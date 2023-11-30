You are here

  • Home
  • Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
Abdullah Shelbayh of Jordan during his win over Alex Michelsen at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah. (ATP Tour)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n66xt

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
  • ‘The crowd was one of the main reasons I won today’: 20-year-old Jordanian
  • Saudi Arabia’s 1st pro tennis event taking place at King Abdullah Sports City
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh captured the headlines on day two of the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by NEOM with a victory against Alex Michelsen in front of a supportive crowd in Jeddah.

The top seed Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovic remain unbeaten to hold the lead position in the green and red groups, while Dominic Stricker righted his loss yesterday with a dominant performance.

Shelbayh thrilled the crowd at King Abdullah Sports City with his shot making, showcasing his immense potential on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old downed Michelsen 4-2, 1-4, 4-0, 4-0 to pick up his fourth Top 100 win.

After the match, he said: “Having the opportunity to play here now to finish the year, I couldn’t ask for a better end to the year.

“I appreciate all the support throughout the week that I’ve been receiving already, of course throughout the year, and from the Arab world especially.”

Dominic Stricker soared to victory in the fastest match in tournament history. After a disappointing start to his Next Gen ATP Finals presented by NEOM campaign, Stricker wasted little time bouncing back on Wednesday in Jeddah. The third-seeded Swiss player eased past Italian Luca Nardi 4-1, 4-1, 4-2 with a clean-hitting performance in only 54 minutes.

In an on-court interview, Stricker said: “We had a long discussion yesterday evening about how to do it today. I think it was really good that we talked a lot after what maybe wasn’t my best performance.

“Now to come out today like that, I think nobody expected that. I’m just happy that I did it and now I’m going to try my best to recover for the third group match.”

Frenchman Fils continued to demonstrate his top-seed credentials when he overcame Flavio Cobolli 4-1, 4-2, 4-2 in 59 minutes. He came out firing in his first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with the Italian, out-maneuvering Cobolli to improve to 2-0 in Green Group play.

Fils said: “I played very nice today. I served very good, and I was moving well on the court, so I am very happy about it. Tomorrow, I have a good match against a great opponent. He already beat me once this year, so let’s what I can do.”

In the final match of the day, Medjedovic overcame the Red Group top seed Luca Van Assche in four sets, 4-2, 2-4, 4-3, 4-1. The Serbian will now face fan favorite Shelbayh in the final match of the group stage.

Topics: ATP Jordan NEOM

Related

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
Sport
Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open
Sport
Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open

Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall

Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall

Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall
  • Ignited by their star Serbian center’s triple double, Denver improved the NBA’s best home record to 9-0 and reached 13-6 overall
  • The Phoenix Suns saw a seven-game win streak snapped while NBA-worst Detroit lost their 15th game in a row
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: German forward Franz Wagner’s 31-point performance sparked Orlando to an eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday, ripping Washington 139-120 to move one game behind NBA overall leader Boston.

The Magic connected on 60.7 percent of their shots in improving to 13-5 and matching Milwaukee for second in the Eastern Conference behind the Celtics (14-4).

“We believe we can win every day and we want to play up to our standards,” Wagner said after achieving back-to-back 30-point games for the first time in his NBA career.

“It’s a lot of fun. We would like to keep that going.”

Orlando can match the club’s record win streak by beating the Wizards again on Friday.

“It would be awesome,” Wagner said. “But we’ve still got one to go so we’ve got to lock in on that.”

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley agreed, saying: “I’m a ‘one game at a time’ guy. We’ll enjoy this one but we’ve got to get to work tomorrow.”

Cole Anthony came off the bench to add 25 points and Jalen Suggs scored a season-high 22 points for Orlando.

But forward Paolo Banchero, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, suffered an ankle sprain and had only six points.

“We’ve got a young team,” Wagner said. “We’re just a tight-knit group. We’ve got a lot of characters and we just enjoy playing with each other.”

The Philadelphia 76ers also could have reached 13-5 but with NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid out with illness, the Sixers lost 124-114 at New Orleans.

Cameroonian seven-footer Embiid, the NBA’s top scorer with 32.0 points a game, was dearly missed as Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson struck for 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. He shot 11-of-12 from the floor and the free throw line.

Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum scored 20 points in his return after missing more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points for the 76ers in a losing cause.

At Denver, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic struck for 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds while Michael Porter Jr. added 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to power the defending champion Nuggets over visiting Houston 134-124.

Ignited by their star Serbian center’s triple double, Denver improved the NBA’s best home record to 9-0 and reached 13-6 overall, moving into second place in the Western Conference only a game behind Minnesota (13-4).

“We play good at home,” Porter said. “There’s good energy in the building and we like to play at the crib. We’ve got to bring the same energy on the road.”

The Phoenix Suns saw a seven-game win streak snapped while NBA-worst Detroit lost their 15th game in a row.

Toronto got 23 points from Scottie Barnes and 22 from Pascal Siakam to beat visiting Phoenix 112-105.

The Raptors led 108-105 when Devin Booker missed a tying three-pointer with 50 seconds remaining.

German Dennis Schroder hit a jumper for Toronto and Kevin Durant — who scored a game-high 30 points — then missed a three-pointer for Phoenix. Barnes added two final free throws to seal the Raptors’ triumph.

At Detroit, D’Angelo Russell had game-highs of 35 points and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers over the Pistons 133-107. Detroit drop to 2-16.

Anthony Davis added 28 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Lakers while LeBron James, coming off the most lopsided loss of his 21-year career at Philadelphia on Monday, added 25 points and eight rebounds.

At Sacramento, Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and James Harden scored 17 of his 26 points in the first quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers routed the host Kings 131-117.

De’Aaron Fox scored 40 points in a losing cause while Paul George netted 19 for the Clippers.

Topics: NBA Phoenix Suns

Related

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
Sport
Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
Sport
Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks

IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition

IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition
Updated 30 November 2023
AP
Follow

IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition

IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition
  • France’s partial win Wednesday is a full victory for its national Olympic committee leader David Lappartient, the president of cycling’s governing body
  • The modern way of picking Olympic hosts leaves IOC members to rubber stamp a single option presented by the executive board chaired by Bach
Updated 30 November 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Salt Lake City being preferred as a shoo-in to host the 2034 Winter Olympics was expected. The surprise was the IOC favoring the French Alps bid for the 2030 edition on Wednesday.

Aiming to finalize back-to-back Winter Games hosts next year, the International Olympic Committee executive board has decided to enter exclusive talks with Olympic officials in France and the US for Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake was alone in the 2034 race to bring the games back to Utah, which hosted the 2002 Winter Games, and the American bid’s support from all levels of government up to President Joe Biden was praised Wednesday.

“He would guarantee all the expenses,” said IOC member Karl Stoss, who chaired the Olympics panel assessing potential candidates, adding “and they stand really in a strong, strong status behind these games.”

A French bid uniting the snowy Alps region and the French Riviera resort Nice came together only in the past few months to compete with Sweden and Switzerland for the IOC’s support.

The IOC also has now pointed the Swiss bid toward the 2038 Olympics with “privileged dialogue” status.

By mapping out a Winter Olympics future for almost two decades, the next opportunity for Asia to host looks to be in 2042 — perhaps in Sapporo, Japan or even Saudi Arabia, which is creating the Trojena ski resort to stage the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

The IOC last month aimed to make a double award picking the 2030 and 2034 hosts together in July when about 100 members meet in Paris on the eve of the Summer Games.

France’s partial win Wednesday is a full victory for its national Olympic committee leader David Lappartient, the president of cycling’s governing body.

Lappartient worked to build close ties with IOC President Thomas Bach even before last year when he became one of the about 100 IOC members.

It would be the fourth time France has hosted a Winter Olympics, after Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.

The modern way of picking Olympic hosts leaves IOC members to rubber stamp a single option presented by the executive board chaired by Bach.

The 2030 Winter Games is barely six years away, already making it the latest Olympic hosting decision taken in recent decades. A decision next July would be just over 5½ years before the scheduled opening ceremony.

Longtime 2030 favorite Sapporo faded then was formally withdrawn last month as Japan’s feeling for the Olympics soured amid investigations of bribery linked to preparing the Summer Games in Tokyo held in 2021.

Vancouver, the 2010 Winter Games host, also dropped out and Salt Lake City’s focus switched to 2034. That was to avoid a clash for the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

With the IOC seeming to have few options in January, Swedish Olympic officials were approached about making a ninth bid for the Winter Games. The most recent loss was with Stockholm in 2019 when IOC members chose Italy’s Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo for 2026.

That Stockholm bid was revived but an apparent caution in moving forward quickly left the door open for bids from France and Switzerland closer to the IOC’s home in Lausanne.

“I am incredibly disappointed,” Swedish bid leader Hans von Uthmann said in a statement. “We had a strong concept to stage the most sustainable games of all time, but are now not getting the chance to showcase that vision to the world.”

The IOC has declining options for Winter Games hosts because of climate change.

The Olympic body estimates only 15 countries on three continents can meet the criteria of having at least 80 percent of existing venues for snow sports and a “climate-reliable” outlook to stage events in future decades.

A longer-term IOC plan is a rotation policy for a small pool of regular Winter Games hosts, like Salt Lake City.

“For more than a decade, our state and community leaders have united toward this goal,” said Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of this Salt Lake City bid and also a senior official on the 2002 project.

The last time Salt Lake pursued the Olympics the city got caught in a bribery scandal that nearly derailed plans for those 2002 Winter Games and led to several IOC members being expelled and resigning.

The bid committee doled out $1 million in cash, scholarships, medical care, gifts and other favors to IOC members and their families. That included ski trips, NBA tickets, plastic surgery, knee replacements, violins and housing and salary for children of IOC members, according to report by an ethics panel.

Wide-ranging campaign reforms included stopping IOC voters from visiting bid candidates. Later, vote-buying scandals implicating back-to-back Summer Games hosts Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo led to further changes.

The 2026 Olympics were the last to have a traditional contested vote in 2019. The next Winter Games will be spread across northern Italy, focused on the city of Milan and ski resort Cortina d’Ampezzo, the 1956 Olympics host.

Those games are set to use an ice sliding track in neighboring Switzerland or Austria because Italy does not have a functioning venue.

That fits with the IOC’s modern insistence on Olympic hosts using existing or temporary venues to avoid construction costs that typically run over budget.

The reported $51 billion in spending by Russia on the 2014 Sochi Winter Games — including building new roads, a railway and much of a ski resort — scared off some potential bidders in Europe and forced another rethink of Olympic campaigning and hosting.

Topics: IOC France Winter Olympics

Related

Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open
Sport
Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open
Djokovic downs Medvedev at US Open to win record-tying 24th Grand Slam
Tennis
Djokovic downs Medvedev at US Open to win record-tying 24th Grand Slam

Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open

Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open

Ledecky rules 800m freestyle again at US Open
  • Ledecky’s time was more than 11 seconds shy of her world record, set in 2016, and almost two seconds behind her winning time from last year’s US Open
  • The meet continues until Saturday and features several international stars alongside American Olympians
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky eased to victory in the 800-meter freestyle on Wednesday in the opening race of the US Open Swimming Championships at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ledecky, the three-time defending Olympic gold medalist and current world champion in the 800 free, posted a time of 8mins 15.91secs to win by almost 15 seconds.

Ledecky’s time was more than 11 seconds shy of her world record, set in 2016, and almost two seconds behind her winning time from last year’s US Open.

But the meet is a staging post for the 26-year-old Ledecky as she builds up toward next year’s Olympics, where she hopes to become the first woman ever to win four Olympic gold medals in one event.

The US Olympic team trials will be held in Indianapolis on June 15-23, 2024.

Fellow Olympian Paige Madden of Arizona State University, who is guided by former Michael Phelps coach Bob Bowman, finished second in 8:29.91.

Jillian Cox, a 19-year-old Texan who finished sixth at the World Championships in Fukuoka in July, was third.

Ledecky will be back in the pool for the 400m freestyle heats on Thursday.

In the men’s 800 free, the withdrawal of world champion Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia left Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke as the favorite, but he surprisingly finished off the podium.

Charlie Clark came from behind to beat David Johnston with a time of 7:50.49 while Ilia Sibirtsev’s time of 7:54.36 was enough to pip Finke for third.

The meet continues until Saturday and features several international stars alongside American Olympians with Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh, a 17-year-old four-time world champion, set to challenge Ledecky in the 400m free.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will race as he continues his return to the sport after a lengthy break.

Topics: Katie Ledecky swimming

Related

Red Sea Global finalizes contractor for AMAALA’s spas and swimming pools
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global finalizes contractor for AMAALA’s spas and swimming pools
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
  • In order to go through Man United must now beat Bayern at home next month and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw
  • Arsenal’s form in Europe this season has been in stark contrast to that of United, and the Gunners romped into the last 16 with a 6-0 demolition of Lens in London
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Manchester United are facing elimination from the Champions League in the group stage after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday, while Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven secured qualification for the last 16.

Three-time European champions United needed a win in Turkiye, against opponents who beat them at Old Trafford last month, in order to keep qualification for the knockout rounds in their hands.

Erik ten Hag’s side appeared in control when Alejandro Garnacho’s early opener was followed by a stunning strike by Bruno Fernandes on 18 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back with a free-kick, only for Scott McTominay to restore the visitors’ two-goal advantage early in the second half.

Yet Galatasaray were again given hope when another Ziyech free-kick was fumbled into the net by United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and the hosts equalized thanks to a brilliant 71st-minute strike by Kerem Akturkoglu.

United have now conceded 14 goals in five European matches and this result, combined with FC Copenhagen’s 0-0 draw away to already-qualified Bayern Munich, leaves the Premier League side bottom of Group A with one game remaining.

In order to go through they must now beat Bayern at home next month and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw.

“We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long-term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games,” said Ten Hag.

Arsenal’s form in Europe this season has been in stark contrast to that of United, and the Gunners romped into the last 16 with a 6-0 demolition of Lens in London.

Mikel Arteta’s side were five goals up at the break with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all netting.

Jorginho completed the scoring from a late penalty as Arsenal gained revenge for their 2-1 defeat by Lens in France last month.

“Today was the day to get it done. We did it in a beautiful way,” Arteta told broadcaster TNT Sports.

Arsenal have scored 12 goals without reply in winning their three home matches in Group B and have now wrapped up top spot ahead of PSV, who are also through.

The Dutch side, European Cup winners in 1988, produced a superb comeback to triumph 3-2 away to Sevilla and put themselves out of sight in second place.

Goals by Sergio Ramos and Youssef En-Nesyri had Sevilla 2-0 up, but Lucas Ocampos was sent off for the hosts just before substitute Ismael Saibari, the Spanish-born Moroccan international, pulled one back for PSV.

They equalized through a Nemanja Gudelj own goal and won it in stoppage time through US forward Ricardo Pepi.

Sevilla now have to win at Lens next month to salvage a place in the Europa League, the competition they won last season.

Real Madrid were already through to the last 16 before hosting Napoli and they clinched top spot in Group C with a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, gave Napoli an early lead, but Rodrygo equalized immediately, continuing his fine form with a superb strike for his seventh goal in his last seven games.

Jude Bellingham put the hosts ahead with his 15th goal of the season in all competitions only for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to get Napoli back level just after the restart.

However, teenage substitute Nico Paz made it 3-2 for Real with a long-range strike that evaded the goalkeeper’s grasp, and Bellingham set up Joselu to wrap up the win late on.

That result prevented Napoli from clinching qualification as they could still be caught by Braga, who drew 1-1 at home to Union Berlin in Portugal despite having Sikou Niakate sent off in the first half.

Robin Gosens fired Union in front but Alvaro Djalo levelled for the hosts after the break.

Real Sociedad and Inter Milan were both already through from Group D and their meeting next month will decide who tops the section.

On Wednesday, a much-changed Inter side recovered from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Benfica in Portugal after Joao Mario scored a first-half hat-trick against his old club.

Marko Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi pulled goals back for Inter before Alexis Sanchez levelled from the penalty spot, and Benfica were reduced to 10 men late on when Antonio Silva was sent off. Real Sociedad drew 0-0 with Red Bull Salzburg.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Manchester United Arsenal PSV

Related

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
Sport
Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round
  • Saudi Sports Minister approves naming of this weekend’s round of matches in honor of the Kingdom being chosen to host the prestigious global event in 2030
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 15th round of football matches in the Saudi Pro League, due to be played this weekend, have been named the “Riyadh Expo 2030” round in honor of the Kingdom being chosen this week to host the prestigious global event.

The decision was approved on Wednesday by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi sports minister and chair of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first three games of the round will take place on Friday, Nov 30, when home side Abha take on Al-Ahli, Al-Riyadh face visitors Al-Hazm, and Al-Ittihad are at home to Al-Khaleej.

There will be two games on Friday, including a top-of-the-table clash between league leaders Al-Hilal and second-place Al-Nassr, and the remaining four games will be played on Saturday.

Topics: Saudi Pro League  Expo 2030 Riyadh Expo 2030

Related

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
Sport
45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
Ronaldo firebolt seals crucial 2-1 win for Al-Nassr in Roshn SPL title race
Sport
Ronaldo firebolt seals crucial 2-1 win for Al-Nassr in Roshn SPL title race

Latest updates

Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
Local favorite Shelbayh upsets Mickelsen at Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
Oil Updates – crude steady, market eyes OPEC+ meet, weighs weak demand indicators
Oil Updates – crude steady, market eyes OPEC+ meet, weighs weak demand indicators
One killed, 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack
One killed, 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack
Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall
Magic win eighth in a row while Embiid ill as Sixers fall
Saudi Arabia to spearhead green development vision with forum during COP28
Saudi Arabia to spearhead green development vision with forum during COP28

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.