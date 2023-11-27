You are here

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links
In a statement, the ministry said the suspects were detained in simultaneous operations across 18 provinces, with most of the detentions being in southeastern regions.
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters
Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkish police on Monday detained 98 suspects over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK militant group, most of them on a charge of spreading PKK propaganda on social media, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects were detained in simultaneous operations across 18 provinces, with most of the detentions being in southeastern regions.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, US, and Turkiye, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Ankara frequently carries out cross-border airstrikes and operations against the PKK, which has bases in the mountains of northern Iraq.

It also regularly conducts operations against people linked to it domestically.

In recent weeks, Turkiye has intensified attacks on Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, as well as against its members in the country, after militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.

Separately, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social messaging platform X that authorities had destroyed 63 shelters, caves, and storage units used by PKK militants in six provinces.

Topics: Turkiye

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: An international watchdog has urged the UN Security Council to consider all options to protect civilians in Sudan’s Darfur region after the latest attacks killed hundreds of civilians.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been at war against the Sudanese military since mid-April, when months of tension exploded into open fighting in Khartoum, and other urban areas.

In the first week of November, the RSF and their allied militias attacked the town of Ardamata, a few kilometers north of Geneina, the provincial capital of West Darfur, Human Rights Watch said.

After taking over a military base in Ardamata, the attackers rampaged through the camp for displaced people and other nearby residential areas that were all largely inhabited by the African Masalit tribe, according to the rights group.

People who fled Ardamata described a spree of killings, shelling, unlawful detentions, sexual violence, ill-treatment, and looting in the town, HRW said.

The RSF and their allied militias shot at civilians as they fled, and executed people in their homes, shelters, and in the streets, they said.

Mohammed Osman, HRW’s Sudan researcher, said the attack on Ardamata was the RSF’s “latest episode of ethnically targeted killings,” which bears the hallmarks of “an organized campaign of atrocities against Masalit civilians.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
AFP
Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: In Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank, long the turf of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, the green flag of Hamas is flying ever higher thanks to prisoner-hostage exchanges.

For three nights, Palestinians have celebrated the return of dozens of detainees freed from Israeli jails, in exchange for women and children seized during Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

That has seen the popularity of Hamas soar in the West Bank, run by Abbas’ Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Ahmed Abdelaziz, 63, joined the celebrations on Sunday.

“I’m here in solidarity and because I appreciate what Hamas has done. Seeing these young people get out of prison thanks to the resistance, I’m overjoyed,” he said.

“The joy of the prisoners’ families, the mobilization of the people, all that is pushing me toward supporting Hamas.”

Israel released 117 Palestinian prisoners during the first three days of a four-day Gaza truce deal.

Hamas freed 39 hostages under the agreement, plus 19 foreign nationals in additional releases, out of the roughly 240 people it snatched during the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

In Ramallah, freed prisoners carried on the shoulders of their supporters and draped in the Hamas flag said they prayed for “God to give strength to the resistance” — referring to Hamas and the other armed groups in Gaza.

“They say Hamas are terrorists, but we are all Hamas,” shouted the crowd.

In Al-Bireh, a Ramallah suburb where Israel detained the elected Hamas mayor at the start of the war, a few yellow Fatah flags can be seen.

But for marcher Tareq Al-Omla, Hamas — listed as a terrorist organization by the US, Israel and the EU — has more legitimacy than Fatah.

The group was acting on “behalf of the Palestinian people who are attacked every day by Israeli soldiers and settlers,” he said.

Asked about the violence against civilians at Israeli kibbutzim and a rave during the Hamas attacks, demonstrator Jihad Ayuch said: “The story started before that, and the real question is what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians before October 7.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments
  Wronecka: UN Security Council interested in Lebanon due to its strategic role in the region
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The UN Security Council is very concerned about Lebanon because it has a strategic role in the region, UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said on Monday.

She made the remarks during a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Wronecka also said the UNSC’s position on Lebanon was unified, highlighting the need for the country’s early election of a president and implementing reforms.

Wronecka said she emphasized those points in her recent speech before the council in New York last week.

She also stressed the need to adhere to Resolution 1701 and implement it on the ground.

Wronecka met the Lebanese leaders a year and two months on from the presidency becoming vacant.

On Jan. 10 the position of army commander will also become vacant — as regional tensions ramp up with Israel — in addition to the vacant governorship of the Central Bank since last August, which has been filled temporarily.

The caretaker government has failed multiple times in recent weeks to make a decision regarding the expected vacancies in the army leadership, whether it be extending, appointing, or delaying retirements.

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about the developments in the region.

It is rumored that the purpose of the visit is to address the stalled issue of the presidency.

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, expressed his concern on Monday that the French envoy’s goal might be to exchange the implementation of Resolution 1701 by Hezbollah and its military withdrawal from southern Lebanon — in return for giving the party the presidency of Lebanon.

Geagea said that the presidency is not for exchange or bargaining over.

On Monday, the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahhi reiterated the need to expedite the election of a president and find ways to protect the military.

The three vacant positions are from the Maronite community’s share of power in Lebanon.

On Monday he was quoted as being open to all possibilities that serve the interest of the military, except for appointing a new commander, as this should happen in the presence of the president, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces under the constitution.

As per the defense law, the chief of staff is the only one capable of assuming the duties of the army commander in his absence. But this position has also been vacant for over a year.

The Military Council — led by Defense Minister Maurice Slim — is also suffering from vacancies in the positions of the army’s inspector general and the general manager of administration.

The caretaker government is not authorized to make these appointments. A legitimate government needs to be formed to elect a president.

It also means that the Supreme Defense Council, which includes the prime minister, is also inactive due to the absence of a president.

Only the president has the right to convene the council and preside over its sessions according to Article 49 of the constitution.

According to one political observer, the Maronite patriarch insists on keeping the current commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun, in his position until a president is elected, as his leadership “cannot be exercised collectively through the council of ministers.”

Al-Rahi accused politicians in his Sunday sermon of deliberately not electing a president.

He said the highly delicate regional conditions required state protection, and the winds headed toward regional arrangements.

“We do not accept that the president's election be subject to a person, a project, or a goal related to influence, and we do not accept depriving the state of its head.

“We do not accept attempts to undermine the army’s unity, stability, self-confidence, and leadership, especially since the country and its security are on the verge of a volcano eruption.”

The Free Patriotic Movement proposes appointing a new commander through a decree between ministers, while the Lebanese Forces party proposes extending the current commander’s term.

There is also a proposal to delay his retirement by the speaker, the Progressive Socialist Party, and Sunni deputies through a government decree that includes extending the term of the General Director of Internal Security Forces Brig. Gen. Imad Osman, who will also be retired, and appointing a military council.

The deadline given by Berri to the government to resolve the ongoing crisis will end in two days.

Slim, of the Free Patriotic Movement, can propose an extension to the army commander’s tenure.

If he refuses to do so by absenting himself from the government session, parliament will be approached.

However, Berri has refused to invite the divided house to a session to approve the extension for Gen. Aoun for another year.

The political observer said the Free Patriotic Movement “will consider any decision made by the defense minister of defense invalid and will challenge it legally.

“The defense minister will refuse to work with the extended commander without his approval, which means the military institution will be involved in a crisis and consequently paralyzed.”

Topics: Lebanon Joanna Wronecka UN Security Council Beirut

Japan donates over $65,000 to Palestinian refugee medical center in Jordan

Japan donates over $65,000 to Palestinian refugee medical center in Jordan
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Japan donates over $65,000 to Palestinian refugee medical center in Jordan

Japan donates over $65,000 to Palestinian refugee medical center in Jordan
  New medical equipment includes X-ray machine, electroencephalograph, and electromyograph
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Japan allocated $65,677 to Jordan’s Medical Aid for Palestinians on Monday to boost the quality of services at the medical center in the Hitten Palestinian refugee camp, Jordan News Agency reported.

JMAP received the funding to purchase equipment for the camp’s medical facility, including a new X-ray machine, electroencephalograph, and electromyograph.

The new technology also allows for the development of a neurology department, which will provide more comprehensive medical services as patients will no longer be directed to a hospital outside the camp, which has previously constituted a substantial financial burden for patients without health insurance.

“As JMAP is staffed with dedicated healthcare professionals, I have no doubt that (this) medical equipment will be utilized effectively and efficiently to save more lives, alleviate suffering, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community in the camp,” Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro said.

Okuyama also highlighted the crisis in Gaza and emphasized that “all parties should comply with international law, including international humanitarian law. In addition, it is necessary to take all possible measures in order to prevent harm to civilians in military operations.”

Since 1993, Japan has provided more than $10 million for 158 projects in Jordan to non-governmental organizations, schools, hospitals, and local governments.

 

Topics: Japan Palestinian refugees

Assailants in latest ship attack near Yemen were likely Somali, not Houthis, Pentagon says

In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
Updated 27 November 2023
AP
Assailants in latest ship attack near Yemen were likely Somali, not Houthis, Pentagon says

In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
  Recent attacks on commercial vessels have been conducted by Houthis, seen as part of a rise in violence in the region due to the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 27 November 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The five armed assailants captured by US forces after seizing a commercial ship near Yemen over the weekend were likely Somali and not Iranian-backed Houthis, the Pentagon said Monday.
Recent attacks on commercial vessels have been conducted by Houthis, seen as part of a rise in violence in the region due to the Israel-Hamas war.
While the Pentagon was still assessing the motives of the latest group, “we know they are not Houthi,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters. He didn’t rule out that the militia was somehow linked to the attack.
While piracy in the region is down, this “was clearly a piracy-related event,” Ryder said.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government in Aden had accused the Houthis of attacking the MV Central Park in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.
The Liberian-flagged tanker, managed by Zodiac Maritime, sent out a distress call and forces from the USS Mason, an American destroyer, responded.
The five assailants attempted to flee in their small boats, but the US forces pursued them and fired warning shots, “resulting in their eventual surrender,” Ryder said. They were being held aboard the Mason, he said.
However, a little over 90 minutes later, two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen landed about 10 nautical miles (18 nautical kilometers) from the Mason. The US destroyer did not engage or try to intercept the missiles because they were not deemed a threat and splashed into the water, Ryder said.
He said it was still not clear whether the ballistic missiles were aiming for the Mason.
Ryder said there were three Chinese vessels in the area at the time but they did not respond to the Central Park’s distress call. The Chinese government has not acknowledged whether it had ships in the area at the time of the attack. According to international maritime law, any ship in the vicinity is required to respond to a distress call.

Topics: War on Gaza Houthis Yemen somali

