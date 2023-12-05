You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh

To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
1 / 6
To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh
2 / 6
To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh
3 / 6
To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh
4 / 6
To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh
5 / 6
To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh
6 / 6
To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jx9d

Updated 05 December 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: IOTA Coffee Shop in Riyadh

To check out their latest offering, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa
Updated 05 December 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

If you see a matcha specialty cafe in Riyadh with a long line of customers, it is most likely IOTA, located on Al-Sail Al-Kabeer street in Al-Ghadir district.

Matcha has replaced coffee as a morning drink for many locals, evident in the increased number of matcha specialty cafes and other outlets including matcha drinks on their menus.

Matcha is believed to be a great substitute for coffee as it contains more caffeine and powerful antioxidants. The matcha powder used at IOTA is premium ceremonial from Japan, handpicked and shaded between three to four weeks.

The famous ice matcha drink there retails at SR24 ($6.40), similar to the price of matcha drinks offered in Starbucks and local cafes in the Kingdom.

IOTA also sells its matcha powder along with the matcha essential kit, including a whisk and bowl.

Their matcha powder can be used to make authentic Japanese matcha tea, mixed in your morning oatmeal or bowl of granola for added benefit, or used in baked goods.

The cafe also offers a variety of cold and hot drinks, which sell at SR8 ($2.13) for a cup of tea, and SR24 ($6.40) for cloudy, a specialty hot coffee drink.

Other popular drinks include their drip hot coffee, iced cloudy, iced espresso and iced latte.

Plant-based milk options are available and include coconut milk, almond milk and soya milk.

IOTA also offers a variety of baked goods — and you never know what you might find there on a visit. Last winter, they served fresh custard and raspberry profiteroles, and beating the heat wave in August, IOTA put affogato to the menu — a shot of espresso added to a scoop of ice cream. They also serve matcha affogato.

IOTA opens daily from 6:30 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

They deliver through the Chefz app.

To check out their latest offerings, visit them on Instagram @iota.sa.

 

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today:

Related

Photo/Supplied photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Lof Bakery in Alkhobar
Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Lof Bakery in Alkhobar

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 December 2023
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Lof Bakery in Alkhobar

Photo/Supplied
  • The bakery offers low-carb options and sandwiches, including a halloumi pesto and a mushroom melt
Updated 01 December 2023
Jasmine Bager

If you are looking to buy a loaf of freshly-baked, good quality sourdough bread in Alkhobar, head on over to Lof, a brunch spot situated in the middle of the City Walk.

It is believed that the ancient Egyptians were the first to create sourdough bread and in recent years it has become a staple in many households across the Kingdom for its health benefits. The sourdough loaf at Lof is made in-house by a master baker and perfectly sliced so it is ready to eat. While the SR35 ($9) price tag is a bit steep in comparison to loafs of bread at the local supermarket, it is certainly worth the dough.

It is ideal to use as a base for mashed avocados, to spread cheese on or any other topping of choice.

Lof also has an extensive menu that consists of a variety of quiches which go for SR25 each, and egg-lovers will be delighted to know that they will expertly prepare your eggs whichever way you prefer for around SR50. Add-ons are available and the staff are knowledgeable and helpful.

They also have decent coffees and pastries in the display case so you could either indulge at the cafe or take some goodies home to snack on later.

The bakery offers low-carb options and sandwiches, including a halloumi pesto and a mushroom melt.

Lof opens daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to midnight from Thursday to Saturday, and from noon until midnight on Fridays.

They also deliver via Jahez or The Chefz apps.

To check out their latest offering, visit them on instagram @Lof.ksa.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: ‘MiSora’ - Japanese fusion food in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Updated 30 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah
Updated 30 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

Chefs at the Vapiano Italian restaurant in Jeddah want their culinary creations to be a feast for customers’ eyes.

So much so, that the eatery’s open kitchen concept allows diners to watch them prepare meals.

And as part of the service, restaurant chefs will customize dishes to suit clients’ food preferences.

Located in the city’s Red Sea Mall, guests are given a chip card on arrival that enables them to place orders directly with the chefs.

A choice of salads includes the ceci e melograno featuring roasted sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, kale, baby spinach, pomegranate seeds, and pumpkin. Another option is pumpkin or tomato soup.

Starters include grilled lemon chicken skewers served with rocket and a garlic and herb dip, and creamy burrata cheese accompanied by artichoke pesto, marinated tomatoes, and basil pesto.

For pasta lovers the menu offers classic dishes such as pomodoro — spaghetti coated in a homemade tomato sauce of sun-ripened tomatoes and aromatic basil. The ratatouille combines penne pasta and fresh Mediterranean vegetables tossed in tomato sauce, and pizzas range from BBQ chicken to pepperoni.

Tiramisu, or mascarpone cream and strawberries, make up some of the desserts.

Go on Instagram at @vapianoksa for more details.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: ‘MiSora’ - Japanese fusion food in Jeddah
The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram) photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Raoul’s Restaurant at VIA Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: ‘MiSora’ - Japanese fusion food in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 29 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: ‘MiSora’ - Japanese fusion food in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • Abrahams told Arab News: “From the kitchen to the table, from the preparation to the presentation, our dishes will exude the traditions of Japan and I am confident that the locals will notice”
Updated 29 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

Following its recent grand opening, MiSora has become the latest addition to a growing list of restaurants in Jeddah offering Japanese fusion food.

Located on Prince Sultan Road in the city’s Al-Rawdah district, the fine-dining eatery has placed its focus on serving authentic Japanese cuisine.

Dishes include traditional sashimi and specialty rolls prepared with a regional approach, fresh ingredients, and eye-catching presentations.

Head chef Rafiq Abrahams has worked under the wings of top Middle East chefs such as Shane Macneill and Colin Clague.

Abrahams told Arab News: “From the kitchen to the table, from the preparation to the presentation, our dishes will exude the traditions of Japan and I am confident that the locals will notice.”

The restaurant’s interior creates a relaxing ambiance enhanced by attentive staff, while its menu contains seafood options including prawn tempura, duck and king crab salads, and sashimi salmon.

As well as lamb cuttles, there is a range of desserts such as banoffee, and five types of petit fours, and diners can sample drinks such as a Pink Lady and You’re So Beautiful, or speciality coffees.

For updates and more information, go to Instagram at @misora_sa.

 

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram) photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Raoul’s Restaurant at VIA Riyadh
Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Raoul’s Restaurant at VIA Riyadh

The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram)
The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram)
Updated 24 November 2023
Nada Alturki
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Raoul’s Restaurant at VIA Riyadh

The Steak au Poivre is one of their top dishes and a staple in French cuisine, served with pommes frites. (Raoul's Instagram)
  • The artichoke vinaigrette with Raoul’s dressing is a classic, and the decadent seared foie gras is also worth trying
Updated 24 November 2023
Nada Alturki

Raoul’s is an internationally-acclaimed restaurant that serves quintessentially French food. It is perhaps most famous for its New York outlet’s limited-edition burger au poivre, which the late, well-respected food writer Josh Ozersky once proclaimed “the best burger in America.” Raoul’s timeless bistro menu has now made it one of VIA Riyadh’s gems.

The restaurant is the perfect spot for special occasions with its lovely outdoor dining area, sophisticated ambience and VIA Riyadh’s colorful floral projections. Indoors, the décor is classic French-style bistro (although the prices are significantly higher than that image implies).

To kick off the meal, the ruby beetroot salad with sheep-milk feta, cucumber, and vinaigrette is a lovely way to tempt your taste buds, incorporating both sweet and savory flavors.

The artichoke vinaigrette with Raoul’s dressing is a classic, and the decadent seared foie gras is also worth trying. The latter is paired with a surette à la pomme that offsets its inherent slightly bitter edge and topped with pickled red onions that add a layer of complexity.

For seafood lovers, the shrimp remoulade with wild arugula and horseradish is filled with tangy flavor, and — for mains — we would recommend the roasted sea bass, served with artichoke confit and saffron beurre blanc sauce, adding new flavors to the delicious fresh bass, which is seared to give it a crisp exterior.

Of course, if you are visiting Raoul’s, then it’s worth sampling that famous burger au poivre. It’s perfectly juicy, well-seasoned, topped with Saint-André cheese, and lives up to its unofficial title, elevating a fast-food classic.

Another of the restaurant’s top dishes is the steak au poivre — a staple of French cuisine. The steak is marinated and cooked to perfection, justifying its high price. It pairs surprisingly well with the tang of Kir Raoul’s — a sparkling non-alcoholic wine with homemade cherry essence.

When it comes to beverages, the Pink Promise is a great choice for a unique flavorful drink. It is made with hibiscus brewed tea, soursop juice, rose, cardamom, and fresh lime.

The staff are extremely hospitable, welcoming, and happy to discuss menu items or substitutions. Raoul’s is open daily from 1pm to 12:30 p.m. and from 2pm to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, serving luxurious brunches — including French- and Arabic-inspired dishes such as shakshouka, lamb merguez socca crepes, and souffle pancakes — as well as lunches.

Raoul’s is yet another of VIA Riyadh’s new luxury dining experiences that is absolutely worth trying.

 

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
Photo/Rahaf Jambi photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Nora Crusty Smash Burger in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
Updated 23 November 2023
Nada Hameed
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah
  • Doughnut lovers can order from six to 48 pieces from a menu that ranges from classics to adventurous options
Updated 23 November 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: If you have a soft spot for doughnuts, look no further than Orbe. 

This outlet in the heart of Jeddah offers light, fresh, and delectable mini-doughnuts. Simply order and then savor the moment, with each item made on the spot and served piping hot.

Doughnut lovers can order from six to 48 pieces from a menu that ranges from classics such as Nutella and lotus to adventurous pistachio and fruity options.

We opted for the 12-piece box featuring three flavors — confectioners’ sugar, cinnamon sugar, and crunchy choco. The tiny bites took me back to my childhood, a reminder of the homemade doughnuts my mother would lovingly prepare.

Orbe’s doughnuts have a delightful fried flavor, a refreshing departure from the “cakey” offerings found in commercial establishments.

To complement the sweetness, I paired my doughnut feast with a hot chocolate.

Orbe’s customers can also watch their doughnuts being prepared through a glass window — a welcome touch that engages them in the cooking process.

The outlet’s boxes are visually appealing, with vibrant colors and featuring Orbe, the cartoon astronaut.

As well as mini-doughnuts, Orbe offers a choice of ice cream flavors, mojitos, milkshakes, and hot and iced coffee. For more information visit Orbe’s Instagram account @orbe_sa
 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Rahaf Jambi photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Nora Crusty Smash Burger in Riyadh
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Tell A Tale’ in Alkhobar

Latest updates

The Gaza Strip: Tiny, cramped and as densely populated as London
The Gaza Strip: Tiny, cramped and as densely populated as London
’Living dead’: Tunisian villages suffer drought, climate change
’Living dead’: Tunisian villages suffer drought, climate change
Messi named Time magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’
Messi named Time magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’
In rare Israel rebuke, US restricts visas on extremist settlers
In rare Israel rebuke, US restricts visas on extremist settlers
Detained Iran protesters raped, sexually assaulted: Amnesty
Detained Iran protesters raped, sexually assaulted: Amnesty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.