Saudi Arabia becomes member of ISO administrative committee

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been elected a member of the International Sugar Organization’s administrative committee during the 63rd session of the ISO conference.

The Kingdom, represented by the General Food Security Authority, attended the forum held at the organization’s headquarters in London, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The conference covered topics ranging from developments in the global sugar market to the status and expectations of international supply and demand prices, in addition to the latest developments regarding ethanol production from crops that produce raw sugar.

In highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to market stability, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris, the governor of the General Authority for Food Security, outlined the significance of sugar as a fundamental food item crucial to many individuals’ well-being. He noted that sugar is among the commodities the Kingdom imports from abroad.

He further underscored that the body’s participation in the organization’s meetings and events is due to the importance of the association and its central role in the global sugar trade, according to SPA.

The ISO is an intergovernmental organization established under the International Sugar Convention of 1968 to be the body responsible for managing the agreement.

The association aims to catalyze sugar trade by collecting and disseminating information about the commodity market and researching its new uses and related products.