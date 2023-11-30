You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
1 / 2
On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Lula at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. The Brazilian president was in the Kingdom from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
2 / 2
On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Lula at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. The Brazilian president was in the Kingdom from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrt7n

Updated 12 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Updated 12 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday released a joint statement on the visit of President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the Kingdom and the shared areas the two countries aim to enhance cooperation in.

On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Lula at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. The Brazilian president was in the Kingdom from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29.

Lula congratulated the crown prince on winning the bid to host Expo 2030.

The crown prince and Brazilian president reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them. They also exchanged views on current regional and international situations.

The two countries agreed to establish the Saudi-Brazilian Coordination Council to frame and enhance joint cooperation. The leaders also agreed to complete the initial procedures and activate the council with its committee members in the near future.

The crown prince and the Brazilian president discussed economic, trade and investment cooperation and reviewed the most prominent challenges of the global economy and ways to enhance and diversify intra-regional trade. They also discussed ways to intensify joint private-sector partnerships.

The leaders praised the results of the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, held in Sao Paulo in August 2023, which saw the signing of 25 investment agreements between the two countries, valued at about $3.5 billion.

In light of the recent increase in bilateral trade between Brazil and Saudi Arabia, the two sides discussed ways to further expand trade and investment, and agreed to deepen the partnership in other key areas such as defense, science, technology, renewable energy, education, climate and space cooperation.

The leaders agreed on establishing a mechanism for dialogue on investments to stimulate and facilitate investments.

They also agreed on the need to strengthen negotiations between financial and investment agencies such as the Brazilian Development Bank and the Public Investment Fund, and the need to strengthen the stimulation of bilateral talks to facilitate investment and improve the business environment.

The leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU between the National Industrial Development Center and Brazil’s Vale to develop a factory and logistics center for the manufacture of high-quality iron pellets.

They also welcomed the signing of an MoU between the two countries’ energy ministries.

The two sides discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the agricultural, fishery and animal fields. They agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in aviation, food manufacturing and distribution, communications, technology, digital economy, innovation and space.

Other areas of enhanced cooperation included combating cross-border corruption crimes, judiciary and justice cooperation, transportation and logistics, health, global initiatives to confront current and future pandemics, education (working with universities to strengthen the exchange of academic, educational and research experiences).

The last areas of enhanced cooperation discussed included radio, television and news exchange, and training and cooperation in the cultural areas of museums, music, theater, performing and visual arts.

On Brazil’s presidency of the G20, the two leaders stressed the importance of giving priority to the three dimensions of sustainable development — economic, social and environmental.

They highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil

Related

Special Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
Business & Economy
Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
Brazilian meatpacker JBS mulls more investments in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Brazilian meatpacker JBS mulls more investments in Saudi Arabia

Hevolution demonstrates healthspan journey service at Riyadh summit

Hevolution demonstrates healthspan journey service at Riyadh summit
Updated 12 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi & Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Hevolution demonstrates healthspan journey service at Riyadh summit

Hevolution demonstrates healthspan journey service at Riyadh summit
  • ‘We’re not providing medical advice,’ vice president Dr. Sophia Pathai says
  • ‘It’s a snapshot for you to start to elevate … your healthspan journey’
Updated 12 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi & Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The Hevolution Foundation demonstrated its new healthspan journey service at the Global Healthspan Summit.

Called Nafatha, the service comprises finger-prick and blood pressure tests, body composition analysis and a retinal scan.

The pop-up clinic was offered at the summit after the company was granted approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Ophthalmologist and Vice President of Medicine Dr. Sophia Pathai said Nafatha, which means window in Arabic, provided a “window into your health.”

“We’re not providing medical advice per se and we’re not providing medicines,” she said.

“We had to keep ourselves very much within the safety regulations. But what I’ve learned as I’ve been a physician for over 20 years is that you can have all the best technology in the world. But (it’s) you what’s really valuable indeed, what we found in the other is the personalized human touch.”

The process begins with a questionnaire about the client’s diet, lifestyle, sleep and stress that allows physicians to gain a better understanding of their health journey.

“It’s a snapshot for you to start to elevate, not your health, but your healthspan journey,” Pathai said. “If you have 45 minutes of your precious day to spend with us, we can offer you a 360 experience.”

Patients are told how stress levels can affect the body and receive a personal consultation with experts in biomedical nutrition and sports physiology.

“We know that stress is a key driver of aging,” Pathai said. “So, if you can measure it happening at the cellular level, we have a window into what’s happening at the organ level. And then what’s happening in our whole body.

“There are those who are very stressed and others who really know how to manage that work-life balance that we have these archetypes. With that information, we can understand how best to put you on your healthspan journey.”

Patients receive their results in downloadable reports with recommendations for exercise, sleep and nutrition that are localized to the Gulf region.

Pathai said: “The eye is the window to the soul. So, the retinal scanning gives that added dimension.

“We are complementing that with personalized retinal scanning by one of my colleagues from Heidelberg Engineering, who have developed a machine for looking at the back of the eye and we can detect very early who might have an increased likelihood of diabetes or even diabetic changes in the back of their eye.”

To support local Saudi talent, the Hevolution team hired local healthcare professionals to be a part of the Nafatha team.

Pathai said she was optimistic about the future.

“I think it’s so exciting that we can be almost futuristic in this aspiration where you could have a point of care testing that is looking at body parameters by parameters and elevate you on your healthspan journey.

“So many people, clients who went through who are thought-leaders, CEOs and members of the royal family said, ‘We would love to have this.’ So in my mind, it’s about scaling across and up. I would love to think about how this would be in Taif, Jazan and Dammam.”

Topics: Global Healthspan Summit

Related

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
Saudi Arabia
Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
Hevolution announces multimillion-dollar research grants
Saudi Arabia
Hevolution announces multimillion-dollar research grants

PIF’s Lifera, Centogene aim to deliver world-class multiomic testing in Kingdom

PIF’s Lifera, Centogene aim to deliver world-class multiomic testing in Kingdom
Updated 30 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

PIF’s Lifera, Centogene aim to deliver world-class multiomic testing in Kingdom

PIF’s Lifera, Centogene aim to deliver world-class multiomic testing in Kingdom
  • Strategic cooperation between Lifera and Centogene set to increase local and regional access to world-class multiomic testing in the Kingdom and the Gulf region
  • CEO of Centogene Kim Stratton: The vision is to have end-to-end diagnostics here in Riyadh and we will be the wet lab, setting up the wet lab, the wet lab capabilities
Updated 30 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Centogene, a life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases based in Germany, and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company owned by the Public Investment Fund, have announced Lifera Omics, their new joint venture.

Chairman of Lifera Ibrahim Al-Juffali, joined Kim Stratton, CEO of Centogene, and Peter Bauer, its chief medical and genomic officer, on the second day of the Global Healthspan Summit in Riyadh to discuss a new era of diagnosing patients, understanding diseases, and accelerating precision medicine.

Strategic cooperation between Lifera and Centogene was announced in June this year and is set to increase local and regional access to world-class multiomic testing in the Kingdom and the Gulf region.

Stratton said: “The vision is to have end-to-end diagnostics here in Riyadh and we will be the wet lab, setting up the wet lab, the wet lab capabilities. So that’s everything from sample entry to increasingly doing the diagnostic.”

Lifera Omics will look to transform the lives of people in the Gulf region by offering cutting-edge genomic and multiomic testing services to patients, health systems, biopharma companies, and research institutes.

Lifera Omics works by merging information from phenomics, genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to deliver a comprehensive clinical picture.

Bauer said: “It is a product from the patient back to the patient.”

The collaboration between Lifera and Centogene will also provide Saudis with training opportunities, while helping to nurture local and international talents.

Al-Juffali said: “We are going to have a team that is composed of local and international talents, and potentially be able to attract local talent, taking into consideration the diverse capacity of university research centers and educational institutions here that will be able to educate people interested in the field.”

Training will include opportunities for Saudis to travel to Germany.

Stratton said: “(This will) immerse (them) in the way we do (things). It is the incentive to help train them and then (they can) be taken back to Saudi so that they can train others.”

Lifera aims to create partnerships with leading local and international companies while attracting targeted investments to boost local capacity and drive domestic manufacturing in the sector.

Stratton said: “We should be able to attract pharma partners to come here to the region, and if you are developing a product for certain high-risk diseases here, we should be able to attract the clinical development of those products here.”

Investment aims at manufacturing lifesaving and essential pharma products, including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and innovative small molecules.

Topics: Global Healthspan Summit Centogene Lifera Lifera Omics Public Investment Fund (PIF) Kim Stratton

Related

PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 
Business & Economy
PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 
PIF’s Lifera joins hands with Sanofi and Arabio to locally produce vaccines 
Business & Economy
PIF’s Lifera joins hands with Sanofi and Arabio to locally produce vaccines 

Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip

Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip

Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip
  • Astronauts were received by KAU acting president, Dr. Hana bint Abdullah Al-Nuaim, and other officials
  • Astronauts highlighted the importance of teamwork to successful research and development and reviewed 14 scientific experiments carried out in the ISS
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Astronauts shared with students from King Abdulaziz University their experiences and insights from a recent trip to the International Space Station.

Saudis Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi who visited the ISS in May, along with Mariam Fardous and Ali Al-Ghamdi, met on Wednesday at the King Faisal Center with university officials and students.

Prior to their address to the students, the astronauts were received by KAU acting president, Dr. Hana bint Abdullah Al-Nuaim, and other officials.

They were given a tour of an accompanying exhibition and visited the university’s laboratories linked to space engineering and science projects and research.

As well as stories from their ISS trip, the astronauts also talked to the students about the Kingdom’s future goals in space science and how they could become involved in them.

They highlighted the importance of teamwork to successful research and development and reviewed 14 scientific experiments carried out in the ISS, including six in human medicine, four in biomedicine, three scientific awareness experiments with school students in a live broadcast, and a physics experiment about the artificial rain seeding process.

Topics: King Abdulaziz University (KAU) International Space Station (ISS) Ali Al-Qarni Rayyanah Barnawi

Related

Special ‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Saudi Arabia
‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh

Hevolution announces multimillion-dollar research grants

Hevolution announces multimillion-dollar research grants
Updated 30 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Hevolution announces multimillion-dollar research grants

Hevolution announces multimillion-dollar research grants
  • Foundation’s total contribution to research hits $100 million
Updated 30 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Hevolution Foundation is giving $40 million in research grants, it announced on the final day of the Global Healthspan Summit.

This brings the foundation’s total contribution to $100 million. Other major funding includes $21 million for the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and $16 million to the American Federation of Aging Research, while $5 million will support 15 postdoctoral fellowships. The fellowships will advance the careers of early-stage scientists in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the fields of aging biology and geroscience.

Hevolution Foundation CEO Dr. Mehmood Khan said: “Helping fast-track and supporting impactful healthspan science programs is a founding principle for us. Through collaborative partnerships, we are catalyzing the incredible potential in the aging biology field and paving the way for new solutions to improve healthspan for all.”

Princess Haya Khaled Al-Saud, the foundation’s vice president of organizational strategy and development, said: “As a Saudi scientist, I am enormously proud of how the Global Healthspan Summit has brought such diversity of thinking together in the Kingdom. It has forged new channels and connections that will shape and catalyze the healthspan sector for the benefit of all.”

She added: “This is a launchpad for a stronger, more engaged, and action-oriented global collaboration that will encourage the world’s best minds to work together to solve the universal challenge of unhealthy aging.”

Topics: Global Healthspan Summit Saudi Arabia

Related

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
Saudi Arabia
Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh

Thousands of Ferrari fans gather at Jeddah circuit

Thousands of Ferrari fans gather at Jeddah circuit
Updated 30 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Thousands of Ferrari fans gather at Jeddah circuit

Thousands of Ferrari fans gather at Jeddah circuit
  • Ferrari Festival combines sporting and entertainment elements to entertain fans of all ages
Updated 30 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Thousands of enthusiasts flocked to Jeddah circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday for the annual Ferrari Festival, which featured various activities, entertainment and displays. 

The Ferrari Festival combines sporting and entertainment elements to entertain fans of all ages. Apart from the action on the circuit, there was plenty of off-circuit entertainment, such as live music performances, games and an exhibition of modern and classic Ferraris.

The festival celebrated the spirit of motoring and provided enthusiasts with an opportunity to see some of the world’s most beautiful and exclusive sports cars in a safe and secure setting.

On track, with more than 100 cars, Ferrari owners displayed the performance characteristics of their vehicles to the fullest in track-day sessions, allowing fans to make the most of the experience and to take photos. 

Faris Fatani, 22, was spotted posing with the Ferraris along with his brother and their friend.

“We came to Jeddah circuit with our family and friends just for this Ferrari show,” he told Arab News. “We love these cars and they look even more beautiful parked all in a row. This is something that we will not forget.”

Ferrari-fan Saeed Al-Amoudi brought along his family, who were busy taking photographs with their mobiles.

He said: “This is a great event, and I am enjoying the amazing cars. It’s really a great feeling to be out here with the Ferraris.”

“It is a wonderful opportunity to see Ferraris of all ages, from the earliest road cars through to the very latest in one place,” said Tariq Al-Faratani, a Lebanese resident.

During the two-day festival, Ferrari enthusiasts were able to see many Formula 1 drivers, including the Ferrari F1 star drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who made their appearance alongside members of Ferrari’s WEC HypercarDriving Roster, including former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi minister of sport, and Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Motor and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motor Sports Company — who both have a passion for car racing and previously competed in the series, winning numerous races and championships with the Al-Faisal team — were among the Ferrari enthusiasts.

Prince Khalid told the media: “We are pleased to welcome the Ferrari Festival in Jeddah to celebrate this famous and very beloved brand in the Kingdom and around the world,” he said. “We also begin the countdown to the fourth consecutive weekend of Formula 1 racing in Jeddah.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ferrari

Related

Adam Driver-starring ‘Ferrari’ to close Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival  
Lifestyle
Adam Driver-starring ‘Ferrari’ to close Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival  
1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s
Offbeat
1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Anger at former French PM over ‘financial domination’ comment many consider antisemitic
Anger at former French PM over ‘financial domination’ comment many consider antisemitic
Bangladesh opposition boycotts ‘farcical’ polls
Bangladesh opposition boycotts ‘farcical’ polls
Global leaders pay tribute to Henry Kissinger
Global leaders pay tribute to Henry Kissinger
CIA official posts and deletes pro-Palestine image on Facebook
CIA official posts and deletes pro-Palestine image on Facebook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.