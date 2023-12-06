You are here

Crown prince affirms government's commitment to enhance economic growth

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. SPA
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. SPA
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the government’s commitment to enhance economic growth through the expansion of government spending as reflected in budget 2024 on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the budget announced by King Salman will help support various ongoing programs and initiatives to improve the Kingdom’s investment environment, strengthen infrastructure, and raise the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.

The crown prince said the budget seeks to develop promising economic sectors by stimulating the Kingdom’s industrial sector with a focus on increasing the local content and boosting non-oil exports.

He praised the role of the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund in helping diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil through major investments in different economic sectors.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also noted the achievements of the Kingdom in various sectors since the launching of Vision 2030 and the government’s efforts to introduce structural reforms in the financial sector.

The crown prince stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to achieve the goal of economic diversification and increasing job opportunities for the Saudi workforce.

The number of Saudi workforce in the labor market has reached 2.3 million this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also highlighted the role of the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy.

The crown prince expressed the government’s determination to continue with its efforts to increase the Kingdom’s attractiveness as an economic and investment hub for local and foreign investors.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to spearhead the global drive for digital sustainability through a new e-waste initiative aimed at implementing comprehensive regulations in Zambia, Rwanda and Paraguay. 

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, launched the new “Developing E-Waste Management Regulations” initiative during COP28 in Dubai. 

The initiative will focus on expediting the shift to green practices by introducing robust regulations that foster a circular economy, according to the statement. 

E-waste has become a pressing concern globally, with 54 million tons generated annually, of which only 17 percent is currently recycled. 

The announcement was made in the presence of key dignitaries, including CST Governor Mohammed Al-Tamimi and Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU Tomas Lamanauskas.  

Representatives from the beneficiary countries also participated in the event, signaling a unified global effort to address the mounting challenge of e-waste. 

Al-Tamimi expressed the Kingdom’s determination to offer innovative solutions for managing e-waste and reducing its environmental impact. The initiative seeks to contribute to the global drive towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption and sustainable waste management practices. 

Lamanauskas commended the critical role of strong regulations and legislation in addressing e-waste challenges across both private and public sectors.  

He emphasized transitioning to a circular economy emerging as a top solution to combat the adverse effects of e-waste on the environment.  

Lamanauskas also urged regulators worldwide to adopt and implement similar regulations to expedite the adoption of green practices. 

CST’s participation in COP28 reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to spearheading global initiatives for digital sustainability.  

The Kingdom’s ongoing efforts align with its broader transformation towards a circular economy, marked by qualitative initiatives aimed at raising awareness and advocating best technology practices for a sustainable future and society. 

As the new initiative gains momentum, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in the global fight against e-waste, setting an example for other nations to follow suit in adopting environmentally responsible practices. 

Topics: International Telecommunication Union (ITU) COP28 Communications Space and Technology Commission

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 30 min ago
ARAB NEWS 
Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 30 min ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Central banks worldwide amassed 42 tons of gold into their official reserves in October, continuing their acquisition of the precious metal, the latest data showed. 

According to the World Gold Council, central banks witnessed a 41 percent slowdown in gold buying in October compared to September. However, it still maintained a 23 percent increase above the January-September monthly average of 24 tons. 

In September, central banks added 72 tons of gold to their reserves.

The People’s Bank of China continued its trend as the largest purchaser of gold in October, adding 23 tons to its reserves.  

This marked the twelfth consecutive monthly addition, bringing the year-to-date purchase of gold by PBoC to 204 tons, with its overall reserves reaching 2,215 tons.  

However, this reported increase still constitutes just 4 percent of PBoC’s total international reserves.

The Central Bank of Turkey significantly boosted its official gold reserves in October by purchasing 19 tons, bringing the total to 498 tons.  

Similarly, the National Bank of Poland continued its buying spree, adding 6 more tons to its reserves, totaling an increase of over 100 tons for the year, reaching 340 tons.

In October, the Reserve Bank of India acquired 3 tons of gold, and the Czech National Bank purchased 2 tons.  

Additionally, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Qatar Central Bank each bought 1 ton of gold during the month, as per the WGC.

Meanwhile, gold prices saw a slight increase, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $2,023.62 per ounce, and US gold futures gaining 0.3 percent to $2,041.60 by 03:47 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

“While gold may draw support from speculation around the Fed cutting rates, it may take a fresh fundamental spark to re-ignite the bullish rally. This could come in the form of the highly anticipated US jobs report on Friday,” said FXTM Senior Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga, Reuters reported. 

Topics: World Gold Council Gold

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 22 min 1 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 22 min 1 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday approved the state budget for 2024 with revenues projected at SR1.17 trillion ($312.48 billion) and expenditure at SR1.25 trillion, leading to a deficit of SR79 billion.

In its announcement, the Finance Ministry projected the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth at 4.4 percent in 2024 revised up from the estimated 0.03 percent in 2023.

It forecast the Kingdom’s public debt for the next fiscal to stand at SR1.103 trillion or 25.9 percent of GDP.

According to the ministry, the Kingdom’s budget deficit arises from increased spending to expedite the implementation of key programs vital to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Despite this, the economy remains robust, supported by substantial fiscal space, strong government reserves, and sustainable debt levels. Moreover, The Kingdom’s strong fiscal position and high sovereign credit rating provide spending flexibility crucial to the country’s commitment to economic development, it said.

Positive indicators include sustained GDP growth, improved non-oil sector performance, a growing labor force, modest inflation rates, and a declining unemployment rate.

The positive outlook for the Saudi economy in 2024 is attributed to favorable developments in the first half of 2023. Revised estimates suggest a robust 4.4 percent growth in real GDP for FY 2024, primarily fueled by non-oil activities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget deficit SaudiVision2030

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 30.19 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,174.02.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.78 billion ($1.54 billion) as 118 of the listed stocks advanced, while 95 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 1.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 1,435.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, slipped 453.70 points, or 1.89 percent, to close at 23,549.89. This comes as 26 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 33 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was National Agricultural Development Co., whose share price surged 9.87 percent to SR26.50.

Other top performers include Riyadh Cables Group Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 9.41 percent and 8.22 percent to stand at SR84.90 and SR16.58, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and Sinad Holding Co.

The worst performer was Naqi Water Co., whose share price dropped by 6.84 percent to SR73.60.

Other poor performers were United Cooperative Assurance Co. as well as Tourism Enterprise Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.76 percent and 3.23 percent to stand at SR9.01 and SR0.60, respectively.

Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and Riyadh Cement Co. also saw drops in value.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Exchange disclosed the inclusion and commencement of trading for Lana Medical Co. shares on Nomu. 

Meanwhile, shareholders of United Cooperative Assurance Co. have approved, in a statement, the planned merger with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., involving the transfer of its assets and liabilities through a share swap offer.

Enaya shareholders, however, have declined the deal put forward by UCA.

The completion of the merger is contingent upon the endorsement of both companies’ shareholders. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Global energy crisis sparked significant tax reductions in OECD countries: report 

Global energy crisis sparked significant tax reductions in OECD countries: report 
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Global energy crisis sparked significant tax reductions in OECD countries: report 

Global energy crisis sparked significant tax reductions in OECD countries: report 
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The escalating global energy crisis, exacerbated by Russia’s war against Ukraine and the surge in energy prices, has prompted the vast majority of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations to reduce taxes, according to a new report.  

The recently released “Revenue Statistics 2023” report by the OECD revealed a decline in the average tax-to-gross domestic product ratio in these countries, falling by 0.15 percentage points to 34 percent in 2022.  

This marked the third such decline since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, with previous decreases observed in 2017 and 2019. 

In response, 34 out of 36 countries witnessed a decrease in excise tax revenues as a share of GDP, with 21 of them experiencing an absolute decline.   

Notably, European countries were particularly affected, with declines linked to both reduced energy taxes and lower demand for energy products. 

The report highlighted that while excise tax revenues decreased, revenues from corporate income taxes increased in more than three-quarters of OECD countries. This uptick was driven by higher profits, especially within the energy and agricultural sectors.  

Norway saw a substantial rise in CIT revenues, increasing by 8.8 percent of GDP due to exceptional profits in the energy sector.  

While CIT revenues offset part of the decline in excise taxes, overall tax revenues saw a reduction as a share of GDP in 21 countries, an increase in 14 countries, and remained stable in one.  

Denmark experienced the most significant decline, with a 5.5 percentage point drop to 41.9 percent, while Korea and Norway observed the largest increases at 2.2 and 1.8 percentage points, respectively.  

This decline in the OECD’s average tax-to-GDP ratio follows two consecutive years of increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, tax-to-GDP ratios ranged from 16.9 percent in Mexico to 46.1 percent in France. 

A feature in the report delved into the historical analysis of tax buoyancy, revealing that tax revenues generally increased at the same rate as GDP over the past four decades.  

Notably, CIT revenues proved to be the most buoyant, increasing faster than economic growth, while excise taxes were the least buoyant, growing at a slower rate than GDP. 

Topics: Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Global taxation

