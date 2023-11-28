Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index

You are here

This initiative, a first for the Kingdom, aims to promote transparency, create a national data-based economy. Shutterstock
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: The digital economy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is set to receive a boost with the launch of open data programs, including the introduction of the National Data Index, also known as Nudei, during the Saudi Data Forum in Riyadh.  

The event also saw the launch of upgraded versions of the Open Data Platform and the Data Governance Platform.  

This initiative, a first for the Kingdom, aims to promote transparency, create a national data-based economy, and contribute to the assessment of data maturity in government entities, aligning with Vision 2030. 

Organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the National Transformation Program, the launch was attended by global and local experts. Participants included Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Prince Bandar Bin Abdullah, SDAIA President Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, ministers, senior officials, and representatives from local and international companies. 

The National Data Index, a collaboration between SDAIA and NTP, is a dynamic results-based indicator for follow-up and evaluation. It aims to assess and track the progress of government agencies in data management, compliance, and operational indicators across 14 areas. 

The indicator establishes a robust data governance framework and policies to control data management practices, measure data management maturity and ensure compliance, improve the effectiveness of data management operational processes, and develop compliance and investigation-reporting mechanisms. 

An upgraded version of the Open Data Platform was also released, allowing individuals, government, and non-government agencies to publish their open data for entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries.  

The platform has achieved over 7,000 open data sets, 190 publishers, and 35 use cases. 

Additionally, the Data Governance Platform aims to register entities covered by the Personal Data Protection Law, providing support and advice on preserving the privacy of personal data holders and protecting their rights.  

Government agencies can benefit from the platform through a process that involves filling out the registration form, logging in through the national unified access platform, completing the entity’s profile, and submitting data for evaluation.  

It also provides services, including notification about possible data leaks, privacy impact assessment, legal support, and a self-assessment tool for compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law. 

SDAIA and NTP signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 to launch new strategic partnerships and smart business solutions that support the strategic objectives of Vision 2030 assigned to NTP, including SDAIA’s initiatives related to data and artificial intelligence. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable energy push in NEOM is expected to get a further boost as the Kingdom’s $500-billion megacity has signed deals with Bosch and Bain & Co. to accelerate clean industrial transformation in Oxagon.  

Oxagon is the industrial city in NEOM, which will operate with 100 percent renewable energy. The Kingdom also aims to turn this destination to a tourist hub, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

In a post on X, Oxagon revealed that these memorandums of understanding with Bosch and Bain & Co. will help Oxagon “harness the expertise of each organization to shape the future of manufacturing through investments in innovation, technology and talent development.” 

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, commented: “Bain and Bosch share our vision to transform the existing industrial model. The collaboration aims to accelerate our ambition to enable factories of the future to build products of the future in NEOM and beyond.” 

Developing giga-projects like NEOM is very crucial for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom, which is on a path of economic diversification, is trying to emerge as a global tourism destination by the end of this decade.  

Through its National Tourism Strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists in the Kingdom by the end of this decade.  

Earlier in October, NEOM released a short video and revealed that construction of a hospital, utilities and a number of roads has been completed within the city. 

The video, which demonstrates the progress of developmental works of the city, noted that more than 3,000 people from 90 countries are working on the giga-project, and over 60,000 construction workers are on-site.  

In the same month, NEOM also received the first major delivery of wind turbines for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant which is currently in development in the city.  

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., which is developing this project, said that the wind turbines were delivered at the Port of NEOM in Oxagon.  

After the delivery, Wanchoo said that the arrival of wind turbines for the green hydrogen project is a major milestone for the port in Oxagon, as it continues to expand its operational capabilities. 

RIYADH: The global Islamic banking sector is set to be worth $4 trillion by 2026, driven primarily by Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to recent data. 

In their State of Fintech report, red_mad_robot, a digital enabler, highlighted that the Islamic banking sector saw a massive surge from 2018 to 2021, growing from $1.8 trillion to $2.8 trillion. 

“The leading role in the development of Islamic banking belongs to the GCC countries. They account for 43 percent of global Islamic banking assets, followed by other countries in the Middle East and North Africa region at 40 percent. Meanwhile, 59 percent of total assets are controlled by just two jurisdictions — Iran, 37 percent, and Saudi Arabia, 22 percent,” the report stated. 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is on track for a 13 percent growth in its financial sector in 2023 as part of its intensified efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil, a senior official reported. 

The forecast was announced during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week by Ahmed Al-Zaabi, chairman of the emirate’s Department of Economic Development, who emphasized the division’s importance on the local economy. 

“This year, our non-oil sector showed a robust increase, growing by an impressive 12 percent in the second quarter. Non-oil sectors now comprise nearly 54 percent of our total gross domestic product,” Al-Zaabi said, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency, known as WAM.

“Additionally, our non-oil foreign merchandise trade has expanded by 13 percent by the end of the third quarter this year. Such figures stand as a testament to our nation’s dynamic economic growth and diversified strength,” he added. 

Al-Zaabi further emphasized the importance of responsible utilization of wealth for the nation’s betterment, recalling the words of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“Wealth is not in money, wealth lies in mankind. This is where true power lies, the power we value,” Al-Zaabi said.

“We are delivering our promise. Today, Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy is accelerating our ambitions by exploring untapped potential, soaring to new heights of success. Our vision extends to the next phase of economic diversification and remarkable growth,” he added. 

Additionally, he acknowledged the economic challenges of the recent years, stating that they “have not been easy.” 

He highlighted Abu Dhabi’s resilience and adaptability, adding: “Economic winds have shifted, and the sands beneath us have been unsteady. But like the dunes of our magnificent desert, we too adapt and reshape ourselves.” 

Al-Zaabi also underscored Abu Dhabi’s dedication to renewable energy, framing it as more than a market strategy but a commitment to preserving the land for future generations. 

With entrepreneurship one of the main pillars of the UAE’s economy, Al-Zaabi further emphasized the importance of boosting the startup ecosystem. 

“Let us continue to nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship. We must foster an ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can dive deep and emerge with pearls of innovation,” he stated. 

RIYADH: Renewable energy projects in emerging economies are set to receive a 1.3 billion dirhams ($350 million) financial injection from the UAE’s development bank.

This announcement came as the Emirates Development Bank and the International Renewable Energy Agency signed a collaborative partnership agreement.

This involves the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform, an international renewable energy agency multi-stakeholder body aimed at expediting financing for projects in developing nations and facilitating funding for such initiatives, as reported by the UAE news agency, WAM. 

The deal was inked by Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, EDB’s CEO and Ahmed Badr, director of IRENA’s project facilitation and support division. The signing was attended by Sultan Al-Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology, UN Climate Change Conference president and chairman of EDB, and Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s director general. 

Under the agreement, EDB will offer financing for projects endorsed by IRENA that align with the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainability Development Goals through the ETAF Platform. EDB will leverage its project financing expertise and engage in collaboration with other ETAF partners to secure funding for the suggested projects. 

RIYADH: A decline in prices for education, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw Oman’s inflation drop to 0.3 percent in October, compared to a rate of 1.27 percent in the previous month, official data has revealed. 

In October, education costs went down by 2.3 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverage expenses slipped by 0.6 percent, compared to September, Oman News Agency reported, citing data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.  

The slowdown of inflation during October was also supported by stable prices across key sectors including clothes and footwear, housing and as well as water, electricity, gas and other types of fuel.  

In August, the inflation rate of Oman stood at 0.82 percent, while in July, it was 0.41 percent. 

Additionally, the report disclosed that the 0.3 percent inflation rate recorded in October was also lower compared to the 2.39 percent in the same month of the previous year.  

The annual drop in inflation was attributed to the drop in prices for education and transport which went down by 2.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.  

On the other hand, expenses for miscellaneous goods and services rose annually by 2.6 percent in October, while tobacco products prices surged by 2.4 percent.  

In terms of governorates, the highest inflation rate was registered by Al Dhahirah at 0.6 percent, while the governorates of Dhofar and Muscat registered a rise in inflation rate by 0.4 percent each.  

On the other hand North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Batinah governates witnessed an inflation rate of 0.2 percent each.  

In October, Jihad Azour, the International Monetary Fund’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia region, stated that inflation is gradually coming under control in the region.   

IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia which was released in May had also echoed identical views and noted that possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil exporting countries will be low in 2023.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said IMF in the report.   

