You are here

  • Home
  • RCU opens AlUla cycling path

RCU opens AlUla cycling path

RCU opens AlUla cycling path
1 / 2
The track is in line with the AlUla Vision and the sports sector strategy that aims to develop activities that improve quality of life and increase sports participation. (SPA)
RCU opens AlUla cycling path
2 / 2
The track is in line with the AlUla Vision and the sports sector strategy that aims to develop activities that improve quality of life and increase sports participation. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6q9j5

Updated 20 sec ago
SPA
Follow

RCU opens AlUla cycling path

RCU opens AlUla cycling path
Updated 20 sec ago
SPA
Follow

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the inauguration of a cycling path spanning 45 km, SPA reported on Wednesday. 

The track is in line with the AlUla Vision and the sports sector strategy that aims to develop activities that improve quality of life and increase sports participation.

About 200 cyclists competed in a race as part of the inauguration, including members of the AlUla Cyclists Club as well as local citizens and residents. About 150 students also participated, using paths designed to enhance the skills of cyclists, beginners and professionals. 

During the inaugural ceremony, AlUla Club’s management said that it had provided more than 1,000 bicycles to be awarded to participants after they passed driving tests and attended educational sessions on road safety procedures.

The path offers a sports experience in the cultural natural environment of AlUla, which hosts international sports events that support the cornerstones of the AlUla Vision in achieving sustainability. These include reducing environmental impact, such as through sustainable transport, and developing a comprehensive network of cycling paths and roads throughout AlUla.

The RCU is working to develop various sports as part of the Kingdom’s sports sector’s comprehensive goals, including hosting international championships such as the AlUla Tour. This is scheduled to be held in January in AlUla, which has gained international recognition in hosting such races.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla

Related

The commission aims to increase green areas in AlUla, employ the best international practices to manage natural reserves. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla to contribute to SGI, COP28
Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return
Sport
Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Red Sea Global revealed on Wednesday that its nursery has surpassed the impressive milestone of cultivating over 5 million plants since its establishment three years ago.

Currently operating at full capacity, the nursery is staffed by skilled Saudi farmers and experienced national experts, dedicated to cultivating a diverse array of plant species.

Distinguished as the largest nursery in the region, spanning over 1 million square meters, it aspires to produce more than 30 million plants.

These will be utilized to adorn resorts, hotels, and various ambitious projects such as the Red Sea and Amaala destinations.

The selection of local plants, flowers, and other greenery is carefully curated to harmonize with the distinctive environment of the Red Sea region.

The majority of plants in the nursery are indigenous species perfectly adapted to the climate of the Red Sea, encompassing coastal and surrounding inland conditions.

The introduction of additional desert species follows thorough assessments to ensure their comfortable coexistence with local plants and animals.

Muteb Al-Osaimi, senior manager of the nursery, said that combatting desertification is a multifaceted process, highlighting the Red Sea Global company’s capacity to effect positive change.

“This presents an opportunity to transcend reasonable limits, elevate sustainability standards, and collaborate with an international team of experts who share a passion for environmental enhancement. Concurrently, we contribute to crafting beautiful destinations by designing captivating landscapes, creating inviting spaces for visitors to unwind, and fostering flourishing wildlife,” said Al-Osaimi.

Red Sea Global has redoubled its investment in training and employing Saudi talents within the nursery, ensuring that both humanity and nature reap the benefits of this transformative project.

The nursery’s 80 Saudi employees bring varying levels of expertise to this pivotal endeavor.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea Global

Related

Riyadh’s green coverage set to reach 9% with planting of 7m trees
Business & Economy
Riyadh’s green coverage set to reach 9% with planting of 7m trees
Saudi Green Initiative Forum to spearhead climate action at COP28 
Business & Economy
Saudi Green Initiative Forum to spearhead climate action at COP28 

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission is to host a seven-month mobile food exhibition to spotlight national dishes and traditional sweets, the SPA reported.

The dates for the tour around the Kingdom are yet to be announced.

The exhibition will showcase Saudi food favorites jareesh and the dessert maqshush through activities and events.

The mobile display will commence its journey in Riyadh before moving on to Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Najran, Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha.

Activities will include live cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions, an exhibition of tools and ingredients for preparing the two dishes, interactive games, and a film on traditional heritage cooking.

The initiative aims to highlight local dishes linked to Saudi identity by visiting community locations such as markets, public spaces, and schools.

Earlier this year, the commission designated jareesh and maqshush as the country’s national dish and sweet, respectively.

Topics: Saudi Culinary Arts Commission

Related

Jareesh, maqshush announced as Saudi Arabia’s national dishes 
Lifestyle
Jareesh, maqshush announced as Saudi Arabia’s national dishes 
Saudi cuisine showcased at food festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cuisine showcased at food festival

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention
  • Ambassador reiterates rejection of calls for forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
  • He said the OPCW’s role in maintaining international peace and security had increased
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties, which oversees implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, has started in The Hague.
The Saudi Arabia delegation at the gathering, which runs until Dec. 1, is headed by Ziyad Al-Attiyah, ambassador to the Netherlands and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
At the conference, Al-Attiyah pointed out Saudi Arabia’s firm stance on enhancing international cooperation on banning all weapons of mass destruction and preventing their spread.
He reiterated the call to make the Middle East a region free of such weapons and the belief that the convention was central to this, holding a pivotal role in strengthening international peace and security.
Al-Attiyah also noted the Kingdom’s condemnation of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in violation of international laws, actions he said which severely damaged the credibility of the international community.
Imposing an immediate cease-fire and addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza was essential, he added.
The ambassador said no party should be allowed to undermine the integrity of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and he highlighted that the aggression against Gaza had come from one of the signatories to the agreement.
He said this did not exempt it from responsibility for any violation, and that there was no doubt that signing without joining for a long period of time undermined the principle of universality of the agreement. In this context the international community could not accept the declaration of a threat to resort to using weapons of mass destruction, he added.
Al-Attiyah renewed the Kingdom’s rejection of calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and its condemnation of the continued targeting of civilians.
He pointed out the necessity of immediately opening safe corridors in response to calls by countries and organizations to deliver humanitarian aid.
He said the OPCW’s role in maintaining international peace and security had increased, especially with rapid developments in the chemical field. This made it an intergovernmental organization that was more relevant than ever, and it was a global responsibility to support its work, he added.
Al-Attiyah noted that the organization needed to sustain its efficacy and efficiency, including the knowledge, skills, and scientific capabilities of its staff to deal with challenges.
And he urged members to explore all possible solutions and proposed creative models to reach a clear framework, bridging the gap between employment rules and the need of the technical secretariat.

Topics: Conference of the States Parties Chemical Weapons Convention Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Ziyad Al-Attiyah Saudi Arabia

Related

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held the 25th Session of the Conference of the States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands. (Twitter/@OPCW)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia re-elected to Chemical Weapons watchdog’s Executive Council
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
Middle-East
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
Updated 29 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
  • ‘Health of humans comes first under Vision 2030,’ says ministry official
Updated 29 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Leaders and industry experts have gathered at the Global Healthspan Summit this week to turn a spotlight on promises to revolutionize views on aging, life expectancy, and healthspan science.  

Issues related to chronic diseases and socioeconomic disparities because of inequalities and other factors will be among topics discussed at the event, organized by the Hevolution Foundation and being held in Riyadh until Thursday.  

Princess Haya bint Khaled, the foundation’s vice president of strategy and development, was part of a first-day session titled “Making the Case for the Healthspanned Society — What Now, What Next.” 

She was joined by Tareef Alaama, deputy minister of health for curative services, Peter Fedichev, co-founder of Gero, Henk Heidekamp, managing director of the European Research Institute for the Biology of Aging, and Jerry McLaughlin, CEO of Life Biosciences. 

The talk was one of several aimed at fostering meaningful discussion and encouraging advancement, investment, and international cooperation.  

Princess Haya said: “The foundation has a very simple, clear, and impactful message — (we are working to) extend healthy lifespan for the benefit of all humanity and develop breakthroughs or innovative tools to address diseases that we see increasing.”  

On Saudi Arabia’s role in extending a healthy human lifespan, in line with Vision 2030, Alaama said: “The health of humans comes first under Vision 2030. Among the promises is to increase the life expectancy of individuals from what it used to be in 2016, which is (from) 74 to 80 years of age by 2030. 

“To achieve that, we have developed a strategy that looks at scientific methods and data-driven methods … we utilize data, we collect statistics, we go to the nitty-gritty details, looking at variability aging among sectors and regions.” 

Ultimately, this would mean interventions could be designed and implemented in ways most effective for increasing human life expectancy, he added. 

Examples of those by the Ministry of Health included looking at modifiable risk factors and treating hypertension, both of which could add two years to life expectancy. 

The panel also examined challenges faced by the health sector as it moved forward to expand lifespan. One such issue was the lack of funding for the biology of aging. 

Heidekamp said: “In the Netherlands, we have the foundations for cancer research and Alzheimer’s research, but there’s no funding for aging.”  

The Hevolution Foundation has committed to advancing age sciences by investing up to $1 billion annually in aging research and healthspan science. 

It recently announced the selection of 11 Saudi researchers in the field of aging sciences to receive two-year grants worth SR10 million ($2.6 million), making the program one of the most impactful initiatives in the field of aging in the Kingdom.  

The development of diagnostics and therapeutics together was identified as another challenge.  

Mehmood Khan, the foundation’s CEO, said: “As a patient, as a consumer, to have your aging biology tested determines not just how old the body is but also how old the different organ systems in your body are.” 

But he noted that aging was not so straightforward. 

“Not everybody ages the same way. So, to go to a doctor and say, ‘just tell me how old I am,’ is way too simplistic. 

“We all know people who, for example, have very young bodies but their minds are aged. We know others whose bodies are aged, but their minds are still very young. 

“We are now evaluating the best technologies in the world, bringing them all under one roof to see what that looks like,” Khan added.

Topics: Global Healthspan Summit Riyadh Summit

Related

Riyadh summit launches $101m prize in race to discover healthy aging
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh summit launches $101m prize in race to discover healthy aging
Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh

Saudi cuisine showcased at food festival

Saudi cuisine showcased at food festival
Updated 29 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Saudi cuisine showcased at food festival

Saudi cuisine showcased at food festival
  • Open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. until Dec. 2, the festival features 13 zones
  • The Greek zone highlights the country’s traditional dishes and food culture
Updated 29 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Visitors to the 10-day Saudi Feast Food Festival have been getting a taste for authentic and diverse flavors from around the Kingdom.
Organized by the Culinary Arts Commission and being staged at King Saud University in Riyadh, the event celebrates the country’s culinary heritage.
Open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. until Dec. 2, the festival features 13 zones including culinary art heritage, theater, the Gourmand Awards, Greece, business, and a children’s interactive farm.
The Greek zone highlights the country’s traditional dishes and food culture, while the culinary arts heritage area has been divided into five sections representing different regions of Saudi Arabia and showcasing their history, identity, and food through exhibitions, live cooking shows, artisanal displays, and cultural performances.
The tasting experience begins with the Tabuk region where popular dishes often use ingredients unique to its topography.
Some of the Saudi chefs taking part in the event are rising culinary stars. Habiba Abdullah’s popular Tabuk-inspired offerings are free of hydrogenated oils and Maggi cubes, a lifestyle choice she made after her son was diagnosed with diabetes.
She said: “I have been using olive oil in my cooking, and I made a promise to myself to try and alter the lifestyle of other families to avoid diabetes and other illnesses resulting from unhealthy lifestyle choices.”
Abdullah has worked as an assistant chef at the Ritz-Carlton and is a certified international trainer and consultant in cooking. She teaches Saudi culinary students at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
Asir, another featured region, is famous for its honey and coffee. Chef Noura Al-Asiri, from Asir, has been offering visitors the chance to sample arekah, a traditional regional dish made from dough which is grilled on a sheet pan before being plated for ghee and honey to be poured in the middle, and then decorated with dates.
Meanwhile, the smell of fried kingfish topped with regional spices has been drawing festivalgoers to the Eastern Province zone.
Argentine chef Chakall said: “I traveled to over 130 countries, and Saudi Arabia became one of my favorites; the diverse food from its regions, and the people are honest, friendly, and kind.
“I tasted food from different regions in Saudi Arabia, and I was blown away with what I saw, I had no idea what the food and the people were like before coming here.”
Chakall’s TV show in China and Germany is watched by millions of people, and he runs five restaurants in Portugal. And at the Saudi festival, he took part in a Gourmand Award zone discussion about his culinary journey.
The award is an international competition for food culture content, honoring the best cookbooks. In Riyadh, the zone offers local food enthusiasts an opportunity to meet leading industry figures.

Topics: Saudi Feast Food festival Culinary Arts Commission King Saud University

Related

Culinary Arts Commission, Saudi Coffee Co. sign agreement to preserve cultural heritage
Culinary Arts Commission, Saudi Coffee Co. sign agreement to preserve cultural heritage
Saudi Culinary Arts Commission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culinary Arts Commission signs pact with orphans’ charity

Latest updates

RCU opens AlUla cycling path
RCU opens AlUla cycling path
Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 
Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 
Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom
Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom
Israel says investigating Hamas report of baby hostage death
Israel says investigating Hamas report of baby hostage death
What chances do war-displaced Palestinians in Gaza have of returning to their homes?
What chances do war-displaced Palestinians in Gaza have of returning to their homes?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.