without giving further details.
Vertical drilling has also begun to dig 89 meters downwards, a risky route above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
Work has also started from the far side of the road tunnel, a much longer third route estimated to be around 480 meters.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Sunday visited the home of one of the trapped workers and apprised the family of the efforts being made for their rescue.
“We are working with full force to get all the workers out safely,” he said in a post on social media.
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
A basic telephone exchange has been set up at the site so that families of the trapped men — many of whom are migrant workers from poor families from far across India — could call in to speak to them.
Efforts have been painfully slow, complicated by falling debris and repeated breakdowns of drilling machines.
Hopes that the team was on the verge of a breakthrough on Wednesday were dashed, with a government statement warning of the “challenging Himalayan terrain.”
For the distraught relatives of the trapped men, it has been an ordeal without an imminent end in sight.
Indrajeet Kumar, whose brother Vishwajeet is among the men “imprisoned” inside, told Times of India on Saturday that he “feels like crying” when his brother asks him during their conversations on the communication system why they were still stuck.
Om Kumar, who is from the eastern state of Jharkhand, said three of his cousins were trapped inside.
“If, somehow, they escape, they will save their lives — they will return home and will never work inside the tunnel again,” Kumar, 20, said.
Syed Ata Hasnain, a senior rescue official and retired general, called on Saturday for “patience.”
“A very difficult operation is going on,” he told reporters.
“When you do something with mountains, you cannot predict anything,” he added. “This situation is exactly like war.”

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health
  • Global warming must be limited to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C ‘to prevent millions of climate change-related deaths,’ WHO says
  • This year is widely expected to be the hottest on record and as the world continues to warm, even more intense heatwaves are expected
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Growing calls for the world to come to grips with the many ways that global warming affects human health have prompted the first day dedicated to the issue at crunch UN climate talks starting next week.
Extreme heat, air pollution and the increasing spread of deadly infectious diseases are just some of the reasons why the World Health Organization has called climate change the single biggest health threat facing humanity.
Global warming must be limited to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius “to avert catastrophic health impacts and prevent millions of climate change-related deaths,” according to the WHO.
However, under current national carbon-cutting plans, the world is on track to warm up to 2.9C this century, the UN said this week.
While no one will be completely safe from the effects of climate change, experts expect that most at risk will be children, women, the elderly, migrants and people in less developed countries which have emitted the least planet-warming greenhouse gases.
On December 3, the COP28 negotiations in Dubai will host the first “health day” ever held at the climate negotiations.
This year is widely expected to be the hottest on record. And as the world continues to warm, even more frequent and intense heatwaves are expected to follow.
Heat is believed to have caused more than 70,000 deaths in Europe during summer last year, researchers said this week, revising the previous number up from 62,000.
Worldwide, people were exposed to an average of 86 days of life-threatening temperatures last year, according to the Lancet Countdown report earlier this week.
The number of people over 65 who died from heat rose by 85 percent from 1991-2000 to 2013-2022, it added.
And by 2050, more than five times more people will die from the heat each year under a 2C warming scenario, the Lancet Countdown projected.
More droughts will also drive rising hunger. Under the scenario of 2C warming by the end of the century, 520 million more people will experience moderate or severe food insecurity by 2050.
Meanwhile, other extreme weather events such as storms, floods and fires will continue to threaten the health of people across the world.
Almost 99 percent of the world’s population breathes air that exceeds the WHO’s guidelines for air pollution.
Outdoor air pollution driven by fossil fuel emissions kills more than four million people every year, according to the WHO.
It increases the risk of respiratory diseases, strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, diabetes and other health problems, posing a threat that has been compared to tobacco.
The damage is caused partly by PM2.5 microparticles, which are mostly from fossil fuels. People breathe these tiny particles into their lungs, where they can then enter the bloodstream.
While spikes in air pollution, such as extremes seen in India’s capital New Delhi earlier this month, trigger respiratory problems and allergies, long-term exposure is believed to be even more harmful.
However it is not all bad news.
The Lancet Countdown report found that deaths from air pollution due to fossil fuels have fallen 16 percent since 2005, mostly due to efforts to reduce the impact of coal burning.
The changing climate means that mosquitoes, birds and mammals will roam beyond their previous habitats, raising the threat that they could spread infectious diseases with them.
Mosquito-borne diseases that pose a greater risk of spreading due to climate change include dengue, chikungunya, Zika, West Nile virus and malaria.
The transmission potential for dengue alone will increase by 36 percent with 2C warming, the Lancet Countdown report warned.
Storms and floods create stagnant water that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and also increase the risk of water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and diarrhea.
Scientists also fear that mammals straying into new areas could share diseases with each other, potentially creating new viruses that could then jump over to humans.
Worrying about the present and future of our warming planet has also provoked rising anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress — particularly for people already struggling with these disorders, psychologists have warned.
In the first 10 months of the year, people searched online for the term “climate anxiety” 27 times more than during the same period in 2017, according to data from Google Trends cited by the BBC this week.

Topics: Pakistan Smog heatwave

Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms

Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
Follow

Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms

Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms
  • The Pentagon is intent on fielding multiple thousands of expendable AI-enabled autonomous vehicles by 2026 to keep pace with China 
  • Many countries are working on them and neither China, Russia, Iran, India or Pakistan have signed pledge to use military AI responsibly
Updated 26 November 2023
AP

NATIONAL HARBOR: Artificial intelligence employed by the US military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces’ missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers’ fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space.
Now, the Pentagon is intent on fielding multiple thousands of relatively inexpensive, expendable AI-enabled autonomous vehicles by 2026 to keep pace with China. The ambitious initiative — dubbed Replicator — seeks to “galvanize progress in the too-slow shift of US military innovation to leverage platforms that are small, smart, cheap, and many,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in August.
While its funding is uncertain and details vague, Replicator is expected to accelerate hard decisions on what AI tech is mature and trustworthy enough to deploy — including on weaponized systems.
There is little dispute among scientists, industry experts and Pentagon officials that the US will within the next few years have fully autonomous lethal weapons. And though officials insist humans will always be in control, experts say advances in data-processing speed and machine-to-machine communications will inevitably relegate people to supervisory roles.
That’s especially true if, as expected, lethal weapons are deployed en masse in drone swarms. Many countries are working on them — and neither China, Russia, Iran, India or Pakistan have signed a US-initiated pledge to use military AI responsibly.
It’s unclear if the Pentagon is currently formally assessing any fully autonomous lethal weapons system for deployment, as required by a 2012 directive. A Pentagon spokeswoman would not say.
Paradigm shifts
Replicator highlights immense technological and personnel challenges for Pentagon procurement and development as the AI revolution promises to transform how wars are fought.
“The Department of Defense is struggling to adopt the AI developments from the last machine-learning breakthrough,” said Gregory Allen, a former top Pentagon AI official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
The Pentagon’s portfolio boasts more than 800 AI-related unclassified projects, much still in testing. Typically, machine-learning and neural networks are helping humans gain insights and create efficiencies.
“The AI that we’ve got in the Department of Defense right now is heavily leveraged and augments people,” said Missy Cummings, director of George Mason University’s robotics center and a former Navy fighter pilot.” “There’s no AI running around on its own. People are using it to try to understand the fog of war better.”
Space, war’s new frontier
One domain where AI-assisted tools are tracking potential threats is space, the latest frontier in military competition.
China envisions using AI, including on satellites, to “make decisions on who is and isn’t an adversary,” US Space Force chief technology and innovation officer Lisa Costa, told an online conference this month.
The US aims to keep pace.
An operational prototype called Machina used by Space Force keeps tabs autonomously on more than 40,000 objects in space, orchestrating thousands of data collections nightly with a global telescope network.
Machina’s algorithms marshal telescope sensors. Computer vision and large language models tell them what objects to track. And AI choreographs drawing instantly on astrodynamics and physics datasets, Col. Wallace ‘Rhet’ Turnbull of Space Systems Command told a conference in August.
Another AI project at Space Force analyzes radar data to detect imminent adversary missile launches, he said.
Maintaining planes and soldiers
Elsewhere, AI’s predictive powers help the Air Force keep its fleet aloft, anticipating the maintenance needs of more than 2,600 aircraft including B-1 bombers and Blackhawk helicopters.
Machine-learning models identify possible failures dozens of hours before they happen, said Tom Siebel, CEO of Silicon Valley-based C3 AI, which has the contract. C3’s tech also models the trajectories of missiles for the the US Missile Defense Agency and identifies insider threats in the federal workforce for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.
Among health-related efforts is a pilot project tracking the fitness of the Army’s entire Third Infantry Division — more than 13,000 soldiers. Predictive modeling and AI help reduce injuries and increase performance, said Maj. Matt Visser.
Aiding Ukraine
In Ukraine, AI provided by the Pentagon and its NATO allies helps thwart Russian aggression. 
NATO allies share intelligence from data gathered by satellites, drones and humans, some aggregated with software from US contractor Palantir. Some data comes from Maven, the Pentagon’s pathfinding AI project now mostly managed by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, say officials including retired Air Force Gen. Jack Shanahan, the inaugural Pentagon AI director.
Maven began in 2017 as an effort to process video from drones in the Middle East – spurred by US Special Operations forces fighting Daesh and Al-Qaeda — and now aggregates and analyzes a wide array of sensor- and human-derived data.
AI has also helped the US-created Security Assistance Group-Ukraine help organize logistics for military assistance from a coalition of 40 countries, Pentagon officials say.
All-Domain Command and Control
To survive on the battlefield these days, military units must be small, mostly invisible and move quickly because exponentially growing networks of sensors let anyone “see anywhere on the globe at any moment,” then-Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley observed in a June speech. “And what you can see, you can shoot.”
To more quickly connect combatants, the Pentagon has prioritized the development of intertwined battle networks — called Joint All-Domain Command and Control — to automate the processing of optical, infrared, radar and other data across the armed services. But the challenge is huge and fraught with bureaucracy.
Christian Brose, a former Senate Armed Services Committee staff director now at the defense tech firm Anduril, is among military reform advocates who nevertheless believe they “may be winning here to a certain extent.”
“The argument may be less about whether this is the right thing to do, and increasingly more about how do we actually do it — and on the rapid timelines required,” he said. Brose’s 2020 book, “The Kill Chain,” argues for urgent retooling to match China in the race to develop smarter and cheaper networked weapons systems.
To that end, the US military is hard at work on “human-machine teaming.” Dozens of uncrewed air and sea vehicles currently keep tabs on Iranian activity. US Marines and Special Forces also use Anduril’s autonomous Ghost mini-copter, sensor towers and counter-drone tech to protect American forces.
Industry advances in computer vision have been essential. Shield AI lets drones operate without GPS, communications or even remote pilots. It’s the key to its Nova, a quadcopter, which US special operations units have used in conflict areas to scout buildings.
On the horizon: The Air Force’s “loyal wingman” program intends to pair piloted aircraft with autonomous ones. An F-16 pilot might, for instance, send out drones to scout, draw enemy fire or attack targets. Air Force leaders are aiming for a debut later this decade.
The race to full autonomy
The “loyal wingman” timeline doesn’t quite mesh with Replicator’s, which many consider overly ambitious. The Pentagon’s vagueness on Replicator, meantime, may partly intend to keep rivals guessing, though planners may also still be feeling their way on feature and mission goals, said Paul Scharre, a military AI expert and author of “Four Battlegrounds.”
Anduril and Shield AI, each backed by hundreds of millions in venture capital funding, are among companies vying for contracts.
Nathan Michael, chief technology officer at Shield AI, estimates they will have an autonomous swarm of at least three uncrewed aircraft ready in a year using its V-BAT aerial drone. The US military currently uses the V-BAT — without an AI mind — on Navy ships, on counter-drug missions and in support of Marine Expeditionary Units, the company says.
It will take some time before larger swarms can be reliably fielded, Michael said. “Everything is crawl, walk, run — unless you’re setting yourself up for failure.”
The only weapons systems that Shanahan, the inaugural Pentagon AI chief, currently trusts to operate autonomously are wholly defensive, like Phalanx anti-missile systems on ships. He worries less about autonomous weapons making decisions on their own than about systems that don’t work as advertised or kill noncombatants or friendly forces.
The department’s current chief digital and AI officer Craig Martell is determined not to let that happen.
“Regardless of the autonomy of the system, there will always be a responsible agent that understands the limitations of the system, has trained well with the system, has justified confidence of when and where it’s deployable — and will always take the responsibility,” said Martell, who previously headed machine-learning at LinkedIn and Lyft. “That will never not be the case.”
As to when AI will be reliable enough for lethal autonomy, Martell said it makes no sense to generalize. For example, Martell trusts his car’s adaptive cruise control but not the tech that’s supposed to keep it from changing lanes. “As the responsible agent, I would not deploy that except in very constrained situations,” he said. “Now extrapolate that to the military.”
Martell’s office is evaluating potential generative AI use cases – it has a special task force for that – but focuses more on testing and evaluating AI in development.
One urgent challenge, says Jane Pinelis, chief AI engineer at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab and former chief of AI assurance in Martell’s office, is recruiting and retaining the talent needed to test AI tech. The Pentagon can’t compete on salaries. Computer science PhDs with AI-related skills can earn more than the military’s top-ranking generals and admirals.
Testing and evaluation standards are also immature, a recent National Academy of Sciences report on Air Force AI highlighted.
Might that mean the US one day fielding under duress autonomous weapons that don’t fully pass muster?
“We are still operating under the assumption that we have time to do this as rigorously and as diligently as possible,” said Pinelis. “I think if we’re less than ready and it’s time to take action, somebody is going to be forced to make a decision.”

Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas: Ireland’s PM

This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas: Ireland's PM

This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
  • Following the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

DUBLIN: A nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl was among the latest group of hostages released by Hamas fighters on Saturday, Ireland’s prime minister said in a statement.
“This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family,” Leo Varadkar said.
“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered.”
Emily was one of about 240 people snatched by Hamas gunmen when they broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, according to Israeli authorities.
Following the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.
Hamas on Saturday released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli authorities said 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens had returned to Israel.
The exchange came after an hours-long unexpected delay set nerves on edge.
Emily turned nine earlier this month while being held captive.
Her father Thomas Hand, who was born in Ireland and later moved to Israel, told AFP earlier this month that initially he thought his daughter had been killed in the attack.
“Later on we had an eyewitness... (who) saw her being led away by the terrorists, into a van off to Gaza” after the attack on the Beeri kibbutz, he said.
Varadkar said he hopes Emily “will soon heal and recover from the traumatic experience in the loving embrace of her family.”
“Emily now returns to her family, but we cannot forget that many more hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.
“Their fate is unknown, but we hope that like Emily, they will also be allowed to return to their homes and their families,” he added.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US Ireland

