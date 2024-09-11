Saudi Arabia reaffirms strong support for Sudan

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for Sudan during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, reported state news agency SPA.
Abdulmohsen bin Majed bin Khothaila, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered a statement on the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan.
In his statement, Khothaila emphasized the need to protect Sudan and its people from further destruction and the worsening humanitarian situation.
The Sudanese army, led by de facto ruler Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, is locked in conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Khothaila has stressed the importance of adhering to the protection of civilians and aid workers and ensuring the safety of humanitarian corridors for the delivery of essential aid.
The war, which began in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Saudi Arabia also urged the prioritization of the interests of Sudanese people and halting of the conflict to safeguard state institutions and lead Sudan to safety.
The Kingdom called on the international community to commit to protecting Sudan and its people and working to restore security and stability in the country while welcoming international efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Sudan.
Arab foreign ministers urge international community to enforce UN court opinion on occupied Palestinian territory
The Arab foreign ministers also urged the International Court of Justice to expedite its judgment on the case brought by South Africa against Israel
Arab News
CAIRO: Arab foreign ministers have urged the international community the UN court’s advisory opinion declaring Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem violative of international law.
At the conclusion of the Arab League meeting in Cairo, the Arab foreign ministers also called for Israel to end its illegal presence as soon as possible and to immediately cease all settlement activities, state news agency SPA reported.
They called on the United Nations, particularly the General Assembly and the Security Council, to consider additional measures necessary to put an end to Israel’s illegal occupation as soon as possible.
The Arab foreign ministers also urged the International Court of Justice to expedite its judgment on the case brought by South Africa against Israel, accusing it of failing to fulfill its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
The minister emphasized that Israel’s expulsion of the Palestinian people from their land constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law, amounts to a declaration of war and aggression against Arab national security, undermines peace prospects, and exacerbates the conflict in the region.
The Arab group in New York was also tasked to take steps to suspend Israel’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly because of its “non-compliance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, its threat to international peace and security, and its failure to fulfill its obligations that were a condition for its admission to the United Nations.”
They also reiterated their rejection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims to justify his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor, as these claims were obstructing efforts for a ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners and hostages.
Saudi FM discuss Palestine, Syria and Somalia crises with counterparts in Cairo meeting
Ministers discussed joint Arab action to intensify coordination on the Palestinian issue at the meeting
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his counterparts at the sidelines of the Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.
During the meeting, ministers discussed joint Arab action to intensify coordination on the Palestinian issue and other matters of concern.
Regional and international developments were also discussed at the meeting that was attended by a Turkish foreign minister for the first time in 13 years.
Bin Farhan bin Abdullah additionally met with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Nafti, who discussed ties and regional and international issues of common interest.
The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with the Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Salem Ould Merzoug, on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting and discussed cooperation.
Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit took part in a Liaison Committee meeting which discussed strengthening the Arab role in settling the Syrian crisis.
Similarly, a meeting was held to support Somalia in confronting the assault on its sovereignty. The meeting was attended by many Arab leaders including Faisal bin Farhan, and Arab the importance of respecting sovereignty of states was discussed.
Saudi Arabia begins Chinese-language classes at schools
Youths to gain enhanced opportunities for higher education and work, says Saudi Education Ministry
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Chinese-language instruction has begun at the country’s schools to equip young people with valuable linguistic skills and cultivate a deeper appreciation for the Asian nation’s culture.
The language is being taught to primary and middle school students.
According to reports, 175 educators are teaching Mandarin in Saudi Arabia, aligning with an education agreement signed by the two countries last year.
The ministry has stated that young Saudi Arabia students will improve their chances to find jobs or pursue studies at prestigious Chinese universities.
Hanan Alharbi, a Saudi mother from Riyadh, said she was “very positive” about the ministry’s decision because it was an “important step toward promoting global culture and providing students with new and useful language skills, especially since the teachers are Chinese.”
The decision is in line with China’s growing importance in the global economy and the thriving trade and economic ties between the two nations.
A Chinese mother from Tianjin, Taotao Wang, said: “We see this as a positive development. For us, it means sharing the cultural classics of the Chinese civilization beyond our borders.
“For Saudi Arabia, it helps to remove barriers to effective communication between our two nations. This cultural exchange is about finding beauty in our differences and growing together.”
Alice Xiong, a teacher from Guangdong province in China, told Arab News she saw it as a “win-win” situation.
“Saudi Arabia is an energetic country with a lot of young people. There are more and more Chinese people who do business and travel in Saudi Arabia … teaching the Chinese language in schools will make communication easy and direct for both country’s young people.”
She said Arabic was now being taught in China.
“Arabic courses are widely available in Chinese universities, and many international secondary schools also have Arabic teachers. I hope that cultural and commercial exchanges between the two countries will get better and better,” she said.
The ministry said it selected several schools to pilot the language program before gradually expanding the curriculum to include instruction up to the third secondary grade by the year 2029.
This phased approach will allow the ministry to evaluate the effectiveness of the program and make necessary adjustments.
The Kingdom’s Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan recently highlighted the government’s significant investment in the sector in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.
During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed Saudi-Turkish cooperation as well as regional and international developments including the war in Gaza
Updated 10 September 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed Saudi-Turkish cooperation as well as regional and international developments including the war in Gaza.
Prince Faisal also met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty separately on Tuesday, during which they discussed the final preparations for the soon-to-be launched Saudi-Egyptian Coordination Council.
Prince Faisal is in Cairo to attend an Arab League foreign ministers meeting.