Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah

Updated 33 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Go on Instagram at @vapianoksa for more details.
Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Go on Instagram at @vapianoksa for more details. (Supplied)
Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Go on Instagram at @vapianoksa for more details. (Supplied)
Updated 33 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Updated 33 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Chefs at the Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah want their culinary creations to be a feast for customers’ eyes.

So much so, that the eatery’s open kitchen concept allows diners to watch them prepare meals.

And as part of the service, restaurant chefs will customize dishes to suit clients’ food preferences.

Located in the city’s Red Sea Mall, guests are given a chip card on arrival that enables them to place orders directly with the chefs.

A choice of salads includes the ceci e melograno featuring roasted sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, kale, baby spinach, pomegranate seeds, and pumpkin. Another option is pumpkin or tomato soup.

Starters include grilled lemon chicken skewers served with rocket and a garlic and herb dip, and creamy burrata cheese accompanied by artichoke pesto, marinated tomatoes, and basil pesto.

For pasta lovers the menu offers classic dishes such as pomodoro — spaghetti coated in a homemade tomato sauce of sun-ripened tomatoes and aromatic basil. The ratatouille combines penne pasta and fresh Mediterranean vegetables tossed in tomato sauce, and pizzas range from BBQ chicken to pepperoni.

Tiramisu, or mascarpone cream and strawberries, make up some of the desserts.

Go on Instagram at @vapianoksa for more details.

Where We Are Going Today: ‘MiSora’ - Japanese fusion food in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 29 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Where We Are Going Today: ‘MiSora’ - Japanese fusion food in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  From the kitchen to the table, from the preparation to the presentation, our dishes will exude the traditions of Japan and I am confident that the locals will notice
Updated 29 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

Following its recent grand opening, MiSora has become the latest addition to a growing list of restaurants in Jeddah offering Japanese fusion food.

Located on Prince Sultan Road in the city’s Al-Rawdah district, the fine-dining eatery has placed its focus on serving authentic Japanese cuisine.

Dishes include traditional sashimi and specialty rolls prepared with a regional approach, fresh ingredients, and eye-catching presentations.

Head chef Rafiq Abrahams has worked under the wings of top Middle East chefs such as Shane Macneill and Colin Clague.

Abrahams told Arab News: “From the kitchen to the table, from the preparation to the presentation, our dishes will exude the traditions of Japan and I am confident that the locals will notice.”

The restaurant’s interior creates a relaxing ambiance enhanced by attentive staff, while its menu contains seafood options including prawn tempura, duck and king crab salads, and sashimi salmon.

As well as lamb cuttles, there is a range of desserts such as banoffee, and five types of petit fours, and diners can sample drinks such as a Pink Lady and You’re So Beautiful, or speciality coffees.

For updates and more information, go to Instagram at @misora_sa.

 

 

Where We Are Going Today: Raoul’s Restaurant at VIA Riyadh

The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram)
The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram)
Updated 24 November 2023
Nada Alturki
Where We Are Going Today: Raoul’s Restaurant at VIA Riyadh

The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram)
  The artichoke vinaigrette with Raoul's dressing is a classic, and the decadent seared foie gras is also worth trying
Updated 24 November 2023
Nada Alturki

Raoul’s is an internationally-acclaimed restaurant that serves quintessentially French food. It is perhaps most famous for its New York outlet’s limited-edition burger au poivre, which the late, well-respected food writer Josh Ozersky once proclaimed “the best burger in America.” Raoul’s timeless bistro menu has now made it one of VIA Riyadh’s gems.

The restaurant is the perfect spot for special occasions with its lovely outdoor dining area, sophisticated ambience and VIA Riyadh’s colorful floral projections. Indoors, the décor is classic French-style bistro (although the prices are significantly higher than that image implies).

To kick off the meal, the ruby beetroot salad with sheep-milk feta, cucumber, and vinaigrette is a lovely way to tempt your taste buds, incorporating both sweet and savory flavors.

The artichoke vinaigrette with Raoul’s dressing is a classic, and the decadent seared foie gras is also worth trying. The latter is paired with a surette à la pomme that offsets its inherent slightly bitter edge and topped with pickled red onions that add a layer of complexity.

For seafood lovers, the shrimp remoulade with wild arugula and horseradish is filled with tangy flavor, and — for mains — we would recommend the roasted sea bass, served with artichoke confit and saffron beurre blanc sauce, adding new flavors to the delicious fresh bass, which is seared to give it a crisp exterior.

Of course, if you are visiting Raoul’s, then it’s worth sampling that famous burger au poivre. It’s perfectly juicy, well-seasoned, topped with Saint-André cheese, and lives up to its unofficial title, elevating a fast-food classic.

Another of the restaurant’s top dishes is the steak au poivre — a staple of French cuisine. The steak is marinated and cooked to perfection, justifying its high price. It pairs surprisingly well with the tang of Kir Raoul’s — a sparkling non-alcoholic wine with homemade cherry essence.

When it comes to beverages, the Pink Promise is a great choice for a unique flavorful drink. It is made with hibiscus brewed tea, soursop juice, rose, cardamom, and fresh lime.

The staff are extremely hospitable, welcoming, and happy to discuss menu items or substitutions. Raoul’s is open daily from 1pm to 12:30 p.m. and from 2pm to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, serving luxurious brunches — including French- and Arabic-inspired dishes such as shakshouka, lamb merguez socca crepes, and souffle pancakes — as well as lunches.

Raoul’s is yet another of VIA Riyadh’s new luxury dining experiences that is absolutely worth trying.

 

 

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
Updated 23 November 2023
Nada Hameed
Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
  Doughnut lovers can order from six to 48 pieces from a menu that ranges from classics to adventurous options
Updated 23 November 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: If you have a soft spot for doughnuts, look no further than Orbe. 

This outlet in the heart of Jeddah offers light, fresh, and delectable mini-doughnuts. Simply order and then savor the moment, with each item made on the spot and served piping hot.

Doughnut lovers can order from six to 48 pieces from a menu that ranges from classics such as Nutella and lotus to adventurous pistachio and fruity options.

We opted for the 12-piece box featuring three flavors — confectioners’ sugar, cinnamon sugar, and crunchy choco. The tiny bites took me back to my childhood, a reminder of the homemade doughnuts my mother would lovingly prepare.

Orbe’s doughnuts have a delightful fried flavor, a refreshing departure from the “cakey” offerings found in commercial establishments.

To complement the sweetness, I paired my doughnut feast with a hot chocolate.

Orbe’s customers can also watch their doughnuts being prepared through a glass window — a welcome touch that engages them in the cooking process.

The outlet’s boxes are visually appealing, with vibrant colors and featuring Orbe, the cartoon astronaut.

As well as mini-doughnuts, Orbe offers a choice of ice cream flavors, mojitos, milkshakes, and hot and iced coffee. For more information visit Orbe’s Instagram account @orbe_sa
 

Where We Are Going Today: Nora Crusty Smash Burger in Riyadh

Photo/Rahaf Jambi
Photo/Rahaf Jambi
Updated 18 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Where We Are Going Today: Nora Crusty Smash Burger in Riyadh

Photo/Rahaf Jambi
  Nora Crusty Smash Burger serves single, double, and even triple crusty patties that will please any meat lover's palate
Updated 18 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh’s latest burger joint is the talk of the town. The idea of “thin and crispy beef” sounds crazy to some, but one bite of the delicious patties at Nora Crusty Smash Burger will change their minds.

The most crucial aspects of a good burger experience are the taste and freshness of the patty. At Nora, they create thin-crust patties with the ideal ratio of toppings to bread and burger.

Located in the Al-Malqa district in Riyadh, the pick-up-only venue has rapidly gained popularity in the month since its opening, as evidenced by the long line of customers anxious to get their hands on their meal.  

A smash burger is created using a spatula to smear the ground beef onto the grill or griddle. By smashing the burger, all of the liquids and flavor are sealed in, and the outside of the beef becomes sear-grilled. The quality of the beef and cheese used in the burger is vital.

Nora Crusty Smash Burger serves single, double, and even triple crusty patties that will please any meat lover’s palate.

It also serves French fries and freshly made chips seasoned with special spices. The triple cheeseburger costs between SR15 ($4) and SR30. Drink options include ginger ale and Dr. Pepper.

For updates and further details, check out @nora.burgerr on Instagram.

 

 

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla's Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks
Updated 16 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks
Updated 16 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks
  The British celebrity chef recently opened the doors to the uber exclusive Row on 45 venue in Dubai
Updated 16 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: British celebrity chef Jason Atherton, founder-owner of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, is no stranger to the Middle East. He recently opened his uber-exclusive Row on 45 restaurant at the Grosvenor House in Dubai, having launched City Social there earlier this year. Atherton is one of the most sought-after names in the food industry and calls himself “a total Dubai guy,” having met his wife in the city many years ago.  

Given his love for the region, it’s no surprise that the chef also has an establishment in Saudi Arabia: Maraya Social in AlUla.   

“It was in the middle of COVID, and we got asked by the Royal Commission of AlUla if we would like to put a restaurant in the middle of the desert on top of a mirrored building. And you go, ‘Well, sometimes in life, you just got to take a gamble.’ There was no point doing market research because there were no restaurants around there. So we took a gamble on whether anybody would even turn up in the middle of the desert. And they do! It’s amazing. It’s so busy. It’s crazy,” Atherton told Arab News.  

Here, Atherton discusses tardy guests, his love of a Sunday roast, and his top tip for amateur chefs.  

When you started out what was the most common mistake you made?  

Rushing around too much trying to look busy. It’s a big mistake most young chefs make. Rather than being calm, calculated and efficient, young chefs tend to run around like a lunatic. A bit like a three-year-old boy — way too much energy and not knowing what to do with it.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?  

One thing I’ve learned — and I’m 52 now — is that, no matter what discipline you’re taking up, when you’re starting out, keep it simple and stick to the basics. So, learn your disciplines properly, like pastry and sauce making. Everyone thinks that, if they scroll (through recipes and tutorials) for an hour, they’re going to be the next big sensation. But no one’s going to make you an amazing chef overnight, unfortunately. It just doesn’t happen.   

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

It’s more about the quality of the ingredients. So, if you’re in the supermarket, don’t just say, ‘OK, I need tomatoes,’ and pick the ones on the top. You need to really touch the tomato. When you press it at the bottom, has it got a little bit of give? Can you actually start to smell the fruit? The skin should move just a tiny bit, and if it doesn’t, then it’s not right.   

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? Or are you able to relax and enjoy it?   

I have a very simple philosophy when I go out for dinner: I choose a restaurant based on the style of food I want to eat that particular evening and if I don’t enjoy it, I don’t go back. If I enjoy it, it goes on my list. And, you know, if I really enjoy it, then I take inspiration from it and make a few notes, take a few pictures. But I don’t critique it. It’s not for me to critique. I just think you’ll live a miserable existence if you go around judging yourself against everybody else.  

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?  

I’ve taught the children to make pasta, so we’ve always got pasta drying out or lying around somewhere. My four-year-old is going through a big pasta stage at the moment, so I tend to cook a lot of it at home.  

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

I find it really unreasonable when they’re late and then demand the service is quick. I had a private room of guests come in the other night for a business dinner and the lady was probably one of the rudest people I’ve come across for a long time. She was very rude to the staff. I just think it’s totally unnecessary. I mean, we’re all human beings. If you want the service to be quick, just say and we’ll do our best. But if you’ve turned up an hour-and-a-half late in the middle of the busiest part of the night… Also, there’s other people in the world just as important as you — you’re a business person, doesn’t mean you’ve cured cancer or you’re a brain surgeon. So, chill out, right?  

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?   

I like cooking a Sunday roast and taking my time. No rush. I remember my mum making Sunday roast when I was a young kid and she’d have, like, 20 pans on the go, you know? I’ve brought it down to two roasting tins and mashed potatoes on the side, because I like mashed potatoes. I get two hot pans on the stove, sear my meat, stick that in the oven, get a little bit of a browning going on, stick my roast potatoes around it. Then I get the other pan hot, add garlic, thyme, rosemary, chop all of my vegetables in and make sure that they’re pretty much all the same size, stick ’em in the oven, I’m done. Just waiting for the meat to be cooked. While it’s resting, I take the tray out, put it back on the stove. Put in a little bit of vinegar, take all the sediment off the bottom, pour in the Oxo cubes — yes, I do Oxo cubes, scrape all the sediment off again, pass it, reduce it, and I’m done. I like that process. I’m not under pressure from a customer who’s wondering where their food is, I’m just happily cooking along and then the kids really enjoy Sunday lunch.  

What are you like in the kitchen as a head chef?  

The hardest thing as a leader is making sure that when you’re trying to teach somebody a better way of doing something just to make the product better, they can take it as feedback. Some people are really good at that, some people are not — some people have their defense mechanisms go up. So, you’ve got to understand how to break that barrier down. Over the years, I’ve got pretty good at it. I always explain that it’s for the greater good. And, at the same time, I always say that even a young chef who’s only been cooking for two years can teach me things, because they’ve been around the kitchens, right? 

