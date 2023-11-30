You are here

Turkiye's GDP grew 5.9% in Q3, higher than forecast

Turkiye’s GDP grew 5.9% in Q3, higher than forecast
Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis. Shutterstock.
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Turkiye’s GDP grew 5.9% in Q3, higher than forecast

Turkiye’s GDP grew 5.9% in Q3, higher than forecast
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s economy expanded by a more-than-expected 5.9 percent in the third quarter, driven by household spending, data showed on Thursday, but activity should slow through the year-end after aggressive monetary tightening to cool demand, according to Reuters.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 5.6 percent annually in the third quarter, after which it should cool given the central bank has hiked rates to 40 percent from 8.5 percent since June as part of a sharp U-turn toward policy orthodoxy.

The annual reading was the highest since the second quarter of last year. Growth in the second quarter of this year was revised up to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent, the data also showed.

The construction and industrial sectors expanded by 8.1 percent and 5.7 percent respectively, while the agriculture sector grew by only 0.3 percent, the data showed, in part reflecting fallout and rebuilding after this year's devastating earthquakes in the southeast.

The lira strengthened to 28.85 against the dollar after the data was revealed, boosting expectations of a further 250 basis points rate hike by the central bank in December.

Nevertheless, analysts predicted Turkiye's economy would begin to slow after aggressive monetary tightening designed to cool demand and inflation.

"With the central bank set to keep interest rates at a restrictive level over the coming quarters, growth looks set to slow further in 2024 and this will help to narrow the current account deficit and cool inflation pressures," said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

COP28 must address needs of Global South, delegates from the region insist

COP28 must address needs of Global South, delegates from the region insist
Updated 19 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
COP28 must address needs of Global South, delegates from the region insist

COP28 must address needs of Global South, delegates from the region insist
Updated 19 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: As world leaders, climate experts and global delegations convene in Dubai for the first day of the UN Climate Change Conference, members of African delegations are re-affirming that the needs of the Global South can no longer be neglected. 

Nations in the Global South are on the “receiving end” of the worst of climate change effects and yet contribute fewer amounts to emissions, Nigerian special assistant on climate change, Yusuf Idris Amoke, told Arab News on the sidelines of the event, adding that due to the lack of infrastructure, technology and “know how” needed within the African continent, countries are struggling to adapt.

As one of the top 10 nations most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, Nigerian delegates are looking to ensure that there is a focus on climate finance during the forum, Amoke said, instilling the importance of utilizing the Paris Agreement to hold countries responsible to keeping their promises and commitments to aid less developed countries to adapt to the impacts of global warming.

Calls for these nations to divest from fossil fuels, without providing alternatives, are inherently unjust, the special assistant noted, saying: “Financing third world countries or the Global South is key, as adapting and shifting from fossil fuel can only be done when you have alternatives.”

He added: “We are surviving on fossil fuel. We have for instance, for Nigeria, we have abundant coal resources. We have abundant oil, right. So shifting from those things, to things that don’t exist. It’s impossible … we need to be supported, not just financial support or technical support, we need capacity building. We need understanding of the impacts of climate change.”

The Secretary-General of the Madagascan Ministry of Environment, Mamitiana Adrianmanjato, echoed these notions, noting that as an island in the Indian Ocean, Madagascar is especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change and has witnessed them firsthand, from cyclones to flooding.

Without the adequate financing needed, the indebted country is currently unable to stifle the consistently “worsening” effects, Adrianmanjato said, stressing his hope that COP28 will be a platform for the nation to encourage members of the party states to replenish the climate fund and ensure that it is distributed justly.

Adrianmanjato added: “There are some countries that have brought forth finance, it is not sufficient. As an island on the Indian Ocean, we are really vulnerable, so our main forecast is first of all adaptation and financing for the adaptation.”

The repercussions witnessed from the lack of ability to adapt within less developed nations are not limited to climate alone. Instead, the equity deficit is causing a rippling effect that impacts health and infrastructure, Susan Chimpokosera, a member of the Malawi delegation, told Arab News.

She posited that the country is witnessing outbreaks of waterborne diseases that result from flooding while simultaneously leading to the displacement of people and damage to infrastructure.

In Nigeria, the effects have translated to struggles in food production. According to Amoke, the northern region, which normally doesn’t experience rain during this time, has been experiencing heavy rainfall. 

This has led to the watering of crops and, therefore, a reduced amount of harvest, affecting food access and farmer livelihood.

The delegate of Malawi underscored that within the forum, calls for countries to focus on climate change and shifting energy sources while unable to keep up with the ever-increasing damages they are witnessing can no longer be sustained. 

“In issues of climate financing, we are being under-supported. We know countries venture into different kinds of energy, some are using gas … but it will not be fair to ask different governments to support climate finances or climate change, when they’re also having other issues to handle. So then the support has to come right from the global region, and then cascading down to other countries,” Chimpokosera said. 

The delegation hopes that as negotiations proceed over the next two weeks, countries no longer neglect the pressing needs of the Global South and that financing for less developed nations most susceptible to the adverse effects will be at the forefront of the talks.

Global GDP set for slowdown in 2024, before return to resilient growth: OECD 

Global GDP set for slowdown in 2024, before return to resilient growth: OECD 
Updated 47 min 34 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Global GDP set for slowdown in 2024, before return to resilient growth: OECD 

Global GDP set for slowdown in 2024, before return to resilient growth: OECD 
Updated 47 min 34 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Persistent inflation and a slowdown are set to push global gross domestic product growth down 0.2 percentage points to 2.7 percent in 2024, with an anticipated increase to 3 percent in 2025, a new report showed.  

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the global economy is facing tighter financial conditions, weak international trade, and lower confidence among businesses and consumers, despite stronger-than-expected growth in 2023. 

The report noted that housing markets and economies relying on bank-based finance, especially in Europe, are experiencing a slowdown, while geopolitical tensions are contributing to uncertainty in the short-term outlook. 

It emphasized that while headline inflation has decreased in most economies, core inflation remains relatively high.  

Emerging-market economies are expected to maintain better growth than advanced economies, with Europe experiencing relatively subdued growth compared to North America and major Asian economies. 

Risks to the global outlook include heightened geopolitical tensions, rising trade restrictions, and potential disruptions to energy markets and trade routes.  

The OECD warned that continuation of cost pressures, increases in energy and food prices, or a drift in inflation expectations could lead to central banks maintaining higher policy rates, impacting financial markets. 

The report stated that key recommended policy priorities include ensuring a durable reduction of inflation, addressing fiscal pressures, and enhancing prospects for sustainable and inclusive growth.   

“Monetary policy needs to remain restrictive in most advanced economies until inflation declines durably,” it added.  

Governments need to manage rising fiscal pressures by withdrawing or better targeting fiscal support measures and implementing credible medium-term fiscal frameworks.  

The OECD stressed that enhanced multilateral cooperation is essential for reviving global trade, and structural reforms are needed to reinvigorate growth, particularly in the face of challenges from aging populations, climate transition, and digitalization.  

In summary, the global economy is projected to experience a mild slowdown with a gradual return to near-trend growth rates, and inflation converging back to central bank targets by 2025. 

The outlook depends on various factors, including geopolitical developments, trade dynamics, and the effectiveness of policy responses.  

COP28 opens in Dubai with calls for accelerated climate action

COP28 opens in Dubai with calls for accelerated climate action
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
COP28 opens in Dubai with calls for accelerated climate action

COP28 opens in Dubai with calls for accelerated climate action
  Up to 200 global leaders will join over 80,000 delegates gathered in Dubai for the UN climate conference
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Up to 200 global leaders will join over 80,000 delegates gathered in Dubai for the UN climate conference as governments prepare for negotiations on whether to agree, for the first time, to phase out fossil fuels – the main source of global warming.

With finance also high on the meeting agenda, the COP28 presidency has published a proposal on the eve of the summit for countries to formally adopt the outlines of a new UN fund to cover losses and damages in poor countries being hit by climate disasters like extreme flooding or persistent drought.

READ MORE: Click here for our coverage of COP28

1022 GMT

COP28 President designate Sultan Al-Jaber. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin shulhub/AN)

COP28 President designate Sultan Al-Jaber urged delegates, oil companies to work together at UN climate summit. He said, “we must ensure that this cop delivers the most ambitious global stocktake possible.”

He stressed that the UN climate summit us committed to unlocking finance to ensure that the global south does not have to choose between development and climate action.

While Al-Jaber hailed the initiative of national oil companies to step up, he said “it is not enough.” “They can do more, every nation, every sector and every one of us has an urgent role to play.”

 

 

“We can bring mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation which includes finance under one umbrella,” according to Al-Jaber, who also runs state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

“I ask you to start this COP with a new mindset, adopt different thinking, be flexible. Ensure the most ambitious global stocktake. I want this COP to be the COP that maximizes mitigation on momentum,” Al-Jaber said.

Al-Jaber says ‘role of fossil fuels’ must be part of climate deal, and adds that “let this be the COP where we deliver our promises from the $100 billion on loss and damage.”

1016 GMT

Sameh Shoukry, the COP27 president

“Rather than increasing climate finance from developed countries, actually, it is decreasing in relation to growing needs and the increasing growth of financing in developing countries,” said Shoukry, the COP27 president.

The UN’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai opened Thursday with a moment of silence for the victims of the conflict in Gaza.

Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister who chaired the previous COP talks in Egypt last year, urged delegates to “stand for a moment of silence” in memory of two climate diplomats who recently died “as well as all civilians who have perished during the current conflict in Gaza”.

---

An early breakthrough on the damage fund — which poorer nations have demanded for years — could help grease the wheels for other compromises to be made during the two-week summit.

The UN and hosts the UAE say the COP28 talks will be the most important since Paris in 2015, when nations agreed to limit global warming to well below 2°Celsius since the preindustrial era, and preferably to a safer limit of 1.5°C.

Scientists say the world is not on track to achieve these targets and nations must make faster and deeper cuts to emissions to avert the most disastrous impacts of climate change.

 

 

A central focus will be a stocktake of the world’s limited progress on curbing global warming, which requires an official response at these talks.

“Right now, we’re taking baby steps where we should be taking great leaps and great strides to get us to where we need to be,” said UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Wednesday.

The COP28 climate conference should aim for a complete “phaseout” of fossil fuels, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said, warning of “total disaster” on humanity’s current trajectory.

“Obviously I am strongly in favor of language that includes (a) phaseout, even with a reasonable time framework,” Guterres said.

Climate change is the biggest threat to human health in Africa and the rest of the world, the head of the continent's public health agency said.

Mitigating that risk was top of his agenda, Jean Kaseya, the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said as he headed to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Jazan region to benefit from completion of water projects worth $4.79bn

Jazan region to benefit from completion of water projects worth $4.79bn
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News
Jazan region to benefit from completion of water projects worth $4.79bn

Jazan region to benefit from completion of water projects worth $4.79bn
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region is set to benefit from a number of water projects worth an accumulated SR18 billion ($4.79 billion), according to the Kingdom’s deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

In a panel discussion titled “Strategic Directions for Investment in the Jazan Region” during the Jazan Investment Forum 2023, Mansour Al-Mushaiti informed that the volume of completed water projects in the region stood at 221. 

While the cost of agricultural projects in the region amounted to SR452 million for a total of 59 ventures, the environment-related projects stood at 13 worth an estimated SR142 million, he revealed. 

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s strategic decision to develop the region as a special economic zone catering to the logistics industry. 

Tourism fund and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu team up to boost tourism projects in Jazan

Tourism fund and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu team up to boost tourism projects in Jazan
Updated 30 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Tourism fund and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu team up to boost tourism projects in Jazan

Tourism fund and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu team up to boost tourism projects in Jazan
Updated 30 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Tourism Development Fund has signed a cooperation agreement with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu aiming to develop a number of projects in the city of Jazan. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the goal is to strengthen and promote the tourism sector by supporting projects related to hospitality, tourist accommodation, and more. 

The TDF will evaluate investment requests and finance tourism projects in the Jazan region, adhering to its specified conditions, according to the agreement. It will also provide financial programs and products, facilitating support for investors. 

Simultaneously, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu will participate in projects through either cash or in-kind investments. The commission will also offer logistical support and streamline procedures for investors, creating a conducive investment environment. 

CEO of the TDF Qusai Al-Fakhri emphasized the extension of the agreement to include Jazan, highlighting the fund’s commitment to supporting various promising tourist destinations and encouraging investment in them.  

He stated: “The signing of the agreement is in line with the fund’s commitment to supporting diverse tourist destinations and projects, enriching the tourism experience and encouraging private sector engagement in tourism investments that have competitive advantages contributing to enriching tourist experiences.” 

CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries Hussain bin Yahya Fadhli emphasized the importance of providing an integrated system of services and developmental projects to propel Jazan towards a developmental renaissance that supports tourism investment.  

He said: “We continuously work towards the renaissance of this city, paving the way for the establishment of a new tourism reality in the region, given its natural assets that enhance maritime and mountain tourism.” 

Fadhli added: “Through this agreement with the TDF, we look forward to contributing to building a promising tourism future in the Jazan region, aligning with the strategies of the commission that contribute to the crucible of our country’s developmental projects. This is in light of the significant transformations that have touched various aspects of life according to the vision of the Kingdom 2030.” 

The TDF is dedicated to stimulating tourism investments in targeted destinations, offering financial and non-financial programs, solutions, and easy loans.  

The fund aims to empower investors and businesses related to the tourism sector, encouraging private sector contributions to building a thriving future for tourism in line with the National Tourism Strategy and Vision 2030 of the Kingdom. 

