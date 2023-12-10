You are here

'Made in Anji' expo to showcase China's innovation in furniture and beyond

‘Made in Anji’ expo to showcase China’s innovation in furniture and beyond
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
‘Made in Anji’ expo to showcase China’s innovation in furniture and beyond

‘Made in Anji’ expo to showcase China’s innovation in furniture and beyond
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
The renowned “Home of Intelligent Furniture” and the “City of Chair” is set to make a significant mark in the global furniture industry with the upcoming “Made in Anji Furniture Expo.”

The event is proof of Anji’s commitment to innovation and quality, positioning itself at the forefront of global chair and furniture production in the GCC market.

Event Highlights:

This exclusive expo will gather high-profile companies from Anji, showcasing a wide array of top-quality home and office chairs, furniture, home decor, tea, and bamboo products. There will also be several demos of bamboo handicrafts and tea tasting to experience the bits of Anji City in China.

  • Date: Dec. 11-13
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Venue: Expo Center Sharjah, UAE

Business Opportunities:

Anji City is actively seeking buyers and partners in the Middle East, making this expo an ideal platform for businesses seeking innovative furniture solutions and partnerships. Everyone is invited to visit and register for the event. Upon registration, attendees will receive an exclusive gift pack from Anji.

Special Offers for Attendees:

Not only will registered attendees have the opportunity to explore Anji’s broad offerings, but they also stand a chance to win prizes. By registering and attending, participants enter a draw to win:

  • Three iPhone 15 Pro Max phones
  • 100,000 dirhams ($27,200) worth of premium furniture

Register today at https://reg.visitorsys.net/2023anjicityexpo-rbnws

Foodics unveils new financial management suite to help businesses sustain and grow cash flow

Ahmad AlZaini, Chief Operating Officer of Foodics
Ahmad AlZaini, Chief Operating Officer of Foodics
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Foodics unveils new financial management suite to help businesses sustain and grow cash flow

Ahmad AlZaini, Chief Operating Officer of Foodics
  • Foodics is pivoting to help F&B businesses with their F&B technology and end-to-end operations and financial management.
  • The Foodics Financial Management Suite covers the process from revenue generation to expense management, which is key in helping F&B business owners to effectively manage their cash flow cycle.
  • New product suite unveiled at the second Foodics Annual Product Event held in Riyadh on Dec. 6, 2023 - "Boundless 23."
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

Foodics, MENA’s leading cloud-based restaurant management and payment tech provider, has unveiled its new financial management product suite at Foodics “Boundless”, the second annual product event.

Foodics also revealed that it is pivoting to help food and beverage businesses not only with their tech but also their end-to-end operations and financial management.

The event was held on Dec. 6 in Riyadh at Muvi Cinemas, where their film screening was attended by over 500 guests including VIP dignitaries, restaurant owners, business influencers, investors, strategic tech ecosystem partners and government representatives.

Ahmad Al-Zaini, Foodics cofounder and CEO said: “In our sector, cash and profit margins are the conclusive proof points of a successful restaurant. For that reason, our ultimate goal is to help our customers enhance their overall financial health.”

Speaking about the new launch, he added: “Our new financial management product suite gives them the ability to sustain operations, meet obligations and fuel growth, directing their cash flow towards growth and revenue generating investments. Financial health in turns gives them the power to adapt, evolve, and pivot in response to market dynamics. Our commitment is that Foodics is more than a software application, it's a promise. It’s our word, plain and true, backing every move F&B operators make.”

Financial health is a very complex matrix that is not all just about profit and loss but a dynamic interplay of variables. From sales, expenses, inventory, payroll, investments, through to customer experiences, these variables are interlinked, influencing and relying on one another. If one thread is weak, the entire financial structure of the business can be compromised.

Opening a restaurant remains indeed one of the riskiest businesses, with multiple research sources revealing that over 60 percent of new restaurants have negative cash flow within their first year, and nearly 80 percent shut down before their fifth anniversary.

Among the reasons are choosing an unsuitable location, poor marketing, struggling with operational efficiencies or not maintaining food quality. However, the most common denominator for businesses shutting down is their weakness in cash flow management.

With the new restaurant operations and financial management solution, Foodics aims to equip business owners with an interconnected ecosystem of tools that helps them grasp full command of their business, owning their cash flow cycle, customer touchpoints and back of house operations.

These include Payment enablement sales touchpoints for quick-service restaurants and dine-in that enhance the dining experience, Loyalty Programs for efficient growth through existing clientele, Accounting And Payroll to automate financial operations and get a grip on profit margins, Purchase Order financing by Foodics Capital to get instant access funds towards operating expense, and MyFoodics App for a more convenient and autonomous restaurant management experience.

Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank, Foodic’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their business.

For more information, visit foodics.com

Honeywell's AR solution sets the stage for effortless shopping

Honeywell’s AR solution sets the stage for effortless shopping
Updated 09 December 2023
Arab News
Honeywell’s AR solution sets the stage for effortless shopping

Honeywell’s AR solution sets the stage for effortless shopping
Updated 09 December 2023
Arab News

With peak shopping season at hand, solutions that enhance the customer experience and help speed their decisions are increasingly critical. To optimize retail operations and efficiency in the Middle East, Honeywell has announced the release of its SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software, designed to make shopping easier and help ensure a seamless retail experience.

Used by companies worldwide to scan millions of barcodes each day, SwiftDecoder transforms camera-enabled devices into efficient barcode scanners, offering fast and accurate data capture. For retailers, it seamlessly integrates the software’s augmented reality plug-ins into both store associate- and customer-facing applications. This integration boosts productivity by enabling the scanning of shelf tags and visually overlaying graphics and information on the screen. This is beneficial for store associates managing inventory and ensuring price label accuracy, as well as for customers seeking promotional and nutritional details, helping to provide a frictionless checkout experience.

“SwiftDecoder is enabling retailers to create innovative applications that revolutionize the customer journey,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “Fast and frictionless checkouts not only boost customer satisfaction but also improve operational efficiency, allowing businesses to embrace a forward-thinking shopping experience. With Honeywell technology, accurate and real-time product information is delivered to both associates and customers, leading to higher-quality customer interactions. This convergence of technology and consumer empowerment is helping to reshape the retail landscape, promising a future where frictionless, efficient, and convenient shopping is the new norm.”

With purchasing options like click and collect and innovative options like “Shop and Go” — where consumers can complete purchases in-store without interacting with an associate — the adoption of SwiftDecoder presents an opportunity to create unique shopping experiences that will keep consumers coming back for more. Research firm Gartner reported that customer experience influences 66 percent of loyalty, surpassing price and brand combined, and 94 percent of consumers are more likely to make future purchases with a positive experience.

Reduced wait times at checkout mean that more customers can be served in a shorter period which, in turn, can increase the store’s overall sales potential. This technology can also facilitate better inventory management by providing real-time data on product popularity and availability, helping businesses make more informed stocking decisions.

SwiftDecoder’s advanced image-processing algorithms can be used in many different devices, including mobile phones, tablets, computers, wearable scanners, drones, and kiosks for a variety of retail and logistics applications.

COP28 launches charity anthem featuring 13 global artists

COP28 launches charity anthem featuring 13 global artists
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News
COP28 launches charity anthem featuring 13 global artists

COP28 launches charity anthem featuring 13 global artists
  • Proceeds will support climate adaptation for crisis affected communities through UNHCR and IRC
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News

“Lasting Legacy,” the official charity anthem of COP28, the United Nations Climate Conference hosted in the UAE, was launched and performed live for the first time during the closing session of the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai on Dec. 2.
The performance, which featured various talents and renowned artists from around the world, served as a one-of-a-kind call to action to accelerate the global response to climate change and environmental degradation.
The diverse voices and musical cultures included in the song, produced by Moroccan multi-Grammy Award winner RedOne, serve as a reminder of the strength of unity and international cooperation in the face of the climate crisis.
Underscoring an inclusive spirit, the anthem embraces the six official languages of the United Nations: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. Other languages on the anthem include Hindi, Bahasa, Vietnamese, and Portuguese. This linguistic diversity symbolizes a commitment to universal communication and understanding, essential in fostering global cooperation and unity in the fight against climate change.
Badr Jafar, COP28 special representative for business and philanthropy, and executive producer of the anthem said: “UAE’s hosting of COP28 has been an important milestone in the global effort to rally decisive action in support of our climate and nature goals. The release of this charity anthem, ‘Lasting Legacy,’ is intended to deliver a message of hope and unity in this mission, raise much-needed funds for climate adaptation for crisis-affected communities, and inspire wider engagement in the climate action agenda from people of all ages and cultures.”
RedOne added: “Music has the power to transcend boundaries, and this anthem is a beacon of hope and a reminder that together, in harmony, we can make a significant impact in the fight against climate change.”
The anthem features a great roster of musicians, each of whom has infused the song with elements from their respective languages and cultures, including: Saudi Arabia’s Dalia Mubarak; Balqees from the UAE; Gims from the Congo and France; Mo Agnez from Indonesia; India’s Anushka Sen; Arrow Bwoy from Kenya; Inna Modja from Mali; Boy Story from China; Valeriya from Russia; Van Mai Huong from Vietnam; AY Young from the US; Barbara Doza from Venezuela; Carolina Doche from the US and Brazil.
Producer Taymoor Marmarchi said: “As the global community converged for COP28, ‘Lasting Legacy’ emerged as a profound musical embodiment of this pivotal summit. The anthem reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship and stands as a powerful reminder that together, we can forge a path toward a more sustainable and resilient future.”
Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR senior adviser and GCC representative, emphasized the pressing need to address the climate crisis and added: “I am grateful to the organizers and participating artists for their invaluable contributions to this initiative. I sincerely hope their work will not only spread awareness but also inspire individuals everywhere to believe in their capacity to effect positive change in the world.”
Karl Shuker, director of international philanthropy and partnerships for the MENA region at the International Rescue Committee, said: “Communities where the IRC works, those living at the sharp end of the climate crisis, need our support more than ever before. We are proud to dedicate the proceeds raised to the tangible, innovative climate adaptation solutions that the international community must rally around today to support those in need.”
‘Lasting Legacy’ is available on all streaming platforms. All proceeds from the record will support climate adaptation for vulnerable communities around the world through the work of the IRC and the UNHCR.
For further details on the COP28 charity anthem, its artists, and the initiatives it supports, please visit anthem.cop28.com

Topics: COP28 United Nations World Climate Action Summit

MG Motor takes center stage at Riyadh Motor Show

The British-born brand MG Motor unveiled the new MG Whale for the 1st time globally and the new MG7 regionally
The British-born brand MG Motor unveiled the new MG Whale for the 1st time globally and the new MG7 regionally
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
MG Motor takes center stage at Riyadh Motor Show

The British-born brand MG Motor unveiled the new MG Whale for the 1st time globally and the new MG7 regionally
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

MG Motor, the British-born brand, took center stage at the Riyadh Motor Show as they unveiled the new MG Whale for the first time globally, and unveiled the new MG7 regionally. Both launches showcased MG’s dedication to providing cutting-edge vehicles that resonate with the discerning tastes of customers in the Middle East and Saudi markets.

The Riyadh Motor Show, a prominent event in the automotive calendar, provided MG Motor with a strategic platform for launching the MG Whale, a revolutionary SUV-coupe that embraces daring design elements. Featuring a distinctive whale-inspired grille and a rear adorned with oval-shaped vertical lights, the MG Whale is sure to capture attention on the road with its bold aesthetics. The interior boasts a dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic screen, Nappa leather-clad seats, and a clean, button-free design that enhances the overall driving experience. With its striking appearance, the MG Whale is a petrol-powered marvel that combines style, performance, and innovation. This SUV will be available for sale from the end of December.

With its sporty look, triangle-shaped headlights, and a continuous tail light unit, the region-first MG7 is bound to make a powerful statement on the road in March 2024. The interior features a 12.3-inch main screen, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, and a stylish three-spoke steering wheel. Offering a harmonious blend of performance and aesthetics, the MG7 stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering diverse options for its customers.

MG Motor also displayed a custom-made MG T60, adding a unique touch to its display at the motor show. Moreover, the brand highlighted its New Energy mobility models including the MG HS PHEV and the new MG ZS EV. The company’s stand also featured other top-tier models such as the RX5, MG GT, and the recently introduced MG One. These models, known for their exceptional performance, style, and innovative features, further enhance MG’s diverse lineup.

MG Motor Middle East Managing Director Tom Lee said: “Our presence at the Riyadh Motor Show this year is crucial as the brand brings to the region — and the capital of the Kingdom — a world premiere and a regional debut, both are momentous occasions for MG Motor. These groundbreaking launches not only emphasize the strategic significance of the Middle East in our global vision, but also allow us to pay homage to our rich history as we celebrate MG Motor’s 100 years and our newly signed partnership with Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The MG Whale and MG7 models are a testament to our commitment to delivering innovation and design excellence to our customers in the Middle East and beyond.”

Bab Rizq Jameel celebrates 20 years of positive impact

Bab Rizq Jameel celebrates 20 years of positive impact
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
Bab Rizq Jameel celebrates 20 years of positive impact

Bab Rizq Jameel celebrates 20 years of positive impact
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

Bab Rizq Jameel, a company that is part of Community Jameel Saudi, celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the profound impact it has achieved by providing income opportunities. A ceremony was held on Dec. 3 at Hussein Jameel Hall in Jeddah, celebrating major milestones and achievements, in addition to launching the new corporate identity.
For more than two decades, Bab Rizq Jameel has played a significant role in supporting and empowering the community and creating a positive impact in the Kingdom. Through a series of initiatives, Bab Rizq Jameel has helped in providing youths with income opportunities, reducing unemployment rates in line with the goals of Vision 2030. In addition, it has enabled job seekers to improve their professional skills to meet market requirements and delivered effective employment solutions for enterprises to enhance their growth and contribution to the national economy.

FASTFACT

1m

job opportunities have been provided by Bab Rizq Jameel over a span of 20 years.

Over the span of 20 years, the company has succeeded in providing more than a million job opportunities, offering microfinance of more than SR2.9 billion ($773 million), and supporting over 150 companies through a comprehensive range of cloud solutions.

Dr. May Taibah, Member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi

Hassan Jameel, deputy chairman of Community Jameel, said: “At the core of Bab Rizq Jameel, our vision is focused on supporting the development of the Saudi economy by providing employment and competencies development opportunities, and organizing innovative programs and initiatives for members of the community. This is a special occasion for all of Bab Rizq Jameel’s team as we are celebrating the progress and successes we have achieved. Notably, this milestone would not have been possible without the unlimited support received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and all supporting government organizations.”

As we celebrate our achievements of the past 20 years, we must also look forward to the future to shape our plans and implement them with determination.

Dr. May Taibah, Member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi

Dr. May Taibah, member of the board of trustees at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “As we celebrate our achievements of the past 20 years, we must also look forward to the future to shape our plans and implement them with determination. Bab Rizq Jameel has been at the forefront of providing innovative employment solutions to enterprises in various sectors over the past two decades. We will continue delivering impact, activating our new strategy that ensures both quantitative and qualitative development of our services, keeping abreast of the landscape and changes in labor markets.”
During the celebration, Bab Rizq Jameel’s new strategy was announced. The newly announced services can be divided into two main categories: competency development, which includes training ending with employment, cooperative training, and a skills kit for fresh graduates; and the income opportunities services that allow job seekers to find opportunities ranging from full- to part-time and freelance work, through a dedicated platform connecting them with suitable organizations.
Bab Rizq Jameel also announced its updated corporate identity and several new initiatives that will be launched in the coming weeks and months, such as a virtual job fair, a freelance platform, a skills kit, and the Employment Superhub. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to continue working to develop the capabilities and skills of Saudi youth by providing innovative solutions to enhance the Saudi human capital and shape a better future for society in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

 

Topics: BAB RIZQ JAMEEL

