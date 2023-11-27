You are here

  • Home
  • Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers

Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers

Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers
Rescue personnel arrive for manual drilling at the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India’s Uttarakhand state on Nov. 27, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgha5

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers

Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers
  • Soldiers plan to use a so-called ‘rat-hole mining’ technique, digging by hand over the remaining nine meters
  • Engineers in the bitterly cold conditions will use manual drills to clear the route, a tough task in the narrow pipe
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: Indian military engineers were preparing to dig by hand Monday to reach 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 16 days, a rescue operation hit by repeated setbacks.
Soldiers plan to use a so-called “rat-hole mining” technique, digging by hand to clear the rocks and rubble over the remaining nine meters (29 feet), with temperatures plummeting in the remote mountain location in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
Last week, engineers working to drive a metal pipe horizontally through 57 meters (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal girders and construction vehicles buried in the earth, snapping a giant earth-boring augur machine.
“The broken parts of the auger (drilling) machine stuck inside the tunnel have been removed,” senior local civil servant Abhishek Ruhela said on Monday, after a specialized superheated plasma cutter was brought in to clear the metal.
“Preparations are being made to start manual drilling work,” he added. “Indian Army engineering battalion personnel, along with other rescue officers, are preparing to do rat-hole mining.”
Engineers in the bitterly cold conditions will use manual drills to clear the route, a tough task in the narrow pipe, just wide enough for a man to crawl through.
In a separate effort, vertical drilling has reached more than a quarter of the 89 meters down to the men, a risky route in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
A drilling machine was brought up to the forested hill above the tunnel on a specially-constructed track.
“Vertical drilling is going on at a fast pace,” with teams having reached 19 meters (63 feet) by late Sunday, said Mahmood Ahmed, a top official in the national roads ministry.
Work is ongoing at “full speed but with caution,” he added.
Digging, blasting and drilling have also begun from the far side of the road tunnel, a much longer third route estimated to be around 480 meters.
The 41 construction workers have been trapped in the Silkyara road tunnel since November 12.
Efforts have been painfully slow, complicated by falling debris and repeated breakdowns of drilling machines.
Hopes that the team was on the verge of a breakthrough on Wednesday were dashed, with a government statement warning of the “challenging Himalayan terrain.”
For the distraught relatives of the trapped men, it has been an ordeal without an imminent end in sight.
But Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed Monday that all the men would be rescued.
“Do not worry, all the laborers will be taken out safely,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
Though trapped, they have plenty of space in the tunnel, with the area inside 8.5 meters high and stretching about two kilometers in length.

Topics: India

Related

Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India halted after machine breaks
World
Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India halted after machine breaks
India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers
Pakistan
India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

Beijing court begins compensation hearings for MH370 victims

Beijing court begins compensation hearings for MH370 victims
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Beijing court begins compensation hearings for MH370 victims

Beijing court begins compensation hearings for MH370 victims
  • Flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people – mostly from China – en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
BEIJING: A Beijing court on Monday began hearing compensation cases filed by the families of dozens of Chinese people who died on board a Malaysia Airlines flight that disappeared almost 10 years ago.
The MH370 jet vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people – mostly from China – en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
More than 40 families have filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, engine maker Rolls Royce and Allianz insurance group, state broadcaster CCTV said.
The families’ litigation requests focus on compensation and finding the truth behind the flight’s disappearance, according to Zhang Qihuai, a lawyer quoted by CCTV.
It was unclear what jurisdiction the Chinese court has to enforce the claims for compensation against the defendants.
Malaysia’s transport ministry and Malaysia Airlines both declined to comment on the hearings.
Hardly any trace of the plane was found in a 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) Indian Ocean search zone, with only some pieces of debris picked up.
The Australian-led operation, the largest in aviation history, was suspended in January 2017.
Despite freezing temperatures in Beijing, several relatives of missing people, wrapped up in winter coats, were keen to talk to journalists.
Jiang Hui, whose mother was on flight MH370, said Monday the opening of the hearing was “very comforting, and it is a turning point.”
“The survival of the relatives during these ten years, the deterioration of their living conditions... This really makes us very sad. So I hope that the legal relief can be realized as soon as possible. It is not difficult,” he said.
“Ten years have really been unbearable for us,” added Jiang.
“As a relative, I am under a lot of pressure because I was the first to go to court. But I am also very excited because it is not easy to reopen the court hearing after so many years,” said a man surnamed Fu, whose brother was killed.
Each family filed for civil compensation of between 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) and 80 million yuan ($11.2 million), as well as moral damages of 30 million yuan ($4.2 million) to 40 million yuan ($5.6 million), CCTV reported.
The broadcaster added that the families of more than 110 other passengers have already reached a settlement with the defendants and received between 2.5 million and 3 million yuan.
The hearing was not listed on the court’s public website, but Jiang wrote on social media this month the court hearings would continue until mid-December.
A US exploration firm launched a private hunt for MH370 in 2018, but it ended after several months of scouring the seabed without success.
The disappearance of the plane has long been the subject of a host of theories – ranging from the credible to outlandish – including that veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah had gone rogue.
In 2016, Malaysian officials revealed the pilot had plotted a path over the Indian Ocean on a home flight simulator but stressed this did not prove he deliberately crashed the plane.
A final report into the tragedy released in 2018 pointed to failings by air traffic control and said the course of the plane was changed manually.
But they failed to come up with any firm conclusions, leaving relatives angry and disappointed.

Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan

Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan

Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan
  • Intelligence-based operation took place on Sunday in the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that troops seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s military said its forces raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of local Taliban in the country’s northwest near the border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed eight militants.
In an overnight statement, the military stated that the intelligence-based operation took place on Sunday in the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that troops seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout.
No further detail was given about the militants’ identities. But blame usually falls on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban who also often target troops across the country. This has caused a spike in tensions between the two countries with Pakistan demanding the Taliban administration stop the TTP from using Afghan soil to launch attacks.
This month, authorities in Pakistan started a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally. Though Pakistani officials say it affects all foreigners residing illegally in the country, the crackdown has mostly affected the millions of Afghans living in Pakistan without documents. So far, more than 400,000 Afghans have returned to their home country for fear of arrest.
The Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan has denounced the forcible deportation and the United Nations warned it could lead to severe human rights violations.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Pakistani forces eliminate wanted militant commander, three others in Waziristan operation
Pakistan
Pakistani forces eliminate wanted militant commander, three others in Waziristan operation
Update Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan denies main spokesperson killed in Afghanistan photos
Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan denies main spokesperson killed in Afghanistan

North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border

North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border
Updated 18 min ago
Reuters
Follow

North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border

North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border
  • North Korean soldiers bring back heavy weapons into the Demilitarized Zone border and setting up guard posts
Updated 18 min ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including through satellite launches, while its troops were reported to be restoring some demolished guard posts on the border with South Korea.
North Korea’s foreign ministry said the launch of a reconnaissance satellite last week was prompted by the need to monitor the United States and its allies, state media KCNA reported.
“It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the US and its followers,” the KCNA report said.
Nuclear-armed North Korea launched the satellite on Tuesday, saying it successfully entered orbit and was transmitting photographs, but South Korean defense officials and analysts said its capabilities have not been independently verified.
The launch prompted South Korea to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and resume aerial surveillance near the border.
North Korea in turn declared it was no longer bound by the agreement and would deploy weapons on the border with the South.
Citing South Korean military officials, Yonhap news reported that North Korean soldiers had been observed bringing back heavy weapons into the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) border and setting up guard posts that the two countries demolished in the wake of the de-escalation agreement.
South Korea estimates the North had about 160 guard posts along the DMZ and the South had 60. Each side demolished 11 of them after the military deal signed in 2018.
A South Korean defense ministry spokesperson declined to confirm the report.
Yonhap reported heavily armed North Korean soldiers had been spotted restoring damaged guard posts in several locations since Friday, citing photographs from cameras in the DMZ.
The United States had called an unscheduled meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss the North’s satellite launch.
On Nov. 22, nine members of the Security Council joined the United States in a statement condemning the North’s satellite launch for using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.
North Korea’s foreign ministry said the statement only showed how dysfunctional the Security Council had become, with some member states blindly following the United States in issuing meaningless statements.
Two of the veto-wielding permanent members, China and Russia, have refused to join in any new Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang despite its continued testing of increasingly powerful ballistic missiles.
They did not join in the most recent statement last week.

Topics: Kim Jong Un North Korea

Related

Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media
World
Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media
North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite
World
North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite

Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai: US official

Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai: US official
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai: US official

Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai: US official
  • Some 70,000 people including national leaders and Pope Francis are expected at climate summit
  • Until Joe Biden, it was not customary for the US president to attend each COP summit
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will miss the latest UN climate summit in Dubai, after two years of attending the talks in hopes of highlighting US leadership, a US official said Sunday.
Some 70,000 people including national leaders and Pope Francis are expected at COP28 as it opens Thursday, in what could be the largest United Nations climate summit ever.
Schedules released by the White House for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris showed neither heading to Dubai this week.
Biden’s engagements include a trip to Colorado to highlight US investment in wind energy, a meeting with the president of Angola and the lighting of the national Christmas tree.
A US official confirmed that Biden was not planning to attend COP28 this week or during a second window close to the end of the talks on December 12.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration was still discussing whether to send a top-level official to Dubai.
John Kerry, the US climate envoy and former secretary of state and senator, will be leading day-to-day negotiations for the United States.
The official did not give a reason for Biden’s decision. But Biden has been focused for more than a month on the war between Israel and Hamas and is also looking to highlight his domestic agenda with less than a year to the US presidential election.
Until Biden, it was not customary for the US president to attend each COP summit.
Biden in 2021 traveled to Glasgow to vow that the United States would again take a global leadership role on climate after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord.
Trump, who is seeking the White House again, is a climate skeptic who says that action is too costly to the United States.
Biden again made a brief trip last year to COP27 in Sharm Eel-Sheikh, Egypt.
Biden has put a high priority on climate domestically, with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, his signature legislative achievement, channeling billions of dollars to the green economy including through incentives for electric cars.
Ahead of COP28, Kerry held extended talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, with the two negotiators promising that their countries, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, would work together for progress in Dubai.

Topics: COP28 climate change Joe Biden US Dubai UAE

Related

Every industry should be ‘held accountable’ on climate: COP28 president
Business & Economy
Every industry should be ‘held accountable’ on climate: COP28 president
Water security conference identifies solutions & concerns ahead of COP28
Corporate News
Water security conference identifies solutions & concerns ahead of COP28

Three Palestinians studying in US injured in Vermont gun attack

Three Palestinians studying in US injured in Vermont gun attack
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Three Palestinians studying in US injured in Vermont gun attack

Three Palestinians studying in US injured in Vermont gun attack
  • Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid are students at Brown University, Yale University and Harvard University
  • Two of the men are in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Burlington police chief said
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured — one seriously — near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday. Authorities said the attack may have been a hate crime.

Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid are students at Brown University, Yale University and Harvard University.

The shootings occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday near the UVM campus, according to Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad. He said police are searching for the shooter.
Two of the men are in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Murad said in a news release Sunday. The three, all age 20, were visiting the home of one of the victim's relatives and were walking when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun.
“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Murad said in a news release. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”
Murad said all three men are of Palestinian descent. Two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves.

Murad said there is no additional information to suggest the suspect's motive.

“My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families,” Murad said in the news release. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven.”

He added, "The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now. But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”

Before Murad issued his news release, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee released a statement Sunday saying that the victims were Palestinian American college students and that there is “reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.”

The ADC said a man shouted and harassed the victims, who were conversing in Arabic, then proceeded to shoot them.

The FBI said it is aware of the shootings.

“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate," Sarah Ruane, an FBI spokesperson based in Albany, New York, said in a statement.

The White House said that President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and will continue to receive updates as law enforcement gathers more information.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the shootings, the organization said in a statement.

The Insitute for Middle East Understanding provided a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it described as being from the families of the victims.

“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” it said. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, denounced the attack.

“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation," Sanders said in a statement. "My thoughts are with them and their families.”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said that any indication that the shooting could have been motivated by hate is “chilling." Gov. Phil Scott called it a tragedy.

“I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness," Scott said. "We must come together in these difficult times — it is the only way to put a stop to the violence we’re seeing.”

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. A fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed more hostages in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal.

Allegations regarding the shooting follow a reported rise in Islamophobia in the US in recent weeks.

From early October to early November, the Council on American-Islamic Relations received 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias, a 216 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called on US authorities to bring those responsible for the shooting to account. 

(With AP)

Topics: American Palestinians US Vermont Vermont gun

Latest updates

Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers
Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers
Beijing court begins compensation hearings for MH370 victims
Beijing court begins compensation hearings for MH370 victims
Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan
Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan
Bucks roar back to beat Blazers, Suns and Magic roll on
Bucks roar back to beat Blazers, Suns and Magic roll on
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.