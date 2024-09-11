Saudi Arabia reaffirms strong support for Sudan

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for Sudan during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, reported state news agency SPA.

Abdulmohsen bin Majed bin Khothaila, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered a statement on the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan.

In his statement, Khothaila emphasized the need to protect Sudan and its people from further destruction and the worsening humanitarian situation.

The Sudanese army, led by de facto ruler Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, is locked in conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Khothaila has stressed the importance of adhering to the protection of civilians and aid workers and ensuring the safety of humanitarian corridors for the delivery of essential aid.

The war, which began in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Saudi Arabia also urged the prioritization of the interests of Sudanese people and halting of the conflict to safeguard state institutions and lead Sudan to safety.

The Kingdom called on the international community to commit to protecting Sudan and its people and working to restore security and stability in the country while welcoming international efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Sudan.



