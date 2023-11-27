1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record

You are here

A nurse provides treatment to a dengue-infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 26, 2023. (Reuters/File)
  • Toll almost six times as high as last year as extended outbreak sweeps country
  • More than 309,000 people infected with mosquito-borne virus
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Bangladesh is facing its worst dengue fever outbreak on record, with the annual death toll reaching 1,606, according to official figures released on Monday.

Dengue is a recurrent health risk during the monsoon season, which normally runs from July to September. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, so far this year, more than 309,000 people have been infected with the virus, which is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes that breed in freshwater pools and drains.

The death toll is the highest since records began in 2000 and almost six times the 281 fatalities recorded last year.

Health experts have expressed concern at the length of this year’s outbreak, as the number of dengue infections usually subsides as the monsoon rains end. But the country has recorded nearly 38,000 cases in November alone.

“Despite the decreasing number of patients now, we did not record any dengue patients in this period in previous years,” Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, told Arab News.

And while previous outbreaks have tended to be confined to heavily populated urban areas, like the capital Dhaka, which is home to more than 23 million people, this year they have been reported far and wide, including in rural areas.

“This year the dengue outbreak was recorded across the country, which didn’t happen in previous years,” Ahmed said.

More than 65 percent of the cases reported this year were from outside Dhaka, the first time the city has not accounted for the majority of infections, the figures showed.

“Considering the overall situation, the management of dengue is a bit problematic in our country. If people went to the doctor on time and received early treatment, we could minimize the number of deaths,” Ahmed said.

Muzaherul Huq, a public health expert and former regional adviser for the World Health Organization, said the extended dengue season was likely linked to climate change, which has resulted in rising temperatures and longer monsoon seasons.

“Dengue season shouldn’t continue for such a long period,” he told Arab News.

The Bangladeshi government needed to “strengthen the dengue control mechanism” ahead of future outbreaks and involve the public in the process, both by raising awareness and controlling dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he said.

And with recent reports suggesting a change in disease patterns, there was also a need for more research, he said.

“We need to have further research to comply with the reported disease pattern changes of dengue.”

  • Secretary-general: Turkiye should approve bid for membership soon
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said Turkiye should approve Sweden’s stalled bid for membership “as soon as possible.”

“Sweden has delivered on what they promised, and now the time has come for Turkiye to finalize the accession process,” Stoltenberg said.

Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members that have not yet ratified Sweden joining the alliance more than 18 months after it applied for membership.

The Turkish parliament started to debate Sweden’s bid to join this month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the process following a deal at a NATO summit in July.

NATO’s other 29 allies had hoped to be able to formally welcome Sweden into the alliance at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels this week.

However, the process is still at the committee level in the Turkish parliament.

“I would have liked to see more speed in the ratification process; that’s no secret,” Stoltenberg said.

“I would like them to finalize that, and that’s exactly what I have communicated many times.”

Sweden has seen several incidents spark tensions with countries around the Middle East.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday denounced the leader of the far-right party propping up his government after he called for some mosques to be torn down.

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson called for some mosques to be seized and leveled during a speech to his annual party conference on Saturday.

Kristersson, whose coalition government does not include SD but relies on its support, condemned the statements as “disrespectful.”

“I think it is a disrespectful way of expressing oneself, a polarizing way of expressing oneself,” Kristersson told broadcaster SVT.

  • Norwegian peace worker Jan Egeland: International mediation is the only viable way out of the conflict
OSLO: The Oslo Accords, which aimed to bring “peaceful coexistence” to Israel and the Palestinians, are now dead, one of the deal’s architects, said Norwegian peace worker Jan Egeland.

The agreement produced the iconic image of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shaking hands Sept. 13, 1993, on the White House lawn as President Bill Clinton watched.

It was the start of a delicate process: Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization mutually recognized each other and created Palestinian self-government for an interim period of five years.

The aim was to give the two sides enough time to iron out several key issues, such as the status of Jerusalem, Israeli settlements, and the fate of Palestinian refugees — a process that struggled to make headway.

Now, 30 years later, with a new bloody war raging between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Egeland was asked by AFP whether the accords were “pretty much dead.”

“Absolutely,” he said in an interview in his office in the Norwegian capital.

“The Oslo Accords are gone as an accord. Now, there will be another accord, and it will have to be led by the US, the EU, and the Arab countries.”

The accords were the culmination of 14 rounds of secret talks in Oslo, initiated and organized by, among others, Egeland, who was, at the time, a state secretary in the Foreign Ministry.

International mediation is the only viable way out of the conflict for the 66-year-old former diplomat who now heads the Norwegian Refugee Council humanitarian organization.

“It’s not possible for Israel and Hamas to negotiate the future of these lands (alone). There will be zero trust,” he said.

“Israel has waged (war) to destroy Hamas. Hamas is there to eliminate Israel.”

He said the “leaderships on either side are not at all at the level they were at the time of the Oslo Accords.”

Egeland said: “Those were visionary leaders, they were strong leaders, really leaders. Now we have populists on both sides.”

Pictures hanging on the wall behind Egeland show him shaking hands with Arafat and US President George Herbert Walker Bush. 

The current conflict erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters broke through Gaza’s militarized border in an attack Israeli officials said killed about 1,200 people.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes alongside a ground offensive have killed about 15,000 people.

“After this, there will be so much bitterness and hatred on both sides that there will be more violence,” Egeland said.

“It’s an illusion that Israel can bomb itself to security and peace.

“It is an illusion that by killing Israeli civilians, as (Hamas) did massively, and taking civilians as hostages (that) you can solve the problem of Israel existing.”

But the international community is not up to the task, he lamented.

  • Robinson charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order excluding him from attending a march against anti-Semitism in London
LONDON: British far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson was charged on Monday with failing to comply with a dispersal order excluding him from attending a march against anti-Semitism in London at the weekend, police said.
Robinson, 40, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the protest began on Sunday, after organizers said he was not welcome at the event.
“A man has now been charged in connection with this incident,” the Metropolitan Police said.
“Stephen Lennon, of Bedfordshire, has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.”
The section 35 direction is a dispersal order aimed to prevent anti-social behavior.
The former leader of right-wing English Defense League is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on January 22.
Robinson, who was arrested after being pepper-sprayed by the police, claimed he had been attending the march as a journalist.
He denied causing alarm or distress to others.
“The arrested man resisted as officers attempted to put him in handcuffs,” a Met Police spokesman said.
“He was warned repeatedly before PAVA spray (an incapacitant spray used by the British police) was used.”
The force said organizers had “been clear about their concerns that the man’s attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants.”
“As a result he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others,” the police said.
“He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so.”
Robinson was also seen among crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police in London on November 11, as pro-Palestinian demonstrators called for a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty

Jason J. Eaton appears at his court arraignment in Swanton, Vermont, US on Nov. 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty

  • The three men, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victims’ relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said
VERMONT: A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Monday in connection with the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent who were spending their Thanksgiving break in Burlington.
Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday, a day after the shooting outside his apartment building near the University of Vermont campus. He appeared in court Monday by video from jail, speaking only to confirm his identity. His attorney entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf, and a judge ordered him held without bail pending a hearing that likely will be held in the next few days.
According to a police affidavit, federal agents found a shotgun in Eaton’s apartment. He refused to identify himself but told the officers he had been waiting for them.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday the Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Vermont authorities in the investigation.
There has been a sharp increase in threats directed against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities across the US since the Israel-Hamas war began, he said. “There is understandable fear in communities across the country,” Garland said.
The three men, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victims’ relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.
“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Murad said. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”
Two of the men were in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement Sunday.
Two of the victims are US citizens and the third is in the country with legal permission. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Murad said.
The Institute for Middle East Understanding, in a statement from victims’ families on X, formerly known as Twitter, identified the men as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad.
“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” the statement said. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice.”
The three men had been staying at Awartani’s grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving, Awartani told police. They had gone bowling earlier Saturday and were returning when a man walked up to them, pulled out a gun and started shooting, he said.
A second victim told police he saw a man staring at them from the porch of a white house. Abdalhamid told police that the man stumbled down the stairs and pulled out a pistol.
Rich Price, Awartani’s uncle, said the gunman “shot them without saying any words” and all three are now in the ICU.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is expected to join Murad at a press conference Monday to discuss the investigation. Murad, who expressed sympathies for the victims and their families, said there is no additional information to suggest a motive.
“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven,” he said.
“The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now,” Murad added. “But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”
The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and would continue to receive law enforcement updates.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the shootings.
Ramallah Friends School posted a statement on Facebook saying the three young men were graduates of the private school, in the West Bank.
“While we are relieved to know that they are alive, we remain uncertain about their condition and hold them in the light,” the school said. “We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time.”
In response to the shooting, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries encouraged people to “unequivocally denounce the startling rise of anti-Arab hate and Islamophobia in America.”
“No one should ever be targeted for their ethnicity or religious affiliation in our country,” the New York Democrat said in the statement posted on X. “We will not let hatred win.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, also denounced the shooting.
“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” Sanders said in a statement.
Gov. Phil Scott called the shooting a tragedy, calling on the state’s residents to unite and “not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness.”
The Vermont-New Hampshire chapter of Jewish Voice For Peace, which has urged an end to the Israel-Hamas war, released a statement saying it was “appalled by the shooting.”
“We are in solidarity with the students, their families and all those affected by this clear act of hate,” the organization said Sunday. “We are in solidarity with all Palestinian people in occupied Palestine, around the world, and here in Vermont — and we are committed to creating a Vermont that is safe and welcoming for all.”
The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization for Jewish people worldwide, also said via X it was “horrified” by the attack and urged “law enforcement to investigate this act as a possible hate crime.”
Last month, an Illinois landlord was charged with a hate crime after being accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother in suburban Chicago. Police and relatives said he singled out the victims because of their faith.
Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions in the US have escalated as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. A fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed more hostages and Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. It was the third exchange under a four-day truce deal.

  • Philippines positions itself as a Muslim-friendly destination to revive post-pandemic tourism
  • Halal food from Mindanao is ‘celebration of the Filipino narrative,’ official says
MANILA: The Philippines wants to promote halal cuisine from Mindanao and put the island on the global culinary map, a tourism official said on Monday as efforts are underway to attract more Muslim travelers from around the globe to the region.  

Tourism is a key sector of the economy for the Philippines, an archipelagic country known for its white sand beaches and beautiful diving spots, with the sector contributing nearly 13 percent, or about $44 billion, of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019.  

After the global travel industry ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila expanded its tourism goals to revive the sector and began to position itself as a Muslim-friendly destination.  

“We are promoting Filipino halal food, specifically Muslim Mindanao food, because we want more people to go to Mindanao,” Myra Paz Abubakar, the Department of Tourism undersecretary for Muslim affairs, told Arab News on Monday. 

The southern island of Mindanao is one of the few regions with a sizeable Muslim population in the Philippines, a minority group that makes up around 6 percent of the country’s 110 million predominantly Catholic population. Many Muslim communities also reside in the Sulu archipelago and the central-western province of Palawan. 

“Apart from world-class destinations, Mindanao also boasts of world-class cuisine that cannot be found anywhere else. World-class because it is built off of centuries upon centuries of Islamic history, evolving from family to family, generation to generation,” she said.  

“Muslim Mindanao food is a celebration of the Filipino narrative, showcasing each and every vibrant color of Mindanao.”  

The Department of Tourism hosted an event last week in Makati City to promote Mindanao cuisine, which was attended by envoys from various countries and served halal dishes made by Muslim chefs.  

The menu included the kinilaw, a Philippine take on the ceviche consisting of scallops, sea urchin and Spanish mackerel, and dinilutan a seda, a grilled swordfish with coconut and lime dressing from Maguindanao province, among other delicacies from the region.

For some guests, the culinary introduction was impressive.  

“It was amazing. I totally enjoyed the culinary delights, the flavors of Mindanao … I really felt as if I’m in Mindanao tasting the flavors,” Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino told reporters.

The Philippine Secretary of Tourism Christina Frasco encouraged travelers to explore Mindanao at the event, hoping that the meal had given people “more reasons to love the Philippines.”  

She said: “May the culinary delights of Mindanao that mirror that region’s diverse, vibrant, and brimming with heritage, encourage all of you to … visit Mindanao and to savor Muslim Mindanao’s varied tourism offerings.” 

The Department of Tourism’s Abubakar said her office will continue efforts to attract international Muslim travelers.  

“As much as possible, we really would like to push for halal tourism,” she said. “It has always been my wish for the Middle East market … to come to the Philippines and visit us.”  

